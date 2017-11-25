Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) (17624 Views)

Below are Photos Of singer rocking native attire for his traditional wedding.....



I tink say na gold dem go take sow in cloth o,oversabi couple...hml anyways 12 Likes

Which kind hairstyle be dis for BUHARI sake...ON2017 28 Likes 1 Share

Which kind hairstyle be dis for BUHARI sake...ON2017 Lol 7 Likes

Where the carnival wedding na 5 Likes 1 Share

Ori re bi fido dido . 7 Likes

Fine boy no pimple 11 Likes



i cant even have peace of mind on the net again i just need all these over-hyped marriages to b over..i cant even have peace of mind on the net again 5 Likes

Where the carnival wedding na I tire oh I tire oh

Is he bleaching? 5 Likes

Fanta face, coke hands.



See his hair like mop. 10 Likes

This guy don bleach all the melanin wey dey him body finish.

He come look like an over bleached orangutan! 4 Likes

My sister can never marry this kain omo ita 1 Like

I tink say na gold dem go take sow in cloth o,oversabi couple...hml anyways Go and marry madam Go and marry madam

I de wait for the wedding to shut down Lagos!

Oritsa dis oritsa dat...



mek una allow us rest abeg

Happy for him but that haircut

Musical Taliban.. 1 Like





Op, even Taliban you no fit spell? 1 Like

May God bless his home. Taliban 3 Likes

Hes looking so unkept. 1 Like





This picture will be there for years.



I see reasons why all these ladies eventually leave them. He can not even look responsible just today alone.This picture will be there for years.I see reasons why all these ladies eventually leave them. 6 Likes 2 Shares

In those days as a lady if you take a man with Dada to your parent, na hot water go fall on you and the man



But today things don change, your parent will even be proud of you cos is either the guy is a footballer or a musician 6 Likes 1 Share

. wettin concern me sef after all its my marraige just observing no hates Can't he just cut his hair and look presentible atleast just for 2day, so dat we will have a little hope that the marriage will last. wettin concern me sef after all its my marraige just observing no hates

Which kain useless hair did this one carry. 4 Likes





Is he bleaching? You just dey know? 2 Likes

Oritsefemi you are a man.



Coming from the street and still representing.



HML 3 Likes