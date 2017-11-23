₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by dre11(m): 11:16pm On Nov 23
Biola Azeez - Ilorin
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/120553-2/
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:17pm On Nov 23
Even the dead are not safe also?? Odiegwu
11 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by boman2014: 11:30pm On Nov 23
his skull should complete the eighth .
6 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by LilSmith55(m): 11:31pm On Nov 23
Ehn
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by grayht(m): 11:40pm On Nov 23
Soon everyone would start walking headless in ilorin.
Any afonja trying to make us healdless in 2017, Holy Ghost..
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by Nbote(m): 11:45pm On Nov 23
Looks like "rest in peace" no longer works in some regions. So even d dead are not safe from their mining? If dey are not harvesting d skulls of living ppl , dey are harvesting those of dead ppl... Wetin exactly dis ppl see for skull mining?
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by Nathan2016: 11:50pm On Nov 23
Awon skull miners. This country self. Is high time they call this people together and honestly bring the skulls an d ask them a way it will produce money... So that Nigeria will stop borrowing. I can't believe a hungry looking fool like that mad man will think skull mining is a way to b rich.
Is time student start writing project on skull mining industry. A case study of the Afonjaz
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by medexico(m): 11:53pm On Nov 23
This body exhuming is quite common in Ilorin
1 Like
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by irepnaija4eva(m): 11:56pm On Nov 23
Afon...
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 12:06am
No be this guy wey act The Last Skull Miner?
8 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by maxxx(m): 12:07am
This is an epidemic. I recommend that a research team be raised, consisting of psychologists,medical docross etc to look into these phenomenon and come with a scientific solution. We can't just fold our hands and things like this continue to happen every day.
17 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by amunkita(m): 12:28am
Why is his still intact
Waste the devil...
Ndi yoruba nah ritual, SMH....
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by MicheyJ1: 2:41am
They suppose put him head join make e complete 8 skulls
7 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 6:16am
Repentance is not even in their plan
2 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by Diiet: 6:46am
amunkita:igbo people started ritualism in this country, others are just learning from you.
Okija shrine is the headquater of ritualists in Nigeria and the whole of Africa and its located in Anambra, igbo land.
What about cliford orji that ate human flesh. That one is also an igbo man.
You igbo should change please, and may God purge our land clean from ritualism and every other evil crimes.
You are only seeing ritualists being caught here and there in SW because of our zero tolerrance for evil in yoruba land unlike you igbos who'd rather cover up the sin of your people in the name of brotherhood.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 7:32am
Uhhh uhhhh, just when you tot u ve seen it all
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by blessedvisky(m): 7:46am
OMG.. I'm starting to fear my own people seriously here.
6 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by Bonapart(m): 8:06am
Skull miners again? Charge to court? Death by firing squad will do
10 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by Kingofrudy: 8:07am
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by Secretgis: 8:07am
JUST IMAGINE
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by ezana1(m): 8:07am
Na Dem na
9 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by sKeetz(m): 8:07am
Soft work
It's our work ooo !!!
19 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by eleojo23: 8:08am
I think it is time to put a death penalty on anyone found with skulls.
This is getting too much.
3 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by Centimetre: 8:08am
awon skull miner
Meme tinz
16 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:09am
Ain't no business like skull mining business.
Funny how Africans believe in charms with same passion and way they believe in Christ.
7 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by kingthreat(m): 8:09am
You do human rituals and you still look wreteched. Please kindly exterminate this mofo
7 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by priceaction: 8:10am
i want to ask a question o. Why is it that it is a particular religion always involved in this kind of business? Is there a way that is being part of what their leaders teach? I just don't get it. And why do they always think that someone who died being poor and extremely poor will bring good luck. Someone who likely died of strange sickness, poor and dejected will bring good money. Dem no dey look for rich people head for ikoyi cemetery, lekki and vgc cemetery. Na to go to Islamic burial ground to look for mutilated head upanddawn. The irony is that people that do this kain business are always looking like madman on the road. na wa ooo.
6 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by negz1(m): 8:10am
Secretgis:BT am seeing it
1 Like
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by johnjay4u2u(m): 8:10am
Wicked boy
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by Willy7(m): 8:10am
Now this is skull � mining. Diversification of the economy I guess. Good we are moving away from oil to other sectors. Bravo
9 Likes
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by bumheit(m): 8:10am
jeez
|Re: Herbalist With 7 Human Skulls In Kwara Caught & Paraded By Police (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 8:11am
Some people and skull mining be like...
14 Likes
