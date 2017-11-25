₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,390 members, 3,933,292 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 03:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) (17624 Views)
Nabila Fash Dares Women To Join Her In Unfiltered, No Makeup Selfies / Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) / Oritsefemi Weds Nabila Fash (Wedding Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by kidap: 12:18pm
Musicial Talibian Oritsefemi whose wedding is about to go down soon with wife Nabilas looks stunning in native attire.
Below are Photos Of singer rocking native attire for his traditional wedding.....
Watch video
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb6t-MuA2Yd/?hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by Simplep(f): 12:19pm
I tink say na gold dem go take sow in cloth o,oversabi couple...hml anyways
12 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by yungmoney447(m): 12:21pm
Which kind hairstyle be dis for BUHARI sake...ON2017
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by kobo123: 12:43pm
Lol
yungmoney447:
7 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 1:02pm
Where the carnival wedding na
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by Praisles(f): 1:07pm
Ori re bi fido dido .
7 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by fwesharumi(m): 1:15pm
ajegunle boy
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:16pm
ok oh
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:17pm
Fine boy no pimple
11 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by marvin902(m): 1:17pm
i just need all these over-hyped marriages to b over..
i cant even have peace of mind on the net again
5 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:17pm
teresafaith:I tire oh
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 1:17pm
Is he bleaching?
5 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by Okoyeeboz: 1:17pm
Fanta face, coke hands.
See his hair like mop.
10 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 1:17pm
This guy don bleach all the melanin wey dey him body finish.
He come look like an over bleached orangutan!
4 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by Agidiogun(m): 1:17pm
My sister can never marry this kain omo ita
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by NoFavors: 1:17pm
Simplep:Go and marry madam
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by baby124: 1:17pm
I de wait for the wedding to shut down Lagos!
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by DaudaAbu(m): 1:17pm
Oritsa dis oritsa dat...
mek una allow us rest abeg
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by bart10: 1:17pm
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:17pm
Happy for him but that haircut
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by medolab90(m): 1:18pm
Musical Taliban..
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:18pm
Op, even Taliban you no fit spell?
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by lelvin(m): 1:18pm
May God bless his home. Taliban
3 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by geekybabe(f): 1:18pm
Hes looking so unkept.
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by AntiWailer: 1:18pm
He can not even look responsible just today alone.
This picture will be there for years.
I see reasons why all these ladies eventually leave them.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 1:19pm
In those days as a lady if you take a man with Dada to your parent, na hot water go fall on you and the man
But today things don change, your parent will even be proud of you cos is either the guy is a footballer or a musician
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by RichiB(m): 1:20pm
Can't he just cut his hair and look presentible atleast just for 2day, so dat we will have a little hope that the marriage will last . wettin concern me sef after all its my marraige just observing no hates
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by deco22(m): 1:20pm
Which kain useless hair did this one carry.
4 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 1:20pm
You just dey know?
OboOlora:
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by YesNo: 1:20pm
DOPE
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 1:20pm
Oritsefemi you are a man.
Coming from the street and still representing.
HML
3 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Set For His Traditional Wedding With Nabila Fash (Photos) by SAMBARRY: 1:20pm
You can take a man out of a village but you cannot take the village out of a man
Eworun oshi ti oko iyawo gbesori bi irun werey
7 Likes 1 Share
Rahama Or Umuani? / Lady Di - Charly-boy Is Not Gay, & Doesn't Belong To Illuminati / Young Genevieve Nnaji (From Way Before)
Viewing this topic: tellmoon(m), dannB(m), ForValour, jidewash(m), kelsgal(f), marksleek25(m), machuks45(m), pheeqor(m), ajoskele(m), charliboy654(m), rayopt(m), Codedamsel(f), mallamtee, zcnox, MzDeeb(f), Ejomax77(m), Studs, Amaku32, GuyWise(m), peaceambasador, buskie13(m), darealsola(m), halohs, kadafs, sammy2net, Lothario(m), Princetammy and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10