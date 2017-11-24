₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by ManirBK: 6:26am
The committee set up by the National Economic Council (NEC) on forensic audit of revenue accrued into the Federation Account, Excess Crude Account and Consolidated Revenue Fund from revenue-generating agencies has uncovered some fraud in 13 agencies .
http://leadership.ng/2017/11/24/fg-uncovers-fraud-13-revenue-generating-agencies/
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by ManirBK: 6:27am
GOOD DEVELOPMENT!
1 Like
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by zakim(m): 6:50am
.
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Nbote(m): 7:09am
I hear una...
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by aolawale025: 8:06am
Another rubbish diversion plot. A government that's doing nothing about the monumental fraud going on under its watch
2 Likes
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by HoluwarTohbar(f): 8:35am
Why would the probe not cover 2010 till date?
Awon werey!!
2 Likes
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Standing5(m): 8:49am
There is under remittance in 95% of revenue generating agencies. What we need is ICT. Computerize the process so it is captured and shared in realtime with auditing units.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by three: 8:57am
ManirBK:
These dudes are just too funny it literally hurts.
Why not extend the audit to your tenure?
Why stop in May 2015?
So anyone who's fraudulent during the tenure of this goverment will probably not be audited till after it?
1 Like
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by UbanmeUdie: 9:55am
The less you look, the more you see.
Fraud everywhere!
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:16pm
Still fishing for criminals
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Dagaya(m): 12:16pm
Gear up people. Its another blame game from the federal govt.. 2010-2015. We already know the names that they will start blaming.
Have u blamed the gej govt today?
Senseless APC govt.. Looking for more propaganda to feed their zombies.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by UncleSnr(m): 12:16pm
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Sunnycliff(m): 12:17pm
2010-2015, Have you blamed GEJ today?
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Josh44s(m): 12:17pm
ManirBK:
Even the so called FG wey uncover the fraud is fraudulent itself. Abeg Naija mata tire me
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by kay29000(m): 12:17pm
Hmm
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by quiverfull(m): 12:17pm
Nigerians have gotten to the point that all these revelations of huge sums of money being looted does not move them anymore.
1 Like
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by itsandi(m): 12:18pm
as usual
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Macgreat(m): 12:18pm
I'll install wallpapers and wall panels in all federal office for 5 billion naira only
1 Like
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Nigeriadondie: 12:18pm
Standing5:Nigeria was,is and will be too backward to embrace such technologies. When there is no will to tackle corruption
1 Like
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Chivasex: 12:19pm
I think in the true sense of transparency and accountability, the audit should have covered 2016 and 2017.
In-fact the name of this country should changed from Nigeria to FRAUD
2 Likes
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by petespat(m): 12:19pm
Nbote:
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Josh44s(m): 12:20pm
Sunnycliff:Text 3 to 5555 and blame GEJ today. Mtn everywhere you go
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by blackpanda: 12:20pm
Standing5:
Wtf is this one saying So in your small mind now its biro and paper nnpc is using not computers abi?? Or u just want to blow grammar and pretend to be smart. Mtscheeww
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Blackops(m): 12:20pm
Macgreat:
Abeg when u get the contract no forget me oooo
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by matrixme(m): 12:21pm
Meanwhile what happened to TSTV? What biggest fraud of the year is more than the company raising our hopes of super quality entertainment, affordable internet and other combination and up till now, we are still begging them to sell their decoders
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Samusu(m): 12:21pm
Hmmmmm, Buhari
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by writeprof(m): 12:21pm
Are they claiming ignorance of this phenomenon? This has been happening since 1960 and they know it.
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by kikake: 12:24pm
ManirBK:
President Buhari,
Restore fiscal federalism to Nigeria to stop corruption.
Why do you still pretend not to understand that corruption is not the wedge against development of Nigeria?
The "food is ready" political system of Nigeria is responsible for most of the corrupt practices in Nigeria..
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by yanabasee(m): 12:25pm
Adminisher:
And 19% of the discovered sum of the money will be loaned out to state governors for proper looting
while the rest will be allocated for 2018 budget while statehouse hospital will chop off the highest percentage of the money and Nigerians will have no say on it....
EFCC right now....
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by Adminisher: 12:25pm
quiverfull:
It will MOVE some people. It will MOVE them from freedom to prison. That is all that matters and revenue targets are already set for MDAs...they will achieve it. NAP and NRC alone can make $8bn for FG
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by AceRoyal: 12:25pm
three:They are all saints according to the Gospel of APC!
|Re: FG Uncovers Fraud In 13 Revenue Generating Agencies by AFONJACOW(m): 12:25pm
The audit covers the period from 2010 to May 2015 and from may 2015 till now is corrupt free Another diversion theory... Zombies should wake up nah..
No Subsidy Removal / The Burden Of A Gridlock / Nigeria Immigration And Prison Nonsense Hnd/bsc Dichotomy
