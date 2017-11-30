Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Chris Oyakhilome To Give $100m To God (Video) (7518 Views)

Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together / Pastor Chris Oyakhilome At 9 Years, After His First Miracle Crusade (Throwback) / Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





"Some time ago God asked me to give my first $10 million but I didn't argue about it. I just brought it out and gave to him with joy.



"And now I am planning on giving him my first $100 million, why! Because when you give to God he enlarges your financial capacity.



"So I started telling myself that I must give my first $100 million and I am almost there".





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtCunMthY2U According to Christ embassy president, Pastor Chris, "It's all about love, love is the greatest. If you love God you should be excited to give him."Some time ago God asked me to give my first $10 million but I didn't argue about it. I just brought it out and gave to him with joy."And now I am planning on giving him my first $100 million, why! Because when you give to God he enlarges your financial capacity."So I started telling myself that I must give my first $100 million and I am almost there". 3 Likes 1 Share





Actually you cut much of the video out, he talked about how he gave $10,000 15 years ago, to TBN. (1:31:15)



Then how the Lord led him to give $1,000,000 to $2,000,000 to $5,000,000 and then $10,000,000.



Watch from 1:40:25 to get it... or better still, just enjoy the whole video...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P_e4eB4n-8 And having followed this man, he will do it as he has said.Actually you cut much of the video out, he talked about how he gave $10,000 15 years ago, to TBN. (1:31:15)Then how the Lord led him to give $1,000,000 to $2,000,000 to $5,000,000 and then $10,000,000.Watch from 1:40:25 to get it... or better still, just enjoy the whole video... 9 Likes

How will he do that 3 Likes

cyndy1000:

How will he do that

depends on where the Lord leads him to sow into. depends on where the Lord leads him to sow into. 2 Likes

If he can take the money to the orphanage, then I will take him serious. Paying it as tithe and offering in your church will only tantamount to giving it to yourself. 35 Likes 4 Shares

OtemSapien:

If he can take the money to the orphanage, then I will take him serious. Paying it as tithe and offering in your church will only tantamount to giving it to yourself.

Done that already and is still doing...

http://theinnercitymission.ngo Done that already and is still doing... 3 Likes

donnie:





Done that already and is still doing...

http://theinnercitymission.ngo I mean this particular amount he is talking about with evidence. I mean this particular amount he is talking about with evidence. 6 Likes 1 Share

OtemSapien:



I mean this particular amount he is talking about with evidence.

He can give it where ever he wants. After all, he didn't need your advice to do all the giving he has been doing all these years.



E.g..

1.Giving 1billion.naira to Benson Idahosa University.



2. Building state of the art lecture theater at his alma mater AAU and provision of street lights and reading lamps for all hostel students.



3. Yearly promoting leadership among African youth through the Future Africa Laders Awards (FALA) with comes with a minimum of $10,000 dollars per awardee (which number up to 16) plus support and mentorship.



And many more too numerous to mention. So please rebuke that spirit of freeze from your life... It is a spirit of poverty and destruction. He can give it where ever he wants. After all, he didn't need your advice to do all the giving he has been doing all these years.E.g..1.Giving 1billion.naira to Benson Idahosa University.2. Building state of the art lecture theater at his alma mater AAU and provision of street lights and reading lamps for all hostel students.3. Yearly promoting leadership among African youth through the Future Africa Laders Awards (FALA) with comes with a minimum of $10,000 dollars per awardee (which number up to 16) plus support and mentorship.And many more too numerous to mention. So please rebuke that spirit of freeze from your life... It is a spirit of poverty and destruction. 31 Likes 8 Shares

donnie:





He can give it where ever he wants. After all, he didn't need you advice to do all the giving he has been doing all these years.



E.g..

1.Giving 1billion.naira to Beson.Idaho's University.



2. Building state of the art lecture theater at his alma mater AAU and provision of street lights and reading lamps for all hostel students.



3. Yearly promoting leadership among African youth through the Future Africa Laders Awards (FALA) with comes with a minimum of $10,000 dollars per awardee (which number up to 16) plus support and mentorship.



And many more too numerous to mention. So please rebuke that spirit of freeze from your life... It is a destructive spirit.











Using the money of the poor to enrich the rich is all I see here. Hmm. Using the money of the poor to enrich the rich is all I see here. Hmm. 11 Likes 1 Share

OtemSapien:

Using the money of the poor to enrich the rich is all I see here. Hmm.

Hmmm that is called spiritual blindness. Hmmm that is called spiritual blindness. 9 Likes

donnie:





Hmmm that is called spiritual blindness. So you mean Oyakhilome, biCHOP Oledepo aka Oyedepo are all in spiritual blindness. Hmm. So you mean Oyakhilome, biCHOP Oledepo aka Oyedepo are all in spiritual blindness. Hmm. 4 Likes

OtemSapien:

So you mean biCHOP Oledepo aka Oyedepo is in spiritual blindness. Hmm.

I mean you are blind I mean you are blind 10 Likes

The gates of hell shall not prevail against the church 6 Likes

donnie:





I mean you are blind That's false allegation. You are actually blind, so you think everybody is as blind as you are That's false allegation. You are actually blind, so you think everybody is as blind as you are 8 Likes

OtemSapien:

That's false allegation. You are actually blind, so you think everybody is as blind as you are

Go over your arguments and see that you aren't thinking straight. The money of the poor cannot do much in the Kingdom. It will bless them alright if they give cos they'll get a harvest, but all their giving will amount to little. Go over your arguments and see that you aren't thinking straight. The money of the poor cannot do much in the Kingdom. It will bless them alright if they give cos they'll get a harvest, but all their giving will amount to little. 7 Likes

donnie:





Go over your arguments and see that you aren't thinking straight. The money of the poor cannot do much in the Kingdom. It will bless them alright if they give, but it'll amount to little. Multiply #1000 by 100,000 and tell me if it can't do anything. I have seen the poor go to borrow #5000 to pay into the account of these rich dudes. Multiply #5000 by 100,000 and tell me if it cannot do anything in the enterpreneurship kingdom of the gods of men. I have seen the poor who give all their first salary as capitation to the rich. Multiply #20,000 salary by 100,000 and tell me if it isn't enough to change the destiny of a criminal like Oyakhilome forever. Multiply #1000 by 100,000 and tell me if it can't do anything. I have seen the poor go to borrow #5000 to pay into the account of these rich dudes. Multiply #5000 by 100,000 and tell me if it cannot do anything in the enterpreneurship kingdom of the gods of men. I have seen the poor who give all their first salary as capitation to the rich. Multiply #20,000 salary by 100,000 and tell me if it isn't enough to change the destiny of a criminal like Oyakhilome forever. 9 Likes 1 Share

OtemSapien:



Multiply #1000 by 100,000 and tell me if it can't do anything. I have seen the poor go to borrow #5000 to pay into the account of these rich dudes. Multiply #5000 by 100,000 and tell me if it cannot do anything in the enterpreneurship kingdom of the gods of men. I have seen the poor who give all their first salary as capitation to the rich. Multiply #20,000 salary by 100,000 and tell me if it isn't enough to change the destiny of a criminal like Oyakhilome forever.

Show me evidence of the poor paying money into Pastor Chris' personal account and stop being an idiot. Show me evidence of the poor paying money into Pastor Chris' personal account and stop being an idiot. 10 Likes

donnie:





Show me evidence of the poor paying money into Pastor Chris' personal account and stop being an idiot. See now, you can't even tolerate criticism, you've started using the cussword already. You are an evidence that the poor pay money into the tithebox of the rich. Deny this fact and let Yahweh continue to languish in the spiritual prison in Otem's name. See now, you can't even tolerate criticism, you've started using the cussword already. You are an evidence that the poor pay money into the tithebox of the rich. Deny this fact and let Yahweh continue to languish in the spiritual prison in Otem's name. 14 Likes 1 Share

OtemSapien:

See now, you can't even tolerate criticism, you've started using the cussword already. You are an evidence that the poor pay money into the tithebox of the rich. Deny this fact and let Yahweh continue to languish in the spiritual prison in Otem's name.

Same way couldn't stand the thought of a prosperous minister of God when you called him a criminal?



The tithe is not for the pastor to eat. The Pastor in question doesn't even earn a salary from church. Same way couldn't stand the thought of a prosperous minister of God when you called him a criminal?The tithe is not for the pastor to eat. The Pastor in question doesn't even earn a salary from church. 6 Likes

donnie:





Same way couldn't stand the thought of a prosperous minister of God when you called him a criminal?



The tithe is not for the pastor to eat. The Pastor in question doesn't even earn a salary from church. He doesn't earn salary but he eats tithes. Even salary earners cannot be as rich as tithe eaters. He doesn't earn salary but he eats tithes. Even salary earners cannot be as rich as tithe eaters. 8 Likes 1 Share

OtemSapien:

He doesn't earn salary but he eats tithes. Even salary earners cannot be as rich as tithe eaters.

No he doesn't eat tithes. There is an allocation formula for every church. The ministry is doing a lot for the gospel around the world. No he doesn't eat tithes. There is an allocation formula for every church. The ministry is doing a lot for the gospel around the world. 5 Likes

donnie:





No he doesn't eat tithes. There is an allocation formula for every church. The ministry is doing a lot for the gospel around the world. okay, let's hope so. okay, let's hope so. 1 Like

Leave this Otem guy with his numerous aliases. He's neither a christian/muslim/atheist so no need answering him. 1 Like

OtemSapien:

If he can take the money to the orphanage, then I will take him serious. Paying it as tithe and offering in your church will only tantamount to giving it to yourself. na so brother na so brother

donnie:





No he doesn't eat tithes. There is an allocation formula for every church. The ministry is doing a lot for the gospel around the world. who do d formula guy no wine ur self who do d formula guy no wine ur self 1 Like 1 Share

donnie:





Go over your arguments and see that you aren't thinking straight. The money of the poor cannot do much in the Kingdom. It will bless them alright if they give cos they'll get a harvest, but all their giving will amount to little.



It’s the church that has been helping the poor na It’s the church that has been helping the poor na 1 Like

donnie:





depends on where the Lord leads him to sow into.

He said he will build auditorium in Ekpoma he did it . He said he would give 1billiion to BIU he did it



donnie:



No he doesn't eat tithes. There is an allocation formula for every church. The ministry is doing a lot for the gospel around the world.

Tell them o He said he will build auditorium in Ekpoma he did it . He said he would give 1billiion to BIU he did itTell them o 1 Like

Donnie, since God doesn't own a bank account, how exactly does Pastor Chris intend to give God the money? By donating it to himself (again)? 17 Likes 5 Shares