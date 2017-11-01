₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
Amina Bala Shagari, the divorced wife of Bilyamin Mohammed Bello Haliru, wrote the following tribute in memory of her murdered former husband:
"Will love you always .you would have been 36 today .may Allah rest your beautiful soul as people continue to say your name everyday.you were the kind of person to leave that kind of impact in your wake and slumber .im sorry we drifted apart i wanted you to have peace .i was so proud of myself for letting her have you to herself .ashe ashe .it wouldn't even come close to being enough .my darling friend .in different points of my life you were everything. A brother who pulled my scarf when i did wrong .a friend who knew me best .we decided to get married out of pure friendship .how strong was that bond.and when we couldn't we still found our way back to being friends.my darling.i dont have enough words .you once asked "what would u do if i die?" I promptly started crying and abused u for suggesting u would die and id be around.those tears shocked u .well if u could see me now.the thing that was most endearing to me that probably meant nothing to you was the way you never ever ever allowed me to cross the road without holding my wrist to do it for me.it used to infuriate me before i came to expect it .id be like " see this guy ,before him didnt i cross the road?" (Smiles).even when we fought u held on .even if we didnt talk u held on.it was funny,it was special cos it was not the hand but the wrist ,as if to assure urself you wouldn't let go .that was who were .till i suggested i wanted ur jealous wife to have peace .i wouldnt call i said u would .and u did .whenever you could.and u saw me whenever u could.bye my love .may Allah link us up in jannah .we will love aleesha xx."
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/amina-bala-shagaridivorced-wife-of.html?m=1
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
I always advice every woman never to give up the man they truly love for any opprtunistic woman, stay there and fight till your man comes to hia senses , dont make it easy for any mumu witch to take the love of life with ease ..These days I see women give up their homes because of common text they see in their husbands phones thereby making it too easy for opportunist stealer women to have their way ..Yes your husband will definitley get infatuated by a strange woman in course of your love journey but remembet those infatuation spells have short term span and could be over from 3 weeks to year but most women just easily give up to fight to keep their man at the sight of the first text message and thats how love stories are being spoilt daily in our generation .. Women don make it easy for scheming women to steal your man just like that.
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
Ok
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
This guy just allow woman turn am to water yam
See the way e don popular like Ebuka Tailor
His kinsmen wud definitely be ashamed of him
He deserves 60 strokes of the Koboko for this loose guarding
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
you guys should spare us with this news. let it go like that
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
Enough of this guy already
I hope the wife gets her judgement served hot. Why waste his life?
And I hope when deceased ever comes back to earth,he will learn how to be faithful.
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
next news pls
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
This one self look like say na him for stab the man first.
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
i see u in prison
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
Sorry
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
Hmm
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
Why's everyone making this guy look like a sissy?
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
You people should allow this guy rest in peace please.
Is he the 1st man to be killed by a woman?
will he be the last?
if I phimmm! again about this man.
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
jerseyboy:
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
Women are the problem is of this world
Since the day of Adam
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
sarrki:
Aisha Buhari
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
So this fine young man was killed out of jealousy? Didn't the wife knew that Muslim men are entitled to four wives? Rip sir. soon this will be trending among muslim ladies.
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
adadike281:
Aunty, it's time you change that your picture on your profile. Some of us want to see something new.
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
DoTheNeedful:Lol, ok, that will be my new year gift to my loved ones on nairaland. My full pic. so check on Jan 1 by God's grace
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
adadike281:I am going to munch it now for January 1st, I really want to see you even though I may not enter the place
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
Wow. Her words really touched me. She is such an adorable, loving, beautiful soul. It is really such a painful loss to those who knew him and I pray God grants his family and friends the strength to bear this painful loss.
RIP BILYAMIN MUHAMMED BELLO HALIRU
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
TANTUMERGO007:lol, ok, no probs
Re: Amina Bala Shagari, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello's Divorced Wife Mourns His Death
adadike281:
Good! Some of us have been checking you out since.
