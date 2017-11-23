₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Nuelstar(m): 10:15am On Nov 23
Hike in Fees and Charges at the University of Benin
#ReverseUnibenFeeHike
#FGIncreaseMinimumWage
The Student Union Government at the University of Benin, Benin City, has issued a notice calling all students at the university for a peaceful demonstration against the hike in fees and charges by Council. The demonstration is to set off from June 12 Building on Thursday morning, at 7.00am. The union is asking for a total reversal of increment in fees and charges including those affecting the just-admitted fresh students. ANSA, Alliance of Nigerian Students Against Neo-Liberal Attacks, has been calling for a protest by students against the hike. Now that the student union has joined the campaign to get Uniben Council to reverse the hike, more are expected to troop out to protest against the hike today. Photos of official notice attached.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by greatnaija01: 10:27am On Nov 23
jobless students....
they should burn down some properties and the issue will be resolved.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Nuelstar(m): 10:31am On Nov 23
greatnaija01:if no protest d school will make irrational decisions
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Nuelstar(m): 10:33am On Nov 23
more photos
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 10:37am On Nov 23
Aluta continua Victoria asceta!
Greatest gbagba!
Greatest gbogbo!
I stand with all students of the most prestigious UNIBEN.
I dedicate this post to every one who was ever robbed at gun point @ Osasogie, to all the BDPA babes, to all those who ever smoked weed @ bush bar S&T barracks and to all those who survived cult wars @ ekosodin.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 11:12am On Nov 23
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Nelson2014(m): 11:34am On Nov 23
greatnaija01:u call people fighting for their right jobless....baba u need some sense
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by mamuzoOMAH(m): 11:47am On Nov 23
following
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 12:30pm On Nov 23
Nuelstar:
So you think the childish protest will draw any water?
Students don't defeat the management.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Nuelstar(m): 1:49pm On Nov 23
OrestesDante:If they can come together they can defeat the management
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Monsieur35(m): 4:43pm On Nov 23
OrestesDante:when we have people like you in our government the future of this country will be in danger...are you discouraging them or what?
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Monsieur35(m): 4:45pm On Nov 23
greatnaija01:if they're jobless what are you...?is bicos of people like you that this country will not go far
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by CrEaToRmalden(m): 5:21pm On Nov 23
greatnaija01:
So they should just sit back and relax for the fee to go down abi.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by TemmyT123(m): 5:50pm On Nov 23
Hope you guys won't come back to fill indemnity form like unilag.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Sleekmx: 6:12pm On Nov 23
I believe you are toddler, because a mature person sense wise would stand up from any form of injustice and speak his mind what better to do it but peaceful protest. How do you expect the students to fold their arms when prices is skyrocketing. Hostel feel which was previously #8500 has been increased to #2000 for no reason, acceptance fee that was previously #9500 has been increased to #120000, transfer fee that was previously #50000 has been increased to #10000. And you who has never worked for anything in your life is saying that "they are jobless students"
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Nuelstar(m): 7:21pm On Nov 23
Sleekmx:that's the point
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Nuelstar(m): 7:27pm On Nov 23
picture of senate letter to student on indefinite shut down
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by kally01(m): 7:32pm On Nov 23
the increase in fees is not right but then, sug just dey fight for dia selfish interest joor
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by aieromon(m): 11:22pm On Nov 23
The rate at which federal universities increase their fees is alarming.
You guys should obey the authorities before they make you wear seat belt at home,then return back to pay damages and swear affidavit of good behavior.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Sleekmx: 7:41am
The school is Provoking the students and yet they expect us to keep quite. Now the vc has gave an ultimatum yesterday that we should leave the school premises or else force will be involved.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by INCREDIBLEGUY: 8:02am
just that small money that is not even up to a 100k uniben student are complaining, what of other institutions that are paying 500k,,,, gosh,,, you guys sucks bad, poor ase student,, later you go see them they dress like angel,,,, and yet them no get shi shi for pocket, uniben. intact staff of uniben student increase the money ohxx. increase the fees
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:34am
Is this one protest?
This is not the Uniben we know,
Is Ekosodin now a sleepy town?
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by omogin(f): 8:34am
The vice chancellor is a semi illiterate, he cant even speak good english, only looking for money from any where. He makes students pay into several accounts that government doesn't see. Efcc should move swiftly to Uniben. After paying your sch fees you are made to pay external assessors of your project between 30 and 90k.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by naijaboiy: 8:36am
INCREDIBLEGUY:
So because other institutions are paying 500k a Federal University should do the same? Did they tell you that every student in the school are children of business men and rich politicians?
Please type with your brain next time or just observe quietly so you don’t disgrace yourself on cyber space.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 8:36am
It is well.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 8:36am
Good and quality education is not cheap, but it is really terrifying, when you pay a huge amount of money as school fees and you are not getting the desired educational result, when lectures come to class and just browse through books and walks out of class, and strike upon strike.
We still have a ling way to go in thus country in every aspect of life.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by dake40(m): 8:37am
INCREDIBLEGUY:
And you think you made sense with this trash you write up?
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by elgramz: 8:37am
I don't want to hear anything like accidental discharge o. Nigerian police take note
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Shaw007(m): 8:37am
welll its Uniben, and sad as it is for me to admit it... the senate will not reduce those fees. what they will just do is to block the mouth of the Leaders with money, and that will be the end of it
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:38am
Hmm
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Standing5(m): 8:39am
By how much does the govt subsidize these student ? I am sure the increase is a tiny fraction of what govt pays on their behalf. They should use their energy more productively.
|Re: UNIBEN Students Protest Increase In Fees, Senate Shuts Down School (Photos) by Ekehwinz: 8:39am
Aluta Continua!!!
