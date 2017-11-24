Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) (3384 Views)

Source: Few days ago I shared the sad story of a 24-year-old corper Miss Chinda Uchechi Happiness who lost her life on November 19 after a brief illness while serving in Makurdi.She was buried today in Rivers state.May her soul RIP.Amen!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/24-year-old-corper-who-died-in-makurdi.html?m=1

Sad. May her soul rest in peace. I wonder what the illness that killed her was.

RIP

Pain

God please do not let this be our portion.













Amen Amen 1 Like

Rest on babe till we meet to part no more. If they serve in heaven continue your service there...

after all the struggle... rest in peace

RIP to her

Tragic that's what best describes this, I can't begin to imagine what is going on in her parents head right, may God give them the strength to bear this unimaginable loss.

sad

Sad! Died in the service of a Nation that careless if she existed

RIP the fallen hero. May God console her family

May God give the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss. May such tragedy never befall any of us ever, IJN





Amen!

may we never experience this.









It is double tragedy to be awfully ugly in life and in death!



The local morticians did excellently well.

Those Paul bearers got some talents. Rehearsing for the future is not such a bad idea.







Being buried in the colours of Nigeria is a total dishonour, she deserved better!







RIP

May God grant you eternal rest

This NYSC sef i wish they would just scrape it, I hate it.

Too many bad news today on FP, rip to the dead

RIP YOUNG LADY

This is so sad....After all the money her parents has invested on her,itz now time for them to eat d fruit of their labour den Death took her....This world ehn

Rip.so sad

Are the youth really save

This is really painful