₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,455 members, 3,933,627 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 06:50 PM

Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (7) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 (9452 Views)

Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 / Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live / Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (1 - 0) On 26th December 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 5:17pm
this useless team is at it again


Awon Ogbono club
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:18pm
Zanas:
Crystal Palace 0 : 1 Stoke city Shaqiri scores
Crystal palace 1 :1 stoke city.
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by bettercreature(m): 5:18pm
Kyase:
valencia is useless to me, he only shines once in 5 games.
United fans asked Mou to play martial and Rashford together.
We actually need Fellaini not Ibra at the moment

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Victornezzar: 5:18pm
sirfee:
grin I hope it is not what I'm thinking
60mins gone
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Kyase(m): 5:19pm
Luukasz:
No better coach... what of thomas tuchel, diego simeone, if the board had given giggs the oppourtunity perhaps it would have been better
simeone plays worst football than jose, Tuchel is also over rated like klopp.
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Luukasz(m): 5:19pm
Arrghh... Zlatan
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Zanas: 5:19pm
Substitution Man utd
Mata OUT
Zlatan IN
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:19pm
Mata out


god in
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Elxandre(m): 5:20pm
bettercreature:
Mourinho need to stop starting Rashford and martial together it’s not working and we need to find a replacement for Valencia he is just a back pass specialist
How many games have they played together this season sir?
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Luukasz(m): 5:20pm
If we dont win this match then perhaps, city has won it
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Victornezzar: 5:20pm
Goalllllll
Lukaku






























na joke oo

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Omobolajiatanda(m): 5:20pm
Kyase:
better make tochel to klopp jor.
Simeone would be better
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Coldfeets: 5:20pm
What is this woman u still doing?

If not to say I carry am straight win, I for say make Brighton score two more...

Rawbish morinho. lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Kyase(m): 5:21pm
Omobolajiatanda:
Jose of course grin united were really craving for trophies then, but Jose's pragmatic style of play is annoying and it won't get us anywhere
what is pragmatic about jose game plan. We are second on goal chart so what are you saying?
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Zanas: 5:21pm
Newcastle 0 : 3 Watford
Gray scores
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by dfrost: 5:21pm
Omobolajiatanda:
yes I did bro, MU has lost that attacking prowess, imagine Cantona saying he prefers watching Barça's match to united's cry

This is obviously the worst attack combo MU has ever had. Yes we're all happy that they are winning but it shouldn't stop us from critiquing them when they deserve mess up.

Who born that defender for Premiership to come forward with Ronaldo, Tevez, Rooney charging towards your half line?

I miss those days cry

4 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Elxandre(m): 5:22pm
Kyase:
simeone plays worst football than jose, Tuchel is also over rated like klopp.
Klopp has never had money to spend lavishly!
He's good!
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by wordbank(m): 5:22pm
450k at stake
Ov2.5
Manure, what have I done to u
Manure bikonu

3 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Kyase(m): 5:22pm
Omobolajiatanda:
Simeone would be better
hahaha and you are complaining about jose, you go kill your sef if simeone takes over o. The guy defend pass jose.
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:22pm
Victornezzar:
60mins gone
65 minutes gone

Tottenham still dey lose sha.
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Leetunechi: 5:23pm
Mounrinho is just another David moyes with white hair and relaxer brain

Click like if you live CHELSEA

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by MrKong: 5:23pm
Goal!

ManUre 1:0 Brighton
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Zanas: 5:23pm
Goal !!!!!
Man utd 1 : 0 Brighton
Ashley young Scores
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:23pm
Goalllllll



*Hugs Raemystix*

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:23pm
Finally

MUN 1-0 BHA
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Zanas: 5:24pm
MrKong:
Goaaaaaaaal!

ManUre 0:1 Brighton
For your dream
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Kyase(m): 5:24pm
Elxandre:
Klopp has never had money to spend lavishly! He's good!
same as moyes the talkative.
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by freebuddy: 5:24pm
Ojoro
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Luukasz(m): 5:24pm
Kyase:
simeone plays worst football than jose, Tuchel is also over rated like klopp.
Simeone plays football with a small sized athletico, tuchel; we all are seeing the deep poo dortmund are in.
If this two av the oppourtunity to coach a club the size of Man U, with the huge amount of transfer budget they gone stun everybody

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Luukasz(m): 5:25pm
Young!!
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Badgers14: 5:25pm
Luukasz:
No better coach... what of thomas tuchel, diego simeone, if the board had given giggs the oppourtunity perhaps it would have been better

I would have preferred Diego Simeone.. I like his charisma. But i think he signed 100 years contract with Athletico.

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 by Omobolajiatanda(m): 5:25pm
Kyase:
what is pragmatic about jose game plan. We are second on goal chart so what are you saying?
What am I saying?? Come on, every united fan knows what am saying

(0) (1) (2) ... (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply)

Ajax Vs Fc Barcelona - UCL (2 - 1) On 26th November 2013 / UCL: Montpellier Vs Arsenal (1 - 2) On 18th September 2012 / Liverpool Vs Southampton (2 - 1) On 17th August 2014

Viewing this topic: EMMAACHILE(m), nectarina(f), Leyelyzo(m), stexsy(m), DeeMain(m), Randy100, lymelyte(m), Etranshub(m), chineduemmao, amamahdaniel(m), Yogostic, Joemanstone, Akorede0202(m), alexbigtin, ashjay001(m), alvin101(m) and 29 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.