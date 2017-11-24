Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies (2553 Views)

The committee set up by the National Economic Council (NEC) on forensic audit of revenue accrued into the Federation Account, Excess Crude Account and Consolidated Revenue Fund from revenue-generating agencies has uncovered some fraud in 13 agencies .



This was disclosed by the Ondo State governor,Rotimi Akeredolu after the NEC meeting yesterday presided over by Vice president Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



He listed the agencies to include the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Ports Authority ( NPA) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.



He said:“The audit covers the period from 2010 to May 2015. Council was informed that there were possible under remittances from certain revenue-generating agencies to the Federation Account among others.Council was also informed of questionable loans granted by some of the revenue-generating agencies.

GOOD DEVELOPMENT! 1 Like

I hear una...

Another rubbish diversion plot. A government that's doing nothing about the monumental fraud going on under its watch 2 Likes

Why would the probe not cover 2010 till date?



Awon werey!! 2 Likes

There is under remittance in 95% of revenue generating agencies. What we need is ICT. Computerize the process so it is captured and shared in realtime with auditing units. 2 Likes

These dudes are just too funny it literally hurts.



Why not extend the audit to your tenure?



Why stop in May 2015?



So anyone who's fraudulent during the tenure of this goverment will probably not be audited till after it? 1 Like









The less you look, the more you see.







Fraud everywhere! The less you look, the more you see.Fraud everywhere!

Still fishing for criminals

Gear up people. Its another blame game from the federal govt.. 2010-2015. We already know the names that they will start blaming.

Have u blamed the gej govt today?

Senseless APC govt.. Looking for more propaganda to feed their zombies. 2 Likes

2010-2015, Have you blamed GEJ today?

Even the so called FG wey uncover the fraud is fraudulent itself. Abeg Naija mata tire me Even the so called FG wey uncover the fraud is fraudulent itself. Abeg Naija mata tire me

Nigerians have gotten to the point that all these revelations of huge sums of money being looted does not move them anymore. 1 Like

I'll install wallpapers and wall panels in all federal office for 5 billion naira only I'll installin all federal office for 5 billion naira only 1 Like

Standing5:

There is under remittance in 95% of revenue generating agencies. What we need is ICT. Computerize the process so it is captured and shared in realtime with auditing units. Nigeria was,is and will be too backward to embrace such technologies. When there is no will to tackle corruption Nigeria was,is and will be too backward to embrace such technologies. When there is no will to tackle corruption 1 Like

I think in the true sense of transparency and accountability, the audit should have covered 2016 and 2017.

In-fact the name of this country should changed from Nigeria to FRAUD 2 Likes

Nbote:

I hear una...

Sunnycliff:

2010-2015, Have you blamed GEJ today? Text 3 to 5555 and blame GEJ today. Mtn everywhere you go Text 3 to 5555 and blame GEJ today. Mtn everywhere you go

Standing5:

There is under remittance in 95% of revenue generating agencies. What we need is ICT. Computerize the process so it is captured and shared in realtime with auditing units.



Wtf is this one saying So in your small mind now its biro and paper nnpc is using not computers abi?? Or u just want to blow grammar and pretend to be smart. Mtscheeww Wtf is this one sayingSo in your small mind now its biro and paper nnpc is using not computers abi?? Or u just want to blow grammar and pretend to be smart. Mtscheeww

Macgreat:







I'll install wallpapers and wall panels in all federal office for 5 billion naira only



Abeg when u get the contract no forget me oooo Abeg when u get the contract no forget me oooo

Meanwhile what happened to TSTV? What biggest fraud of the year is more than the company raising our hopes of super quality entertainment, affordable internet and other combination and up till now, we are still begging them to sell their decoders

Hmmmmm, Buhari

Are they claiming ignorance of this phenomenon? This has been happening since 1960 and they know it.

President Buhari,





Restore fiscal federalism to Nigeria to stop corruption.



Why do you still pretend not to understand that corruption is not the wedge against development of Nigeria?





The "food is ready" political system of Nigeria is responsible for most of the corrupt practices in Nigeria.. President Buhari,Restore fiscal federalism to Nigeria to stop corruption.Why do you still pretend not to understand that corruption is not the wedge against development of Nigeria?The "food is ready" political system of Nigeria is responsible for most of the corrupt practices in Nigeria..

Adminisher:





It will MOVE some people. It will MOVE them from freedom to prison. That is all that matters and revenue targets are already set for MDAs...they will achieve it. NAP and NRC alone can make $8bn for FG



And 19% of the discovered sum of the money will be loaned out to state governors for proper looting



while the rest will be allocated for 2018 budget while statehouse hospital will chop off the highest percentage of the money and Nigerians will have no say on it....







EFCC right now.... And 19% of the discovered sum of the money will be loaned out to state governors for proper lootingwhile the rest will be allocated for 2018 budget while statehouse hospital will chop off the highest percentage of the money and Nigerians will have no say on it....EFCC right now....

quiverfull:

Nigerians have gotten to the point that all these revelations of huge sums of money being looted does not move them anymore.

It will MOVE some people. It will MOVE them from freedom to prison. That is all that matters and revenue targets are already set for MDAs...they will achieve it. NAP and NRC alone can make $8bn for FG It will MOVE some people. It will MOVE them from freedom to prison. That is all that matters and revenue targets are already set for MDAs...they will achieve it. NAP and NRC alone can make $8bn for FG

three:

These dudes are just too funny it literally hurts.



Why not extend the audit to your tenure?



Why stop in May 2015?



So anyone who's fraudulent during the tenure of this goverment will probably not be audited till after it? They are all saints according to the Gospel of APC! They are all saints according to the Gospel of APC!