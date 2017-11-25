₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by Explorers(m): 7:10pm On Nov 24
The small village of Albinen, in the stunning Canton of Valais, is now offering families handsome sums of money to move to their remote community, and we just have one question would you?
Albinen is a quiet, peaceful town with spectacular alpine views, but according to municipality president Beat Jost, families and young people are leaving in droves.
The population has dwindled to a measly 240, and the village school has even closed, forcing the community’s 7 remaining children to commute to another nearby town.
So, what’s a small villagein a rich country to do in times like these?
Pay off prospective new residents, of course.
https://www.boredpanda.com/swiss-village-albinen-living-offer-for-families-53000-pounds/?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C9659795455
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by Explorers(m): 7:11pm On Nov 24
The initiative is meant to attract families and people under age 45 who are seeking to buy or build a new home.
Each adult will be offered a little over $25 thousand for their time, with each child being worth about $10 thousand.
This means that a family of four could rake in more than $70 grand, provided their investment in a home totals at least $200k.
If you’re like the Russian peasant who sired 69 children with his first wife, you’d be in for over $700k.
All those mangy kids of yours might finally prove to be a return on investment.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by TWoods(m): 7:14pm On Nov 24
Just to make it clear, they are not calling on Nigerians to apply.
202 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by taribojacob(m): 7:15pm On Nov 24
The people of Edo state especially in Benin do not need to be paid to move families over to swiss village...infact we will pay them to allow us easy immigration abroad
Taribo
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by Ukeachu1(m): 7:19pm On Nov 24
Pls drop the application link Explorer. Is there any age restrictions
4 Likes
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by kocvalour(m): 7:20pm On Nov 24
i'm interested... better than this hell here
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by Modelqwen(f): 7:21pm On Nov 24
i don't need to b paid abeg.... i go move in sharp sharp.
2 Likes
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by Nimi22(f): 7:25pm On Nov 24
Explorers pls tell me when they want us to move in. I'm ready at all times.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by Ishilove: 7:27pm On Nov 24
TWoods:Nothing can stop my country men from invading this village in their hundreds
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by tonididdy(m): 7:35pm On Nov 24
60% of Nigerians go flood that place
2 Likes
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by Explorers(m): 7:38pm On Nov 24
The mountain side village in Switzerland is rolling out a bold new way to jump-start the local economy.
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by bright007(f): 7:46pm On Nov 24
OK
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by JamesReacher(m): 7:47pm On Nov 24
Why do they need people to migrate there after hundreds emmigrated from there? I'm not doing
5 Likes
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by sotall(m): 7:48pm On Nov 24
Time to port to Switzerland.....
1 Like
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by nerilove(m): 7:52pm On Nov 24
why did the people emigrated? maybe the area is not economically viable. But we Nigerians can survive in any condition.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by isan(m): 8:04pm On Nov 24
Packing my bag already
1 Like
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by DiegoNakel(m): 8:29pm On Nov 24
O Boi This One Loud Ooo
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by dfrost: 9:03pm On Nov 24
. Funny. Some people want to run away from their village, others want people to come to their village.
1 Like
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by michlins: 9:07pm On Nov 24
Please am willing to move in with my unborn generations. Just how to get there
2 Likes
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by t00dugged(f): 9:16pm On Nov 24
The place seems cool, wouldn't mind settling there,so long as it is not prone to earth quake or volcanic eruptions
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by oseiwe(m): 9:17pm On Nov 24
Explorers:Pls, do you know where the swiss embassy is located in Nigeria? I have already contacted locals to look for a space for me.
2 Likes
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by claremont(m): 9:21pm On Nov 24
There is a precondition - ''Payouts will only be made to families willing to spend over £151,925 buying a house, and anyone who moves away after less than ten years will be forced to hand back the cash.''
5 Likes
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by Nbote(m): 9:21pm On Nov 24
And yet village people here will b pursuing u up and dan once u start moulding block... Abeg even if na their evil forest I'll manage
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by lovelygurl(f): 9:33pm On Nov 24
Loool some comments
1 Like
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by Sexytemi(f): 9:58pm On Nov 24
Omo na to go start to born o
But on a more serious note, why would the be willing to pay people just to live in an area....I dont trust the western world, something is definitely fishy.
2 Likes
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by blueheart(m): 9:58pm On Nov 24
How do we get there?
Just raising our hopes for nothing
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by Promismike(m): 10:01pm On Nov 24
Ehh
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by careytommy7(m): 10:02pm On Nov 24
I'm definitely in. Don't matter if it's their evil forest, shrine or mountain top I'll be told to reside.
2 Likes
|Re: Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo by free2ryhme: 10:03pm On Nov 24
we no go
human organ harvesters alert
we like our Nigeria as e be
1 Like
