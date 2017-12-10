₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 6:43pm
Lukaku should be sharing his pay with Pogba...without Pogba he is just useless
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by kennosklint(m): 6:44pm
9jaBloke:lolz wahala
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by thosedays: 6:44pm
As it stands now, United are in better position to Win this match.
Only.. if they can come out and play
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by szen(m): 6:44pm
Is martial still in this game?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by coolie1: 6:44pm
mouri bobo I tell you say make u no put lukaku u no go ever hear
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by maynia: 6:44pm
mrMeen:
Lol
Whipping boys
Olodo
Check manchester united and Chelsea head to head and come back to your daddy
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Zanas: 6:44pm
Ha Lukaku, he can't even keep the ball or make a good pass to a teammate
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by haymekus: 6:44pm
Fernaldinho is playing as a cb
Manu need to exploit city's weakness
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Zanas: 6:45pm
Goal!!!!!!!!!!
Otamendi
Man utd 1:2 Man City
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 6:45pm
GOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
15 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 6:45pm
Lukaku assisted again
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 6:45pm
Lukaku again
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Zanas: 6:45pm
Lukaku is a disaster
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Santinojr: 6:45pm
Goal! Otamendi By Benin Guy
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:45pm
Gooooaaaalllll
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by coolie1: 6:45pm
why lukaku whyyyyyyy
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by purplekayc(m): 6:45pm
Lukaku fu,ks up
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by openmine(m): 6:46pm
lukaku has killed manutd ohh
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by sirfee(m): 6:46pm
Man u 2 Man city 1
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:46pm
mukina2:Lol abeg where that pop corn
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:46pm
We need someone who can give out passes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by szen(m): 6:46pm
United need correct wingers. Rashi, lingers and martial are trying, but there're not natural wingers. How did they not see Salah?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 6:46pm
♤ *clears throat*
♤ammyluv2002
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Zanas: 6:46pm
What the hell is wrong with Lukaku?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Charles4075(m): 6:46pm
OGA seunny4lif, LUKAKU Don assist another one again ohhh.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by freezyprinzy(m): 6:46pm
My heart lukaku e no go better for u o
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 6:46pm
If Mou is not careful, Lukaku will cost him his job
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by iluvpomo(m): 6:47pm
xynerise:I thought that was harsh and then he did that ...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by boboye012: 6:47pm
baybeeboi:
Oshey!! Optajoe
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by PhilAmadeus: 6:47pm
Seriously Lukaku issa bad omen.....Wwhy God....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:47pm
Charles4075:Mou go buy useless player come Man Utd
|Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by sirfee(m): 6:47pm
mukina2:Lol,match never end na.
