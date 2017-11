Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes (979 Views)

LIMA Awards is a Christ centered artistry gospel events that features the best of the best.It’s also a gospel-inspired event designed to unearth, develop and showcase creative talents.



The aim is to recognize and celebrate excellent Christian music and musicians, as well as individuals and groups who perform creative arts, such as spoken word artistes, dancers, comedians, amongst others.



This year’s LIMA awards was held on the 19th of november, 2017 at the LoveWorld Convocation Arena and it was an exiciting, gracious & awesome night.



The artiste awarded majorly are a product of Pastor Chris and LoveWorld ministry as a whole and they were celebrated for their good work and encouraged to do more.



Winners and Categories of The LIMA Awards 2017



Adaehi – Artist of the year



Sinach – songwriter of the year – Prize: $50,000



Martin Pk (Beautiful Jesus) – song of the year – Prize: $100,000



Testimony – Best new artist



Tsharp (My identity) – Theme song of the year



Kellyon – Music producer of the year



Sophie – Spoken word artist of the year (Junior category)



Zoe – Spoken word artist of the year (Senior category)



Inner city Kids – Best dance act/drama performance



Rap Nation – Best group performance



Isreal & CSO – Music collaboration of the year (Junior category)



All stars – Music collaboration of the year (Senior category)



Bold five – Most effective dance group of the year



S.A – Band of the year



Isreal Strong (Voice of Triumph) – Hit song of the year (protastat Category)



UK Mass Choir – Host mass choir of the year



Ur Flames (I don’t want this to end) – Music video of the year



Isreal Strong – Songwriter of the year, Star project – Prize: $25,000



Jerry K (The air i breath) – Worship song of the year – Prize: $50,000



Care Films – Best Media team



Best songs of the year:



Testimony, Sinach, Martin Pk, Samsung, Put and Sophia, JerryK, Eben, Fallon light, Israel strong, Frank Edwards, Rap Nation, Chooker, Ur flames, Jamine, Tsharp, Wisdom etc.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/gospotainment.com/winners-categories-limaawards-2017/amp/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igXoiA0gQCQ







Oh God when will I win this thing . I do write songs too o . But boldness to sing it is the problem





https://www.instagram.com/p/BbuBF1il5Ao/ This hot new release by Joe Praise got us all rocking!Watch:

petra1:



Oh God when will I win this thing . I do write songs too o . But boldness to sing it is the problem



I tell you.. After seeing people receive thousands of dollars, you will suddenly develop singing talent.

I tell you.. After seeing people receive thousands of dollars, you will suddenly develop singing talent.

Celebrating the best of God...

PAST. CHRIS BE PROMOTING NEW STARS IN THE CHRISTIAN MUSIC INDUSTRY....



He is a Man of God.



#daddy_freezer won't like this FTC......PAST. CHRIS BE PROMOTING NEW STARS IN THE CHRISTIAN MUSIC INDUSTRY....He is a Man of God.#haters#daddy_freezer won't like this 1 Like





At least these guys are not hypocritical with the word. They don't point hands at you and call you a sinner whereby they are the ones stealing your tithes and offerings Christ embassy is 200% better than these so called redeem and winners churches. Na to collect them Sabi.At least these guys are not hypocritical with the word. They don't point hands at you and call you a sinner whereby they are the ones stealing your tithes and offerings 2 Likes

Lagos Ibadan expressway business centres cant match this

Rap nation best rap group.......their music is da bomb...... U should listen to them

Hmmmn. Is this really a church?

Papiikush:





Ata least these guys are not hypocritical with the word. They don't point hands at you and call you a sinner whereby they are the ones stealing your tithes and offerings Christ embassy is 200% better than these so called redeem and winners churches.Ata least these guys are not hypocritical with the word. They don't point hands at you and call you a sinner whereby they are the ones stealing your tithes and offerings

Forget all those long stories. Those churches are very stingy churches.



Why I love Christ Embassy is that as a guy, once you step into any branch as a first timer, you're automatically entitled to 2 babes to follow you up. Meanwhile, these babes would do ANYTHING to keep you cumming.



If you dull yourself, na you sabi o.



Make I run comot here before Pastor Chris Sheeples catch me.

Forget all those long stories. Those churches are very stingy churches.Why I love Christ Embassy is that as a guy, once you step into any branch as a first timer, you're automatically entitled to 2 babes to follow you up. Meanwhile, these babes would do ANYTHING to keep you cumming.If you dull yourself, na you sabi o.Make I run comot here before Pastor Chris Sheeples catch me. 1 Like

$100,000 for singing to an imaginary friend

Keneking:

Lagos Ibadan expressway business centres cant match this

Those ones only give to their children and imaginary charities. Those ones only give to their children and imaginary charities. 1 Like 1 Share

lol .. people plenty wey dey go hell

LIMA Awards nice one Promoting the gospel of Christ to the world through heartfelt spiritual music

Splendid!

I'm a cozaite...... But I swear, I gbadun Oyakilome for this. Its time gospel music starts getting recognition again in this country. Pls organizers should put gospel rap category in the next award show. Other churches should emulate this ministry.

Rap nation-1st prize.



Others merely followed.



(drops mic)

Na this ones buy private jet bah ?