|Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by Drinokrane: 2:12am
The number of women loving Anthony Joshua keeps increasing by the day!
A pretty Muslim lady photoshopped her photos into Anthony’s photos, posted it on Twitter and wrote; ‘Love you babe’.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/you-babe-pretty-lady-photoshops-herself.html
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by greatnaija01: 2:30am
day dreamers...... they never wake up;
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by MicheyJ1: 2:33am
Lol it's funny. Muslims sha
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by medexico(m): 3:03am
Now I know why they say make guys go get money first
See as woman dey chase this one up and down
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by medexico(m): 3:03am
MicheyJ1:So na only muslims dey do this kind thing?
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by medexico(m): 3:05am
But this girl did not know that Joshua does not like slim girls
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by aspirebig: 4:40am
...Aluu..
Chai......what is this world turning into...
Internet no dey forget
Hmm nawaooo.....if she uses the energy used in doing photoshop, work on herself and her character. ...men must show naa...haba
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by dayo2me(m): 5:16am
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by Khd95(m): 5:31am
And there is one man in corner having sleepless night because of her
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by femi4: 6:12am
Obsession at its peak
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by Samusu(m): 6:24am
She looked Somalian. Is she from Somali??
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by McBeal10(f): 7:02am
the thirst is real
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by Bonapart(m): 8:27am
.even Almajiris
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by wunmi590(m): 8:27am
So just because the guys is now an international star, you all are trying to find your ways around him.
I believe if he had been a looser, ot a nobody, you would be the first people to reject him.
Last week or so, there was a news flying round the internet about a look alike Joshua, you all should please go and marry that one, and leave the real Joshua alone.
And to you that photoshoped your picture with Anthony, this picture is for you
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by Secretgis: 8:27am
SEE
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 8:28am
I love Hijab girls.
Pull, Plug-and-play.
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by pmc01(m): 8:28am
medexico:
Don't mind that drunk fellow.
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by ezana1(m): 8:28am
Cute
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by Olanrefront3355(m): 8:28am
Wetin we nogo see.....
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by sisisioge: 8:28am
What's not to love darling? Those shoulders are to die for....hmmm...now I wanna hug somebody
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by emusmithy(m): 8:28am
Obviously, she doesn't have a boyfriend.
Hope her dad who might be an "Imam" doesn't see this.
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:28am
Wow!
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by pmc01(m): 8:28am
The lady is drunk in something; definitely not love, but infatuation.
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by theunnamed: 8:29am
She got skills
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by kay29000(m): 8:30am
Life is so unfair. One man will have thousands of girls throwing at him... One man will have three baby mama's and girls will still be throwing themselves at him. But there will be thousands of guys out there looking for women to date with no success. Lol!
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by guywitzerogal(m): 8:30am
pmc01:don't take it personally s jst a comment....
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by yeyerolling: 8:31am
If anthony handle ya pussy
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by ceezarhh(m): 8:32am
imagining how she'll be screaming for help in the "other room"
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by sabama007(f): 8:32am
What a way to dream after being high on cheap expired weed
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by wunmi590(m): 8:33am
yeyerolling:
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by Elove1: 8:34am
Pesin pikin
Making mockery of her destiny
|Re: Lady Photoshops Herself Into Anthony Joshua’s Photos by jaxxy(m): 8:34am
Humor me
