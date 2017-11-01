Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello (16353 Views)

Corpse Of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Stabbed To Death By Wife Maryam Sanda (Graphic / The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home / Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Stabbed To Death By Maryam Sanda, His Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

@InsideOutBlog







Maryam Sanda who allegedly stabbed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, son of ex-PDP chairman, Haliru Bello, to death at their home in Abuja last Sunday, has been arraigned in court. She was arraigned this morning for offenses bordering on culpable homicide. Maryam could not control her emotion as she burst into tears upon her arrival at the court holding her six-month-old baby.



Maryam covered her face a with a green scarf to prevent being photographed by the media. Before the commencement of the court proceedings, she read from the Quran.



When the two count charges of homicide were read to her, Maryam pleaded not guilty. The defense counsel, Hussein Musa asked the court to let the defendant be in the police custody arguing that she is still a nursing mother and would be improper to be remanded in prison custody.



The presiding judge, Yusuf Halilu Maryam, objected to Maryam's counsel's suggestion and ruled that she be remanded in Suleja prison and the matter has been adjourned to December 7th for further hearing.



http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/maryam-sanda-weeps-as-she-is-arraigned.html Maryam Sanda who allegedly stabbed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, son of ex-PDP chairman, Haliru Bello, to death at their home in Abuja last Sunday, has been arraigned in court. She was arraigned this morning for offenses bordering on culpable homicide. Maryam could not control her emotion as she burst into tears upon her arrival at the court holding her six-month-old baby.Maryam covered her face a with a green scarf to prevent being photographed by the media. Before the commencement of the court proceedings, she read from the Quran.When the two count charges of homicide were read to her, Maryam pleaded not guilty. The defense counsel, Hussein Musa asked the court to let the defendant be in the police custody arguing that she is still a nursing mother and would be improper to be remanded in prison custody.The presiding judge, Yusuf Halilu Maryam, objected to Maryam's counsel's suggestion and ruled that she be remanded in Suleja prison and the matter has been adjourned to December 7th for further hearing. 1 Like

Such a sad story.



Surprised though that she went clutching her baby and Holy Koran. If she had thought about the former and reflected deeply on the words of the latter she wouldn't have stabbed the husband in the first place.



God grant the dead eternal rest. 111 Likes 5 Shares

So sad anger is what lead her to these distraction 12 Likes 2 Shares

she even carry Koran and their chain

May God curse the least days of your life in earth Crocodile tearshe even carry Koran and their chainMay God curse the least days of your life in earth 4 Likes

Hhmmmmm

That's her pre-cry, the main crying is on it way 21 Likes

loneatar:

Crocodile tear she even carry Koran and their chain

May God curse the least days of your life in earth Chai chain indeed Chai chain indeed 8 Likes

pfff....aboki and wife 1 Like 1 Share





Her counsel should shut up. When she was stabbing her husband she didn’t know that she was a nursing mother. They should lock her up somewhere she can’t see the light of day.



Evil and heartless woman. See the way madam is holding the Koran and carrying her baby. They will always want to play the sympathy card.Her counsel should shut up. When she was stabbing her husband she didn’t know that she was a nursing mother. They should lock her up somewhere she can’t see the light of day.Evil and heartless woman. 31 Likes 2 Shares

I don't even know what to say

Even though you killed someone....may you find strength in the Lord....you don buy market already....no use crying....face what's ahead... 7 Likes

Such an evil woman.......... she is soooooo evil....... just look at her...... oh how i pity the little innocent child.... i cant still comprehend how a sane woman (thats if she is truly sane ) would stab such an handsome promising cute man to death!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh yes, he could have cheated on her, but does that warrant such callous payback....... Anger can be controlled, where is the place for forggiveness........oh!!!! i weep ....... i cant eat anymore,, i wish everyone would show love against all odds to one another.......... i hope she pays dearly for such looseness and extremity of abuse,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, 7 Likes

damn

tonididdy:

pfff....aboki and wife

Happens in the south too, little man Happens in the south too, little man 3 Likes

OK

Maryam covered her face a with a green scarf to prevent being photographed by the media. Before the commencement of the court proceedings, she read from the Quran.

Above is the height of deceit. She went to court with her baby to whip up petty sentiment and then capped it by reading from the Quran before pleading not guilty. Did she remember the baby they had together or read from the Quran before stabbing him to death in cold blood?



It is so easy to read through her deceit. She's a very wicked and cold blooded murderer who is not sober about her action. I sincerely wish she's sentenced to death by hanging as soon as possible. Above is the height of deceit. She went to court with her baby to whip up petty sentiment and then capped it by reading from the Quran before pleading not guilty. Did she remember the baby they had together or read from the Quran before stabbing him to death in cold blood?It is so easy to read through her deceit. She's a very wicked and cold blooded murderer who is not sober about her action. I sincerely wish she's sentenced to death by hanging as soon as possible. 16 Likes 1 Share

Can you imagine the deceit in this woman's mind? Carrying Quran and her baby to whip up sympathy....unfortunately, it ain't gonna work. You had no sympathy when you killed that innocent man in cold blood. You deserve maximum sentence for that. 4 Likes 1 Share

loneatar:

Crocodile tear she even carry Koran and their chain

May God curse the least days of your life in earth I don't think it was intentional you just have to avoid these kind of ladies

Hot temper is bad.The signs are always there I don't think it was intentional you just have to avoid these kind of ladiesHot temper is bad.The signs are always there

Her sense is now back but too late. I only pitied d wasted life of the man. 1 Like







Let her face the law.

Her heart is heavy and pumps bad blood.



If this woman nor get death or life sentence I go vex.



Devil. See problem wey she put her sef now.Let her face the law.Her heart is heavy and pumps bad blood.If this woman nor get death or life sentence I go vex.

Arrant nonsense. she should rot in hell

This is a very sad development, feel sorry for the toddler.



Anger is not a good thing, we should be careful to control our anger...

She does not need to weep......it was only karma dat used her....both apc and pdp had stabbed many Nigerians to death.......l 'll say Weldon madam for heeding the cal of karma

loneatar:

Crocodile tear she even carry Koran and their chain

May God curse the least days of your life in earth

God does not curse....as a matter of fact she even stands to enter Heaven is she makes peace with her maker... God does not curse....as a matter of fact she even stands to enter Heaven is she makes peace with her maker... 1 Like

wisemen045:

Such a sad story.



Surprised though that she went clutching her baby and Holy Koran. If she had thought about the former and reflected deeply on the words of the latter she wouldn't have stabbed the husband in the first place.



God grant the dead eternal rest. No mind her... Its now time to seek for sympathy....

Rubbish

Well any judgment passed on to her is none of my business. My problem is, I just saw my shoe Maker wearing the shoes I gave him to repair and i asked him why?�



He said they're on road test.....

Imagine No mind her... Its now time to seek for sympathy....RubbishWell any judgment passed on to her is none of my business. My problem is, I just saw my shoe Maker wearing the shoes I gave him to repair and i asked him why?�He said they're on road test.....Imagine

I, hereby sentence the useless woman to death by hanging, next news jare 2 Likes

biacan:

So sad anger is what lead her to these distraction

exactly!!!..... she let her anger control her and destruction of a family is the ultimate price for that. the devil is dancing azonto to them now exactly!!!..... she let her anger control her and destruction of a family is the ultimate price for that. the devil is dancing azonto to them now

Can your weeping bring back the dead?

U never weep na flog we go join hand flog u to death 1 Like