He stated this on Thursday while receiving some new entrants into the Party at the APC national secretariat, Abuja.



He said: “I consider that we have made a lot of gains in spite of not winning Anambra state.



“But it is clear if people interpret properly that the APC given the base from which we were starting, given the kind of intense propaganda that goes out there that the South East is against the APC – whether it is religion, ethnic or even historical – we have made some progress. But we are not resting on that.



“We are immediately setting up a team to study the elections, to look at whatever significant issues it has thrown up, to find ways in which we can improve our performance as we spread into the rest of the South East, basically to tell us what we did not do right in Anambra State which we need to correct as the electoral processes begin in the rest of the South East.



“We hope it will throw up valuable lessons that will help us perform much better in subsequent elections in the South East.



“For people to join us at this time is a clear indication that they understand what is going on and are ready to put their names, reputation, energies, and resources behind our effort to rebuild the country and be part of this process of change.



“This is a struggle that we must win. The nation cannot afford to lose, because greatness beckons and unless we get our act right, we are not going to get there.”



Same way you guys will make gains and will not win the next presidential election... 6 Likes

Foolishness is when APC thinks it can continue to rule when all it has brought is unprecedented hardship nationwide. 3 Likes

In 2013, APC (Ngige) polled 22%. In 2017, APC (Nwoye) polled again 22%.



In between the two gubernatorial, APC (Buhari) polled 2% at the 2015 Presidential.



Mr. Chairman, the above statistics shows that Ndi Anambra wasn't voting for APC as a party but to Nwoye as Onye Anambra.



If you doubt this, why didn't the 22% that voted APC in 2013 vote APC in 2015? They abandoned APC in 2015, but resurfaced again in 2017.



It means only one thing, the votes were not for APC as a party, but to Ngige and Nwoye as Ndi Anambra. 9 Likes

OK! 1 Like

Same way you guys will make gains and will not win the next presidential election... your wailing will continue, since APC will Be in power beyond 2023.

Imagine anambra active voters is less than 60000 voters, while kano in 2015 APC coasted home with 1.909 million voter.

your wailing will continue, since APC will Be in power beyond 2023.

Imagine anambra active voters is less than 600000 voters, while kano in 2015 APC coasted home with 1.909 million voter.

This shows that the southeast is electorally insignificant and irrelevant.

Sure, they posted better results than expected in the gubernatorial election.

Shatap old wizard.



You ppl failed woefully.

Oyegun you are still dreaming

Story

true talk.Kanu is a confused criminal. A terrorist can't dictate to normal Ndigbo

Continue decieving yourself!

Obiono till 2040

Is this not the old man that said South East marginalisation will end if they join APPC?

Apc

