KWARA State police command has arrested a 25-year old herbalist with seven human skulls.



Parading the suspect, among other suspected criminals in Ilorin on Thursday, the commissioner of police, Lawan Ado, said that the herbalist was arrested along Ilorin-Ajase Ipo road with a sack containing the seven human heads.



He said that the suspect had confessed to have exhumed the head-having a Muslim cemetery located at Igbo Owu community in the Ifelodun local government area of the state on Tuesday.



The police boss, who said that the suspect had allegedly exhumed the heads for ritual purpose, added that the police was in the trail of the second suspect who together with the suspect had committed the offense.



He said that the suspect would soon be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded on the matter.



During his interrogation, the suspect said that the escaped suspect initiated him into the crime, adding that they meant to use the seven human skulls for the money-making ritual.



The state police command also paraded five other suspects, including a serving Nigerian Army sergeant who was allegedly caught for theft of a brand new green colour Land Rover jeep belonging to minister of state for Niger Delta, Professor Claudius Daramola.



The police commissioner, who described the suspect as an interstate armed robbery gang, said that the suspects had stolen the vehicle at the residence of the professor at Tanke area of Ilorin metropolis.



He said that the suspects, arrested along Ilorin-Ajase Ipo road by a team of Safer Highway operatives of the command, had earlier been alerted to the movement of the gang.



The police boss said that the military man and the other suspects had confessed to the crime, described the military man as a deserter.



Mr Ado also paraded three-man robbery gang, who allegedly specialised in using their taxi cab to snatch exotic cars in the Ilorin metropolis.



The police boss, who said that the gang usually used their taxi cab to overtake and force their target to stop before dispossessing victims of their vehicles, added that the suspects had been suspected cattle rustlers before graduating to car snatching.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/120553-2/











Even the dead are not safe also?? Odiegwu

his skull should complete the eighth .

Ehn











Any afonja trying to make us healdless in 2017, Holy Ghost.. Soon everyone would start walking headless in ilorin.

Looks like "rest in peace" no longer works in some regions. So even d dead are not safe from their mining? If dey are not harvesting d skulls of living ppl , dey are harvesting those of dead ppl... Wetin exactly dis ppl see for skull mining?

Awon skull miners. This country self. Is high time they call this people together and honestly bring the skulls an d ask them a way it will produce money... So that Nigeria will stop borrowing. I can't believe a hungry looking fool like that mad man will think skull mining is a way to b rich.

Is time student start writing project on skull mining industry. A case study of the Afonjaz



Is time student start writing project on skull mining industry. A case study of the Afonjaz

This body exhuming is quite common in Ilorin 1 Like

Afon...

No be this guy wey act The Last Skull Miner?



No be this guy wey act The Last Skull Miner?

This is an epidemic. I recommend that a research team be raised, consisting of psychologists,medical docross etc to look into these phenomenon and come with a scientific solution. We can't just fold our hands and things like this continue to happen every day.



Waste the devil...



Waste the devil...
Ndi yoruba nah ritual, SMH.... Why is his still intact

They suppose put him head join make e complete 8 skulls

Repentance is not even in their plan

amunkita:

Why is his still intact

Waste the devil...



Ndi yoruba nah ritual, SMH.... igbo people started ritualism in this country, others are just learning from you.



Okija shrine is the headquater of ritualists in Nigeria and the whole of Africa and its located in Anambra, igbo land.

What about cliford orji that ate human flesh. That one is also an igbo man.

You igbo should change please, and may God purge our land clean from ritualism and every other evil crimes.



igbo people started ritualism in this country, others are just learning from you.

Okija shrine is the headquater of ritualists in Nigeria and the whole of Africa and its located in Anambra, igbo land.

What about cliford orji that ate human flesh. That one is also an igbo man.

You igbo should change please, and may God purge our land clean from ritualism and every other evil crimes.

You are only seeing ritualists being caught here and there in SW because of our zero tolerrance for evil in yoruba land unlike you igbos who'd rather cover up the sin of your people in the name of brotherhood.

Uhhh uhhhh, just when you tot u ve seen it all

OMG.. I'm starting to fear my own people seriously here.

Skull miners again? Charge to court? Death by firing squad will do

JUST IMAGINE

Na Dem na

Soft work



It's our work ooo !!!



19 Likes

I think it is time to put a death penalty on anyone found with skulls.

This is getting too much.

This is getting too much. 3 Likes





Meme tinz awon skull miner

Ain't no business like skull mining business.



Funny how Africans believe in charms with same passion and way they believe in Christ.

You do human rituals and you still look wreteched. Please kindly exterminate this mofo

i want to ask a question o. Why is it that it is a particular religion always involved in this kind of business? Is there a way that is being part of what their leaders teach? I just don't get it. And why do they always think that someone who died being poor and extremely poor will bring good luck. Someone who likely died of strange sickness, poor and dejected will bring good money. Dem no dey look for rich people head for ikoyi cemetery, lekki and vgc cemetery. Na to go to Islamic burial ground to look for mutilated head upanddawn. The irony is that people that do this kain business are always looking like madman on the road. na wa ooo.

Secretgis:

BT am seeing it

Wicked boy

Now this is skull � mining. Diversification of the economy I guess. Good we are moving away from oil to other sectors. Bravo

jeez