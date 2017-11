Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bride From Rivers State Who Is Nicki Minaj's Lookalike (8321 Views)

What do you guys think?



See photos below...



Viral Video of a bride from Eleme, Rivers State Nigeria; who is said to bear a striking resemblance to #NickiMinaj.

She's pretty 6 Likes

? if there are no curves, den she's not Nicki's lookalike where d curves? if there are no curves, den she's not Nicki's lookalike 7 Likes

She's so cool and cute

Where is ah own curve...

Its the makeup that made it looks as if she looks like nikki, so she ain't looking like minaj 2 Likes

She sure looks like Nicki-the presurgery Nicki tho

hahaha..i sight u ur meek mill is on the way

? Girl wey take face resemble Nicki wey no get backside like Nicki, is that one resemblance ? Can you show me her backside? Girl wey take face resemble Nicki wey no get backside like Nicki, is that one resemblance ? 1 Like

She try. The hips nko

The man go enjoy her wella as she fine like nikki

Lolzzz

Nope.

LordHiffy:

where d curves ? if there's no curves, den she's not Nicki's lookalike nicki has no natural curves na nicki has no natural curves na 5 Likes

Na Nicki the guy go dey Bleep so

Lol Nicky has a simple look, not hard to imitate.

Pishure of curves or adonbilivit

teresafaith:

Its the makeup that made it looks as if she looks like nikki, so she ain't looking like minaj

So your "Nikki Minaj" is not on makeup?



I weak for you. So your "Nikki Minaj" is not on makeup?I weak for you.







This is an insult to Nicki Minaj. This is an insult to Nicki Minaj.

She try, Nicki should know that someone can get her resemblance without surgery

facial resemblance alone isn't enough fact for the basis of comparison.



We all know why nicki is nicki until her 3600 image is seen, no comparison whatsoever...



There can be only one nicki facial resemblance alone isn't enough fact for the basis of comparison.We all know why nicki is nicki until her 360image is seen, no comparison whatsoever...There can be only one nicki

Secretgis:

hahaha..i sight u ur meek mill is on the way

Meek what? She's a bride bruh Meek what? She's a bride bruh

SEUN suppose sack u Funny I swear mi no see any resemblance oooo abeg who brought ds to FPSEUN suppose sack u

Africa people living their lives like "COPY AND PASTE" document

teresafaith:

Its the makeup that made it looks as if she looks like nikki, so she ain't looking like minaj have you seen Nicki without make up? have you seen Nicki without make up?

yeyerolling:

nicki has no natural curves na my brother meek mill didnt care my brother meek mill didnt care

Dis one is Nikki Munaaji... She fine sha

LordHiffy:



my brother meek mill didnt care maybe na y e run. U cant squeeze ass or boobs. And cant spank d ass too lol. E fit scatter or disfigure maybe na y e run. U cant squeeze ass or boobs. And cant spank d ass too lol. E fit scatter or disfigure