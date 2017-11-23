₦airaland Forum

Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News (3826 Views)

Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Drinokrane: 12:58pm
Regina Daniels yesterday, arrested the Nigerian Guy behind the fake story making rounds, about her pimping teenage girls to a producer.

Apparently, the story which was first shared by Amanda Chisom, which was sent to Amanda by Regina Daniels’ impersonator, claiming the actress pimps teenage girls, and force them to sleep with Producers in exchange for a movie role.

Amanda Chisom, who claims a victim, by the name Frances contacted her, wrote the below letter to know, including some screenshots.

Read the Letter Below, and see the screenshots here [See here]
“My name is frances I joined a group ,a networking online business named jamalife helpers global .. Through the advert by Regina Daniels brother Sammy Daniels . I met Regina in the group chat And I started chatting her At first she didn’t pay attention but I really wanted help with getting into acting….finally she started responding and I assumed she wanted to help me [ I did and she uploaded it to her fan page….

I was convinced she wanted to give me fame [She told me to register with richstar academy and that was how I got linked to Richy adams…she asked me to send her pictures of me She asked me to send sexy pictures n when i did she said she meant nude pictures n DT she only wanted to see my body ??

i sent her the nudes and she started treating me like a friend….she asked me to meet up with Richy Adams, I did at a public place n I went with a friend He didn’t tell me anything about getting intimate with him during this meeting He’s supposed to be a movie producer After that meeting, Regina was angry with me for not offering myself to Richy on d basics that he loved me n was going to help me become a star She blocked me on WhatsApp n her brother chatted me up….

He advised that I make up with his sis before she does something bad to me He said to come to asaba and pay for a hotel where I would meet Richy and please him He even offered to help with part of the hotel payment Regina unblocked me n gave me chance to go n meet Richy which I did not….

my phone got bad so I stopped chatting with them Some days ago, I fixed my phone n got angry texts from her …threatening to upload all d pictures I sent her She said she’s uploading the pictures today n d source wouldnt b traceable.

There’s another girl…Casie snow-regina Daniels bestfriend who already told me the pictures are on air already See screenshots below”

Now, Regina has arrested the person behind the account, Apparently, she is being impersonated, and has said Amanda chisom, the curator of the story in the media, is wanted by the Police,

Here’s what she wrote;
“1st of all, THANK YOU LORD for vindicating me. I also want to say a big thank you to all my fans who stood by me…”
“Back to the issue at hand …the said producer has been caught with his accomplice. He was tracked by one of his victims who came to my location because she was also duped.


Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by googlepikins: 1:30pm
Can't we be a blogger in peace again?

The last time I checked, Linda ikeji have never been arrested before.

No be the same blogging all of us dey do?

We've not even make -1% of the money she has made. Which kind wahala be dis?

Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Tolzeal(m): 1:30pm
LOL ..KASALA DON BURST !!

Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by iamleumas: 1:30pm
Ja
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Bizzysmitty: 1:30pm
Ok
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by babtaima(m): 1:31pm
Spoiled child.. making arrest at her age all for publicity.. she's not supposed to be in this, a more matured person should handle this situation.. this is just PR and many Nigerians will fall for this bs..
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by iamleumas: 1:31pm
Vgai
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by atheist5(m): 1:31pm
very good,its about time these liars were punished for their lies

Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by kay29000(m): 1:31pm
Ghen! Ghen! I knew someone was impersonating Regina Daniels. The girl is too young to be pimping up all movie producers with teen girls.
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by SirLakes: 1:32pm
Yawa don find this one grin
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by oswaggiee(m): 1:32pm
And. I use to tell my colleagues oh, they will not hear..
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by IVORY2009(m): 1:33pm
Drinokrane:



This girl na nairalander na...wetin be Dat her Monika self....

Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by FODA(m): 1:33pm
Make we fry garri abi wetin
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by boman2014: 1:33pm
big warning to y'all bloggers.




keep posting fake news
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by holluphemydavid(m): 1:34pm
hope aunty Linda isnt included grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by bumi10: 1:34pm
bloggers


beware ooooo

hmmmmm
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by LasGidiOwner: 1:34pm
Ik Okpara aka Onehead, villagecraft the police have already got a petition against you because you use your blog headng.com(naaija.com) to spread lies and malicious messages.
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by skills50(m): 1:35pm
lemme come and be going
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by joviegghead(m): 1:36pm
Ghen Ghen Ghen Ghen
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by happney65: 1:36pm
Amanda chisom and most of these so called bloggers are poor and cheap..They sleep with men to pay some of their bills..She has gotten in more trouble this year alone..At times she will go into tirade about how a so called boyfriend dumped her after so many years etc..All of them are just putting up a face for the Gram..Na fake news and fake life etc them saabi..

Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Cashidino: 1:37pm
Bizzysmitty:
Ok
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by joystickextend1(m): 1:39pm
ehn hehnn




Meanwhile guys check out my profile for yur extender products smiley
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by danphy6x: 1:39pm
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by BruncleZuma: 1:39pm
grin grin grin grin

Every early morning on Nairaland, mods go push Blogging 101 go FP...I blame the mods oooo
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by DaBillionnaire: 1:40pm
googlepikins:
Can't we be a blogger in peace again?

The last time I checked, Linda ikeji have never been arrested before.

No be the same blogging all of us dey do?

We've not even make half of the money she has made. Which kind wahala be dis


copy that!



now ur free to blogg in piece


sorry.....peace.
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Mariangeles: 1:40pm
.
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by Ishilove: 1:40pm
Hahahaha!
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by itsik(m): 1:41pm
See fine fine girls.

I go just become movie producer ooooo.
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by constance500: 1:42pm
Dem don twist d news

Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by HauteReel: 1:43pm
Ishilove:
Hahahaha!


Huhuhuhu!
Re: Regina Daniels: Amanda Chisom Wanted By Police For Spreading Fake News by kkko(m): 1:45pm
grin

