₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,944 members, 3,931,712 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 04:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) (2772 Views)
Michael Sean, Emmerson Mnangagwa's Son Flaunting Cash & Luxury Car / Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa / Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:02pm
Emmerson Mnangagwa became Zimbabwe's third president since independence [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]
Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose removal as vice president by Robert Mugabe led to the resignation of the former leader, was sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new president on Friday, Sky News report.
Source: https://www.brainnewsng.com/emmerson-mnangagwa-sworn-zimbabwes-president
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBZUeEu44bc
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:02pm
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:03pm
More photos available at https://www.brainnewsng.com/emmerson-mnangagwa-sworn-zimbabwes-president
Lalasticlala
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 12:06pm
These people are only happy at getting a new president ....the really test is yet to come.
4 Likes
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by MaziOmenuko: 12:08pm
The same people that shouted hossanah on the streets of Jerusalem came out a week later to shout Crucify Him!
I see no progress in this elimination by substitution these zims engaged in; they are just running around in cycles.
4 Likes
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by lordkush: 12:08pm
another usless africaN.
as educated and intelligent as mugabe was, if he could do what he did, rule for 37 years in a democracy, it means all hope is lost.
people in Zimbabwe should fall on thier knees and wail, because they prayed for sun to shoo the darkness away. the darkness retreated and yet again his brother midnight-darkness overwhelmed them.
it is indeed another sad day for them again. yet another despot is set to lead them into the land of obsolete oblivion.
and to think that idiot obasanjo wanted to try this with us. God punish am wer ever ein dey. hin papa
2 Likes
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by nerodenero: 12:21pm
Like Nigeria, we wanted somebody better in quote than Jonathan and we got Buhari. The suffering the latter brought, has made the former looks like a saint.
Mugabe out, Emmerson in, the change is chain. African polithiefcians are same. It was good Mugabe was ousted but is Emmerson the solution?
1 Like
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by Pierohandsome: 12:36pm
Status quo maintained. The same emmerson that plundered the wealth of Zimbabwe with Mugabe for 37 years is stil sworn in to continue, and Zimbabweans think something has changed? Old wine in new wine skin
6 Likes
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:53pm
Frying pan to fire effect...
Let's give them two years, our own take two years to show himself properly...
4 Likes
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by itsik(m): 3:54pm
Africa be recycling thieves since 1872.
Smh
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 3:54pm
GEJ gang, from VP to PRESIDENT
2 Likes
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 3:54pm
Let’s see what this president will do for the country ...
The saying be careful what you wish for, comes to mind ....
1 Like
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 3:54pm
Congrats People of Zimbabwe, you guys have upgraded from "Badoo" to "Tinder".........
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by netbeans1(m): 3:54pm
This guy is Mugabe the 2nd
Click Like if you agree and share if you don't
2 Likes
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 3:54pm
I
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by honestivo(m): 3:56pm
Don't disappoint the hope disposed in you
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 3:56pm
It is well with Zimbabwe!
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:56pm
I hope his own too will not be for life like his predecessor
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by pol23: 3:56pm
Read this news...
It's stinking annoying.
Another Mugabe in the making....
No fresh ediot?
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by masada: 3:57pm
but it’s stil d same ZANU PF party he representing
he was stil part of the Mugabes govt
I believe a fresh election shld be conducted
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by crunchyg(m): 3:57pm
This man resemble Mugabe, when he old more you won't be able to differentiate them.
Na like this Zimbabweans they look??
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by living2013(m): 3:57pm
From story to glory.
#Goodlucks
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by Lucid1(m): 3:57pm
jeeqaa7:For Iskaaba
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by chumakk: 3:58pm
don't fire the wrong person
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by columbus007(m): 3:59pm
The rejected stone,now the chief conerstone,well hope he won't thief.
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:59pm
I doubt I would be able to pronounce his name
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:59pm
Is it not same ZANU-PF?
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by haconjy(m): 4:00pm
This guy will be worst than Mugabe... I guess
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by kabakaauu: 4:00pm
Watch the video below
https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=9s&v=RBZUeEu44bc
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by J0hnTrevolt(m): 4:00pm
Grace right now....
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by WunderGist: 4:00pm
Congrats to him
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn In As President Of Zimbabwe (Photos) by mudiana(m): 4:00pm
news flash to Zimbabwe citizens, another 20 years of suffering. una doh!
The Last U.S. Presidential Debate Was Clean / Trump Warns Of World War III If Clinton Is Elected President / Has DAESH Wiped Off Al Qaeda And Taliban ?
Viewing this topic: Pavore9, okitz4(m), oluwadiamond, Kelvinpam(m), Sapiosexuality(m), tinashi, AUSTINABBA(m), oyatake200, highrise07, livingimage(m), carlede, spicylyric, royalchallenge(m), aieromon(m), vibrio(m), Madeu(m), AngelicBeing, babyhrt(m), supereagle(m), ApostleT, Greatken007(m), Gizer, BBPIA(m), 9jatoxin, DonHummer(m), ChiefPiiko(m), lovesky(m), kingthreat(m), Hustlerlomo(m), Tobiloba84, adewuyia2014(m), bastian5050(m), BMZK, cydophobia(m), Akaegwu(m), Bruno3000(m), Okcupidsty, Shaw007(m), Small080(m), MasterMind21(m), geniousisrael(m), Luenberger, karlnyeno, RoyalBlak007, MIPNIG, Raphmadrid, EricMason(m), perry1988(m), twoofakind(m), daniska3yaro(m), Blaze101, Esmith12(m), Ogirinaz(m), comradespade(m), thaqib(m), imarrpopson, Starkid3010(m), ogbada33, DeltahArmy(m), Warldbest(m), butterflyl1on, FRONTPAGE, Aieboocaar(m), baski92(m), sokoanugwa, Ziluxger, wasbag, pappy4real(m), osemoses1234(m), dack7(m), olmyde(m), Fogman(m), donshaddow(m), kachinwa, TWoods(m), kenpacheeee, Charly17(m), potipher7, Cityfirstborn(m), Eldahcee, Adeola1122, Jogoewa, Nani4all(m), owunabastard, abbeyty(m), uwa1(m), petsam11(m), kunyeo(m), NnamdiN, Davidscott(m), fykes(m), Bloggz74(m), mayordus, flyca, tundehussain, topzee007, mideactive, W3xy1(m), lanrex101, xareal(m), nickxtra(m), fleps(m), 0key2, poka7(m), dotman3272, injuredman, oneda(m), PointZerom, eweyemi, darlingtonNYIG(m), sanky346, arrestdarrester, helphelp, TimAllen, Daraph(m), gomman, thayora, LeediaLee(f), bosunexx, dumo1(m), lordkush, infinito1990(m), misturaces, JUBILEE2000, tonero4urch(m), nwabu21, airlord2020, dexterousyemi(m), zuto4u(m), okpobe, shedy03(m) and 205 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22