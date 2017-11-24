₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by dinma007: 5:15pm
A Twitter user, Muhammad Baba posted a tweet in March this year about his brother looking for a wife.
According to him, some girls made fun of him when he did, but the pretty lady you see below was the one who DM’d him and now they are set to wed!
He wrote;
https://mobile.twitter.com/bmbazare/status/934079113874243585
https://www.lailasblog.com/lady-set-marry-man-whose-brother-went-wife-searching-twitter/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by OrestesDante(m): 5:17pm
I have nothing say
Congratulations!!!
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Lionbite(m): 5:20pm
Something keeps assuring me that my wife is on this forum called Nairaland.
72 Likes
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by 40kobo77: 5:22pm
Lol
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Blackhawk01: 5:22pm
Lionbite:
Seriously?
5 Likes
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by FvckShiT: 5:23pm
some fůcking pink pretty půssy tò fůck
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Lionbite(m): 5:23pm
Blackhawk01:yeah. I'm very sure. Infact, over-sure sef
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by dinma007: 5:25pm
More..
1 Share
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by MissRaine69(f): 5:26pm
Nothing wrong with being unconventional
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by PenGriffey: 5:26pm
Issorite! I we still look for wife like that!
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by vivypretty(f): 5:31pm
Lionbite:see assurance.....lol.
1 Like
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by KingRex1: 5:33pm
It takes serious, mature and like minded peeps to pull this.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Lionbite(m): 5:35pm
vivypretty:remove your unbelief sweetheart.
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by iamJ(m): 5:36pm
fake story, op how did u get access to see his dm msg? all these bloggers una go sell kidney for clicks
4pm chat and ur phone is showing 4pm
6 Likes
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by OgaApollos: 5:37pm
Pls o bro, tell ur brother not to offend her o, to avoid some chuku ckuku for sleep. Me I don dey fear Hausa women
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by lumzybo: 5:40pm
Congrats to both... all this rush rush marriage sef... I am tired of reading stories that touch my heart. Get to know eachother well b4 u consummate the wedding.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by vivypretty(f): 5:41pm
Lionbite:yea.......well i don't believe in impossibility.
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Blackhawk01: 5:41pm
Lionbite:
Hahahaha
I like your vibe.
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Lionbite(m): 5:42pm
vivypretty:now i'm liking you
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by biacan(f): 5:43pm
Time for me to start responding to pm's
1 Like
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by dominique(f): 6:25pm
Who would have thought that Twitter, land of trolls could bring together such a cute couple. I like it when people find love in the strangest places. May God bless their union
1 Like
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by expensiveguyman(m): 6:28pm
It's not extraordinary in any way, bcoz a man must find a wife in one way or d other.
So why are you making news out of it nah
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:29pm
This is cool, the power of SM lemme head over to twitter
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by cyndy1000(f): 6:39pm
Wao just like that they just
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Amarabae(f): 7:04pm
Very matured guy.
Had it been that he is like this romance section boys, he would have blackmailed the lady as a desperato by leaking out their chat.
Happy married life to them.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by SweetPuffPuff(f): 7:22pm
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by TheTrueApostle: 7:31pm
Fork that woman and throw her out...
1 Like
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by LordKO(m): 7:39pm
One who doesn't believe in something will surely fall for anything - both of them took to gamble. The success of their union will largely depend if they're of the same ethical leanings. I wish them HML in advance.
1 Like
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by greencard: 7:44pm
Good luck to them
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by MhizzAJ(f): 8:02pm
Okay
I wish them well
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by free2ryhme: 8:12pm
This is awesome
I wish them HML
|Re: Man Finds A Lady For His Brother On Twitter, And They Are Set To Wed! by Blackfyre: 8:13pm
Russian roulette.....
