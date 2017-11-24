₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by Babangida70(m): 7:38pm
Luck ran out of on two armed robbers who tried to steal from a 7up depot situated at Okoti in Anambra state. They came on a kymco motorcycle, shot the salesman and tried to rob them of their today's sales before passersby overpowered them and justice was served as e dey hot #Jungle
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by Babangida70(m): 7:38pm
More photos
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by JamesReacher(m): 7:43pm
This is called Frontier justice! Very thirst quenching
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by nittroboy(m): 7:43pm
IPOB nefarious is higher than afoja but hausa people are calf's they not get brain except to commit genocide
Its look like jungles are now becoming vampires
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by squash47(m): 7:45pm
Ndi Biafra again
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by Joephat(m): 7:55pm
They shot the salesman?
They should die too
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by isan(m): 7:58pm
Heartless people
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by Babangida70(m): 8:05pm
Joephat:
Those guys are really heartless
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by ReorxTohGan(m): 8:37pm
too gory ,wen it isnt spatacus!!!!..smh,robbers beating thieves....err'body sinning i'on giva a Bleep woh u call it!
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by EmmaLege: 8:48pm
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by SalamRushdie: 8:48pm
Sometimes Jungle Justice is honorable
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by DanseMacabre(m): 8:49pm
Wtf!
They broke the eleventh commandment: thou shalt steal, but don't get caught.
Got cooked in their own stew. Serves 'em right. Better luck next time.
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by valdes00(m): 8:49pm
Trouble is when ur village
Pple are discussing who
To use for next sacrifice
And u pass by singing
"All of me" by John legend lol
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by PointZerom: 8:49pm
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by danchuzzy(m): 8:49pm
Why now?
Why?
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by Itzurboi(m): 8:49pm
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by Zeze06(m): 8:49pm
This is really cool
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by lelvin(m): 8:50pm
Justice served on a platter
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by Sluvist: 8:50pm
they deserve it, recommended.
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by free2ryhme: 8:50pm
lights out for these ones
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by baddosky1: 8:50pm
squash47:
I was there live. The two men were speaking a language similar to hydraulickers from the open defecation republic!
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by castrol180(m): 8:50pm
they are now sleeping a long lasting sleep and forever would that be. Though I am not surprised because it is them them...it is their work, flat!
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by MrMoney007: 8:51pm
so nobody get matches for there? no vulcanizer, no fuel seller.
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by bastien: 8:52pm
I love em jungle
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by Godwin978(m): 8:52pm
oooo my god in the name of money.
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:52pm
Lai mohammed why did u allow this to happen nah?
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by Memphis357(m): 8:53pm
When will Nigerians give this same jungle justice to their leaders and politicians who always rob them constantly?
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by Lexusgs430: 8:53pm
Waterloo redemption .....
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by wildcatter23(m): 8:53pm
Justice served cold.
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by MVLOX(m): 8:54pm
Jungle justice ....hmmm
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by anonymuz(m): 8:54pm
Good for them
|Re: Jungle Justice On Armed Robbers Caught In Anambra State (Graphic Pictures) by biacan(f): 8:54pm
Men are heartless
