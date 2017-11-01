

Faithia Williams!



A couple of weeks ago Nollywood actress Faithia Williams, formerly Faithia Balogun, deleted all photos from her social media page and removed her ex-husband’s surname from her bio.



The move left her fans puzzled but now, the reason for her actions have been made clear.

According to her management team, the movie star has undergone a “rebirth” as she signs with a new management team – Prestige Platform – and makes plans to appear on “bigger screens” of Nollywood.



Her team says “Faithia Williams is one of the biggest forces in the Nigerian movie industry that has kept the industry growing at a reasonably progressive pace.



While she does this, she has also personally remained relevant in the industry over the past two decades, as she pursues a higher degree of prominence. As part of her career pathway to excellence, she looks not like what she has been through, as she has amazingly turned her challenges around in what is deemed fit as a redemption.” see photos below





Gist from Praizeblog

