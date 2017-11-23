Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Apo Six: Nigeria Police Reinstates Officer Who Killed Igbo Traders (12417 Views)

The Nigerian Police Force has ordered the reinstatement of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Danjuma an officer responsible for the extra-judicial of killing five young auto spare parts traders and a young woman on June 7, 2005, in Apo township, a satellite settlement at the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.



The victims, Ekene Isaac Mgbe, Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwokike, and Augustina Arebu, were returning from a nightclub when they were stopped at a police checkpoint and extra-judicially murdered by a contingent of policemen led by Danjuma.



Apo Six



The directive for the officer’s reinstatement was contained in a Police wireless message (DTO 1718000/11/2017) addressed to the Police Service Commission. According to the wireless message, obtained by SaharaReporters claims the reinstatement of the officer Danjuma and other police officers included in the message following their successful "appeal of their dismissal from the Force". The officers are Danjuma Ibrahim, a Deputy Commissioner of Police; Fausat Azeez Oduwole, an Assistant Commissioner of Police; Bethram C Onuoha, Chief Superintendent, Okwuonu Allwell, a Chief Superintendent; Nonyerem Ejike Akubuike; a Deputy Superintendent of Police; Barakiya Yusuf and Onuorah Emmanuel, both Assistant Superintendents of Police. However, Oseni Tajudeen, whose appeal was rejected, had his dismissal upheld.



DCP Ibrahim Danjuma, the wireless message showed, will be paid the arrears of his salary dating back to June 18, 2005, and sent on a refresher course. Danjuma was revealed as the officer who shot some of the traders and stranged the only female traveling that night they encountered the bloodthirsty police team.



The killing of the six persons provoked national outrage. The police had claimed that the victims, aged between 21 and 25 years, were members of a robbery gang that had shot at the officers at a checkpoint.



However, a judicial panel of inquiry set up by former President Olusegun Obasanjo dismissed the police account as false and recommended the trial of the officers for extra-judicial killings.



The trial dragged for over a decade until two of the officers were sentenced to death in March 2017, curiously, Danjuma was freed by the judge who sat on the case. The officers accused of the killings and eight other police witnesses eventually testified before the panel of inquiry that Ibrahim, the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the most senior of the accused, had ordered the killings.



The report of the panel stated that the victims were at a nightclub located at Gimbiya Street, Area 11, in Abuja that night of June 7, 2005, when they had a face-off with Ibrahim after the only female among the victims, rejected Ibrahim’s romantic advances.



http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/23/apo-six-nigeria-police-reinstates-officer-who-killed-igbo-traders By Saharareporters, New York Nov 23, 2017

useless country useless country 78 Likes 4 Shares

he is not only reinstated but will be paid arrears of salary from 2005 !!!! And sent on a refresher course!!!! Oh dear ! Oh dear !! What is going on!!!he is not only reinstated but will be paid arrears of salary from 2005 !!!! And sent on a refresher course!!!! 66 Likes 1 Share



Lalasticlala mynd44 Oh dear ! Oh dear!! What is going on in this country!!!Lalasticlala mynd44 9 Likes

same fate await so called igbo sell out 9 Likes 1 Share

Useless country, injustice is the other of the day in this country 38 Likes 3 Shares

Zoo country 33 Likes 4 Shares

Those who can speak for you are all hailing Buhari' 22 Likes 2 Shares

SOUTH EAST GOVS AND OHANAEZE OVER TO U.





HOW MANY TIMES BEFORE U PEOPLE WILL COME TO UR EVENTUAL SENSES?





HOW MANY PEOPLE DID NNAMDI KANU KILL BEFORE THEY WENT TO HIS FATHER HOUSE TO COMMIT MASS MURDER?





MUST WE CONTINUE TO ENDURE WEN WE CAN THRIVE ON OUR OWN, IN OUR OWN LAND? 72 Likes 3 Shares

Igbo lives don't matter in Buhari's Nigeria 39 Likes 2 Shares

jerseyboy:

Igbo lives don't matter in Buhari's Nigeria

Government for the abokiis Government for the abokiis 31 Likes 2 Shares

Oh God avenge us of justice in this country please.Which kind injustice is this bikonu Buhari's government have recorded the worst kind of impunity ever seen in the history of this country. Oh God avenge us of justice in this country please.Which kind injustice is this bikonuBuhari's government have recorded the worst kind of impunity ever seen in the history of this country. 43 Likes 3 Shares

Afta successfully wasting time of both d families and d public in d charade of a trial.... And 12yrs later still no justice for dem 49 Likes 3 Shares

injustice has no ethnicity, race or tribe.





6 young innocent human beings were murdered & justice must be served.





it could have been people from any tribe or combination of tribes that met their unfortunate demise in the hands of barbarians posing as security officials...





this is fast becoming a 'regime' that rewards crime...



Maina steals, he is reinstated...





Magu has integrity issues, he is kept on as ag. Chairman EFCC against wiser counsel...





Biu lets a wanted terrorist escape, he is rewarded with reinstatement into the Police...





Lamorde is wanted for fraud, he is reinstated into the police...







seems this regime is gathering 'evil characters' that will spearhead its 2019 election official brutality squad... 47 Likes 3 Shares

Igbo Lives Don't Matter. That's the simple and clear message. 19 Likes 1 Share

If he has not been found legally liable, then his dismissal should have been rightly contested. If someone has been found not guilty by a court, whatever dismissal or suspension should automatically retire.



If he was found legally liable, what was he doing free to even be contesting his dismissal when he should be on death row or languishing in jail?



Again journalists need to abide by their ethics when reporting stories with sensational headlines. 3 Likes 2 Shares

ivandragon:

injustice has no ethnicity, race or tribe.





6 young innocent human beings were murdered & justice must be served.





it could have been people from any tribe or combination of tribes that met their unfortunate demise in the hands of barbarians posing as security officials...





this is fast becoming a 'regime' that rewards crime...



Maina steals, he is reinstated...





Magu has integrity issues, he is kept on as ag. Chairman EFCC against wiser counsel...





Biu lets a wanted terrorist escape, he is rewarded with reinstatement into the Police...





Lamorde is wanted for fraud, he is reinstated into the police...







seems this regime is gathering 'evil characters' that will spearhead its 2019 election official brutality squad... I'm telling you dear.So sad.Too bad. I'm telling you dear.So sad.Too bad. 3 Likes

It is finished



This country has been abokinized. From Maina reinstatement to this one.



And yet fools are chanting and hailing d bigot we have in aso rock 13 Likes 2 Shares

This is why I laugh at anti Biafran Igbos.

Biafra remains the only solution. 18 Likes

I prayed he ends up in BH stomach after being reinstated. 3 Likes

H

Well everybody can see that Nigeria does not like us.

We say want out and everybody gets upset.



Since u hate us why must we stay? 11 Likes

Hmmm

Nigeria our country oooooooo 1 Like

Let's have facts before we pick faults.

Of the 5 policemen involved in the case, 2 were found guilty and sentenced to death whlie ACP Danjuma Ibrahim with 2 others were set free, discharged and acquitted by the court.

So what's the fuss about the police reinstating an officer who was dismissed for a crime but was later found to be "innocent "? 1 Like

? ?

How is this possible



Nigeria is really a joke...

I pray this time he is reinstated, he would kill son nd daughters of our judiciary officers, politicians... My God!!!!How is this possibleNigeria is really a joke...I pray this time he is reinstated, he would kill son nd daughters of our judiciary officers, politicians... 5 Likes

This will not be allowed I swear .. What is Buhari turning thos country to ? After all the gory details of that case which was clearly one of pre meditated murder spurn by the ego of this very useless police officer.. every well meaning Nigerian must take to social media and protest this nonsense , Nigeria cannot be a home to injustice like Buhari want NEVER !!!!! 8 Likes

Igbos has suffered under this country



U killed someone and u are reinstated........



Just because he killed an igbo......



God dey watch 10 Likes