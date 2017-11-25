₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 5:17pm
this useless team is at it again
Awon Ogbono club
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:18pm
Zanas:Crystal palace 1 :1 stoke city.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by bettercreature(m): 5:18pm
Kyase:We actually need Fellaini not Ibra at the moment
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Victornezzar: 5:18pm
sirfee:60mins gone
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Kyase(m): 5:19pm
Luukasz:simeone plays worst football than jose, Tuchel is also over rated like klopp.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Luukasz(m): 5:19pm
Arrghh... Zlatan
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Zanas: 5:19pm
Substitution Man utd
Mata OUT
Zlatan IN
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:19pm
Mata out
god in
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Elxandre(m): 5:20pm
bettercreature:How many games have they played together this season sir?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Luukasz(m): 5:20pm
If we dont win this match then perhaps, city has won it
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Victornezzar: 5:20pm
Goalllllll
Lukaku
na joke oo
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Omobolajiatanda(m): 5:20pm
Kyase:Simeone would be better
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Coldfeets: 5:20pm
What is this woman u still doing?
If not to say I carry am straight win, I for say make Brighton score two more...
Rawbish morinho.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Kyase(m): 5:21pm
Omobolajiatanda:what is pragmatic about jose game plan. We are second on goal chart so what are you saying?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Zanas: 5:21pm
Newcastle 0 : 3 Watford
Gray scores
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by dfrost: 5:21pm
Omobolajiatanda:
This is obviously the worst attack combo MU has ever had. Yes we're all happy that they are winning but it shouldn't stop us from critiquing them when they deserve mess up.
Who born that defender for Premiership to come forward with Ronaldo, Tevez, Rooney charging towards your half line?
I miss those days
4 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Elxandre(m): 5:22pm
Kyase:Klopp has never had money to spend lavishly!
He's good!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by wordbank(m): 5:22pm
450k at stake
Ov2.5
Manure, what have I done to u
Manure bikonu
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Kyase(m): 5:22pm
Omobolajiatanda:hahaha and you are complaining about jose, you go kill your sef if simeone takes over o. The guy defend pass jose.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:22pm
Victornezzar:65 minutes gone
Tottenham still dey lose sha.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Leetunechi: 5:23pm
Mounrinho is just another David moyes with white hair and relaxer brain
Click like if you live CHELSEA
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by MrKong: 5:23pm
Goal!
ManUre 1:0 Brighton
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Zanas: 5:23pm
Goal !!!!!
Man utd 1 : 0 Brighton
Ashley young Scores
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:23pm
Goalllllll
*Hugs Raemystix*
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:23pm
Finally
MUN 1-0 BHA
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Zanas: 5:24pm
MrKong:For your dream
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Kyase(m): 5:24pm
Elxandre:same as moyes the talkative.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by freebuddy: 5:24pm
Ojoro
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Luukasz(m): 5:24pm
Kyase:Simeone plays football with a small sized athletico, tuchel; we all are seeing the deep poo dortmund are in.
If this two av the oppourtunity to coach a club the size of Man U, with the huge amount of transfer budget they gone stun everybody
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Luukasz(m): 5:25pm
Young!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Badgers14: 5:25pm
Luukasz:
I would have preferred Diego Simeone.. I like his charisma. But i think he signed 100 years contract with Athletico.
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Omobolajiatanda(m): 5:25pm
Kyase:What am I saying?? Come on, every united fan knows what am saying
