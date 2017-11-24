₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by Mirand606: 6:45pm
The Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University ( ABU ), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Garba has given reason why Nigerian universities cannot be among the best ranking in the world, saying that, no university can train Oxford counterpart with N20,000 per annum.
The Vice Chancellor stated this at a press conference ahead of the university’s 40th Convocation Ceremony coming up on Saturday.
As part of activities slated for the convocation is a lecture that will be delivered today (Friday) by the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Kachala Baru, while the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu will chair the session.
However, Professor Garba while speaking on the prospects and challenges of Ahmadu Bello University identified lack of adequate funding as the major challenge of ABU, like its counterparts across the country.
He said, if the Nigerian universities must produce graduates equal to those of Oxford, the government must be ready to fund it or be bold to ask students to pay.
According to him, Our challenge in the university is there is no enough funding. No funding is enough but we are looking for adequacy in funding. For instance, this university spends N50 million monthly on power and government does not give us more than N120 million for over head annually. This money cannot pay my power cost for three months.
“I have 50,000 students with half of them living on campus that I have to provide power and water for. An undergraduate student pays N20,000 as charges for the year and they want to take a degree that is equivalent to that of oxford. Is it realistic? And the government that tells them not to pay does not pay the balance.
“A degree is a product. How much does it take to produce a graduate? How much is the student paying? What is the balance and who pays the balance? If you don’t pay the balance, that person will get a degree that is equivalent to whatever available money is there. There is no miracle about it. That is why the standards are falling.
“Let us not deceive ourselves. There is a cost to everything. If you don’t bear the cost, you take less. We go for Chinese products but the Chinese products will only last for certain number of years. But if you buy a superior product, it last longer. Let us not deceive ourselves. There is no funding in the Nigerian system.
“There are no funds to do research. The lecturers use their small salaries to do research in order to create knowledge to help the society. It is something that is challenging. In ABU, we have 2, 800 academic staff to carter for 50,000 students. If you do a simple arithmetic you will know the student teacher ratio.
“In as much as we want to be seen to be producing quality graduates, the investment is essential and necessary. The Nigerian government certainly is not investing as much as it should in education. We must invest. If you don’t invest, you will never get quality products.
“Investment in education is not a matter of luxury. If you want you must invest. You give universities a pittance to produce the same graduate that you pay 12,000 pounds to train. The more we train, substantial number of them drift away because if you train somebody, it is not even fair on the person to expect that he will come back and not have working tools. That guy will either leave the country or stay and waste. This is a big deal.
“The government must be bold to either fund or ask the students to pay. If you don’t do this, we will continue like this, nobody will come from the USA to intervene by paying the cost of university. And worse of all, you continue to open more universities when you have not funded the existing ones.
“If ABU is challenged with manpower, just imagine what other universities are facing. Even the money that we make we use it augment salaries. And we send our children abroad. We deceive ourselves that our universities are not ranking properly and I ask, if you are to rank the National Assembly against other assemblies in the world, will they rank high? You cannot remove the university from the nation. The same rot we find in the society is also in the universities”, he said.
Speaking on the magic wand of the university’s success story, the Vice Chancellor said, “within our limited resources, we grow more faculties. But we also task the existing faculty more and more. I want people to know that when you see academic staff agitating, this is the problem”.
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by Statsocial: 7:07pm
Mirand606:
Lol no government is willing to take the kind of heat that Churches are taking today. So of course Govt says "let us give them what they want, free useless education", at least the Govt know it is so useless their own Children would never school here. Yet the pastors are schooling their own kids in their own universities.
But take comfort it is not just Nigeria even South Africa is struggling to fund her 24 heavily subsidized Universities. The son of Uganda president low key just Graduated from AUN, Yola this year quietly while the father is busy deceiving ppl back at home, Strike don nearly finish Makerere University sef.
So it is an African something. And Just imagine o, this is ABU with the highest funding in the country. ABU alone is gulping about 13 billion per year in wage bill which comes directly from FG. Now, if we don't diversify our economy soon so we have more income to patch these free universities up then the situation may become worse.
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by Phinysmarty(f): 7:10pm
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by newyorks(m): 7:14pm
not enough excuse dear prof. curtail sorting wheather in cash or in kind and see students study real hard,after all not all the students must be genius. even oxford university still dey get dullards (class carriers) irespective of the school u will find not so good student.
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by Lilymax(f): 7:18pm
"Ask students to pay"
Aren't we paying enough?
From sch fees to handout buying to settling lecturers
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by kocvalour(m): 7:26pm
mumu Vc students spend over 30k for text books alone and you're here saying rubbish...
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by ct2(m): 8:27pm
2
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by danchuzzy(m): 8:28pm
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by ct2(m): 8:29pm
what a world,this man enjoyed free education ooooo
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by marttol: 8:29pm
DON'T EVEN BRING OXFORD UNIVERSITY CLOSE AT ALL,TO ANY NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by cochtrane: 8:30pm
Prove to be self-sustaining and you are on your way to being a stellar institution. Your university agriculture students could farm and feed the state as part of their courses. Your university engineering students could fix phones and make money for both themselves and the school, as part of gaining hands-on experience. Your mass communications student could start a local newspaper as part of their course routine, etc. Of course, you not gonna do that. You stuck with a foreign educational curriculum that has little bearing on your societal situation. You don't teach them proper in the first place, after all. How would you even do that, if you are this clueless as a VC?
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by imhotep: 8:30pm
Olodo rapata
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by otokx(m): 8:31pm
Advantages and Disadvantages
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by ademasta(m): 8:31pm
Hmnn
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by whytediamond(m): 8:32pm
I don't bother to read statement from people that do not know their left from their right.
Before you depart this world sir, Covenant University will rank amongst the top 15 universities in the world.
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by lakesider(m): 8:32pm
You are one of the half baked graduatess
kocvalour:
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by LordIsaac(m): 8:32pm
The irony is the likes of this noise maker professor enjoyed free education. He is also advocating for the burden to be placed on our shoulders!
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by lakesider(m): 8:33pm
Nigerians hate the truth
LordIsaac:
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by BinSal(m): 8:33pm
Are they not the corrupt elements that is hindering our universities progress
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 8:33pm
after enjoying awol free education he is here talking rubbish, let me catch u
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by castrol180(m): 8:34pm
this prof is on point...he is in the system
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by illicit(m): 8:35pm
ofcourse
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by Dracoe(m): 8:35pm
That's actually the truth, most schools abroad pay really high fees compared to Nigeria here, which makes their standard of education farbetter.
I have a friend in the US who told me that, even in their community college they pay about 20-50k dollars as tuition, and more for Federal and state Universities/colleges talkless of private. 20k dollars is about 8 million naira, how many Nigerians can afford that??
While here in Nigeria, how much do we pay...??
The Unilag that I know of pays 19500 naira
Since the government is not ready to fully fund the students, and they definitely can't force/be bold enough to ask parent's who are still struggling to make ends meet, pay 8 million as tuition , Nigerian Universities can't meet up to the standards to become one of the top ranking Universities in the world.
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by tosyne2much(m): 8:35pm
The man is right to a reasonable extent
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by obas01(m): 8:36pm
Truth is bitter,
But the level of poverty in the nation, and mind you everybody should have higher educated.
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by maynation(f): 8:37pm
kocvalour:Just a fresh graduate of ABU and i can't remb ever buying handouts. Abi Barackodam i lie?
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by free2ryhme: 8:38pm
Mirand606:
90% of your professors are in Islamic studies
your opinion is not recognize go and stay one side
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by free2ryhme: 8:39pm
Mirand606:
How Mr VC?
When you and your offices were contraditing one another on facts about DINO MELAYE's graduation from geography department.
How could Nigeria universities be WEST AFRICAN best?
When VCs' couldn't give convincing, valid information about state of the institution because they've been manipulated by politicians.
cc:open mind
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by anibi9674: 8:40pm
ok
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by leriment: 8:41pm
Nigeria will regret the period of neglecting education.
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by miraokocha(f): 8:41pm
.
|Re: Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor by Ezigbonmadu: 8:41pm
This is bullshit.
First, the amount paid as tuition by students doesn't determine the quality of education. Take Germany and all Scandinavia countries for instance where tuition is free yet their education is top-notch. You can't blame Nigeria students who shouldn't even pay at all for paying too little
Secondly, how have they spent the little money allocated to them? Can they boldly claim that the government get value for the little amount invested so far? I know many Nigerian lecturers who failed to graduate in UK universities due to poor grades after the federal government have invested millions of Naira each on their education through TETFund. These lecturers get fully funded scholarship from FG that takes care of tuition and maintenance while their salary still get paid in simultaneously, yet most fail. Now they avoid Europe and North America but now prefer Malaysia and co. I guess it's easier to pass there.
More importantly, private sectors in developed countries finance researches, not the government. How many private sector research funding have they as academia in Nigeria attracted over the years? Your guess is as good as mine, they attract almost zero funding. Who is to blame? Obviously it's the Nigeria academia that fail to appeal to the industries.
