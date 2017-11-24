₦airaland Forum

Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by dinma007: 5:15pm
A Twitter user, Muhammad Baba posted a tweet in March this year about his brother looking for a wife.
According to him, some girls made fun of him when he did, but the pretty lady you see below was the one who DM’d him and now they are set to wed!

He wrote;

“My brother said I should find him a wife since I’m ladies guy, I tweeted it and some girls made fun of me. This beautiful lady dm’ed me now they’re getting married 23rd next month. ������”

https://mobile.twitter.com/bmbazare/status/934079113874243585

https://www.lailasblog.com/lady-set-marry-man-whose-brother-went-wife-searching-twitter/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by OrestesDante(m): 5:17pm
shocked

I have nothing say

Congratulations!!!

43 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Lionbite(m): 5:20pm
Something keeps assuring me that my wife is on this forum called Nairaland.

72 Likes

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by 40kobo77: 5:22pm
Lol
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Blackhawk01: 5:22pm
Lionbite:
Something keeps assuring me that my wife is on this forum called Nairaland.

cheesy grin cheesy grin

Seriously?

5 Likes

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by FvckShiT: 5:23pm
some fůcking pink pretty půssy tò fůck grin

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Lionbite(m): 5:23pm
Blackhawk01:


cheesy grin cheesy grin

Seriously?
yeah. I'm very sure. Infact, over-sure sef
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by dinma007: 5:25pm
More..

1 Share

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by MissRaine69(f): 5:26pm
Nothing wrong with being unconventional

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by PenGriffey: 5:26pm
grin Issorite! I we still look for wife like that! grin
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by vivypretty(f): 5:31pm
Lionbite:
Something keeps assuring me that my wife is on this forum called Nairaland.
see assurance.....lol.

1 Like

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by KingRex1: 5:33pm
It takes serious, mature and like minded peeps to pull this.

6 Likes

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Lionbite(m): 5:35pm
vivypretty:

see assurance.....lol.
remove your unbelief sweetheart.
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by iamJ(m): 5:36pm
fake story, op how did u get access to see his dm msg? all these bloggers una go sell kidney for clicks


4pm chat and ur phone is showing 4pm wink

6 Likes

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by OgaApollos: 5:37pm
Pls o bro, tell ur brother not to offend her o, to avoid some chuku ckuku for sleep. Me I don dey fear Hausa women

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by lumzybo: 5:40pm
Congrats to both... all this rush rush marriage sef... I am tired of reading stories that touch my heart. Get to know eachother well b4 u consummate the wedding.

2 Likes

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by vivypretty(f): 5:41pm
Lionbite:

remove your unbelief sweetheart.
yea.......well i don't believe in impossibility.
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Blackhawk01: 5:41pm
Lionbite:

yeah. I'm very sure. Infact, over-sure sef

Hahahaha cheesy grin

I like your vibe. cool
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Lionbite(m): 5:42pm
vivypretty:

yea.......well i don't believe in impossibility.
now i'm liking you
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by biacan(f): 5:43pm
Time for me to start responding to pm's

1 Like

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by dominique(f): 6:25pm
Who would have thought that Twitter, land of trolls could bring together such a cute couple. I like it when people find love in the strangest places. May God bless their union

1 Like

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by expensiveguyman(m): 6:28pm
It's not extraordinary in any way, bcoz a man must find a wife in one way or d other.
So why are you making news out of it nah
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:29pm
This is cool, the power of SM cheesy lemme head over to twitter

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by cyndy1000(f): 6:39pm
Wao just like that they just
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Amarabae(f): 7:04pm
Very matured guy.
Had it been that he is like this romance section boys, he would have blackmailed the lady as a desperato by leaking out their chat.
Happy married life to them.

5 Likes

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by SweetPuffPuff(f): 7:22pm
grin
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by TheTrueApostle: 7:31pm
Fork that woman and throw her out...

1 Like

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by LordKO(m): 7:39pm
One who doesn't believe in something will surely fall for anything - both of them took to gamble. The success of their union will largely depend if they're of the same ethical leanings. I wish them HML in advance.

1 Like

Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by greencard: 7:44pm
Good luck to them
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by MhizzAJ(f): 8:02pm
Okay
I wish them well
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by free2ryhme: 8:12pm
cheesy cheesy

This is awesome

I wish them HML
Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Blackfyre: 8:13pm
Russian roulette.....

