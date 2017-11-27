



LIMA Awards is a Christ centered artistry gospel events that features the best of the best.It’s also a gospel-inspired event designed to unearth, develop and showcase creative talents.



The aim is to recognize and celebrate excellent Christian music and musicians, as well as individuals and groups who perform creative arts, such as spoken word artistes, dancers, comedians, amongst others.



This year’s LIMA awards was held on the 19th of november, 2017 at the LoveWorld Convocation Arena and it was an exiciting, gracious & awesome night.



The artiste awarded majorly are a product of Pastor Chris and LoveWorld ministry as a whole and they were celebrated for their good work and encouraged to do more.



Winners and Categories of The LIMA Awards 2017



Adaehi – Artist of the year



Sinach – songwriter of the year – Prize: $50,000



Martin Pk (Beautiful Jesus) – song of the year – Prize: $100,000



Testimony – Best new artist



Tsharp (My identity) – Theme song of the year



Kellyon – Music producer of the year



Sophie – Spoken word artist of the year (Junior category)



Zoe – Spoken word artist of the year (Senior category)



Inner city Kids – Best dance act/drama performance



Rap Nation – Best group performance



Isreal & CSO – Music collaboration of the year (Junior category)



All stars – Music collaboration of the year (Senior category)



Bold five – Most effective dance group of the year



S.A – Band of the year



Isreal Strong (Voice of Triumph) – Hit song of the year (protastat Category)



UK Mass Choir – Host mass choir of the year



Ur Flames (I don’t want this to end) – Music video of the year



Isreal Strong – Songwriter of the year, Star project – Prize: $25,000



Jerry K (The air i breath) – Worship song of the year – Prize: $50,000



Care Films – Best Media team



Best songs of the year:



Testimony, Sinach, Martin Pk, Samsung, Put and Sophia, JerryK, Eben, Fallon light, Israel strong, Frank Edwards, Rap Nation, Chooker, Ur flames, Jamine, Tsharp, Wisdom etc.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/gospotainment.com/winners-categories-limaawards-2017/amp/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igXoiA0gQCQ







Watch out for more pics and videos... More than amazing is the description of this year’s LIMA Awards which was hosted by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, The President of Loveworld Ministries aka Christ Embassy.LIMA Awards is a Christ centered artistry gospel events that features the best of the best.It’s also a gospel-inspired event designed to unearth, develop and showcase creative talents.The aim is to recognize and celebrate excellent Christian music and musicians, as well as individuals and groups who perform creative arts, such as spoken word artistes, dancers, comedians, amongst others.This year’s LIMA awards was held on the 19th of november, 2017 at the LoveWorld Convocation Arena and it was an exiciting, gracious & awesome night.The artiste awarded majorly are a product of Pastor Chris and LoveWorld ministry as a whole and they were celebrated for their good work and encouraged to do more.Winners and Categories of The LIMA Awards 2017Adaehi – Artist of the yearSinach – songwriter of the year – Prize: $50,000Martin Pk (Beautiful Jesus) – song of the year – Prize: $100,000Testimony – Best new artistTsharp (My identity) – Theme song of the yearKellyon – Music producer of the yearSophie – Spoken word artist of the year (Junior category)Zoe – Spoken word artist of the year (Senior category)Inner city Kids – Best dance act/drama performanceRap Nation – Best group performanceIsreal & CSO – Music collaboration of the year (Junior category)All stars – Music collaboration of the year (Senior category)Bold five – Most effective dance group of the yearS.A – Band of the yearIsreal Strong (Voice of Triumph) – Hit song of the year (protastat Category)UK Mass Choir – Host mass choir of the yearUr Flames (I don’t want this to end) – Music video of the yearIsreal Strong – Songwriter of the year, Star project – Prize: $25,000Jerry K (The air i breath) – Worship song of the year – Prize: $50,000Care Films – Best Media teamBest songs of the year:Testimony, Sinach, Martin Pk, Samsung, Put and Sophia, JerryK, Eben, Fallon light, Israel strong, Frank Edwards, Rap Nation, Chooker, Ur flames, Jamine, Tsharp, Wisdom etc.Watch out for more pics and videos...