Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 6:43pm
Lukaku should be sharing his pay with Pogba...without Pogba he is just useless
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by kennosklint(m): 6:44pm
9jaBloke:
Man U suppose sell Lukaku use the money smoke weed.
lolz wahala

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by thosedays: 6:44pm
As it stands now, United are in better position to Win this match.

Only.. if they can come out and play
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by szen(m): 6:44pm
Is martial still in this game?
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by coolie1: 6:44pm
mouri bobo I tell you say make u no put lukaku u no go ever hear

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by maynia: 6:44pm
mrMeen:


who is this one I dey cheer for you and your complaining you know your our whipping boys na Man Utd no hard feelings we are coming to your house to give you the two a year beating.

Lol
Whipping boys
Olodo

Check manchester united and Chelsea head to head and come back to your daddy
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Zanas: 6:44pm
Ha Lukaku, he can't even keep the ball or make a good pass to a teammate
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by haymekus: 6:44pm
Fernaldinho is playing as a cb

Manu need to exploit city's weakness
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Zanas: 6:45pm
Goal!!!!!!!!!!
Otamendi
Man utd 1:2 Man City

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 6:45pm
GOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

grin grin grin grin grin

15 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 6:45pm
Lukaku assisted again
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 6:45pm
Lukaku again angry
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Zanas: 6:45pm
Lukaku is a disaster
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Santinojr: 6:45pm
Goal! Otamendi By Benin Guy
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:45pm
Gooooaaaalllll
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by coolie1: 6:45pm
why lukaku whyyyyyyy

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by purplekayc(m): 6:45pm
Lukaku fu,ks up
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by openmine(m): 6:46pm
lukaku has killed manutd ohh
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by sirfee(m): 6:46pm
Man u 2 Man city 1
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:46pm
mukina2:
gooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaallllllllll
Lol abeg where that pop corn grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:46pm
We need someone who can give out passes
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by szen(m): 6:46pm
United need correct wingers. Rashi, lingers and martial are trying, but there're not natural wingers. How did they not see Salah?
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 6:46pm
♤ *clears throat*
♤ammyluv2002 grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Zanas: 6:46pm
What the hell is wrong with Lukaku?
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by Charles4075(m): 6:46pm
OGA seunny4lif, LUKAKU Don assist another one again ohhh.

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by freezyprinzy(m): 6:46pm
My heart lukaku e no go better for u o
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 6:46pm
If Mou is not careful, Lukaku will cost him his job
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by iluvpomo(m): 6:47pm
xynerise:
Lukaku will always be an idiot
I thought that was harsh and then he did that ... cheesy
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by boboye012: 6:47pm
baybeeboi:
Stat

5 - Five of David Silva’s six Premier League goal involvements against Man Utd have come at Old Trafford (three goals, two assists). Thorn.

Oshey!! Optajoe
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by PhilAmadeus: 6:47pm
Seriously Lukaku issa bad omen.....Wwhy God....
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:47pm
Charles4075:
OGA seunny4lif, LUKAKU Don assist another one again ohhh.
Mou go buy useless player come Man Utd
Re: Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) - Live by sirfee(m): 6:47pm
mukina2:
GOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

grin grin grin grin grin
Lol,match never end na.

