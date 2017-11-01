₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,390 members, 3,933,292 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 03:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) (22343 Views)
Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding Photos In South Africa / Oyinda Adenuga At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photos) / Jude Okoye Admires His Wife Ifeoma's Backside At Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Wedding (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by olokeded: 12:39pm
9 groomsmen with the groom, Banky W showing off their all black shoes shortly before the wedding in Cape Town, Sout
http://metronaija.com/photo-groomsmen-flaunt-shoes-banky-w-adesua-etomi-white-wedding/
L
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by loneatar: 12:41pm
Nonsense
98 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Simplep(f): 12:41pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Destined2win: 12:42pm
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by vivypretty(f): 12:44pm
and this is news....
26 Likes
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:55pm
Cool
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by miqos02(m): 1:37pm
ok, una no go kill us with nabila and banky stories today
5 Likes
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Whogoblog: 1:38pm
Mastercraft
Reading This News , Will be Like ...
Since They No Invite me ... for this One
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Hundreddegrees(m): 1:39pm
I'm just waiting for Ebuka's outfit
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by valdes00(m): 1:39pm
You guys are not alone...
My shoe no fine, Buh I will never be intimidated...
47 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Shaw007(m): 1:39pm
No level for Ebuka this time
1 Like
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 1:39pm
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by kYjelly2: 1:39pm
Which straight guy do you know that flaunts shoes
This is extremely gay and childish
Well, they may all be closet gays, but don't pick today to come out bros
6 Likes
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:39pm
I can only see three shoes, the rest are 'akpoolas'.
Meanwhile oritsefemi no go like this news at all..
3 Likes
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by lelvin(m): 1:39pm
Issorait
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by SillyMods: 1:39pm
loneatar:Childish indeed
2 Likes
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by dadebayo1(m): 1:39pm
Chaiii today front page baad2017 all through ON2017 Ebuka shoe
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Akeos: 1:39pm
make i flaunt my face too.....
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Edunwa302(m): 1:39pm
Same Ebuka shoe still on point here
2 Likes
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by vlynn(f): 1:40pm
It's about to go down
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Israel17(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by xandy84: 1:40pm
Price? I'm surprised nobody is quoting the price of the shoes cos that's what Nigerian celebrity are knows for.
1 Like
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by marsoden: 1:40pm
Person no go charge his/her phone, na to dey flaunt rubbish. With all these hype about this wedding, I'm praying it also last cos it's just too much.
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by pol23: 1:40pm
Flaunt your shoe...
I just tire for this matter
Some day I will flaunt my brain and my service for humanity..
1 Like
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Otegah87: 1:41pm
Lemme go an join them
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Akeos: 1:42pm
is dis suppose to b news
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by hejoskofficial: 1:42pm
love 'em shoes so Baad
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by zicoraads(m): 1:43pm
kYjelly2:I know one. Me
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by AntiWailer: 1:43pm
Thank God. We have seen Ebuka's shoe
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by Toyade888(m): 1:44pm
See mine
|Re: Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) by dasean1(m): 1:44pm
news??
I'll Go For Miss Cote D Ivoire In Miss World: / How Taiwo Oshadipe Died, Her Last BBM Update / Another Picture Of President Obama's Daughter ,malia , Resurfaces
Viewing this topic: kunleham, fowosh, obynojap1010, Hope6289(f), bogtrotter, Obakam47(m), cutiedave(m), MrJorge(m), f4flakes(f), Drienzia, rugxykay, tayokem(m), ogayor, NmeriEkele(m), GreatMahmud, obatoro(m), holuwakore(m), profolaolu, ahlee1(m), superpauL(m), Fuckadict(m), gentlebullet(m), mrgbite(m), Patheos(m), Savviey, Deux, davuvid(m), AkamAloRaphIk, Obuzz(m), Dayoto, Pangea, kenerylola, Freest(m), ifeegee(f), kaypompey(m), Harbyhourdune(m), TagNaija(m), destiro(m), abdoolorunwa(m), Souljeezy(m), noupzy, Copperfield(m), actioncadet, Edmen(m), Tedassie(m), achp(m), teemah21(f), Selfprince1(m), iWasNotHere(m), jp79, TheDreamChaser, Toyinsbtc, chicent2k3(m), dumero, Activeman391(m), chuchu4, shawwal1(m), ImmaculateIam(m), Potch, KendrickAyomide(m), mandhi(m), opiscopy(m), kukus01(m), mintyx(m), Jasy(m) and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13