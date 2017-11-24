₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,005 members, 3,931,989 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 07:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) (3384 Views)
Burial Of Sam Galadima, Plateau Commissioner Who Slumped & Died While Jogging / Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor / Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:35pm
Few days ago I shared the sad story of a 24-year-old corper Miss Chinda Uchechi Happiness who lost her life on November 19 after a brief illness while serving in Makurdi.She was buried today in Rivers state.May her soul RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/24-year-old-corper-who-died-in-makurdi.html?m=1
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:36pm
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by kay29000(m): 6:46pm
Sad. May her soul rest in peace. I wonder what the illness that killed her was.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by pawilson(m): 6:47pm
RIP
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by perry1988(m): 6:47pm
Pain
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:47pm
God please do not let this be our portion.
Amen
1 Like
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by castrol180(m): 6:48pm
Rest on babe till we meet to part no more. If they serve in heaven continue your service there...
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by aji4so(m): 6:48pm
after all the struggle... rest in peace
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by dayleke(m): 6:48pm
RIP to her
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 6:48pm
Tragic that's what best describes this, I can't begin to imagine what is going on in her parents head right, may God give them the strength to bear this unimaginable loss.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by afbstrategies: 6:48pm
sad
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by OkpekeBeauty: 6:48pm
Friday Night Style: Make Your Crush Fall Completely In love With You.
See more pictures http://www.okpeke.com/friday-night-style-make-your-crush-fall-completely-inlove-with-you/
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 6:49pm
Sad! Died in the service of a Nation that careless if she existed
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by AMYSTEV(m): 6:49pm
RIP the fallen hero. May God console her family
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by kingzjay(m): 6:49pm
May God give the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss. May such tragedy never befall any of us ever, IJN
Amen!
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 6:50pm
may we never experience this.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 6:52pm
It is double tragedy to be awfully ugly in life and in death!
The local morticians did excellently well.
Those Paul bearers got some talents. Rehearsing for the future is not such a bad idea.
Being buried in the colours of Nigeria is a total dishonour, she deserved better!
RIP Ajuwaya!
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by cashmyles(f): 6:53pm
RIP
May God grant you eternal rest
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by okoyeokoye(f): 6:54pm
This NYSC sef i wish they would just scrape it, I hate it.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by Dalyricz(m): 6:55pm
Too many bad news today on FP, rip to the dead
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 6:55pm
RIP YOUNG LADY
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by Abbeysunday(m): 6:57pm
This is so sad....After all the money her parents has invested on her,itz now time for them to eat d fruit of their labour den Death took her....This world ehn
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by owem19: 6:58pm
Rip.so sad
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by loneatar: 6:58pm
Are the youth really save
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 6:59pm
This is really painful
|Re: 24-Year-Old Female Benue Corper Buried In Rivers State (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 6:59pm
Sad
R.I.P
(0) (Reply)
Jump The Queue: Dot that Job With PRINCE2 / Batch B15 / Work In Victoria Island As *MANAGER* *ASSISTANT SUPERVISOR*
Viewing this topic: Fowobi84, rokbass(m), chopbanana, sir05za(m), sadiku95(m), Jadoskii(m), kingsley989(m), Dhotseal(m), jasper83, lukfame(m), MrBigiman, Amazondepth(m), Maglorix(m), Tiwaladeice(m), Mzpinzy, afanide, drizslim(m), ucee64(m), Stephen5586, Xcelinteriors(f), yinparc, Horlahjex1(m), Eruditerichy(m), censeakay(m), hotD, Blackfyre, adunolaoye(f), Thoby1(m), sledge001(m), ghostntommy, Tunna202(m), xxx54427, Nehemiah18, Dizu(m), periscope123, okoyeokoye(f), Schelube(m), coolphemie07(m), kollysnut(m), NESTAD(m), Toyin223(f), Bobbyraz, Christane(m), Pangea, Acecards, makapella(m), TIDDOLL(m), ChiClassic(m), tunji2003, Tjayjosh(m), bennylee, alushkimo(m), mexcanigeo, oea123, naija2(f), Krystalluv(f), abuwasila, sen8or(m), Dwanye(m), Kingstone32(m), chally02(m), engrusmankudu34(m), BCJAY(f), Sunclinton(m), Comjul(m), edgecution(m), msadamidris, Heartmender1, Richydos(m), elzi(f), armyjassy101(m), chaiks, ddjay, stylekriss, switkera(f), eric111111(m), Kunzu(m), tunechidope(m), selfmadeOLX(m), MarkGud(m), heisenbergheise(m), Pureblue, nkemjacob2(m), ucsylviaoks, EazyJ(f), dohyn(m), iamnlia(m), Cyynthia(f), liyasignature and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 45