|Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:33pm
Singer Teni Entertainer, has been slammed for revealing that she wrote Davido's single 'Like dat' which dropped today.
Teni who made the revelation Twitter, tweeted;
A song I wrote for @iam_Davido drops tommorow!! S/O to OBO for giving young writers like my self a chance!! I can’t wait for y’all to hear “Like Dat” Another Monster Hit
However Nigerians slammed her, saying she should allowed Davido to make the announcement because she was paid for her services. Here's their exchange below;
https://www.lailasblog.com/teni-entertainer-slammed-saying-wrote-like-dat-davdo/
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by 40kobo77: 6:33pm
That's her?
She is very plenty ohh. Anyways,her fifteen minutes of fame was not used wisely.
Now nobody will want to do business with this talkative " Ghost" writer.
There is a reason you guys are called ghosts.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by NairalandCS(m): 6:34pm
I see people put their name at the end of an article on sites so you know who wrote them, it still doesn't mean the site in which you read the article from don't pay them. It's just the way it is.
Acknowledge your handwork o jare.
Abi it's now a taboo for someone to say the truth ?
39 Likes
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by princechurchill(m): 6:36pm
The glory must be shared publicly
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by Ebios(m): 6:43pm
NairalandCS:Stop defending that attention seeker.."Let the lips of another praise u....."Abi u nor read am for Bible?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by NairalandCS(m): 6:58pm
Ebios:
Shey you think say na everybody be Christian ?
Go quote that your story book to another person abeg.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by OrestesDante(m): 7:05pm
Davido wrote a project without reference.
5 Likes
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by Evablizin(f): 7:08pm
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by kocvalour(m): 7:29pm
this girl na whiz kid next baby mama for exposing the Frog voice
4 Likes
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by NoFavors: 7:39pm
Who cares?
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by Dalyricz(m): 7:40pm
ok
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by googlepikins: 7:40pm
See as she be like bread wey don rotten. Monkey know how to close your mouth.
3 Likes
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by kay29000(m): 7:41pm
Well, it all depends on the agreement she had with Davido. If she worked as a "ghost writer" and got paid, she was very unprofessional for going online to talk about their business together. But if she is going to get song writers credit for the song, then she can brag all she wants.
2 Likes
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by BruncleZuma: 7:41pm
Tell that to Ebuka's tailor...
The moment y'all understand that getting credit is far better than getting paid...
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by NwaAmaikpe: 7:41pm
He buys people's songs,
And sings it with a frog voice.
Yet it sells,
Yet he tops charts,
Yet he wins/buys awards,
Yet he makes good money.
Yet Wizkid can't stop hating on him.
I give it to Davido.
His native doctor is really good!!!
His juju is 'Made in Japan'.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by Maximus85(m): 7:41pm
FlirtyKaren:
We shouldn't be stupid. If you don't have all the fact, just keep your mouth shut.
Do you know the agreement between Teni and OBO?
1 Like
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by coolie1: 7:41pm
gosh!!! fuvck who is that ugly fat fuvck near davido
1 Like
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by beejayphako(m): 7:42pm
Ok
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by oyb(m): 7:42pm
typical nigerian illiterates
they've never seen an original cd cover or watched a movie to the end of the credits.
1 Like
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by joystickextend1(m): 7:42pm
okay..
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by free2ryhme: 7:42pm
FlirtyKaren:
every tom dick and harry want to trend by force
though she was paid it was unprofessional for her to come out with the entire business
na small pickin dey worry them cant believe this one has kids and is married
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by triple996(m): 7:42pm
Attention seeker
Sadly mouth-bragging David won't like to hear diz
Although almost everybody knows he buys songs
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by purem(m): 7:43pm
make una leave dis bae o.
E dey easy to dey work wit celebrity
She dey use her chance nio
Atlease she don get the attention she dey fyn
BTW bad shape she got there
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by dedugba(m): 7:43pm
Did she enter into non disclosure agreement? If she did was there any penalty attached? if not she is free to reveal that she wrote it after all she is only advertising her self. We know that T.I write rap lines for Iggy, R. kelly wrote some songs for Celine dion, 'Will I am' writes song for numerous American artiste so if a non disclosure agreement wasn't signed babe Loud your trumpet.
3 Likes
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by triple996(m): 7:43pm
triple996:Davido right now
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by wiloy2k8(m): 7:44pm
NairalandCS:
bros no joy
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by MaconAwire(m): 7:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:BRING IT ON
.
.
.
.
meanwhile
many musicians uses the service of song writers at some point, they work in pari-passu so its no biggie
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by pweetiedee(f): 7:44pm
40kobo77:
She is very plenty
you are funny!
1 Like
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by Tessie01(f): 7:45pm
I understand her excitement but it's unprofessional.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by booqee(f): 7:45pm
But i don't get.. is Davido complaining ni? Abi why you all taking panadol for another person's headache fa?
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by Macgreat(m): 7:46pm
She is a loud mouth . . . did davido no pay her for it?
If I bought a song from you it is no longer yours!
Just like buying wallpapers from me and I shouted my wallpapers are on your wall!
|Re: Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her by Blackfyre: 7:46pm
May people not insult you for your own work....
Say amen...
2 Likes
