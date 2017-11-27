₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by donnie(m): 4:06pm On Nov 24
More than amazing is the description of this year’s LIMA Awards which was hosted by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, The President of Loveworld Ministries aka Christ Embassy.
LIMA Awards is a Christ centered artistry gospel events that features the best of the best.It’s also a gospel-inspired event designed to unearth, develop and showcase creative talents.
The aim is to recognize and celebrate excellent Christian music and musicians, as well as individuals and groups who perform creative arts, such as spoken word artistes, dancers, comedians, amongst others.
This year’s LIMA awards was held on the 19th of november, 2017 at the LoveWorld Convocation Arena and it was an exiciting, gracious & awesome night.
The artiste awarded majorly are a product of Pastor Chris and LoveWorld ministry as a whole and they were celebrated for their good work and encouraged to do more.
Winners and Categories of The LIMA Awards 2017
Adaehi – Artist of the year
Sinach – songwriter of the year – Prize: $50,000
Martin Pk (Beautiful Jesus) – song of the year – Prize: $100,000
Testimony – Best new artist
Tsharp (My identity) – Theme song of the year
Kellyon – Music producer of the year
Sophie – Spoken word artist of the year (Junior category)
Zoe – Spoken word artist of the year (Senior category)
Inner city Kids – Best dance act/drama performance
Rap Nation – Best group performance
Isreal & CSO – Music collaboration of the year (Junior category)
All stars – Music collaboration of the year (Senior category)
Bold five – Most effective dance group of the year
S.A – Band of the year
Isreal Strong (Voice of Triumph) – Hit song of the year (protastat Category)
UK Mass Choir – Host mass choir of the year
Ur Flames (I don’t want this to end) – Music video of the year
Isreal Strong – Songwriter of the year, Star project – Prize: $25,000
Jerry K (The air i breath) – Worship song of the year – Prize: $50,000
Care Films – Best Media team
Best songs of the year:
Testimony, Sinach, Martin Pk, Samsung, Put and Sophia, JerryK, Eben, Fallon light, Israel strong, Frank Edwards, Rap Nation, Chooker, Ur flames, Jamine, Tsharp, Wisdom etc.
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by donnie(m): 7:35pm On Nov 24
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by petra1(m): 7:42pm On Nov 24
Oh God when will I win this thing . I do write songs too o . But boldness to sing it is the problem
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by donnie(m): 7:43pm On Nov 24
This hot new release by Joe Praise got us all rocking!
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by donnie(m): 7:50pm On Nov 24
petra1:
I tell you.. After seeing people receive thousands of dollars, you will suddenly develop singing talent.
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by donnie(m): 7:52pm On Nov 24
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by donnie(m): 7:54pm On Nov 24
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by donnie(m): 8:16pm On Nov 24
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by donnie(m): 8:35pm On Nov 24
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by Spaxon(f): 7:07pm
PAST. CHRIS BE PROMOTING NEW STARS IN THE CHRISTIAN MUSIC INDUSTRY....
He is a Man of God.
#haters
#daddy_freezer won't like this
1 Like
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by Papiikush: 7:07pm
Christ embassy is 200% better than these so called redeem and winners churches. Na to collect them Sabi.
At least these guys are not hypocritical with the word. They don't point hands at you and call you a sinner whereby they are the ones stealing your tithes and offerings
2 Likes
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by acunon: 7:08pm
Wonderful!!!!!
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by Keneking: 7:08pm
Lagos Ibadan expressway business centres cant match this
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by ovoP(m): 7:09pm
Rap nation best rap group.......their music is da bomb...... U should listen to them
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by veave(f): 7:09pm
Hmmmn. Is this really a church?
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by peacesamuel94(m): 7:09pm
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by careytommy7(m): 7:09pm
My Home Nation
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by PearlStreet(m): 7:10pm
Papiikush:
Forget all those long stories. Those churches are very stingy churches.
Why I love Christ Embassy is that as a guy, once you step into any branch as a first timer, you're automatically entitled to 2 babes to follow you up.
If you dull yourself, na you sabi o.
Make I run comot here before Pastor Chris Sheeples catch me.
1 Like
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by hahn(m): 7:10pm
$100,000 for singing to an imaginary friend
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by PearlStreet(m): 7:10pm
Keneking:
Those ones only give to their children and imaginary charities.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by wiloy2k8(m): 7:10pm
lol .. people plenty wey dey go hell
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by Agozie48: 7:11pm
LIMA Awards nice one Promoting the gospel of Christ to the world through heartfelt spiritual music
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by ideaz(m): 7:11pm
Splendid!
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by jonnytad(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by crazygod(m): 7:16pm
I'm a cozaite...... But I swear, I gbadun Oyakilome for this. Its time gospel music starts getting recognition again in this country. Pls organizers should put gospel rap category in the next award show. Other churches should emulate this ministry.
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by deebrain(m): 7:17pm
Rap nation-1st prize.
Others merely followed.
(drops mic)
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by mrvitalis(m): 7:20pm
Na this ones buy private jet bah ?
|Re: Loveworld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMA AWARDS 2017) Winners/ Prizes by Nuelmatic: 7:20pm
Awesome. God bless you all for allowing God use you to bring Rhema filled songs to Christians all over the word. The devil don't like what's happening. there is a release. God has poured out his spirit upon us and the devil is mad.
