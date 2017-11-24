Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Why Nigerian Universities Can't Be World Best- Ibrahim Garba ABU Vice-Chancellor (5027 Views)

no university can train Oxford counterpart with N20,000 per annum.



The Vice Chancellor stated this at a press conference ahead of the university’s 40th Convocation Ceremony coming up on Saturday.



As part of activities slated for the convocation is a lecture that will be delivered today (Friday) by the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Kachala Baru, while the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu will chair the session.



However, Professor Garba while speaking on the prospects and challenges of Ahmadu Bello University identified lack of adequate funding as the major challenge of ABU, like its counterparts across the country.





He said, if the Nigerian universities must produce graduates equal to those of Oxford, the government must be ready to fund it or be bold to ask students to pay.



According to him, Our challenge in the university is there is no enough funding. No funding is enough but we are looking for adequacy in funding. For instance, this university spends N50 million monthly on power and government does not give us more than N120 million for over head annually. This money cannot pay my power cost for three months.



“I have 50,000 students with half of them living on campus that I have to provide power and water for. An undergraduate student pays N20,000 as charges for the year and they want to take a degree that is equivalent to that of oxford. Is it realistic? And the government that tells them not to pay does not pay the balance.



“A degree is a product. How much does it take to produce a graduate? How much is the student paying? What is the balance and who pays the balance? If you don’t pay the balance, that person will get a degree that is equivalent to whatever available money is there. There is no miracle about it. That is why the standards are falling.



“Let us not deceive ourselves. There is a cost to everything. If you don’t bear the cost, you take less. We go for Chinese products but the Chinese products will only last for certain number of years. But if you buy a superior product, it last longer. Let us not deceive ourselves. There is no funding in the Nigerian system.



“There are no funds to do research. The lecturers use their small salaries to do research in order to create knowledge to help the society. It is something that is challenging. In ABU, we have 2, 800 academic staff to carter for 50,000 students. If you do a simple arithmetic you will know the student teacher ratio.





“In as much as we want to be seen to be producing quality graduates, the investment is essential and necessary. The Nigerian government certainly is not investing as much as it should in education. We must invest. If you don’t invest, you will never get quality products.



“Investment in education is not a matter of luxury. If you want you must invest. You give universities a pittance to produce the same graduate that you pay 12,000 pounds to train. The more we train, substantial number of them drift away because if you train somebody, it is not even fair on the person to expect that he will come back and not have working tools. That guy will either leave the country or stay and waste. This is a big deal.



“The government must be bold to either fund or ask the students to pay. If you don’t do this, we will continue like this, nobody will come from the USA to intervene by paying the cost of university. And worse of all, you continue to open more universities when you have not funded the existing ones.



“If ABU is challenged with manpower, just imagine what other universities are facing. Even the money that we make we use it augment salaries. And we send our children abroad. We deceive ourselves that our universities are not ranking properly and I ask, if you are to rank the National Assembly against other assemblies in the world, will they rank high? You cannot remove the university from the nation. The same rot we find in the society is also in the universities”, he said.



Speaking on the magic wand of the university’s success story, the Vice Chancellor said, “within our limited resources, we grow more faculties. But we also task the existing faculty more and more. I want people to know that when you see academic staff agitating, this is the problem”.



Mirand606:





“Let us not deceive ourselves. There is a cost to everything. If you don’t bear the cost, you take less. We go for Chinese products but the Chinese products will only last for certain number of years. But if you buy a superior product, it last longer. Let us not deceive ourselves. There is no funding in the Nigerian system.



“The government must be bold to either fund or ask the students to pay. If you don’t do this, we will continue like this, nobody will come from the USA to intervene by paying the cost of university. And worse of all, you continue to open more universities when you have not funded the existing ones.



Lol no government is willing to take the kind of heat that Churches are taking today. So of course Govt says "let us give them what they want, free useless education", at least the Govt know it is so useless their own Children would never school here. Yet the pastors are schooling their own kids in their own universities.



But take comfort it is not just Nigeria even South Africa is struggling to fund her 24 heavily subsidized Universities. The son of Uganda president low key just Graduated from AUN, Yola this year quietly while the father is busy deceiving ppl back at home, Strike don nearly finish Makerere University sef.



So it is an African something. And Just imagine o, this is ABU with the highest funding in the country. ABU alone is gulping about 13 billion per year in wage bill which comes directly from FG. Now, if we don't diversify our economy soon so we have more income to patch these free universities up then the situation may become worse. Lol no government is willing to take the kind of heat that Churches are taking today. So of course Govt says "let us give them what they want, free useless education", at least the Govt know it is so useless their own Children would never school here. Yet the pastors are schooling their own kids in their own universities.But take comfort it is not just Nigeria even South Africa is struggling to fund her 24 heavily subsidized Universities. The son of Uganda president low key just Graduated from AUN, Yola this year quietly while the father is busy deceiving ppl back at home, Strike don nearly finish Makerere University sef.So it is an African something. And Just imagine o, this is ABU with the highest funding in the country. ABU alone is gulping about 13 billion per year in wage bill which comes directly from FG. Now, if we don't diversify our economy soon so we have more income to patch these free universities up then the situation may become worse. 10 Likes

not enough excuse dear prof. curtail sorting wheather in cash or in kind and see students study real hard,after all not all the students must be genius. even oxford university still dey get dullards (class carriers) irespective of the school u will find not so good student. 2 Likes



Aren't we paying enough?

From sch fees to handout buying to settling lecturers "Ask students to pay"Aren't we paying enough?From sch fees to handout buying to settling lecturers 2 Likes

mumu Vc students spend over 30k for text books alone and you're here saying rubbish...

2

what a world,this man enjoyed free education ooooo 1 Like

DON'T EVEN BRING OXFORD UNIVERSITY CLOSE AT ALL,TO ANY NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY 1 Like

Prove to be self-sustaining and you are on your way to being a stellar institution. Your university agriculture students could farm and feed the state as part of their courses. Your university engineering students could fix phones and make money for both themselves and the school, as part of gaining hands-on experience. Your mass communications student could start a local newspaper as part of their course routine, etc. Of course, you not gonna do that. You stuck with a foreign educational curriculum that has little bearing on your societal situation. You don't teach them proper in the first place, after all. How would you even do that, if you are this clueless as a VC? 3 Likes 1 Share

Olodo rapata

Advantages and Disadvantages

Hmnn

I don't bother to read statement from people that do not know their left from their right.



Before you depart this world sir, Covenant University will rank amongst the top 15 universities in the world. 2 Likes

kocvalour:

mumu Vc students spend over 30k for text books alone and you're here saying rubbish... You are one of the half baked graduatess 4 Likes 1 Share

The irony is the likes of this noise maker professor enjoyed free education. He is also advocating for the burden to be placed on our shoulders! 1 Like

LordIsaac:

The irony is the likes of this noise maker professor enjoyed free education. He is also advocating for the burden to be placed on our shoulders! Nigerians hate the truth 3 Likes 1 Share

after enjoying awol free education he is here talking rubbish, let me catch u

this prof is on point...he is in the system 1 Like

ofcourse

That's actually the truth, most schools abroad pay really high fees compared to Nigeria here, which makes their standard of education farbetter.



I have a friend in the US who told me that, even in their community college they pay about 20-50k dollars as tuition, and more for Federal and state Universities/colleges talkless of private. 20k dollars is about 8 million naira, how many Nigerians can afford that??

While here in Nigeria, how much do we pay...??

The Unilag that I know of pays 19500 naira

Since the government is not ready to fully fund the students, and they definitely can't force/be bold enough to ask parent's who are still struggling to make ends meet, pay 8 million as tuition , Nigerian Universities can't meet up to the standards to become one of the top ranking Universities in the world. 2 Likes 1 Share

The man is right to a reasonable extent 5 Likes 1 Share



Truth is bitter,

But the level of poverty in the nation, and mind you everybody should have higher educated. Truth is bitter,But the level of poverty in the nation, and mind you everybody should have higher educated. 2 Likes 1 Share

kocvalour:

mumu Vc students spend over 30k for text books alone and you're here saying rubbish... Just a fresh graduate of ABU and i can't remb ever buying handouts. Abi Barackodam i lie? Just a fresh graduate of ABU and i can't remb ever buying handouts. Abi Barackodam i lie? 3 Likes 1 Share

Mirand606:

90% of your professors are in Islamic studies



your opinion is not recognize go and stay one side 90% of your professors are in Islamic studiesyour opinion is not recognize go and stay one side 1 Like

Mirand606:

How Mr VC?



When you and your offices were contraditing one another on facts about DINO MELAYE's graduation from geography department.



How could Nigeria universities be WEST AFRICAN best?



When VCs' couldn't give convincing, valid information about state of the institution because they've been manipulated by politicians.



cc:open mind How Mr VC?When you and your offices were contraditing one another on facts about DINO MELAYE's graduation from geography department.How could Nigeria universities be WEST AFRICAN best?When VCs' couldn't give convincing, valid information about state of the institution because they've been manipulated by politicians.cc:open mind 1 Like

ok

Nigeria will regret the period of neglecting education.

.