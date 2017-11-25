₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,260 members, 3,932,848 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 10:48 AM

Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) (7348 Views)

Dead Man Dressed In Suit With Silver Chain And Headset For His Burial (Photo) / Kenyan Couple Wed Dressed In T-shirts (Photos) / Lady Without Legs And With One Hand Spotted At An Event (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by GistMoreTV: 2:21am
@GISTMORE

Her name is princess vitarah she wore this dress to a recent event and shared on her instagram page with caption;

Dreams only work if you do �

https://www.gistmore.com/lady-dressed-unclad-event-photo

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by GistMoreTV: 2:22am
SEE ALL HERE BIKINI PHOTOS HERE https://www.gistmore.com/lady-dressed-unclad-event-photo
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 3:06am
WHEN MEN GO USE THEIR RUSTED CASSAVA AND CUCUMBER RUSH U NOW

U GO DE CRY





BULLDOZER FALL ON UR SMALL YANSH undecided

2 Likes

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by bigtt76(f): 4:29am
Am I the only one seeing the comment..... 'You still wore what you weared to your last performance' SMH grin

12 Likes

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by pussyeater: 4:35am
bigtt76:
Am I the only one seeing the comment..... 'You still wore what you weared to your last performance' SMH grin
ekhenelawrance can sabi murder English. undecided

1 Like

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by Lionbite(m): 4:45am
No be this same girl wey dey sing x-rated songs up and dan?
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by miqos02(m): 10:09am
wow

1 Like

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by otijah(m): 10:09am
She is useless
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by Pidginwhisper: 10:10am
Blood of Habakkuk!! shocked shocked"You still wore what you weared to your last performance" grin

5 Likes

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:10am
Her line of work may be olosho, who knows
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by prince4pro(m): 10:11am
grin
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:11am
There is something about 'sexiness', if you don't have it, you dont have it!!! If you like walk around Unclad......l angry

3 Likes

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by Queendoncom(f): 10:11am
bigtt76:
Am I the only one seeing the comment..... 'You still wore what you weared to your last performance' SMH grin
Lol that was what the princess wrote in her previous post. So people are sorta mocking her with it.

7 Likes

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by careytommy7(m): 10:11am
Banging body confidence kiss kiss kiss kiss
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by amunkita(m): 10:11am
Hmm..
Sneaks into brothers room to steal his vaseline...

Join me...

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by VanBommel(m): 10:12am
Is that thing bikini or normal pant and bra?
bigtt76:
Am I the only one seeing the comment..... 'You still wore what you weared to your last performance' SMH grin
pussyeater:

ekhenelawrance can sabi murder English. undecided
she used the same word "weared" in one of her post on twitter and when people tried to correct her, she was busy defending the error saying that she's very correct.

3 Likes

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by theunnamed: 10:12am
A stripper is also an artist cheesy grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by davvyRanking: 10:12am
you mean she wore what she "weared" to her last performance?. #what a whoring wearer

1 Like

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by nairanaira12: 10:12am
She just stepped out of her bedroom to the stage in pant and bra.

1 Like

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by valdes00(m): 10:12am
That boobs looks just like football boot...
it has seen better days...
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by laplace19(m): 10:13am
Not good looking
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by DONADAMS(m): 10:13am
this mumu girl again
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by DaddyKross: 10:13am
She be like Rat wey enter water angry
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by Sharon6(f): 10:13am
The Vaseline crew loading 70%




GET big bowl 7 days pink whitening soap for 3K. CHECK MY SIGNATURE to ask for pictures.
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by deco22(m): 10:13am
When you drop one useless song that went viral for the wrong reasons and you are trying to still be relevant.
This is what happens

1 Like

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by dayleke(m): 10:15am
That one no be BEACHWEAR o

Na UNDERWEAR .....

As in brakoyan ati pata....
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 10:15am
She's Crazy...

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by MrHim(m): 10:15am
bigtt76:
Am I the only one seeing the comment..... 'You still wore what you weared to your last performance' SMH grin

Geez! This made me spill hot coffee on my jeans cheesy grin
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by FRANKOSKI(m): 10:15am
THAT'S REHEARSAL INSIDE HER ROOM.
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by PissedOffWeed(m): 10:16am
Nwatakiri amu mebiri isi..
Tufiakwa
Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by DrMuzungu: 10:16am
This is NOT a bikini. It is just pants & bra.

1 Like

Re: Princess Vitarah Wore Pant & Bra To An To Perform (Photo) by NLbully(m): 10:16am
is it my bra or panties she's wearing

(0) (1) (Reply)

Make Some Money / OBJ: No Winner For Mo Ibrahim Prize!Says Foundation / The Sexiest Show On Earth

Viewing this topic: aswani(m), Olumyyde, jerryadigun, Caulay(m), teelaw4life(m), vickiesworld(f), soliddust2020, Talkingboy, Emscee(m), charleymed(m), jamace(m), paulos8, Bigjay2(m), asodane(m), GeniusMurphy7124(m), San60, Yusufbalogun(m), Tedassie(m), blackz(m), GistMoreTV, biggerboyc(m), Xcelinteriors(f), Geedhey(m), HYBRID1717, omotee123, stanjohn57, Txsharp(m), TorNERDo(m), Gten(m), Student125(m), seenter84, esivue007(m), tesppidd, Basit99(m), theceo1602(m), baromontesquie, Babychido(f), Wazzaowner(m), Agbalanze(m), baytuch(m), uju1983(m), pawilson(m), luckybaddest(m), danseph(m), obioraval(m), chyke007(m), Osashalom, seunseye(m), adesiku(m), anuma1(m), EHI9ICE(m), Erudite202, Phaneroo, prince4pro(m), sayso(m), lavita2(f), IHEJIRIKAisBOKO, DanielsParker(m), sharisto(m), manciti, Mypeople2(m), Biggty(m), Sakie, dontbothermuch, mhisterdreezy(m), bigboyk(m), Wizzoe360, suxes2005(m), teemanbastos(m), damilare96(m), Bellfun(m), Officialpyper(m), Tyga12, TIDDOLL(m), mrvitalis(m) and 129 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.