|Joro Olumofin: Things Ladies Shouldn’t Do, When They Meet A New Guy by Choiszman(m): 12:35pm
Relationship expert and blogger, Joro Olumofin, shared on Instagram the 20 things he believes ladies should avoid in a relationship.
See full list of the 20 things he thinks ladies shouldn’t do when they meet a new guy, below.
1. Don’t take your friends along with you when he invites you on a date
2. Don’t go to his house unannounced
3. Don’t ask him for money
4. Don’t compare him to your ex or talk about your ex, only if he requests
5. Don’t get drunk on your first outing with him
6. Don’t wear see through or exposing outfits on your first outings
7. Don’t bore him with all your family or personal issues ( my house caught fire, my AC is not working, my rent is due )
8. Don’t talk about Marriage on a first date
9. Don’t pry about the size of his pocket, his earnings or the car he drives ( Do you drive a G wagon ? Are you a millionaire ? )
10. Don’t be too quick to post his picture on instagram, Facebook, (social media) etc
11. Don’t go out without “vex money” or a simple transport fare “bailout” money
12. Don’t lie you’re a virgin and don’t lie about your age ( Some ladies say they’re 22 when they’re 29)
13.Don’t order what you don’t know how to eat or you’re allergic to all because you’re forming sophisticated
14. Don’t ask to meet his Mother or Father. Only if he suggests
15. Don’t be rude or nasty to the waiter or waitress just because you want To impress or be a Diva
16. Don’t talk to him about your body count or guys you’ve slept with. YOUR STANDARD / DEFAULT body count is (2) guys
17. Don’t form British or American accent or any form of accent you can’t keep up with
18. Don’t think you’re an automatic girlfriend after the first Sexual Encounter
19. When your friends call you on a date don’t describe him in a derogatory manner eg I’m with that guy who has Bastard Money
20. Don’t start leaving clothes and tooth brush stylishly at his place
Nice points!
We know all this mention another one smh....
dem dey hear
