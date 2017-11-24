₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by lalasticlala(m): 9:09pm
The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arraigned a housewife, Mrs. Maryam Sanda for allegedly killing of her husband, Bilyamin Bello a son of former People's Democratic Party Chairman before an FCT High Court in Abuja just as the court ordered her to be remanded in Suleja Prison custody.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/24/court-remands-killer-wife-maryam-sanda-prison-custody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpPT3nuOjGs
Watch video: https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/934035011526905856
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by Evablizin(f): 9:14pm
Just imagine,the innocent child will grow up to find out that her father divorced his first wife and married her mother who killed him.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by codedpee(m): 9:15pm
She's confused... Typical of most women nowadays
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by chris4gold(m): 9:16pm
Sad
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by yrex01(m): 9:16pm
Allah knows best.!!!
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:16pm
Too late, but when you are incarcerated, you should keep hope alive and look on the bright side, she should work to make herself a better person and work for divine retribution
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by martineverest(m): 9:16pm
Just pitying her..... She just too traumatized... Loosing ur husband and facing jail term is just too much
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by SalamRushdie: 9:16pm
Most Nigerians are hypocrites , immediately after doing bad things they quickly clutch one holy book or the other as if to mock God or decieve man , If she was used to clutching that book and abiding by it she wouldnt have killed her husband in the first place ..This woman is a black widow and the laws must be allowed to take its cause .
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by princechiemekam(m): 9:16pm
Ok
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by seunmohmoh(f): 9:16pm
Who go take care of d baby
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by kunlesufyan(m): 9:16pm
If only she controlled her anger... That was just too much jeaLOUSY
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by BafanaBafana: 9:16pm
Using the baby and to attract sympathy. I hope it works
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by EuroBoy007(m): 9:17pm
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by shogotermies(m): 9:17pm
is she trying to exhibit patience and peace.lol.
I think all this is medicine after death, nothing more..
couples patience is all that matters, if only she was just quiet and silent, now she won't be here..
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by dhardline(m): 9:17pm
All Na For Show Even if she likes let her read the whole encyclopedia the law must take its course.
But still Hope while she's in there she repents and come out new .
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by dayleke(m): 9:17pm
O ga o.....
She dey cover her face?
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by Exclusive32: 9:17pm
That lady innocent until proving otherwise.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by UbanmeUdie: 9:17pm
Kaiii..shage.....banza!!!
This murderous daughter of Ishmael had the impetus to plead not guilty in court?
Shame the the defendant lawyer who sold that line of embarrassment to her.
Useless and shameless husband killer!
Her death is already a settled one.
Those who kill by the knife will also die by the die.
I hope justice is served on her real hot.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by policy12: 9:17pm
Religion of peace
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by VivaDeAngelo: 9:18pm
One thing I have learned in life is never to be quick to judge anyone including this woman. I didn't live her life so how can I judge her? She could equally be a victim of circumstances. May God give the bereaved families the strength to go through this ordeal.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by Laple0541(m): 9:18pm
Hypocrism....... if you truly understand the content of the book you wount argue with your husband in the first instance, now that the weed you took have evaded you, think about the shame you bought to yourself, your family and that innocent little daughter you are carrying. If she ask where is daddy some years to come, what are you gonna tell her? I wish other hot tempered ladies learn from you.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by sustained: 9:18pm
Story, madam fighter face the law as a matter of fact let sharia law take its course
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:19pm
I wonder what will make a woman kill her husband
Pretender
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by tealaw: 9:19pm
E don tey I hear say dem execute criminals for naija.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by aspirebig: 9:19pm
No be only.....
No time for story. ..
Justice should prevail.
RiP to the hubby......
What a wicked world....
Ohmaa shee oo
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by delishpot: 9:20pm
Bail ke? They will use her to teach wives with straying eyes husbands a lesson so that they will think twice before killing someone's child.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by Okoyeeboz: 9:20pm
That exactly is why she must be reminded in prison custody.
She needs a quiet place to soberly reflect on what she's reading.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by LARRYKING1(m): 9:20pm
Stupid woman! Is that what you were thought in the Holy Book you are reading? Had you been following the teachings in the Qur'an would you have done what you did?
I pray you would be paid back in your own coin
|Re: Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) by abduljabbar4(m): 9:20pm
where are the feminists now?
as for the sh!tholes that are blaming Islam, i hope you are aware that your people do worse to their spouses? bastards
