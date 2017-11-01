Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos (6282 Views)

A pretty Muslim lady photoshopped her photos into Anthony’s photos, posted it on Twitter and wrote; ‘Love you babe’.



day dreamers...... they never wake up; 12 Likes 1 Share

Lol it's funny. Muslims sha 2 Likes 1 Share

Now I know why they say make guys go get money first

See as woman dey chase this one up and down 19 Likes

Lol it's funny. Muslims sha So na only muslims dey do this kind thing? So na only muslims dey do this kind thing? 7 Likes

But this girl did not know that Joshua does not like slim girls 2 Likes

Chai......what is this world turning into...







Internet no dey forget



Hmm nawaooo.....if she uses the energy used in doing photoshop, work on herself and her character. ...men must show naa...haba 1 Like

And there is one man in corner having sleepless night because of her 6 Likes 1 Share

Obsession at its peak

?? She looked Somalian. Is she from Somali?? 1 Like

the thirst is real

I believe if he had been a looser, ot a nobody, you would be the first people to reject him.





Last week or so, there was a news flying round the internet about a look alike Joshua, you all should please go and marry that one, and leave the real Joshua alone.



And to you that photoshoped your picture with Anthony, this picture is for you So just because the guys is now an international star, you all are trying to find your ways around him.I believe if he had been a looser, ot a nobody, you would be the first people to reject him.Last week or so, there was a news flying round the internet about a look alike Joshua, you all should please go and marry that one, and leave the real Joshua alone.And to you that photoshoped your picture with Anthony, this picture is for you 2 Likes

I love Hijab girls.

Pull, Plug-and-play. I love Hijab girls.Pull, Plug-and-play. 2 Likes 1 Share

So na only muslims dey do this kind thing?

Don't mind that drunk fellow. Don't mind that drunk fellow.

Cute

Wetin we nogo see..... 2 Likes





What's not to love darling? Those shoulders are to die for....hmmm...now I wanna hug somebody What's not to love darling? Those shoulders are to die for....hmmm...now I wanna hug somebody

Obviously, she doesn't have a boyfriend.



Hope her dad who might be an "Imam" doesn't see this.

Wow!

The lady is drunk in something; definitely not love, but infatuation.

She got skills

Life is so unfair. One man will have thousands of girls throwing at him... One man will have three baby mama's and girls will still be throwing themselves at him. But there will be thousands of guys out there looking for women to date with no success. Lol!

Don't mind that drunk fellow. don't take it personally s jst a comment.... don't take it personally s jst a comment....

If anthony handle ya pussy

imagining how she'll be screaming for help in the "other room"

What a way to dream after being high on cheap expired weed

If anthony handle ya pussy

Pesin pikin

Making mockery of her destiny 1 Like