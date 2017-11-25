Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Swiss Village Offers ₦25m To People Willing To Move In & Settle, Will You?(Photo (23732 Views)

Albinen is a quiet, peaceful town with spectacular alpine views, but according to municipality president Beat Jost, families and young people are leaving in droves.





The population has dwindled to a measly 240, and the village school has even closed, forcing the community’s 7 remaining children to commute to another nearby town.





So, what’s a small villagein a rich country to do in times like these?





Pay off prospective new residents, of course.





The initiative is meant to attract families and people under age 45 who are seeking to buy or build a new home.



Each adult will be offered a little over $25 thousand for their time, with each child being worth about $10 thousand.



This means that a family of four could rake in more than $70 grand, provided their investment in a home totals at least $200k.





If you’re like the Russian peasant who sired 69 children with his first wife, you’d be in for over $700k.





All those mangy kids of yours might finally prove to be a return on investment. 7 Likes 3 Shares

Just to make it clear, they are not calling on Nigerians to apply.

The people of Edo state especially in Benin do not need to be paid to move families over to swiss village...infact we will pay them to allow us easy immigration abroad

Taribo 54 Likes 1 Share

Pls drop the application link Explorer. Is there any age restrictions 4 Likes

i'm interested... better than this hell here 10 Likes 1 Share













i don't need to b paid abeg.... i go move in sharp sharp. i don't need to b paid abeg.... i go move in sharp sharp. 2 Likes

Explorers pls tell me when they want us to move in. I'm ready at all times. 17 Likes 1 Share

TWoods:

Just to make it clear, they are not calling on Nigerians to apply. Nothing can stop my country men from invading this village in their hundreds Nothing can stop my country men from invading this village in their hundreds 11 Likes 1 Share

60% of Nigerians go flood that place 2 Likes

The mountain side village in Switzerland is rolling out a bold new way to jump-start the local economy.

Why do they need people to migrate there after hundreds emmigrated from there? I'm not doing Why do they need people to migrate there after hundreds emmigrated from there? I'm not doing 5 Likes

Time to port to Switzerland..... 1 Like

why did the people emigrated? maybe the area is not economically viable. But we Nigerians can survive in any condition. 12 Likes 1 Share

Packing my bag already 1 Like

. Funny. Some people want to run away from their village, others want people to come to their village. . Funny. Some people want to run away from their village, others want people to come to their village. 1 Like

Please am willing to move in with my unborn generations. Just how to get there 2 Likes

The place seems cool, wouldn't mind settling there,so long as it is not prone to earth quake or volcanic eruptions

Explorers:

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Pls, do you know where the swiss embassy is located in Nigeria? I have already contacted locals to look for a space for me. Pls, do you know where the swiss embassy is located in Nigeria? I have already contacted locals to look for a space for me. 2 Likes

There is a precondition - ''Payouts will only be made to families willing to spend over £151,925 buying a house, and anyone who moves away after less than ten years will be forced to hand back the cash.'' 5 Likes

And yet village people here will b pursuing u up and dan once u start moulding block... Abeg even if na their evil forest I'll manage 26 Likes 3 Shares

Loool some comments 1 Like





But on a more serious note, why would the be willing to pay people just to live in an area....I dont trust the western world, something is definitely fishy. Omo na to go start to born oBut on a more serious note, why would the be willing to pay people just to live in an area....I dont trust the western world, something is definitely fishy. 2 Likes









Just raising our hopes for nothing How do we get there?Just raising our hopes for nothing

I'm definitely in. Don't matter if it's their evil forest, shrine or mountain top I'll be told to reside. 2 Likes