Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Which Areas or Estates On The Island Are Least Prone To Flooding? (1522 Views)

Flooding At Trademoore Estate Abuja(pictures) / Flooding: Lagos Govt. Marks 7 Highbrow Estates For Demolition / Which Part Of Lagos Is Devoid Of Flooding? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





I'm looking to move to the Island in short order. My single biggest worry is the high risk of flooding on the Island. We know the rains will be here very soon, and I really don't want to experience the flooding that many experienced this year on the Island.



Which leads me to my question: Where are the least flood prone areas on the Island? More specifically, anywhere between Lekki and LBS? -looks like the farther away from LBS the estates and areas are, the less planned/maintained (or maybe someone can educate me?). I'm also open to other suggestions if you have them.



All other things being equal -good security, drainage, roads, gated communities, and planned estates- I'd appreciate your recommendations. Please understand that I'm not particularly worried about rent and living costs per se. Just don't want to deal with a flooded apartment and/or street (okay, maybe the occasional flooded street. Definitely not a flooded home).



The farther away I can be from flood prone areas, the better really.



I'm hoping that this thread would not only benefit me, but also prove to be beneficial to other people who are thinking about doing the same.



Mods... Lalasticlala mynd44 lawyer... please epp me (make I no go become cautionary tale o) . Na beg i dey beg o. Please help a brother. Thanks. Ladies and Gentlemen,I'm looking to move to the Island in short order. My single biggest worry is the high risk of flooding on the Island. We know the rains will be here very soon, and I really don't want to experience the flooding that many experienced this year on the Island.-looks like the farther away from LBS the estates and areas are, the less planned/maintained (or maybe someone can educate me?). I'm also open to other suggestions if you have them.All other things being equal -good security, drainage, roads, gated communities, and planned estates- I'd appreciate your recommendations.Just don't want to deal with a flooded apartment and/or street (okay, maybe the occasional flooded street. Definitely not a flooded home).The farther away I can be from flood prone areas, the better really.I'm hoping that this thread would not only benefit me, but also prove to be beneficial to other people who are thinking about doing the same.Mods... Lalasticlala mynd44 lawyer... please epp me (make I no go become cautionary tale o). Na beg i dey beg o. Please help a brother. Thanks.

Important topic like dis, u won't see people in d know contribute



But is na Onitsha is better dan lagos dey for don full here 1 Like

It depends on your budget for rent or land purchase but Graceland estate is nice, it is upland and has good drainage system, was very okay during the flood. 1 Like

Northern foreshore estate is well planned and never floods. Avoid chevy view and areas around Agungi. 2 Likes

Nowhere is safe on the island. That’s why it’s called an island. It can be submerged anytime! 1 Like

after ajah... all those abijon, lakowe, awoyaya, bogije, and the elekon beach side. vgc flooding is mainly at the enterance.

I am here to learn

Trust me.... One big tsunami and the entire lekki-ajah is so down....

Make i learn

Christ the king is today.. put on your dancing shoes and let's go proclaim him king... proudly Catholic... the only true Church 3 Likes

Here in Rhodes island,we don't know wat is called flooding.

Festac

Ok

Just buy a canoe or speedboat in case of emergencies.... One can't tell. Its best to b prepared. 3 Likes

The flooding thing could be resolved easily if only our First Class civil engineers are not busy using tweeter to sell themselves. You got First Class and you are stupid enough not to know how to plan your life or make yourself useful. Naija and fake distinctions.

80% of Harvard graduates move on to become employers not employee. Naija First Class student: goes to twitter and tweets give me work because he or she feel entitled to a job. They don't know that it is not your grade that entitle you it is your will, passion and hardwork

fatdon2:

Festac



Festac na mainland not Island Festac na mainland not Island

Una wan live separately to form classy abi,Oya leme help u ask the yemoja?............................................,wait must u live dere even after ur inner mind is preaching "FLOOD" to the choir

,oloowo n foworaku Una wan live separately to form classy abi,Oya leme help u ask the yemoja?............................................,wait must u live dere even after ur inner mind is preaching "FLOOD" to the choir,oloowo n foworaku

Why worry bro? Come to Banana island get an appartment of 15 million naira and you know no flood. 1 Like

the best place u can ever think of is banana island...

Ajegunle

They should demolish the entire Lagos and start all over. Very bleeped up structure. 1 Like

Some Review about Us..



Call/WhatsApp 08085310359 For Your Quality Roofing sheet





DOWNLOAD >>> DOWNLOAD FULL ALBUM: Harrysong - King MakerDOWNLOAD >>> http://speedup9ja.com/download-mp3/download-full-album-harrysong-king-maker-zip/

ismokeweed:

They should demolish the entire Lagos and start all over. Very bleeped up structure.

So you never well since all this yr?



I give up on your mattter So you never well since all this yr?I give up on your mattter 2 Likes

Come and buy land in bogije or abijo for 6.5m per plot..Governor's consent..no flooding..All dry perfect land...call Grace 08060020301(whatsapp), 07051216175

I Don tire 4 dis country self

No area in Lagos is safe, they are prone to tsunami!

markpenk:

Ladies and Gentlemen,



I'm looking to move to the Island in short order. My single biggest worry is the high risk of flooding on the Island. We know the rains will be here very soon, and I really don't want to experience the flooding that many experienced this year on the Island.



Which leads me to my question: Where are the least flood prone areas on the Island? More specifically, anywhere between Lekki and LBS? -looks like the farther away from LBS the estates and areas are, the less planned/maintained (or maybe someone can educate me?). I'm also open to other suggestions if you have them.



All other things being equal -good security, drainage, roads, gated communities, and planned estates- I'd appreciate your recommendations. Please understand that I'm not particularly worried about rent and living costs per se. Just don't want to deal with a flooded apartment and/or street (okay, maybe the occasional flooded street. Definitely not a flooded home).



The farther away I can be from flood prone areas, the better really.



I'm hoping that this thread would not only benefit me, but also prove to be beneficial to other people who are thinking about doing the same.



Mods... Lalasticlala mynd44 lawyer... please epp me (make I no go become cautionary tale o) . Na beg i dey beg o. Please help a brother. Thanks.

you may want to try the following estates coming from lekki phase 1 towards LBS



1. Nicon town (quite expensive though)



2. Still water gardens



3. Discovery gardens (on the right just before igbo efon. it's not visible from the express. access road not so good)



4. Napier Gardens (on the right Just before VGC. no flooding, 24/7 electricity)



5. Graceland estate ( just before Abraham Adesanya)



I am an estate surveyor and valuer. call for professional services on the island



08033342296, 09098132990 you may want to try the following estates coming from lekki phase 1 towards LBS1. Nicon town (quite expensive though)2. Still water gardens3. Discovery gardens (on the right just before igbo efon. it's not visible from the express. access road not so good)4. Napier Gardens (on the right Just before VGC. no flooding, 24/7 electricity)5. Graceland estate ( just before Abraham Adesanya)I am an estate surveyor and valuer. call for professional services on the island

Canada 5yrs work permit visa link open now call me if you can afford it no deposit but its 3m. zero eight zero three two seven zero six two seven seven.