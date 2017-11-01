₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by Mrop(m): 3:19am
It’s the Rebirth of a Movie Star... Meet
Faithia Williams!
A couple of weeks ago Nollywood actress Faithia Williams, formerly Faithia Balogun, deleted all photos from her social media page and removed her ex-husband’s surname from her bio.
The move left her fans puzzled but now, the reason for her actions have been made clear.
According to her management team, the movie star has undergone a “rebirth” as she signs with a new management team – Prestige Platform – and makes plans to appear on “bigger screens” of Nollywood.
Her team says “Faithia Williams is one of the biggest forces in the Nigerian movie industry that has kept the industry growing at a reasonably progressive pace.
While she does this, she has also personally remained relevant in the industry over the past two decades, as she pursues a higher degree of prominence. As part of her career pathway to excellence, she looks not like what she has been through, as she has amazingly turned her challenges around in what is deemed fit as a redemption.” see photos below
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by Mrop(m): 3:19am
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by pussyeater: 5:01am
Old Mama
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by toygod2: 5:26am
ANYTIME I REMEMBER SHE AIN'T EVEN YORUBA BUT FROM DELTA, I JUST MARVEL.
SUCH A GOOD ACTRESS
Saheed balogun better go back to this madam
She still dey market small oo
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by Samusu(m): 6:03am
Awon Bobrisky elder sister, too much make-up abeg
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by itspzpics(m): 10:42am
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by enemyofprogress: 11:43am
Her only problem is her armpits odour
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by kay29000(m): 11:43am
I wish her all the best.
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by designVATExcel: 11:43am
Saw it yesterday on Linda. The 8th & 9th are hot.
Everybody is fine jor, we just need packaging, now some people might need more packaging than others, but all na still packaging.
Packaging often requires money, so work hard guys and make the moolah
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by NoFavors: 11:44am
toygod2:Which Market?
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 11:44am
One word:AGBAYA
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by morikee(m): 11:44am
Ugly as fvck i no talk am oh
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by Hardeybohwarley(m): 11:44am
Samusu:All in all she still slays.
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by Kimy97(f): 11:44am
I love d 4th pix
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by MENELIK1: 11:44am
toygod2:
Who ask you for her C.V?
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by rawtouch: 11:45am
experienced lips..
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by dkam: 11:45am
toygod2:
Ignoramus.... Still dey market bawo...
When you see people that don't read post before commenting all cos of FTC, you will surely know them
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by MasterChen: 11:45am
NoFavors:
There are a lot of Deltans in the Yoruba movie industry. Quite interesting
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by goldenarrow: 11:46am
Glory be to the Power of Make-Up.
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by overhypedsteve(m): 11:46am
Bio hub
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by ct2(m): 11:46am
Pls go back to sahid
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 11:47am
Beautiful woman
Red...My favrite colour
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by Primusinterpares(m): 11:47am
so can we call this news?
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by Dhayor001(m): 11:47am
Am I the only one that sees a resemblance with Kim Kardashian West?
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by cashmyles(f): 11:47am
King Gbadamosi side chick
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by goldenarrow: 11:47am
enemyofprogress:Shey you dey smell it from wey you dey ni?
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by NoFavors: 11:48am
MasterChen:Indeed
|Re: Faithia Williams Balogun Stuns In New Adorable Photos by NoFavors: 11:49am
cashmyles:
