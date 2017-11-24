Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) (2772 Views)

Emmerson Mnangagwa became Zimbabwe's third president since independence [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]



Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose removal as vice president by Robert Mugabe led to the resignation of the former leader, was sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new president on Friday, Sky News report.



“I Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa swear that as the president of the republic of Zimbabwe I will be faithful to Zimbabwe and obey, uphold and defend the constitution and all other laws of Zimbabwe,” he said as he took the oath of office before the chief justice, watched by a jubilant crowd of tens of thousands of people.

These people are only happy at getting a new president ....the really test is yet to come. 4 Likes

The same people that shouted hossanah on the streets of Jerusalem came out a week later to shout Crucify Him!



I see no progress in this elimination by substitution these zims engaged in; they are just running around in cycles. 4 Likes

another usless africaN.



as educated and intelligent as mugabe was, if he could do what he did, rule for 37 years in a democracy, it means all hope is lost.



people in Zimbabwe should fall on thier knees and wail, because they prayed for sun to shoo the darkness away. the darkness retreated and yet again his brother midnight-darkness overwhelmed them.



it is indeed another sad day for them again. yet another despot is set to lead them into the land of obsolete oblivion.







and to think that idiot obasanjo wanted to try this with us. God punish am wer ever ein dey. hin papa 2 Likes

Like Nigeria, we wanted somebody better in quote than Jonathan and we got Buhari. The suffering the latter brought, has made the former looks like a saint.



Mugabe out, Emmerson in, the change is chain. African polithiefcians are same. It was good Mugabe was ousted but is Emmerson the solution? 1 Like

Status quo maintained. The same emmerson that plundered the wealth of Zimbabwe with Mugabe for 37 years is stil sworn in to continue, and Zimbabweans think something has changed? Old wine in new wine skin 6 Likes

Frying pan to fire effect...



Let's give them two years, our own take two years to show himself properly... 4 Likes

Africa be recycling thieves since 1872.



Smh

GEJ gang, from VP to PRESIDENT 2 Likes

Let’s see what this president will do for the country ...



The saying be careful what you wish for, comes to mind .... 1 Like

Congrats People of Zimbabwe, you guys have upgraded from "Badoo" to "Tinder".........





Click Like if you agree and share if you don't This guy is Mugabe the 2ndClick Like if you agree and share if you don't 2 Likes

Don't disappoint the hope disposed in you









It is well with Zimbabwe! It is well with Zimbabwe!

I hope his own too will not be for life like his predecessor

Another Mugabe in the making....

No fresh ediot?

but it’s stil d same ZANU PF party he representing

he was stil part of the Mugabes govt



I believe a fresh election shld be conducted



This man resemble Mugabe, when he old more you won't be able to differentiate them.

This man resemble Mugabe, when he old more you won't be able to differentiate them.

The rejected stone,now the chief conerstone,well hope he won't thief.

I doubt I would be able to pronounce his name

Is it not same ZANU-PF?

This guy will be worst than Mugabe... I guess





Congrats to him