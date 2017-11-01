Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User (19095 Views)

'located in the southern part of Kebbi state, Yauri Emirate apart from being number one major producer of Agricultural crops and large scale fishing activities, the land is Yet blessed with Gold deposit in commercial quantity,



the pictures below show local miners currently excavating Gold in commercial quantity in an area close to Tungan fari village,



What is only needed now is modernization of mining process for greater Economic development of our dear Emirate, state and Nigeria at large,



We hope the authority concern will intervene to provide modern mining equipments and training to local miners.



May Allah elevate our great emirate.



Jabir Abubakar Yauri'





i hope this opportunity will be well utilized,





By the way kebbians can have my warm respect gold!i hope this opportunity will be well utilized,By the way kebbians can have my warm respect 2 Likes

The grand dullard of daura is only intrested in prospecting for "black gold". fućk any other kinda gold.



Draw buhari's attention to this post, and watch him put a call through to baru requesting him to send shell and chevron expatriates over to the site with big oil drills 13 Likes 2 Shares

There is hardly any valuable mineral they don't have in the north, but they have this weird obsession with oil 44 Likes 1 Share

...because na North, Government no go step-in to harness the mineral resource, if na East now Python go start dancing upandan 6 Likes

good for them, Nigeria will soon take over, or what is the useless kayode fayemi still doing? 2 Likes

The struggle for Ftc is real ooo, all the poster above me, e be lyk say nah Molue una dey enta, gra gra tinx.

I no sabi why laugh dey purge my belle is that Gold abi shiny rocks



Shey me I sabi Gold

Na the aba made gold necklace wey chukwuludi gimme on Valentine's Day I sabi I no sabi why laugh dey purge my belle is that Gold abi shiny rocksShey me I sabi GoldNa the aba made gold necklace wey chukwuludi gimme on Valentine's Day I sabi 5 Likes

Business for illegal miners! 1 Like 1 Share

Wow











Which yeye Gold. Lies from the pit of hell.

Call me when you see diamonds.

if i hear. Gold kor. Boulders and white sand everywhere. M sure that the change APC has promised has promised is already having a toll on them. Everything having a stone-like appearance is looking like GOLD. 2019 is far o.

OK.....wey d gold 6 Likes

They keep on discovering these non-existent minerals.



When will the north start contributing economically to Zoo. 10 Likes

No be crude oil again na gold. Keep on deceiving ur selves

Nice.... Thanks for informing the minister for solid minerals. He'll be there shortly

Yet the governor of d stste will never look in that direction... For them all roads leads to abuja for bail out fund.



9ja is 2 blessed to be like this 3 Likes

How nice. At least they can't start taking their eyes away from crude oil.

good for them if only this will make them let biafra go 1 Like 1 Share

MicheyJ1:

Which yeye Gold. Lies from the pit of hell. Why do you think it's a lie. Gold is actually common in Nigeria, Could possibly be found in wherever you came from if you just look more closely. Why do you think it's a lie. Gold is actually common in Nigeria, Could possibly be found in wherever you came from if you just look more closely. 3 Likes 1 Share





What is Abakiliki doing sef

What is Osun doing sef

What is Kwara known for

Willie Obiano needs to sign MOU for commercial production of gold for trinkets, wedding rings etc.

Before you know, we would have LAKE Gold After rice now gold...What is Abakiliki doing sefWhat is Osun doing sefWhat is Kwara known forWillie Obiano needs to sign MOU for commercial production of gold for trinkets, wedding rings etc.Before you know, we would have LAKE Gold