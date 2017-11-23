₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,370 members, 3,929,436 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 02:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News (3826 Views)
Regina Daniels Shares Throwback And Recent Photos / Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments / Regina Daniels: 8 Things You Might Not Know About The 16-Year-Old Actress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Drinokrane: 12:58pm
Regina Daniels yesterday, arrested the Nigerian Guy behind the fake story making rounds, about her pimping teenage girls to a producer.
http://www.yabaleftonline.ng/amanda-chisom-wanted-police-spreading-fake-news-regina-daniels/
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by googlepikins: 1:30pm
Can't we be a blogger in peace again?
The last time I checked, Linda ikeji have never been arrested before.
No be the same blogging all of us dey do?
We've not even make -1% of the money she has made. Which kind wahala be dis?
7 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Tolzeal(m): 1:30pm
LOL ..KASALA DON BURST !!
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by iamleumas: 1:30pm
Ja
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Bizzysmitty: 1:30pm
Ok
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by babtaima(m): 1:31pm
Spoiled child.. making arrest at her age all for publicity.. she's not supposed to be in this, a more matured person should handle this situation.. this is just PR and many Nigerians will fall for this bs..
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by iamleumas: 1:31pm
Vgai
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by atheist5(m): 1:31pm
very good,its about time these liars were punished for their lies
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by kay29000(m): 1:31pm
Ghen! Ghen! I knew someone was impersonating Regina Daniels. The girl is too young to be pimping up all movie producers with teen girls.
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by SirLakes: 1:32pm
Yawa don find this one
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by oswaggiee(m): 1:32pm
And. I use to tell my colleagues oh, they will not hear..
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by IVORY2009(m): 1:33pm
Drinokrane:
This girl na nairalander na...wetin be Dat her Monika self....
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by FODA(m): 1:33pm
Make we fry garri abi wetin
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by boman2014: 1:33pm
big warning to y'all bloggers.
keep posting fake news
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by holluphemydavid(m): 1:34pm
hope aunty Linda isnt included
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by bumi10: 1:34pm
bloggers
beware ooooo
hmmmmm
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by LasGidiOwner: 1:34pm
Ik Okpara aka Onehead, villagecraft the police have already got a petition against you because you use your blog headng.com(naaija.com) to spread lies and malicious messages.
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by skills50(m): 1:35pm
lemme come and be going
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by joviegghead(m): 1:36pm
Ghen Ghen Ghen Ghen
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by happney65: 1:36pm
Amanda chisom and most of these so called bloggers are poor and cheap..They sleep with men to pay some of their bills..She has gotten in more trouble this year alone..At times she will go into tirade about how a so called boyfriend dumped her after so many years etc..All of them are just putting up a face for the Gram..Na fake news and fake life etc them saabi..
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Cashidino: 1:37pm
Bizzysmitty:
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by joystickextend1(m): 1:39pm
ehn hehnn
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for yur extender products
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by danphy6x: 1:39pm
Watch The Video Of How He was arrested : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/11/regina-daniels-finally-vindicated.html
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by BruncleZuma: 1:39pm
Every early morning on Nairaland, mods go push Blogging 101 go FP...I blame the mods oooo
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by DaBillionnaire: 1:40pm
googlepikins:
copy that!
now ur free to blogg in piece
sorry.....peace.
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Mariangeles: 1:40pm
.
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Ishilove: 1:40pm
Hahahaha!
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by itsik(m): 1:41pm
See fine fine girls.
I go just become movie producer ooooo.
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by constance500: 1:42pm
Dem don twist d news
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by HauteReel: 1:43pm
Ishilove:
Huhuhuhu!
|Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by kkko(m): 1:45pm
Actress Juliet Ibrahim Denies Wedding Rumour / Michelle Obama I Wish I Could Be Beyonce's / Why I Flushed My Engagement Ring Inside Toilet + I'll Soon Marry- BENITA NZERIBE
Viewing this topic: pyrex23(m), YoungRichRuler(m), dennisworld1(m), OTAIFOHJ(m), titiforever, Kino70, abinitio666(m), QUOTATION, Jessejossy(m), mrzenith1, samsammxy, Sheun001(m), foxe(m), Olizey(m), bigigwe(m), kelechisblog(m), gleaf, Yelutide, obami007(m), corporateDan(m), Kabieosioba2000, Tval(m), Ethelia(f), NORSIYK(m), Inca(m), Oluaso, JohnnySavage(m), maximunimpact(m), cassidynca(m), Orubebe01, flinkthem(m), adegoody(m), frank4578(m), ahoylt1, nolyyy(m), oghale23, adviser(m), Footballyarn(m), Malefactor, Davido324(m), usafemo(m), walket(m), twinsjob, Nezzyken(m), gooddyoung8, TechAddiction, Samtexboily(m), Yeligray(m), cana882(m), Skimpledawg(m), zinnywonders(f), Humulity, Sall(m), HiredGames(m), LeediaLee(f), ucde(m), Itszendo(m), ojasweb(m), bigsecsyde(m), avast01(m), yemi2plus(m), goodmandgreat(m), Oddswin(m), walexy1(m), Quadre and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18