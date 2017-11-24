Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Today Is Black Friday! Share Your Online Shopping Experience Here (11817 Views)

Hello people! Blackfriday is finally upon us!



Let's us this trade to share tips and our experience about blackfriday from our favorite online stores.



Mine: I have been seeing Infinix hot 5 for 10k on some banners by jumia, normally the device sells for about 33k. If we're able to purchase at the super low price share your story with us. 5 Likes 2 Shares

I HEARD OF IT TOO BUT WHEN I CHECKED TODAY ON JUMIA I DISCOVERED THAT THE PRICE IS STILL THE SAME INCLUDING SAMSUNG NOTE 8 THAT WAS RUMOURED TO COST AROUND 150K+ INSTEAD OF 300K+

search for note 8 from different sellers the price might be cheaper.

Yea i tried to order wrist watch but pay on delivery option disappear. 6 Likes





Here is all How about other sites (international) share your experience too.Here is all jumia blackfriday offers

For jumia you can CLICK HERE to view their blackfriday offer. . I think is under the treasure hunt but can't find it ooooooh . I think is under the treasure hunt but can't find it ooooooh

I order for Galaxy J7 Prime 5.5-Inch (3GB, 32GB ROM) Android 6.0, 13MP + 8MP Smartphone - Black at 60k on their flash sales and even prepaid since last week but they call me today to make all my of apology bc they cannot delivered it to me.......#JUMIA and #KONGA na scam for black friday jjoooooo. 31 Likes 3 Shares

I don't think these Naija e-commerce sites understand the meaning of black Friday. There's no difference in their prices 16 Likes

How about other sites (international) share your experience too.

ASOS has 20% off everything. ASOS has 20% off everything. 5 Likes

Why is Jumia misbehaving today, I ordered a phone and paid through Jumiapay the payment went successful I was debited from my bank.. after about an hour I received another notification from jumia that my payment for the order has failed.. My kongaPay account history is showing the payment was completed .... I'm disappointed with their services 13 Likes

I THOUGHT IT APPLIES TO EVERY SELLERS

ASOS has 20% off everything.

That site cost die That site cost die 3 Likes

ASOS has 20% off everything. url please! url please!

url please!

www.asos.com



It's a fashion site though. It's a fashion site though. 2 Likes

That site cost die

Blame our worthless currency.



They give free shipping for purchases above 30GBP. Blame our worthless currency.They give free shipping for purchases above 30GBP. 2 Likes

who else saw the iPhoneX that went for around 99k mehn I was in awe when I saw that buh I know that all na scam sha who else saw the iPhoneX that went for around 99k mehn I was in awe when I saw that buh I know that all na scam sha 1 Like

Slot black Friday is the greatest scam. Can you believe that their website for the black Friday page is not opening?. The app is misbehaving today as if it's a deliberate move by slot. Black Friday in Nigeria is a SCAM 14 Likes 1 Share

Wanted getting a blender but te delivery fee (#1800) discouraged me. too much 3 Likes

I ordered for someone , delivery is free to Lagos.

There is free delivery on all Jumia items to Lagos today.

Only Lagos.





There is free delivery on all Jumia items to Lagos today.

Only Lagos. I ordered for someone , delivery is free to Lagos.There is free delivery on all Jumia items to Lagos today.Only Lagos. 3 Likes

thats naija 4 u

they increase shipping fee 1800 for home delivery 880 for pickup.

Jumia pay on delivery payment option disappear when i want to order a watch. 1 Like

I ordered for a plastic Aircraft, after successful payment/debit, I received a notification that reads "Sorry you don't have a parking space for us to deliver your order successfully..." 8 Likes

make them park am untop ur roof na

Jumia pay on delivery payment option disappear when i want to order a watch.

They do that because of unserious buyers

I saw hot 5 lite on black Friday advert for 10k as apposed to the original price of 33k. Mehn I ready ATM card for that transaction from 12am till now. The advert is no where to be found. I'm still waiting for them. I keep refreshing their website every 10 minutes, yet nothing. 2 Likes

I got 5k discount vouchers for sale .if u intend making minimum purchase of 30k the voucher will minus 5k for u ....



It's only valid today..I am selling it @ 1k if interested

That means u pay 25k for item of 30k..HOLLA That means u pay 25k for item of 30k..HOLLA





Initially placed order for a samsung, but canceled it when I realized that the hisense has some comparative advantages in terms of specs and price Hope I won't regret ordering for the Hisense LED TVInitially placed order for a samsung, but canceled it when I realized that the hisense has some comparative advantages in terms of specs and price