₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,390 members, 3,933,292 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 03:06 PM

Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) (22343 Views)

Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding Photos In South Africa / Oyinda Adenuga At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photos) / Jude Okoye Admires His Wife Ifeoma's Backside At Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Wedding (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by olokeded: 12:39pm
9 groomsmen with the groom, Banky W showing off their all black shoes shortly before the wedding in Cape Town, Sout

http://metronaija.com/photo-groomsmen-flaunt-shoes-banky-w-adesua-etomi-white-wedding/

L

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by loneatar: 12:41pm
Nonsense angry

98 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Simplep(f): 12:41pm
Ok

1 Like

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Destined2win: 12:42pm
smiley
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by vivypretty(f): 12:44pm
and this is news....

26 Likes

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:55pm
Cool
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by miqos02(m): 1:37pm
ok, una no go kill us with nabila and banky stories today

5 Likes

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Whogoblog: 1:38pm
Mastercraft

Reading This News , Will be Like ...

Since They No Invite me ... for this One

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Hundreddegrees(m): 1:39pm
I'm just waiting for Ebuka's outfit
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by valdes00(m): 1:39pm
You guys are not alone...
My shoe no fine, Buh I will never be intimidated...

47 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Shaw007(m): 1:39pm
No level for Ebuka this time tongue tongue tongue

1 Like

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 1:39pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by kYjelly2: 1:39pm
Which straight guy do you know that flaunts shoes

This is extremely gay and childish undecided

Well, they may all be closet gays, but don't pick today to come out bros

6 Likes

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:39pm
I can only see three shoes, the rest are 'akpoolas'.

Meanwhile oritsefemi no go like this news at all..

3 Likes

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by lelvin(m): 1:39pm
Issorait
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by SillyMods: 1:39pm
loneatar:
Nonsense angry
Childish indeed

2 Likes

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by dadebayo1(m): 1:39pm
Chaiii today front page baad2017 all through grin ON2017 Ebuka shoe grin grin
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Akeos: 1:39pm
make i flaunt my face too.....
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Edunwa302(m): 1:39pm
Same Ebuka shoe still on point here

2 Likes

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by vlynn(f): 1:40pm
It's about to go down cheesy
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Israel17(m): 1:40pm
cool
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by xandy84: 1:40pm
Price? I'm surprised nobody is quoting the price of the shoes cos that's what Nigerian celebrity are knows for.

1 Like

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by marsoden: 1:40pm
Person no go charge his/her phone, na to dey flaunt rubbish. With all these hype about this wedding, I'm praying it also last cos it's just too much.
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by pol23: 1:40pm
Flaunt your shoe...
I just tire for this matter
Some day I will flaunt my brain and my service for humanity..

1 Like

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Otegah87: 1:41pm
Lemme go an join them
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Akeos: 1:42pm
is dis suppose to b news
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by hejoskofficial: 1:42pm
love 'em shoes so Baad
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by zicoraads(m): 1:43pm
kYjelly2:
Which straight guy do you know that flaunts shoes

This is extremely gay and childish undecided

Well, they may all be closet gays, but don't pick today to come out bros
I know one. Me tongue
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by AntiWailer: 1:43pm
Thank God. We have seen Ebuka's shoe cheesy
Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Toyade888(m): 1:44pm
See mine

Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by dasean1(m): 1:44pm
news??

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

I'll Go For Miss Cote D Ivoire In Miss World: / How Taiwo Oshadipe Died, Her Last BBM Update / Another Picture Of President Obama's Daughter ,malia , Resurfaces

Viewing this topic: kunleham, fowosh, obynojap1010, Hope6289(f), bogtrotter, Obakam47(m), cutiedave(m), MrJorge(m), f4flakes(f), Drienzia, rugxykay, tayokem(m), ogayor, NmeriEkele(m), GreatMahmud, obatoro(m), holuwakore(m), profolaolu, ahlee1(m), superpauL(m), Fuckadict(m), gentlebullet(m), mrgbite(m), Patheos(m), Savviey, Deux, davuvid(m), AkamAloRaphIk, Obuzz(m), Dayoto, Pangea, kenerylola, Freest(m), ifeegee(f), kaypompey(m), Harbyhourdune(m), TagNaija(m), destiro(m), abdoolorunwa(m), Souljeezy(m), noupzy, Copperfield(m), actioncadet, Edmen(m), Tedassie(m), achp(m), teemah21(f), Selfprince1(m), iWasNotHere(m), jp79, TheDreamChaser, Toyinsbtc, chicent2k3(m), dumero, Activeman391(m), chuchu4, shawwal1(m), ImmaculateIam(m), Potch, KendrickAyomide(m), mandhi(m), opiscopy(m), kukus01(m), mintyx(m), Jasy(m) and 125 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.