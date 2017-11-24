₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Ebullience(m): 8:57pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Egypt over the heartless attacks on a mosque in North Sinai that left over 200 dead after Friday prayers.
Buhari’s condolence message was in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.
The President condemned the dastardly act, saying the incident further reinforced the position that terrorism has no respect for any religion, and should be visited with the full wrath of the law.
He reiterated that the workable panacea to such mindless and irresponsible attacks on citizens would be “a global joint action that continually shares intelligence, simulates scenarios and regularly updates on both local and international threats.’’
President Buhari prayed that the almighty God receive the souls of the departed and comfort the families of those directly affected. (NAN)
http://punchng.com/buhari-commiserates-with-egyptian-govt-over-mosque-attacks/amp/
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by AJOBI77(m): 9:24pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by ipobarecriminals: 9:40pm
ISLAMABA..... i nor dey oo *dive*
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by cyojunior1: 9:40pm
. but has he released any statement over the menace going on in his own country?
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by GREATESTPIANIST: 9:40pm
whats going on
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:40pm
This man! Still waiting for the reaction for the girls that died in Italy. Still waiting for his reaction on the blast that happened on Sunday. What a man! Is this a man?
http://www.mortalpoet.com/things-learn-change-government/
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by lakesider(m): 9:40pm
nawa o
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Amaa2019(m): 9:40pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Originality007: 9:40pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Isokowadoo: 9:41pm
Useless President
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by psychologist(m): 9:41pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by hobermener: 9:41pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Notmyproblem: 9:41pm
Busy body. Buhari is yet to react on the Nigerian girls that died and were buried in Italy.
Buhari is yet to react to the suicide bombing that took place yesterday in Nigeria and he is issuing statement about an attack in far away Egypt.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by enemyofprogress: 9:41pm
His brothers, his religion
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Isokowadoo: 9:41pm
Rip to those Affected by D religion of piss
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Isokowadoo: 9:42pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by tutudesz: 9:42pm
Always reacting to International issues!!
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by free2ryhme: 9:43pm
Ebullience:
well, they created these animals responsible for this dastardly act
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by onadana: 9:43pm
Sapiosexuality:Something is wrong with him.Who condoled us when Boko Haram massacre 50 people
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by OlufemiAbbey(m): 9:43pm
Condemning foreign attacks but quiet over ethnic purging going on right in his face.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by trustyshoess(f): 9:43pm
But won't react when fulani herdsmen attack and kill innocent hard working Nigerians in their own lands. We just dey look you presido
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by PissedOffWeed(m): 9:43pm
This mumu one go dey react pass chemical combinations!
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by kezy58: 9:43pm
Yet he has never reacted to d killings of Nigerians by fulani herds men...issokay 2019 done reach...
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Built2last: 9:43pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Isokowadoo: 9:44pm
Buhari is a Terrorist
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by SalamRushdie: 9:44pm
Can this useless thing called Buhari keep quiet
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by GREATESTPIANIST: 9:44pm
Isokowadoo:useless citizen,..........................ungrateful element
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by Bimpe29: 9:44pm
May Allah forgive their flaws and bless their souls eternally aameen.
Terrorism has gone out of hand globally. Terrorists are becoming more heartles
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by EmmaOgbu(m): 9:44pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by NaijaBetKing(m): 9:44pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Egyptian Mosque Attacks by bastien: 9:45pm
The full will be the first to react
. / Corruption Perceptions Index 2012 By Transparency International / Is There Still Justice In Nigeria?
