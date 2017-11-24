



Buhari’s condolence message was in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.



The President condemned the dastardly act, saying the incident further reinforced the position that terrorism has no respect for any religion, and should be visited with the full wrath of the law.



He reiterated that the workable panacea to such mindless and irresponsible attacks on citizens would be “a global joint action that continually shares intelligence, simulates scenarios and regularly updates on both local and international threats.’’



President Buhari prayed that the almighty God receive the souls of the departed and comfort the families of those directly affected. (NAN)



http://punchng.com/buhari-commiserates-with-egyptian-govt-over-mosque-attacks/amp/