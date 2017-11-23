₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by NaijaEfcc: 6:41pm
By Saharareporters, New York Nov 23, 2017
The Nigerian Police Force has ordered the reinstatement of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Danjuma an officer responsible for the extra-judicial of killing five young auto spare parts traders and a young woman on June 7, 2005, in Apo township, a satellite settlement at the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by TANTUMERGO007: 6:42pm
useless country
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by NaijaEfcc: 6:44pm
Oh dear ! Oh dear !! What is going on!!! he is not only reinstated but will be paid arrears of salary from 2005 !!!! And sent on a refresher course!!!!
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by softmind24: 6:44pm
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by NaijaEfcc: 6:46pm
Oh dear ! Oh dear!! What is going on in this country!!!
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 6:46pm
same fate await so called igbo sell out
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by mazimee(m): 6:59pm
Useless country, injustice is the other of the day in this country
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by Letslive: 7:00pm
Zoo country
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by PFRB: 7:01pm
Those who can speak for you are all hailing Buhari'
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by legitnow: 7:02pm
SOUTH EAST GOVS AND OHANAEZE OVER TO U.
HOW MANY TIMES BEFORE U PEOPLE WILL COME TO UR EVENTUAL SENSES?
HOW MANY PEOPLE DID NNAMDI KANU KILL BEFORE THEY WENT TO HIS FATHER HOUSE TO COMMIT MASS MURDER?
MUST WE CONTINUE TO ENDURE WEN WE CAN THRIVE ON OUR OWN, IN OUR OWN LAND?
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by jerseyboy: 7:02pm
Igbo lives don't matter in Buhari's Nigeria
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by fuckerstard: 7:07pm
jerseyboy:
Government for the abokiis
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by Paperwhite(m): 7:07pm
Oh God avenge us of justice in this country please.Which kind injustice is this bikonu Buhari's government have recorded the worst kind of impunity ever seen in the history of this country.
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by Nbote(m): 7:11pm
Afta successfully wasting time of both d families and d public in d charade of a trial.... And 12yrs later still no justice for dem
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by ivandragon: 7:11pm
injustice has no ethnicity, race or tribe.
6 young innocent human beings were murdered & justice must be served.
it could have been people from any tribe or combination of tribes that met their unfortunate demise in the hands of barbarians posing as security officials...
this is fast becoming a 'regime' that rewards crime...
Maina steals, he is reinstated...
Magu has integrity issues, he is kept on as ag. Chairman EFCC against wiser counsel...
Biu lets a wanted terrorist escape, he is rewarded with reinstatement into the Police...
Lamorde is wanted for fraud, he is reinstated into the police...
seems this regime is gathering 'evil characters' that will spearhead its 2019 election official brutality squad...
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by eagleeye2: 7:15pm
Igbo Lives Don't Matter. That's the simple and clear message.
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by Throwback: 7:19pm
If he has not been found legally liable, then his dismissal should have been rightly contested. If someone has been found not guilty by a court, whatever dismissal or suspension should automatically retire.
If he was found legally liable, what was he doing free to even be contesting his dismissal when he should be on death row or languishing in jail?
Again journalists need to abide by their ethics when reporting stories with sensational headlines.
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by Paperwhite(m): 7:35pm
ivandragon:I'm telling you dear.So sad.Too bad.
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by Arysexy(m): 8:16pm
It is finished
This country has been abokinized. From Maina reinstatement to this one.
And yet fools are chanting and hailing d bigot we have in aso rock
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by HiddenShadow: 8:51pm
This is why I laugh at anti Biafran Igbos.
Biafra remains the only solution.
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by maslong(m): 9:12pm
I prayed he ends up in BH stomach after being reinstated.
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by PenlsCaP: 9:28pm
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by Edu3Again: 9:45pm
Well everybody can see that Nigeria does not like us.
We say want out and everybody gets upset.
Since u hate us why must we stay?
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by Journalist002: 9:46pm
Hmmm
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by UbanmeUdie: 9:46pm
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by smithsydny(m): 9:47pm
Nigeria our country oooooooo
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by BafanaBafana: 9:47pm
Let's have facts before we pick faults.
Of the 5 policemen involved in the case, 2 were found guilty and sentenced to death whlie ACP Danjuma Ibrahim with 2 others were set free, discharged and acquitted by the court.
So what's the fuss about the police reinstating an officer who was dismissed for a crime but was later found to be "innocent "?
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by amunkita(m): 9:48pm
My God!!!! ? ?
How is this possible
Nigeria is really a joke...
I pray this time he is reinstated, he would kill son nd daughters of our judiciary officers, politicians...
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by SalamRushdie: 9:48pm
This will not be allowed I swear .. What is Buhari turning thos country to ? After all the gory details of that case which was clearly one of pre meditated murder spurn by the ego of this very useless police officer.. every well meaning Nigerian must take to social media and protest this nonsense , Nigeria cannot be a home to injustice like Buhari want NEVER !!!!!
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by Asidethetruth: 9:48pm
Igbos has suffered under this country
U killed someone and u are reinstated........
Just because he killed an igbo......
God dey watch
|Re: Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders by hucienda: 9:49pm
Apo Six since 2005! And the officers will be paid 12 years arrears from then till now? Good Lord!
So cruel. So unjust. This is evil. This is so so wrong.
