|Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by zoba88: 3:56pm
As shared by Jabir from Kebbi.....
'located in the southern part of Kebbi state, Yauri Emirate apart from being number one major producer of Agricultural crops and large scale fishing activities, the land is Yet blessed with Gold deposit in commercial quantity,
the pictures below show local miners currently excavating Gold in commercial quantity in an area close to Tungan fari village,
What is only needed now is modernization of mining process for greater Economic development of our dear Emirate, state and Nigeria at large,
We hope the authority concern will intervene to provide modern mining equipments and training to local miners.
May Allah elevate our great emirate.
Jabir Abubakar Yauri'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/gold-allegedly-discovered-in-commercial.html?m=1
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by zoba88: 3:57pm
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by DaBillionnaire: 3:58pm
gold!
i hope this opportunity will be well utilized,
By the way kebbians can have my warm respect
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by hobermener: 7:34pm
The grand dullard of daura is only intrested in prospecting for "black gold". fućk any other kinda gold.
Draw buhari's attention to this post, and watch him put a call through to baru requesting him to send shell and chevron expatriates over to the site with big oil drills
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by Ihatepork: 7:34pm
There is hardly any valuable mineral they don't have in the north, but they have this weird obsession with oil
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by oka4ugoo: 7:35pm
...because na North, Government no go step-in to harness the mineral resource, if na East now Python go start dancing upandan
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by chaelmic(m): 7:35pm
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by sotall(m): 7:35pm
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by osemoses1234(m): 7:35pm
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by castrol180(m): 7:35pm
good for them, Nigeria will soon take over, or what is the useless kayode fayemi still doing?
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by Itzurboi(m): 7:35pm
The struggle for Ftc is real ooo, all the poster above me, e be lyk say nah Molue una dey enta, gra gra tinx.
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by alienhumam: 7:35pm
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by free2ryhme: 7:35pm
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by BigSarah(f): 7:35pm
I no sabi why laugh dey purge my belle is that Gold abi shiny rocks
Shey me I sabi Gold
Na the aba made gold necklace wey chukwuludi gimme on Valentine's Day I sabi
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by webincomeplus(m): 7:35pm
Business for illegal miners!
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by ammyluv2002(f): 7:35pm
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by joystickextend1(m): 7:35pm
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by MicheyJ1: 7:35pm
Which yeye Gold. Lies from the pit of hell.
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by That3: 7:35pm
Call me when you see diamonds.
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by tobloj(m): 7:36pm
if i hear. Gold kor. Boulders and white sand everywhere. M sure that the change APC has promised has promised is already having a toll on them. Everything having a stone-like appearance is looking like GOLD. 2019 is far o.
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by Day11(m): 7:36pm
OK.....wey d gold
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by bright007(f): 7:36pm
They keep on discovering these non-existent minerals.
When will the north start contributing economically to Zoo.
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by asawanathegreat(m): 7:36pm
No be crude oil again na gold. Keep on deceiving ur selves
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by dhardline(m): 7:36pm
Nice.... Thanks for informing the minister for solid minerals. He'll be there shortly
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by glosplendid(f): 7:37pm
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by Primusinterpares(m): 7:37pm
Yet the governor of d stste will never look in that direction... For them all roads leads to abuja for bail out fund.
9ja is 2 blessed to be like this
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by AHCB: 7:37pm
How nice. At least they can't start taking their eyes away from crude oil.
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by alienhumam: 7:37pm
good for them if only this will make them let biafra go
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by That3: 7:37pm
MicheyJ1:Why do you think it's a lie. Gold is actually common in Nigeria, Could possibly be found in wherever you came from if you just look more closely.
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by Keneking: 7:37pm
After rice now gold...
What is Abakiliki doing sef
What is Osun doing sef
What is Kwara known for
Willie Obiano needs to sign MOU for commercial production of gold for trinkets, wedding rings etc.
Before you know, we would have LAKE Gold
|Re: Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User by kikilove(f): 7:37pm
Hope it has being confirmed as gold cause those stones look like Pyrite (fool's gold)
