|Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Omooba77: 11:35pm On Nov 23
Arsenal are Group H leader despite loosing 1-0 at Koln.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will play "quite an experienced team" against Bate Borisov, despite his side having already won Europa League Group H.
The Gunners have managed to qualify without using a number of regular first-team players in European games.
Olivier Giroud, Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott have not started a Premier League match between them in 2017-18, but have played in Europa League ties.
"I have many players available who need competition," said Wenger.
Asked how winning the group would affect his team selection for Thursday's home match, Wenger replied: "Not too much.
"Next week we go into a week with three games and so some players need competition, some experienced players. We'll play quite an experienced team."
While Arsenal have already secured their place in the last 32, Belarusian side Bate Borisov are one of three teams aiming to finish second in the group to also advance.
Borisov, beaten 4-2 at home by Arsenal in September, are bottom, but only a point behind Red Star Belgrade and Cologne, who meet in Serbia in Thursday's other match in Group H.
Wenger warns Wilshere about ice skating
Wilshere has had numerous injury problems during his Arsenal career and has not started a Premier League match for the Gunners since the last match of the 2015-16 season.
He spent the last campaign on loan at Bournemouth in an attempt to get regular match action but has only played 65 minutes of Premier League football this season.
On Tuesday, Wilshere posted a picture on Twitter of him ice skating with his family, but Wenger has warned the 25-year-old England midfielder to be careful.
"It is not ideal for your balance, the way you fall down, for a footballer it's not great," said the Frenchman.
"You can do ice skating by bringing your child on and just making sure nothing happens to him, or [you can do] ice skating violently. I don't think he did that."
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Omooba77: 11:06pm On Dec 06
#COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by ibori1: 6:16pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Keneking: 6:16pm
0-5
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Desire01(f): 6:17pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Toylove: 6:18pm
Nawa o so arsenal still plays Thursday Thursday football
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by RichThug(m): 6:18pm
Arsenal go cry today. March my words !!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Crossguy: 6:21pm
Under 2.5, thank me later
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by hucienda: 6:23pm
Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea go be like ...
"Arsenal, abeg help us greet Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and co for dat side".
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Bossontop(m): 6:23pm
assnal fans yestadae @ shiloh
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by dessz(m): 6:23pm
..
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by FLBlogWriter: 6:24pm
Arsenal Destiny awaits Atletico Madrid
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by chrisxxx(m): 6:27pm
Na this kind useless game Ozil dey shine.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by KardinalZik(m): 6:31pm
Keneking:Red Ticket
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by KardinalZik(m): 6:34pm
1 & Over (1.5). Stake reasonably and win.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by dotcomnamename: 6:47pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Toflez(m): 6:55pm
Wenger don't spoil tickets oo
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Michaelpresh(m): 6:59pm
2-2
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bate Borisov: Europa League Today At 9:05pm by eddieguru(m): 7:09pm
