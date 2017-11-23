Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) (3027 Views)

Hike in Fees and Charges at the University of Benin



#ReverseUnibenFeeHike

#FGIncreaseMinimumWage



The Student Union Government at the University of Benin, Benin City, has issued a notice calling all students at the university for a peaceful demonstration against the hike in fees and charges by Council. The demonstration is to set off from June 12 Building on Thursday morning, at 7.00am. The union is asking for a total reversal of increment in fees and charges including those affecting the just-admitted fresh students. ANSA, Alliance of Nigerian Students Against Neo-Liberal Attacks, has been calling for a protest by students against the hike. Now that the student union has joined the campaign to get Uniben Council to reverse the hike, more are expected to troop out to protest against the hike today. Photos of official notice attached. 2 Likes





they should burn down some properties and the issue will be resolved. if no protest d school will make irrational decisions if no protest d school will make irrational decisions 2 Likes

more photos 1 Share









Aluta continua Victoria asceta!

Greatest gbagba!

Greatest gbogbo!











I stand with all students of the most prestigious UNIBEN.





I dedicate this post to every one who was ever robbed at gun point @ Osasogie, to all the BDPA babes, to all those who ever smoked weed @ bush bar S&T barracks and to all those who survived cult wars @ ekosodin. Aluta continua Victoria asceta!Greatest gbagba!Greatest gbogbo!I stand with all students of the most prestigious UNIBEN.I dedicate this post to every one who was ever robbed at gun point @ Osasogie, to all the BDPA babes, to all those who ever smoked weed @ bush bar S&T barracks and to all those who survived cult wars @ ekosodin. 11 Likes 1 Share

they should burn down some properties and the issue will be resolved. u call people fighting for their right jobless....baba u need some sense u call people fighting for their right jobless....baba u need some sense 11 Likes

following

Nuelstar:

if no protest d school will make irrational decisions

So you think the childish protest will draw any water?



Students don't defeat the management. So you think the childish protest will draw any water?don't defeat the management. 3 Likes

OrestesDante:





So you think the childish protest will draw any water?



Students don't defeat the management. If they can come together they can defeat the management If they can come together they can defeat the management

OrestesDante:





So you think the childish protest will draw any water?



Students don't defeat the management. when we have people like you in our government the future of this country will be in danger...are you discouraging them or what? when we have people like you in our government the future of this country will be in danger...are you discouraging them or what? 5 Likes

they should burn down some properties and the issue will be resolved. if they're jobless what are you...?is bicos of people like you that this country will not go far if they're jobless what are you...?is bicos of people like you that this country will not go far

So they should just sit back and relax for the fee to go down abi. So they should just sit back and relax for the fee to go down abi.

Hope you guys won't come back to fill indemnity form like unilag.

I believe you are toddler, because a mature person sense wise would stand up from any form of injustice and speak his mind what better to do it but peaceful protest. How do you expect the students to fold their arms when prices is skyrocketing. Hostel feel which was previously #8500 has been increased to #2000 for no reason, acceptance fee that was previously #9500 has been increased to #120000, transfer fee that was previously #50000 has been increased to #10000. And you who has never worked for anything in your life is saying that "they are jobless students" 4 Likes

that's the point that's the point

picture of senate letter to student on indefinite shut down

the increase in fees is not right but then, sug just dey fight for dia selfish interest joor 2 Likes

The rate at which federal universities increase their fees is alarming.



You guys should obey the authorities before they make you wear seat belt at home,then return back to pay damages and swear affidavit of good behavior. 1 Like

The school is Provoking the students and yet they expect us to keep quite. Now the vc has gave an ultimatum yesterday that we should leave the school premises or else force will be involved.

just that small money that is not even up to a 100k uniben student are complaining, what of other institutions that are paying 500k,,,, gosh,,, you guys sucks bad, poor ase student,, later you go see them they dress like angel,,,, and yet them no get shi shi for pocket, uniben. intact staff of uniben student increase the money ohxx. increase the fees







Is this one protest?



This is not the Uniben we know,

Is Ekosodin now a sleepy town? Is this one protest?This is not the Uniben we know,Is Ekosodin now a sleepy town? 1 Like 1 Share

The vice chancellor is a semi illiterate, he cant even speak good english, only looking for money from any where. He makes students pay into several accounts that government doesn't see. Efcc should move swiftly to Uniben. After paying your sch fees you are made to pay external assessors of your project between 30 and 90k.

INCREDIBLEGUY:

just that small money that is not even up to a 100k uniben student are complaining, what of other institutions that are paying 500k,,,, gosh,,, you guys sucks bad, poor ase student,, later you go see them they dress like angel,,,, and yet them no get shi shi for pocket, uniben. intact staff of uniben student increase the money ohxx. increase the fees





Please type with your brain next time or just observe quietly so you don’t disgrace yourself on cyber space. So because other institutions are paying 500k a Federal University should do the same? Did they tell you that every student in the school are children of business men and rich politicians?Please type with your brain next time or just observe quietly so you don’t disgrace yourself on cyber space. 4 Likes

It is well.

Good and quality education is not cheap, but it is really terrifying, when you pay a huge amount of money as school fees and you are not getting the desired educational result, when lectures come to class and just browse through books and walks out of class, and strike upon strike.





We still have a ling way to go in thus country in every aspect of life.

INCREDIBLEGUY:

just that small money that is not even up to a 100k uniben student are complaining, what of other institutions that are paying 500k,,,, gosh,,, you guys sucks bad, poor ase student,, later you go see them they dress like angel,,,, and yet them no get shi shi for pocket, uniben. intact staff of uniben student increase the money ohxx. increase the fees

And you think you made sense with this trash you write up? And you think you made sense with this trash you write up? 1 Like

I don't want to hear anything like accidental discharge o. Nigerian police take note 1 Like

welll its Uniben, and sad as it is for me to admit it... the senate will not reduce those fees. what they will just do is to block the mouth of the Leaders with money, and that will be the end of it

Hmm

By how much does the govt subsidize these student ? I am sure the increase is a tiny fraction of what govt pays on their behalf. They should use their energy more productively.