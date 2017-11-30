₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by bigCassava: 9:27am On Nov 24
According to Christ embassy president, Pastor Chris, "It's all about love, love is the greatest. If you love God you should be excited to give him.
"Some time ago God asked me to give my first $10 million but I didn't argue about it. I just brought it out and gave to him with joy.
"And now I am planning on giving him my first $100 million, why! Because when you give to God he enlarges your financial capacity.
"So I started telling myself that I must give my first $100 million and I am almost there".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtCunMthY2U
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 9:54am On Nov 24
And having followed this man, he will do it as he has said.
Actually you cut much of the video out, he talked about how he gave $10,000 15 years ago, to TBN. (1:31:15)
Then how the Lord led him to give $1,000,000 to $2,000,000 to $5,000,000 and then $10,000,000.
Watch from 1:40:25 to get it... or better still, just enjoy the whole video...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P_e4eB4n-8
9 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by cyndy1000(f): 9:56am On Nov 24
How will he do that
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 10:26am On Nov 24
cyndy1000:
depends on where the Lord leads him to sow into.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by OtemSapien: 10:58am On Nov 24
If he can take the money to the orphanage, then I will take him serious. Paying it as tithe and offering in your church will only tantamount to giving it to yourself.
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 12:28pm On Nov 24
OtemSapien:
Done that already and is still doing...
http://theinnercitymission.ngo
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by OtemSapien: 12:30pm On Nov 24
donnie:I mean this particular amount he is talking about with evidence.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 12:42pm On Nov 24
OtemSapien:
He can give it where ever he wants. After all, he didn't need your advice to do all the giving he has been doing all these years.
E.g..
1.Giving 1billion.naira to Benson Idahosa University.
2. Building state of the art lecture theater at his alma mater AAU and provision of street lights and reading lamps for all hostel students.
3. Yearly promoting leadership among African youth through the Future Africa Laders Awards (FALA) with comes with a minimum of $10,000 dollars per awardee (which number up to 16) plus support and mentorship.
And many more too numerous to mention. So please rebuke that spirit of freeze from your life... It is a spirit of poverty and destruction.
31 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by OtemSapien: 12:43pm On Nov 24
donnie:Using the money of the poor to enrich the rich is all I see here. Hmm.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 12:45pm On Nov 24
OtemSapien:
Hmmm that is called spiritual blindness.
9 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by OtemSapien: 12:46pm On Nov 24
donnie:So you mean Oyakhilome, biCHOP Oledepo aka Oyedepo are all in spiritual blindness. Hmm.
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 12:47pm On Nov 24
OtemSapien:
I mean you are blind
10 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 12:47pm On Nov 24
The gates of hell shall not prevail against the church
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by OtemSapien: 12:48pm On Nov 24
donnie:That's false allegation. You are actually blind, so you think everybody is as blind as you are
8 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 12:52pm On Nov 24
OtemSapien:
Go over your arguments and see that you aren't thinking straight. The money of the poor cannot do much in the Kingdom. It will bless them alright if they give cos they'll get a harvest, but all their giving will amount to little.
7 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by OtemSapien: 12:56pm On Nov 24
donnie:Multiply #1000 by 100,000 and tell me if it can't do anything. I have seen the poor go to borrow #5000 to pay into the account of these rich dudes. Multiply #5000 by 100,000 and tell me if it cannot do anything in the enterpreneurship kingdom of the gods of men. I have seen the poor who give all their first salary as capitation to the rich. Multiply #20,000 salary by 100,000 and tell me if it isn't enough to change the destiny of a criminal like Oyakhilome forever.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 12:59pm On Nov 24
OtemSapien:
Show me evidence of the poor paying money into Pastor Chris' personal account and stop being an idiot.
10 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by OtemSapien: 1:03pm On Nov 24
donnie:See now, you can't even tolerate criticism, you've started using the cussword already. You are an evidence that the poor pay money into the tithebox of the rich. Deny this fact and let Yahweh continue to languish in the spiritual prison in Otem's name.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 1:11pm On Nov 24
OtemSapien:
Same way couldn't stand the thought of a prosperous minister of God when you called him a criminal?
The tithe is not for the pastor to eat. The Pastor in question doesn't even earn a salary from church.
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by OtemSapien: 1:16pm On Nov 24
donnie:He doesn't earn salary but he eats tithes. Even salary earners cannot be as rich as tithe eaters.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 1:19pm On Nov 24
OtemSapien:
No he doesn't eat tithes. There is an allocation formula for every church. The ministry is doing a lot for the gospel around the world.
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by OtemSapien: 1:24pm On Nov 24
donnie:okay, let's hope so.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by jared007: 1:24pm On Nov 24
Leave this Otem guy with his numerous aliases. He's neither a christian/muslim/atheist so no need answering him.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by donnie(m): 1:26pm On Nov 24
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by Petik8(m): 3:32pm On Nov 24
OtemSapien:na so brother
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by Petik8(m): 3:33pm On Nov 24
donnie:who do d formula guy no wine ur self
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by petra1(m): 5:09pm On Nov 24
donnie:
It’s the church that has been helping the poor na
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by petra1(m): 5:12pm On Nov 24
donnie:
He said he will build auditorium in Ekpoma he did it . He said he would give 1billiion to BIU he did it
donnie:
Tell them o
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by Seun(m): 8:35pm
Donnie, since God doesn't own a bank account, how exactly does Pastor Chris intend to give God the money? By donating it to himself (again)?
17 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) by miqos03: 8:47pm
Seen
