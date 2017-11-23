₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by NEHLIVE: 7:55pm
Nigerian top Matchmaker, Lara Kudayisi shocked many over the weekend when she stepped on stage at a self-development, conference in Lagos and told the audience that during her teenage years she had a child, got 14 heartbreaks from different men and worst still,she had 15 whopping abortions!
Although many were shocked, it wasn't the first time the lady has told the story of her 'ugly' past.
"Yes, you heard me right. I have said it times without number and I will continue to say it. Child at 19, 14 heartbreaks and 15 abortions. It is my story and my experience. I own my experience. You must own your experience and be self-aware".
According to Lara who is now married to the love of her life and now uses her past as a drive to inspire other women, when she first made the confession on Facebook years back,some of her followers were shocked but as time went people began understanding her viewpoints and infact, she now gets paid by people who wants to learn from her experience.
Better known by the monicker, "The Match-making Mistress", Lara who spoke at the My Double Double Conference organised by renowned self-development expert, Paul Kayode Josh, at Muson Center Lagos,made it clear that her mission is to inspire everyone to achieving their life purposes no matter what mistakes they might have made in life.
Below are photos of Lara and even her, Instagram bio proudly says it all!
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/i-had-a-child-at-1914-heartbreaks-15-abortionslagos-matchmakerlara-kudayisi
1 Like
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by NEHLIVE: 7:55pm
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by theunnamed: 7:58pm
One word for her
OLOSHO!!!!
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by khome(f): 8:01pm
Wonderful
1 Like
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by Safiaa(f): 8:03pm
15 abortions? C'mon now that's absolutely ridiculous.
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:04pm
Wow, great thing you still have a womb
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by makydebbie(f): 8:05pm
I don't believe this! 14 heartbreaks is she a fool? 15 abortions? Doctors in the house, is this possible?
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by joseo: 8:10pm
15 unborn babies dead by one lady........ha!!! nko be
........14 heart breaks........na only you Waka come......
one child..... if any man be in Christ he is a new creature, OLD things are passed away behold ALL things become new
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by vicben27(m): 8:11pm
if a woman Can abort up to 15 pregnancies, then abortion as become her Hobby. 15 is way too high, we all have our secrets its only He or She that say's it out in public, that gets to be judged
6 Likes
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by KevinDein: 8:17pm
You murdered 15 innocent souls
You are up there with the likes of Hitler. Mass murderer
17 Likes
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by kay29000(m): 8:21pm
Interesting.
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by yanabasee(m): 8:22pm
People now pay her to get inspired bybher abortion stories....for real
Very soon, people will be paying wizkid to get inspired on his baby making docket!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by UbanmeUdie: 8:24pm
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by jashar(f): 8:28pm
Wowza...
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by sexybbstar(f): 8:32pm
Iyen deep gan
1 Like
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by nikkypearl(f): 8:33pm
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by jade14(m): 8:52pm
Sometimes we just mind what we say in public,
15 abortions !!! Who cares to know about your wasted life and more so a serial killer that you are.
Now some dumb girls would see this as an excuse to trend your part,after all if you can come out strong ? Then they can too.
Not everything you spill,knowing our generation adores the negative
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by newyorks(m): 8:53pm
aunty tell us another lie biko.
1 Like
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by yeyerolling: 8:55pm
Anytin to trend
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by OliveCynosure(f): 9:03pm
nikkypearl:
Jesu!!!!! Eleyi tun deep
1 Like
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by Flashh: 10:33pm
The worst thing is that, the whóre would welcome a bride's price too.
3 Likes
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by Gentlesniper(m): 10:33pm
Jehovah!! u murdered 15 innocent souls and u r here looking for whom to inspire abi match make? how are my sure u wont match me with a gal wey dn break ur own record. I only pity ur possy and ur husband cos dey will av enuf story to tell.
1 Like
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by Laredojohn(m): 10:34pm
mayb using postinor was counted as abortions too.....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by buffalowings: 10:34pm
To nack her konji sorry jazz dey ungry me this night
Stop posting rubbish on social media
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:34pm
She be like Pep Guardiola wey win reach 10 trophies in 3 years, an achiever
2 Likes
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by IGNACOSTI(m): 10:34pm
Well dhone MA!
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by grayht(m): 10:34pm
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by birdsview(m): 10:35pm
You try
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by Alexgeneration(m): 10:35pm
Who married this refurbished olosho? Why settle for second - hand when you can get brand new.
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by seunfape(m): 10:35pm
Lie
|Re: Lara Kudayisi: "I Had A Child At 19, 15 Abortions & 14 Heartbreaks, Now Married" by Damiriel(f): 10:36pm
Apparently you have 16 children and 15 husbands..
You just refused to be a role model ... *simple*
1 Like
