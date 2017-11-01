₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by InsideOut247: 1:12pm
Maryam Sanda who allegedly stabbed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, son of ex-PDP chairman, Haliru Bello, to death at their home in Abuja last Sunday, has been arraigned in court. She was arraigned this morning for offenses bordering on culpable homicide. Maryam could not control her emotion as she burst into tears upon her arrival at the court holding her six-month-old baby.
Maryam covered her face a with a green scarf to prevent being photographed by the media. Before the commencement of the court proceedings, she read from the Quran.
When the two count charges of homicide were read to her, Maryam pleaded not guilty. The defense counsel, Hussein Musa asked the court to let the defendant be in the police custody arguing that she is still a nursing mother and would be improper to be remanded in prison custody.
The presiding judge, Yusuf Halilu Maryam, objected to Maryam's counsel's suggestion and ruled that she be remanded in Suleja prison and the matter has been adjourned to December 7th for further hearing.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by wisemen045(m): 1:16pm
Such a sad story.
Surprised though that she went clutching her baby and Holy Koran. If she had thought about the former and reflected deeply on the words of the latter she wouldn't have stabbed the husband in the first place.
God grant the dead eternal rest.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by biacan(f): 1:16pm
So sad anger is what lead her to these distraction
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by loneatar: 1:22pm
Crocodile tear she even carry Koran and their chain
May God curse the least days of your life in earth
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by Choiszman(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by Smellymouth: 1:55pm
Hhmmmmm
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by WunderGist: 3:00pm
That's her pre-cry, the main crying is on it way
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by Edu3Again: 3:00pm
loneatar:Chai chain indeed
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by tonididdy(m): 3:00pm
pfff....aboki and wife
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by naijaboiy: 3:01pm
See the way madam is holding the Koran and carrying her baby. They will always want to play the sympathy card.
Her counsel should shut up. When she was stabbing her husband she didn’t know that she was a nursing mother. They should lock her up somewhere she can’t see the light of day.
Evil and heartless woman.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by TechEnthusiast(m): 3:01pm
I don't even know what to say
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by Blackfyre: 3:01pm
Even though you killed someone....may you find strength in the Lord....you don buy market already....no use crying....face what's ahead...
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by GREATESTPIANIST: 3:01pm
Such an evil woman.......... she is soooooo evil....... just look at her...... oh how i pity the little innocent child.... i cant still comprehend how a sane woman (thats if she is truly sane ) would stab such an handsome promising cute man to death!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh yes, he could have cheated on her, but does that warrant such callous payback....... Anger can be controlled, where is the place for forggiveness........oh!!!! i weep ....... i cant eat anymore,, i wish everyone would show love against all odds to one another.......... i hope she pays dearly for such looseness and extremity of abuse,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by Dalyricz(m): 3:01pm
damn
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by 9jakohai(m): 3:01pm
tonididdy:
Happens in the south too, little man
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by sotall(m): 3:01pm
OK
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by seunmsg(m): 3:02pm
Maryam covered her face a with a green scarf to prevent being photographed by the media. Before the commencement of the court proceedings, she read from the Quran.
Above is the height of deceit. She went to court with her baby to whip up petty sentiment and then capped it by reading from the Quran before pleading not guilty. Did she remember the baby they had together or read from the Quran before stabbing him to death in cold blood?
It is so easy to read through her deceit. She's a very wicked and cold blooded murderer who is not sober about her action. I sincerely wish she's sentenced to death by hanging as soon as possible.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by Ijaya123: 3:02pm
Can you imagine the deceit in this woman's mind? Carrying Quran and her baby to whip up sympathy....unfortunately, it ain't gonna work. You had no sympathy when you killed that innocent man in cold blood. You deserve maximum sentence for that.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by bettercreature(m): 3:02pm
loneatar:I don't think it was intentional you just have to avoid these kind of ladies
Hot temper is bad.The signs are always there
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by moyinoluwabun(m): 3:02pm
Her sense is now back but too late. I only pitied d wasted life of the man.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by Chuvin22(m): 3:02pm
See problem wey she put her sef now.
Let her face the law.
Her heart is heavy and pumps bad blood.
If this woman nor get death or life sentence I go vex.
Devil.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by Elnino4ladies: 3:03pm
Arrant nonsense. she should rot in hell
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by TheShopKeeper(m): 3:03pm
This is a very sad development, feel sorry for the toddler.
Anger is not a good thing, we should be careful to control our anger...
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by olumaxi(m): 3:04pm
She does not need to weep......it was only karma dat used her....both apc and pdp had stabbed many Nigerians to death.......l 'll say Weldon madam for heeding the cal of karma
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by Blackfyre: 3:04pm
loneatar:
God does not curse....as a matter of fact she even stands to enter Heaven is she makes peace with her maker...
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by valdes00(m): 3:05pm
wisemen045:No mind her... Its now time to seek for sympathy....
Rubbish
Well any judgment passed on to her is none of my business. My problem is, I just saw my shoe Maker wearing the shoes I gave him to repair and i asked him why?�
He said they're on road test.....
Imagine
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by AngelicBeing: 3:05pm
I, hereby sentence the useless woman to death by hanging, next news jare
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by kabaka1: 3:05pm
biacan:
exactly!!!..... she let her anger control her and destruction of a family is the ultimate price for that. the devil is dancing azonto to them now
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by tooth4tooth: 3:05pm
Can your weeping bring back the dead?
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by asawanathegreat(m): 3:05pm
U never weep na flog we go join hand flog u to death
|Re: Maryam Sanda Weeps, Arraigned In Court For Killing Her Husband, Bilyaminu Bello by Godwin978(m): 3:05pm
islam is a terorist, i hate this religion now than before
