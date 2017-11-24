Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Maryam Sanda Reading The Quran, As Court Remands Her In Prison (photo, Video) (7314 Views)

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arraigned a housewife, Mrs. Maryam Sanda for allegedly killing of her husband, Bilyamin Bello a son of former People's Democratic Party Chairman before an FCT High Court in Abuja just as the court ordered her to be remanded in Suleja Prison custody.





She was arraigned for offense bordering on culpable homicide. Maryam could not control her emotion as she burst into tears upon her arrival at the court holding her seven month old baby.





Maryam covered her face a with green scarf to prevent being photographed by the media. Before the commencement of the court proceedings, she read from the Quran.



As at the time of this report the suspect has entered the dock to take her plea and pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of homicide.



The defense counsel, Hussein Musa asked the court to let the defendant be in the police custody arguing that she is still a nursing mother and would be improper to be remanded in prison custody.



The presiding judge, Yusuf Halilu ruled that suspects be remanded in Suleja prison and the matter has been adjourned to December 7th for further hearing.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/24/court-remands-killer-wife-maryam-sanda-prison-custody





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpPT3nuOjGs







Just imagine,the innocent child will grow up to find out that her father divorced his first wife and married her mother who killed him. Just imagine,the innocent child will grow up to find out that her father divorced his first wife and married her mother who killed him. 6 Likes 1 Share

She's confused... Typical of most women nowadays 5 Likes

Sad 1 Like 1 Share

Allah knows best.!!! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Too late, but when you are incarcerated, you should keep hope alive and look on the bright side, she should work to make herself a better person and work for divine retribution 5 Likes

Just pitying her..... She just too traumatized... Loosing ur husband and facing jail term is just too much 2 Likes 1 Share

Most Nigerians are hypocrites , immediately after doing bad things they quickly clutch one holy book or the other as if to mock God or decieve man , If she was used to clutching that book and abiding by it she wouldnt have killed her husband in the first place ..This woman is a black widow and the laws must be allowed to take its cause . 28 Likes 4 Shares

Who go take care of d baby

If only she controlled her anger... That was just too much jeaLOUSY 1 Like

Using the baby and to attract sympathy. I hope it works 3 Likes

is she trying to exhibit patience and peace.lol.

I think all this is medicine after death, nothing more..

couples patience is all that matters, if only she was just quiet and silent, now she won't be here..

Even if she likes let her read the whole encyclopedia the law must take its course.

But still Hope while she's in there she repents and come out new . All Na For ShowEven if she likes let her read the whole encyclopedia the law must take its course.But still Hope while she's in there she repents and come out new .

She dey cover her face?

That lady innocent until proving otherwise. 2 Likes









This murderous daughter of Ishmael had the impetus to plead not guilty in court?



Shame the the defendant lawyer who sold that line of embarrassment to her.





Useless and shameless husband killer!





Her death is already a settled one.

Those who kill by the knife will also die by the die.



I hope justice is served on her real hot. Kaiii..shage.....banza!!!This murderous daughter of Ishmael had the impetus to plead not guilty in court?Shame the the defendant lawyer who sold that line of embarrassment to her.Useless and shameless husband killer!Her death is already a settled one.Those who kill by the knife will also die by the die.I hope justice is served on her real hot.

Religion of peace

One thing I have learned in life is never to be quick to judge anyone including this woman. I didn't live her life so how can I judge her? She could equally be a victim of circumstances. May God give the bereaved families the strength to go through this ordeal. 3 Likes

Hypocrism....... if you truly understand the content of the book you wount argue with your husband in the first instance, now that the weed you took have evaded you, think about the shame you bought to yourself, your family and that innocent little daughter you are carrying. If she ask where is daddy some years to come, what are you gonna tell her? I wish other hot tempered ladies learn from you.

Story, madam fighter face the law as a matter of fact let sharia law take its course



Pretender I wonder what will make a woman kill her husbandPretender

E don tey I hear say dem execute criminals for naija.

Justice should prevail.



RiP to the hubby......



What a wicked world....







Bail ke? They will use her to teach wives with straying eyes husbands a lesson so that they will think twice before killing someone's child. Bail ke? They will use her to teach wives with straying eyes husbands a lesson so that they will think twice before killing someone's child.

That exactly is why she must be reminded in prison custody.



She needs a quiet place to soberly reflect on what she's reading.

Stupid woman! Is that what you were thought in the Holy Book you are reading? Had you been following the teachings in the Qur'an would you have done what you did?



I pray you would be paid back in your own coin 2 Likes