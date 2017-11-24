Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! (15406 Views)

According to him, some girls made fun of him when he did, but the pretty lady you see below was the one who DM’d him and now they are set to wed!



He wrote;



“My brother said I should find him a wife since I’m ladies guy, I tweeted it and some girls made fun of me. This beautiful lady dm’ed me now they’re getting married 23rd next month. ������”

https://mobile.twitter.com/bmbazare/status/934079113874243585



Congratulations!!!

Something keeps assuring me that my wife is on this forum called Nairaland. 72 Likes

Something keeps assuring me that my wife is on this forum called Nairaland.





Seriously? Seriously? 5 Likes

Seriously? yeah. I'm very sure. Infact, over-sure sef yeah. I'm very sure. Infact, over-sure sef

Nothing wrong with being unconventional 19 Likes 1 Share

Something keeps assuring me that my wife is on this forum called Nairaland. see assurance.....lol. see assurance.....lol. 1 Like

It takes serious, mature and like minded peeps to pull this. 6 Likes

see assurance.....lol. remove your unbelief sweetheart. remove your unbelief sweetheart.







4pm chat and ur phone is showing 4pm fake story, op how did u get access to see his dm msg? all these bloggers una go sell kidney for clicks4pm chat and ur phone is showing 4pm 6 Likes

Pls o bro, tell ur brother not to offend her o, to avoid some chuku ckuku for sleep. Me I don dey fear Hausa women 14 Likes 2 Shares

Congrats to both... all this rush rush marriage sef... I am tired of reading stories that touch my heart. Get to know eachother well b4 u consummate the wedding. 2 Likes

remove your unbelief sweetheart. yea.......well i don't believe in impossibility. yea.......well i don't believe in impossibility.

yeah. I'm very sure. Infact, over-sure sef

I like your vibe. HahahahaI like your vibe.

yea.......well i don't believe in impossibility. now i'm liking you now i'm liking you

Time for me to start responding to pm's 1 Like

Who would have thought that Twitter, land of trolls could bring together such a cute couple. I like it when people find love in the strangest places. May God bless their union 1 Like



So why are you making news out of it nah It's not extraordinary in any way, bcoz a man must find a wife in one way or d other.So why are you making news out of it nah

lemme head over to twitter This is cool, the power of SMlemme head over to twitter

Very matured guy.

Had it been that he is like this romance section boys, he would have blackmailed the lady as a desperato by leaking out their chat.

Happy married life to them. 5 Likes

Fork that woman and throw her out... 1 Like

One who doesn't believe in something will surely fall for anything - both of them took to gamble. The success of their union will largely depend if they're of the same ethical leanings. I wish them HML in advance. 1 Like

I wish them well





This is awesome



I wish them HML This is awesomeI wish them HML