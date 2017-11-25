₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:16pm On Nov 24
Latest industry rumour claims that Nollywood actress who has been in United States for sometime now, just welcomed twin.
According to sources, the actress welcomed twins with her husband, JJC Skillz. Fans have already taken to her social media handles to send congratulatory messages.
https://www.lailasblog.com/it-seems-funke-akindele-has-welcomed-a-baby/
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by AntiWailer: 9:19pm On Nov 24
Where is the Prophet that said she can not have babies ?
I still dnt know why the hubby did not go and beat hell out of him.
One also said Buhari will not come back.
Their gullible followers will not ask questions but make useless excuses for their failed NairaBet guess.
Make no mistake, there are Prophets who hear from God but most of them here read newspaper, watch CNN and opinion polls to make calculated guesses.
Some just because Fayose claim to have pictures decided to say Buhari can never come back. Now that he is back, they kept quiet..
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by TheMainMan: 9:23pm On Nov 24
if its true... congrat to her
GOD bless the new born babies
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:29pm On Nov 24
Nice one
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by SURElee(f): 9:37pm On Nov 24
AntiWailer:
Hahahahahahahaha, the way some prophecies are prophesied eh, dey tire me aswear!
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:44pm On Nov 24
Bloggers and amibo lifestyle are like 5&6.
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Modelqwen(f): 9:47pm On Nov 24
congrat sweerie... u ae destined for greatness.
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 9:49pm On Nov 24
Hope its not the one the husband will come and start saying another thing
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Dalyricz(m): 9:10am
congrats to her from the bottom of my heart.
I love twins
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by kingdoncome: 9:10am
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by LordKO(m): 9:10am
@OP
Stop yapping. She refuted the rumour since past two days.
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by dedugba(m): 9:10am
congrats to funke babe
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:11am
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Timodevincent: 9:11am
Fp congrats
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Settingz321(m): 9:12am
Yiiiiii funnnnnke
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 9:12am
AntiWailer:Religion is a scam! The only difference between a man and a fowl is his intelligent
There is no heaven anywhere
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by booqee(f): 9:12am
Where is the proof na..
I hope its true..cos I really wish her to have her own kids too.. congrats to her
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by romeorailss: 9:12am
teresafaith:
Saying what? Tell us
Shior
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by goldiam(f): 9:13am
Whao so happy for her.This lady get sense by taking away the media out of her privacy before them village people use eye remove the pregnancy just as dem do tools.
She really confuse dem village people with the miscarriage news.
God bless Funke and the new born babies.
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 9:13am
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Dalyricz(m): 9:13am
bettercreature:ok, but know HEAVEN is real so also is HELL
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 9:13am
Funke is blessed!
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by CodedTobx(m): 9:13am
Congrats ����
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by booqee(f): 9:14am
xxx7445:This ur mtn data bundle scam..
What i noticed is that those people dropping testimony comments on ur thread all have numbers at the back lf their moniker and are all recent accounts. That means it is one person that created those accounts (YOU).
My brother you are a thief and a scam..how do u wanna make heaven?
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by sotall(m): 9:15am
Congrats
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 9:16am
AntiWailer:Go help them na tafia
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Christane(m): 9:16am
the way God gv people twins dz days ..especially those dat av been luking 4 children ..God is indeed great ..
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by maasoap(m): 9:16am
Congratulations!!!
But all these rich people and celebrities with artificial twins and triplets! I'm angry
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by Soulsymbol99: 9:17am
With the way people r giving birth 2 twins these dayz I can't help but wonder if it has anything 2 do with technological advancement in the health sector by the oyibos twins used 2 be kinda rare n unique but @ dis rate twins go soon full everywhere if u hv d money
|Re: Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:17am
Wow! This is really nice to hear. God finally put a smile on Funke's face.
My love for twins enh! can't wait to have one too
