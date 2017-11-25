₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by Thepasserby(m): 8:49am
According to this beautifully endowed lady, three weeks ago, she almost committed suicide and later fought for her life.
Today she is celebrating every reason to be alive by sharing these hot photos.
A word of Advice: Life is too short to commit suicide, just be patient, you will soon die before even knowing it.
See photos and tweets below
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/beautiful-lady-who-almost-committed-suicide-shares-hot-photos

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by Thepasserby(m): 8:49am
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by HeWrites(m): 8:50am
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by kingxsamz(m): 8:52am
chai..see bobby ooh

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by Hundreddegrees(m): 8:55am
See fresh bobby wey for just waste

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:57am
Awwww
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by SirMichael1: 8:58am
Just a quest to get back at the man who promised her marriage but married her best friend instead.
Caption: 'See what you're missing.... The big boobs and the thick ass'
And the stupid man would be contemplating coming back to make her his side bitch and after their makeup sex, he will decide to get a nap, that's when he gets 'chuku' 'chuku'

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by kingxsamz(m): 8:59am
Hundreddegrees:
I dey tell u ...

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by FvckShiT: 9:01am
those fůcking titteś so bloodyfùcking prettyy

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by yanabasee(m): 9:02am
Lol....one creamy kunt almost went off the market.... quite scary!!!

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by tosyne2much(m): 9:08am
It's an unwise decision to commit suicide considering the pains and unhappiness your loved ones will be subjected

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by iamJ(m): 9:19am
Where is the beautiful girl?

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by theunnamed: 10:18am
E no go pass man matter wey make her wan kill herself...smh

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by jerryunit48: 10:53am
Please don’t o you are too pretty to go soon besides God wil not be happy with you o
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by frugal(m): 11:01am
They should monitor her.
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by oluebubeneo(f): 11:07am
Those who care about her should still watch her closely. I'm not saying she's still suicidal but she should still be monitored.
Suicide is not an option cause when you overcome that situation, you'll be happy you stayed alive.
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by Kokolet11: 11:19am
Hundreddegrees:hiv
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by kendrace(f): 12:35pm
I hope it wasn't because of a guy?
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by Garshyzee(m): 1:40pm
[b]All dis mumu onyibo people sef.. If u ask her now, ull find out its one nonsense thing.. Maybe breakup or she caught her man cheating...
Men are drinking garri consecutively fr 3 weeks, we still gallant.. And pushing forward..
Who suicide help?
Ahead ahead, till we achieve our goals... [/b]

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by Agadsman(m): 2:14pm
She should be placed on close watch because most people who have committed suicide in the past have tried it before and didn't succeed until they finally kill themselves... It is a psychological thing.
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by ubunja(m): 2:20pm
dont take your own life.
it gets better at the end.
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by RichiB(m): 2:25pm
Thank God for yha life!

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by NoFavors: 2:39pm
The world is not paying attention to the high rate of depression hmmmm
If you're going through depression, please talk to somebody. Depression is real!
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by dayleke(m): 2:39pm
SirMichael1:
Walahi, you don kolo, no be small thing.
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by DanielsParker(m): 2:40pm
nice
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by NDelta4fulani: 2:40pm
Beautiful . BTW where do I drop my no. I have Senegal Bangladesh and Cambodia numbers !
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by Queenlovely(f): 2:40pm
A young I rescued 14 years ago was the first suicide attempt I saw.
He jumped from the itobe bridge around kogi state because he could not secure admission.
I let him cool off in police cell for 2 months before attending to him.
Today that young man works with NASA. He never ceased to praise me at any slight opportunity. He finished his masters recently at Mit,Massachusetts

Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by dayleke(m): 2:41pm
jerryunit48:
So "not so beautiful ones" should go ahead?
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by BruncleZuma: 2:41pm
Re: Beautiful Lady Who Almost Committed Suicide Shares Hot Photos by talk2percy(m): 2:41pm
If u had tried it, I would have committed suicide too just to come over there to get us back to the land of the living.
