this useless team is at it again





Awon Ogbono club

Zanas:

Crystal Palace 0 : 1 Stoke city Shaqiri scores Crystal palace 1 :1 stoke city. Crystal palace 1 :1 stoke city.

Kyase:

valencia is useless to me, he only shines once in 5 games.

United fans asked Mou to play martial and Rashford together. We actually need Fellaini not Ibra at the moment We actually need Fellaini not Ibra at the moment 1 Like

sirfee:

I hope it is not what I'm thinking 60mins gone 60mins gone

Luukasz:

No better coach... what of thomas tuchel, diego simeone, if the board had given giggs the oppourtunity perhaps it would have been better simeone plays worst football than jose, Tuchel is also over rated like klopp. simeone plays worst football than jose, Tuchel is also over rated like klopp.

Arrghh... Zlatan

Substitution Man utd

Mata OUT

Zlatan IN

Mata out





god in

bettercreature:

Mourinho need to stop starting Rashford and martial together it’s not working and we need to find a replacement for Valencia he is just a back pass specialist How many games have they played together this season sir? How many games have they played together this season sir?

If we dont win this match then perhaps, city has won it

Goalllllll

Lukaku





























































na joke oo 2 Likes

Kyase:

better make tochel to klopp jor. Simeone would be better Simeone would be better





If not to say I carry am straight win, I for say make Brighton score two more...



Rawbish morinho. What is this woman u still doing?If not to say I carry am straight win, I for say make Brighton score two more...Rawbish morinho. 1 Like

Omobolajiatanda:

Jose of course united were really craving for trophies then, but Jose's pragmatic style of play is annoying and it won't get us anywhere what is pragmatic about jose game plan. We are second on goal chart so what are you saying? what is pragmatic about jose game plan. We are second on goal chart so what are you saying?

Newcastle 0 : 3 Watford

Gray scores

Omobolajiatanda:

yes I did bro, MU has lost that attacking prowess, imagine Cantona saying he prefers watching Barça's match to united's

This is obviously the worst attack combo MU has ever had. Yes we're all happy that they are winning but it shouldn't stop us from critiquing them when they deserve mess up.



Who born that defender for Premiership to come forward with Ronaldo, Tevez, Rooney charging towards your half line?



I miss those days This is obviously the worst attack combo MU has ever had. Yes we're all happy that they are winning but it shouldn't stop us from critiquing them when they deserve mess up.Who born that defender for Premiership to come forward with Ronaldo, Tevez, Rooney charging towards your half line?I miss those days 4 Likes

Kyase:

simeone plays worst football than jose, Tuchel is also over rated like klopp. Klopp has never had money to spend lavishly!

He's good! Klopp has never had money to spend lavishly!He's good!

450k at stake

Ov2.5

Manure, what have I done to u

Manure bikonu 3 Likes

Omobolajiatanda:

Simeone would be better hahaha and you are complaining about jose, you go kill your sef if simeone takes over o. The guy defend pass jose. hahaha and you are complaining about jose, you go kill your sef if simeone takes over o. The guy defend pass jose.

Victornezzar:

60mins gone 65 minutes gone



Tottenham still dey lose sha. 65 minutes goneTottenham still dey lose sha.

Mounrinho is just another David moyes with white hair and relaxer brain



Goal!



ManUre 1:0 Brighton

Goal !!!!!

Man utd 1 : 0 Brighton

Ashley young Scores

Goalllllll







*Hugs Raemystix* 1 Like

Finally



MUN 1-0 BHA

MrKong:

Goaaaaaaaal!



ManUre 0:1 Brighton

For your dream For your dream

Elxandre:

Klopp has never had money to spend lavishly! He's good! same as moyes the talkative. same as moyes the talkative.

Ojoro

Kyase:

simeone plays worst football than jose, Tuchel is also over rated like klopp. Simeone plays football with a small sized athletico, tuchel; we all are seeing the deep poo dortmund are in.

If this two av the oppourtunity to coach a club the size of Man U, with the huge amount of transfer budget they gone stun everybody Simeone plays football with a small sized athletico, tuchel; we all are seeing the deep poo dortmund are in.If this two av the oppourtunity to coach a club the size of Man U, with the huge amount of transfer budget they gone stun everybody 1 Like

Young!!

Luukasz:

No better coach... what of thomas tuchel, diego simeone, if the board had given giggs the oppourtunity perhaps it would have been better

I would have preferred Diego Simeone.. I like his charisma. But i think he signed 100 years contract with Athletico. I would have preferred Diego Simeone.. I like his charisma. But i think he signed 100 years contract with Athletico. 2 Likes