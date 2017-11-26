₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,625 members, 3,934,237 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 07:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? (1522 Views)
Flooding At Trademoore Estate Abuja(pictures) / Flooding: Lagos Govt. Marks 7 Highbrow Estates For Demolition / Which Part Of Lagos Is Devoid Of Flooding? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by markpenk: 8:33am On Nov 24
Ladies and Gentlemen,
I'm looking to move to the Island in short order. My single biggest worry is the high risk of flooding on the Island. We know the rains will be here very soon, and I really don't want to experience the flooding that many experienced this year on the Island.
Which leads me to my question: Where are the least flood prone areas on the Island? More specifically, anywhere between Lekki and LBS? -looks like the farther away from LBS the estates and areas are, the less planned/maintained (or maybe someone can educate me?). I'm also open to other suggestions if you have them.
All other things being equal -good security, drainage, roads, gated communities, and planned estates- I'd appreciate your recommendations. Please understand that I'm not particularly worried about rent and living costs per se. Just don't want to deal with a flooded apartment and/or street (okay, maybe the occasional flooded street. Definitely not a flooded home).
The farther away I can be from flood prone areas, the better really.
I'm hoping that this thread would not only benefit me, but also prove to be beneficial to other people who are thinking about doing the same.
Mods... Lalasticlala mynd44 lawyer... please epp me (make I no go become cautionary tale o) . Na beg i dey beg o. Please help a brother. Thanks.
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by spartacus11(m): 9:49pm On Nov 25
Important topic like dis, u won't see people in d know contribute
But is na Onitsha is better dan lagos dey for don full here
1 Like
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by segzy14(m): 9:54pm On Nov 25
It depends on your budget for rent or land purchase but Graceland estate is nice, it is upland and has good drainage system, was very okay during the flood.
1 Like
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by olaade21: 12:57am
Northern foreshore estate is well planned and never floods. Avoid chevy view and areas around Agungi.
2 Likes
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by Turks: 6:53am
Nowhere is safe on the island. That’s why it’s called an island. It can be submerged anytime!
1 Like
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by Kokaine(m): 6:55am
after ajah... all those abijon, lakowe, awoyaya, bogije, and the elekon beach side. vgc flooding is mainly at the enterance.
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by SokoDobo: 6:55am
I am here to learn
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by dingbang(m): 6:56am
Trust me.... One big tsunami and the entire lekki-ajah is so down....
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by chukslawrence(m): 6:56am
Make i learn
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by popelix: 6:57am
Christ the king is today.. put on your dancing shoes and let's go proclaim him king... proudly Catholic... the only true Church
3 Likes
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by Albert0011(m): 6:58am
Here in Rhodes island,we don't know wat is called flooding.
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by fatdon2(m): 6:58am
Festac
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by money121(m): 7:00am
Ok
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by Adaumunocha(f): 7:00am
Just buy a canoe or speedboat in case of emergencies.... One can't tell. Its best to b prepared.
3 Likes
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by overhypedsteve(m): 7:01am
The flooding thing could be resolved easily if only our First Class civil engineers are not busy using tweeter to sell themselves. You got First Class and you are stupid enough not to know how to plan your life or make yourself useful. Naija and fake distinctions.
80% of Harvard graduates move on to become employers not employee. Naija First Class student: goes to twitter and tweets give me work because he or she feel entitled to a job. They don't know that it is not your grade that entitle you it is your will, passion and hardwork
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by money121(m): 7:01am
fatdon2:
Festac na mainland not Island
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by mamaafrik(m): 7:02am
Una wan live separately to form classy abi,Oya leme help u ask the yemoja?............................................,wait must u live dere even after ur inner mind is preaching "FLOOD" to the choir
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by mamaafrik(m): 7:02am
Una wan live separately to form classy abi,Oya leme help u ask the yemoja?............................................,wait must u live dere even after ur inner mind is preaching "FLOOD" to the choir,oloowo n foworaku
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by paul5378(m): 7:02am
Why worry bro? Come to Banana island get an appartment of 15 million naira and you know no flood.
1 Like
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by leykeh: 7:03am
the best place u can ever think of is banana island...
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by 2cato: 7:03am
Ajegunle
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by ismokeweed(m): 7:03am
They should demolish the entire Lagos and start all over. Very bleeped up structure.
1 Like
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by money121(m): 7:06am
Some Review about Us..
Call/WhatsApp 08085310359 For Your Quality Roofing sheet
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by valentinoeggz: 7:08am
DOWNLOAD FULL ALBUM: Harrysong - King Maker
DOWNLOAD >>> http://speedup9ja.com/download-mp3/download-full-album-harrysong-king-maker-zip/
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by checkedout: 7:10am
ismokeweed:
So you never well since all this yr?
I give up on your mattter
2 Likes
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by demolaxl(m): 7:16am
Come and buy land in bogije or abijo for 6.5m per plot..Governor's consent..no flooding..All dry perfect land...call Grace 08060020301(whatsapp), 07051216175
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by triple996(m): 7:17am
I Don tire 4 dis country self
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by suteco16: 7:19am
No area in Lagos is safe, they are prone to tsunami!
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by nativedoctor(m): 7:25am
markpenk:
you may want to try the following estates coming from lekki phase 1 towards LBS
1. Nicon town (quite expensive though)
2. Still water gardens
3. Discovery gardens (on the right just before igbo efon. it's not visible from the express. access road not so good)
4. Napier Gardens (on the right Just before VGC. no flooding, 24/7 electricity)
5. Graceland estate ( just before Abraham Adesanya)
I am an estate surveyor and valuer. call for professional services on the island
08033342296, 09098132990
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by talkless07: 7:30am
Canada 5yrs work permit visa link open now call me if you can afford it no deposit but its 3m. zero eight zero three two seven zero six two seven seven.
|Re: Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? by adeolaademuluyi: 7:30am
Try diamond estate off the new ShopRite Novare mall road , the roads are interlocked and at least I have never seen it flooded b4 even during the last heavy rain. It has security, central water system but no central power supply. Road from estate to lekki epe express way is paved too due to ShopRite I guess. Only duplexes in estate. There are also many estates on that ShopRite road.
Cheers
Great Land Opportunities In Lekki / This Property In Lekki Scheme 2 Is For Sale 50m (asking) 1300sqm 4 Bedroom Up/d / 2 Plots Of Land For Sale @ Mowe Ofada (paradigm Estate Phase I)
Viewing this topic: Kaybthaniels, mymah(f), micwills007(m), cmon(m), INTEGRITYA1(m), skillip(m), fufuNegusi(m), holusormi(m), InyinyaAgbaOku(m), adeolaademuluyi, Samjay009(m), RalphFortune(m), Danladi7, nativedoctor(m), makebrainz(m), Lungy25, Ken55ng, Immatex(m), redfly(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13