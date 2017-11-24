Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her (11234 Views)

Teni who made the revelation Twitter, tweeted;



A song I wrote for @iam_Davido drops tommorow!! S/O to OBO for giving young writers like my self a chance!! I can’t wait for y’all to hear “Like Dat” Another Monster Hit



However Nigerians slammed her, saying she should allowed Davido to make the announcement because she was paid for her services. Here's their exchange below;



That's her?



She is very plenty ohh. Anyways,her fifteen minutes of fame was not used wisely.



Now nobody will want to do business with this talkative " Ghost" writer.



There is a reason you guys are called ghosts.

I see people put their name at the end of an article on sites so you know who wrote them, it still doesn't mean the site in which you read the article from don't pay them. It's just the way it is.



Acknowledge your handwork o jare.



Abi it's now a taboo for someone to say the truth ?

The glory must be shared publicly

Stop defending that attention seeker.."Let the lips of another praise u....."Abi u nor read am for Bible?

Shey you think say na everybody be Christian ?



Shey you think say na everybody be Christian ?

Go quote that your story book to another person abeg.







Davido wrote a project without reference.

this girl na whiz kid next baby mama for exposing the Frog voice 4 Likes

See as she be like bread wey don rotten. Monkey know how to close your mouth. 3 Likes

Well, it all depends on the agreement she had with Davido. If she worked as a "ghost writer" and got paid, she was very unprofessional for going online to talk about their business together. But if she is going to get song writers credit for the song, then she can brag all she wants.





Tell that to Ebuka's tailor...







The moment y'all understand that getting credit is far better than getting paid...







He buys people's songs,

And sings it with a frog voice.

Yet it sells,

Yet he tops charts,

Yet he wins/buys awards,

Yet he makes good money.

Yet Wizkid can't stop hating on him.



I give it to Davido.

His native doctor is really good!!!

He buys people's songs,
And sings it with a frog voice.
Yet it sells,
Yet he tops charts,
Yet he wins/buys awards,
Yet he makes good money.
Yet Wizkid can't stop hating on him.

I give it to Davido.
His native doctor is really good!!!
His juju is 'Made in Japan'.

We shouldn't be stupid. If you don't have all the fact, just keep your mouth shut.

We shouldn't be stupid. If you don't have all the fact, just keep your mouth shut.
Do you know the agreement between Teni and OBO?

gosh!!! fuvck who is that ugly fat fuvck near davido 1 Like

typical nigerian illiterates



typical nigerian illiterates

they've never seen an original cd cover or watched a movie to the end of the credits.









every tom dick and harry want to trend by force



though she was paid it was unprofessional for her to come out with the entire business



every tom dick and harry want to trend by force

though she was paid it was unprofessional for her to come out with the entire business

na small pickin dey worry them cant believe this one has kids and is married

Attention seeker

Sadly mouth-bragging David won't like to hear diz

Although almost everybody knows he buys songs





E dey easy to dey work wit celebrity



She dey use her chance nio



Atlease she don get the attention she dey fyn



E dey easy to dey work wit celebrity

She dey use her chance nio

Atlease she don get the attention she dey fyn

BTW bad shape she got there

Did she enter into non disclosure agreement? If she did was there any penalty attached? if not she is free to reveal that she wrote it after all she is only advertising her self. We know that T.I write rap lines for Iggy, R. kelly wrote some songs for Celine dion, 'Will I am' writes song for numerous American artiste so if a non disclosure agreement wasn't signed babe Loud your trumpet.

Davido right now Davido right now

bros no joy bros no joy

meanwhile

meanwhile

many musicians uses the service of song writers at some point, they work in pari-passu so its no biggie

She is very plenty



you are funny!

I understand her excitement but it's unprofessional. 1 Like 1 Share

But i don't get.. is Davido complaining ni? Abi why you all taking panadol for another person's headache fa?





She is a loud mouth . . . did davido no pay her for it?





If I bought a song from you it is no longer yours!





She is a loud mouth . . . did davido no pay her for it?

If I bought a song from you it is no longer yours!

Just like buying wallpapers from me and I shouted my wallpapers are on your wall!