₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,063 members, 3,932,169 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 09:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here (11817 Views)
Jumia Black Friday (2017) Secrets Exposed: The Promise, Scam, And Cheats To Use / 7 Things You Should Take Note Of While Shopping For A Phone In Aba / Today Is Social Media Day; How Has Social Media Affected You? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by directonpc(m): 1:59am
Hello people! Blackfriday is finally upon us!
Let's us this trade to share tips and our experience about blackfriday from our favorite online stores.
Mine: I have been seeing Infinix hot 5 for 10k on some banners by jumia, normally the device sells for about 33k. If we're able to purchase at the super low price share your story with us.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by ELdaar55(m): 8:26am
I HEARD OF IT TOO BUT WHEN I CHECKED TODAY ON JUMIA I DISCOVERED THAT THE PRICE IS STILL THE SAME INCLUDING SAMSUNG NOTE 8 THAT WAS RUMOURED TO COST AROUND 150K+ INSTEAD OF 300K+
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Collinz2(m): 8:37am
ELdaar55:search for note 8 from different sellers the price might be cheaper.
2 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Collinz2(m): 8:38am
Yea i tried to order wrist watch but pay on delivery option disappear.
6 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by directonpc(m): 8:50am
How about other sites (international) share your experience too.
Here is all jumia blackfriday offers
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by eboy540(m): 8:54am
directonpc:. I think is under the treasure hunt but can't find it ooooooh
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by jobaye(m): 9:03am
I order for Galaxy J7 Prime 5.5-Inch (3GB, 32GB ROM) Android 6.0, 13MP + 8MP Smartphone - Black at 60k on their flash sales and even prepaid since last week but they call me today to make all my of apology bc they cannot delivered it to me.......#JUMIA and #KONGA na scam for black friday jjoooooo.
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by clevadani: 9:09am
I don't think these Naija e-commerce sites understand the meaning of black Friday. There's no difference in their prices
16 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Mofe72: 11:05am
directonpc:
ASOS has 20% off everything.
5 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by TechXpert: 12:11pm
Why is Jumia misbehaving today, I ordered a phone and paid through Jumiapay the payment went successful I was debited from my bank.. after about an hour I received another notification from jumia that my payment for the order has failed.. My kongaPay account history is showing the payment was completed .... I'm disappointed with their services
13 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by ELdaar55(m): 12:46pm
Collinz2:I THOUGHT IT APPLIES TO EVERY SELLERS
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by ammyluv2002(f): 1:30pm
Mofe72:
That site cost die
3 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by directonpc(m): 1:31pm
Mofe72:url please!
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Mofe72: 1:35pm
directonpc:
www.asos.com
It's a fashion site though.
2 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by jadajada: 1:40pm
jobaye:
jobaye:
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Mofe72: 1:42pm
ammyluv2002:
Blame our worthless currency.
They give free shipping for purchases above 30GBP.
2 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Sheun001(m): 2:13pm
who else saw the iPhoneX that went for around 99k mehn I was in awe when I saw that buh I know that all na scam sha
1 Like
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by crownman: 2:21pm
Slot black Friday is the greatest scam. Can you believe that their website for the black Friday page is not opening?. The app is misbehaving today as if it's a deliberate move by slot. Black Friday in Nigeria is a SCAM
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by obaataaokpaewu: 3:10pm
Wanted getting a blender but te delivery fee (#1800) discouraged me. too much
3 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Kurupt01(m): 3:25pm
I've got 5k vouchers for sale.
Order must be up to 30k. Valid for today only.
Call 08139633267
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Raintaker(m): 3:45pm
obaataaokpaewu:I ordered for someone , delivery is free to Lagos.
There is free delivery on all Jumia items to Lagos today.
Only Lagos.
3 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Collinz2(m): 4:12pm
ELdaar55:thats naija 4 u
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Collinz2(m): 4:14pm
obaataaokpaewu:they increase shipping fee 1800 for home delivery 880 for pickup.
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Collinz2(m): 4:16pm
Jumia pay on delivery payment option disappear when i want to order a watch.
1 Like
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Rayfield: 4:19pm
I ordered for a plastic Aircraft, after successful payment/debit, I received a notification that reads "Sorry you don't have a parking space for us to deliver your order successfully..."
8 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Collinz2(m): 4:29pm
Rayfield:make them park am untop ur roof na
4 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by NowisGod109(f): 5:01pm
Collinz2:
They do that because of unserious buyers
4 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Stevengold(m): 5:31pm
I saw hot 5 lite on black Friday advert for 10k as apposed to the original price of 33k. Mehn I ready ATM card for that transaction from 12am till now. The advert is no where to be found. I'm still waiting for them. I keep refreshing their website every 10 minutes, yet nothing.
2 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by BanjiHols(m): 5:52pm
I got 5k discount vouchers for sale .if u intend making minimum purchase of 30k the voucher will minus 5k for u ....
It's only valid today..I am selling it @ 1k if interested
3 Likes
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by BanjiHols(m): 5:53pm
BanjiHols:That means u pay 25k for item of 30k..HOLLA
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Tomjazzy2: 6:31pm
Hope I won't regret ordering for the Hisense LED TV
Initially placed order for a samsung, but canceled it when I realized that the hisense has some comparative advantages in terms of specs and price
|Re: Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here by Magician1503(m): 6:31pm
if you think you are smart then be smart enough to know that Nigerians will outsmart you every time everywhere
3 Likes 1 Share
Ten Websites You'll Love To Visit Everyday / How To Mannually Install Mediatek VCOM Drivers On Your Windows PC / Glo Increases Their Data Cap (baba For Data)
Viewing this topic: mattmobis(m), Valro(m), modsRbastard, nora88, boy16(m), DaDevin(m), uchkochi(m), Ibkanney, favelli(m), mamoostella, Wizywiz(m), 4reala(m), SAMAYODELE(m), oleary(m), Ibrochaka, senola1, Chynwe(f), drnoel, Lanceslot(m), BeastOfNoTribe, Aladine(m), Dexter247, menacity(m), Betmaster3, Nutella69(m), ebsuguy(m), donplus1(m), Patini147(m), kaykith05(m), 9free(m), seunakin231(m), HenriFayol(m), samstradam, MindExplorer(m), sordique81(m), spacks(m), floxyjoe, Charles487, misterkelly, gofitech(m), Jennyblez(f), Collinz2(m), EndtimeJudge(m), NobleSlim(m), tunde55(m), Tomjazzy2, tglobal08(m), Ubty, ujay4u(m), bjnice(m), piagetskinner(m), stevekarl, frebor(m), sturner06(m), Nimzy1111, directonpc(m), thorbar(m), Shamillionaire(m), Jboy5050(m), Sundayomaga, akaneffiong(m), lymelyte(m), josephineapos2(m), docadams, silent10(m), Tadeknkeepcalm, Donovan, superjaks(m), sojats(m), chidekings(m), leumas91, oladayo63(m), sweettease(f), ubizle(f), temiflex01(m), Jhunnyleel, oteneaaron(m), ABJDOT(m), fatsonm, Edunwa302(m), Seundammy007(m), alexfish(m), highrise07, b3llo(m), nowornever2016, ubisky(m), ScepticalPyrrho, Daniello25, Relixy2k, Compliant, enemmo(f), Aayokunle93, Hansie63(f), mhizsimi(f), sparkle10(m), BIGDADDY000(m), zees(f), yomislim, demolaprof(m), Leakdaddy, pweetyface(f), cyberguy72(m), Kaydagreat(m), chymes0359(m), yehmy(m), Sezua(m), CocoaOla, dmy(m), bola565, kacey007, Shafiiimran99, LegendKing(m), four4, Ebubemg(m), AishaBuhari, miccoy(m), dyze, olafyn(m), Adonis93, donklint86, vince96w2, oluskid5(m), kebliss(m), nkehenry(f), Hedriz(m), davide470(m), survtony(m), equityadeoti(m), Tex42(m), ollah1, EmmyBusko(m), Kaybee7000, odalon and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 376