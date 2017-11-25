Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Welcomes Twins? Fans Congratulate Actress (Photos) (21908 Views)

According to sources, the actress welcomed twins with her husband, JJC Skillz. Fans have already taken to her social media handles to send congratulatory messages.



https://www.lailasblog.com/it-seems-funke-akindele-has-welcomed-a-baby/



According to sources, the actress welcomed twins with her husband, JJC Skillz. Fans have already taken to her social media handles to send congratulatory messages.

Where is the Prophet that said she can not have babies ?



I still dnt know why the hubby did not go and beat hell out of him.





One also said Buhari will not come back.



Their gullible followers will not ask questions but make useless excuses for their failed NairaBet guess.



Make no mistake, there are Prophets who hear from God but most of them here read newspaper, watch CNN and opinion polls to make calculated guesses.



Some just because Fayose claim to have pictures decided to say Buhari can never come back. Now that he is back, they kept quiet.. 53 Likes 4 Shares

if its true... congrat to her





GOD bless the new born babies 3 Likes

Nice one

AntiWailer:

Where is the Prophet that said she can not have babies ?



I still dnt know why the hubby did not go and beat hell out of him





Hahahahahahahaha, the way some prophecies are prophesied eh, dey tire me aswear! Hahahahahahahaha, the way some prophecies are prophesied eh, dey tire me aswear! 5 Likes







Bloggers and amibo lifestyle are like 5&6. Bloggers and amibo lifestyle are like 5&6. 1 Like













congrat sweerie... u ae destined for greatness. congrat sweerie... u ae destined for greatness. 1 Like

Hope its not the one the husband will come and start saying another thing

congrats to her from the bottom of my heart.

I love twins 7 Likes

@OP



Stop yapping. She refuted the rumour since past two days. 3 Likes

congrats to funke babe

Fp congrats

Yiiiiii funnnnnke 1 Like

AntiWailer:

Where is the Prophet that said she can not have babies ?



I still dnt know why the hubby did not go and beat hell out of him Religion is a scam! The only difference between a man and a fowl is his intelligent

There is no heaven anywhere Religion is a scam! The only difference between a man and a fowl is his intelligentThere is no heaven anywhere 6 Likes

Where is the proof na..



I hope its true..cos I really wish her to have her own kids too.. congrats to her 1 Like

teresafaith:

Hope its not the one the husband will come and start saying another thing

Saying what? Tell us



Shior Saying what? Tell usShior 2 Likes

Whao so happy for her.This lady get sense by taking away the media out of her privacy before them village people use eye remove the pregnancy just as dem do tools.



She really confuse dem village people with the miscarriage news.



God bless Funke and the new born babies. 3 Likes

bettercreature:

Religion is a scam ok, but know HEAVEN is real so also is HELL ok, but know HEAVEN is real so also is HELL 1 Like

Funke is blessed!

Congrats ����

xxx7445:

This ur mtn data bundle scam..



What i noticed is that those people dropping testimony comments on ur thread all have numbers at the back lf their moniker and are all recent accounts. That means it is one person that created those accounts (YOU).



My brother you are a thief and a scam..how do u wanna make heaven? This ur mtn data bundle scam..What i noticed is that those people dropping testimony comments on ur thread all have numbers at the back lf their moniker and are all recent accounts. That means it is one person that created those accounts (YOU).My brother you are a thief and a scam..how do u wanna make heaven? 4 Likes

Congrats

AntiWailer:

Where is the Prophet that said she can not have babies ?



I still dnt know why the hubby did not go and beat hell out of him Go help them na tafia Go help them na tafia

the way God gv people twins dz days ..especially those dat av been luking 4 children ..God is indeed great .. 1 Like



But all these rich people and celebrities with artificial twins and triplets! I'm angry Congratulations!!!But all these rich people and celebrities with artificial twins and triplets! I'm angry 2 Likes

twins used 2 be kinda rare n unique but @ dis rate twins go soon full everywhere if u hv d money With the way people r giving birth 2 twins these dayz I can't help but wonder if it has anything 2 do with technological advancement in the health sector by the oyibostwins used 2 be kinda rare n uniquebut @ dis rate twins go soon full everywhere if u hv d money 4 Likes 1 Share