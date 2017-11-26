₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,786 members, 3,934,750 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos (20642 Views)
Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone / Was Black Friday Worth All The Hype? / Lagosians Overcrowd Shoprite Mall In Ikeja [black Friday Palava] (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:13pm On Nov 25
It carried on throughout the day on Friday as millions flocked to malls, stores and retail websites to snag a bargain.
While most were peaceful in their pursuit of cut-priced goods, brawls and tugs-of-war erupted in different stores.
At the Mall of America in Minneapolis, thousands queued up before the mall opened at 5am on Friday to snag thousands of free gifts and snap up deals which were being offered
Eager shoppers were seen cramped against the store's doors as they waited patiently to get their hands on early Christmas gifts at Macy's in Herald Square on Thursday night.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5110121/Retailers-look-woo-shoppers-rivals-Amazon-grows.html
https://www.google.com/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5113559/amp/Shoppers-world-join-Black-Friday-chaos.html
4 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by kulboy(m): 1:13pm On Nov 25
What about yellow Monday
3 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:14pm On Nov 25
In Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Jeffrey Clark and Jania Carreiro waited outside Walmart for its doors to open at 1am on Friday.
The store will be open for almost 24 hours until 11pm on Friday night.
People slept outside
4 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by midehi2(f): 1:14pm On Nov 25
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by smithsydny(m): 1:15pm On Nov 25
Oyinbo swt oo
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:15pm On Nov 25
Shoppers picking up TVs and PlayStation.
2 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:17pm On Nov 25
Shoppers checking sunglasses and handbags.
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:19pm On Nov 25
More
2 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:20pm On Nov 25
A woman looks at a pair of boots in Macy's Herald Square, which is offering 40 per cent off of boots and shoes.
Newyork best buy.
7 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:22pm On Nov 25
Here everything is scam, mans for buy giant plasma and ps4 for the pain
30 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by sonoforogun(m): 1:22pm On Nov 25
Materialism. What happened to the ones they bought in previous 'black friday'?
15 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Olalan(m): 1:22pm On Nov 25
Not like the scam we have here in Nigeria especially on the online platforms.
49 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:23pm On Nov 25
At Valley View Mall in Roanoke, Virginia, DJ Russell Prusak entertained shoppers in one of the mall's ploys to keep people coming in rather than shop online.
Apple sales man attending to shoppers in a mall
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:25pm On Nov 25
More
1 Share
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by shortgun(m): 1:25pm On Nov 25
its all a scam
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Nlandking: 1:26pm On Nov 25
This ones are the real Black Friday...Blackfridayi. Nigeria is a scam
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by cyojunior1: 1:27pm On Nov 25
.
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Queenlovely(f): 1:27pm On Nov 25
I graduated from Princeton in 2009 and I felt like I have been duped. The experience they promised wasn't what I got. I had buyer's remorse. People Expectation from me is higher because of their perception of Princeton and Harvard.
Scarcity mentality is dangerous. Salesmen use it a lot.
They use limited time and offer to persuade you to buy.
I bought a shop in central London because the owner made me believe that so many other people were interested in it too. I resold the shop a week later when I knew the secret
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:28pm On Nov 25
From Ukraine
2 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by error4040: 1:30pm On Nov 25
Gadammit!!!! 55inch HDVTV & a PS4pro anytime any day.
where that Winsh Pidgin2 ?
come and see what your Hell of a country Online Retailers can't provide.
cc Pidgin2
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by thorpido(m): 1:31pm On Nov 25
All these people didn't have TVs in their houses before?
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Queenlovely(f): 1:32pm On Nov 25
Back in 2010. I sold all my cars, tv, radio and gave old books to local book clubs.
I decluttered my wardrobe, gave out electronics to strangers. Gave my laptops to civil society.
I felt lighter. My living room became spacious. people were baffled at my transformation and I explained minimalism to them. They thought is was a religion but I explained further. Now they all became minimalist.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Funjosh(m): 1:33pm On Nov 25
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Evablizin(f): 1:33pm On Nov 25
Wow,wow,wow,wow,wow,wow,wow,wow.
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:36pm On Nov 25
In pictures from a shop in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, huge crowds can be seen struggling to get hold of huge Samsung TVs.
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:40pm On Nov 25
Shoppers will spend nearly £8billion this weekend as stores slash prices for Black Friday.
Desperate customers rip into the huge stacks of TVs in Sau Paulo this morning as the Black Friday chaos begins
Shoppers wait outside the entrance to Game in Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford, east London after the video game retailer opened its doors at midnight for Black Friday.
3 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:42pm On Nov 25
In Athens, meanwhile, queues are already starting to build as shoppers in Greece strike out in search of deals
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:45pm On Nov 25
ALABAMA: At the Buckle store in Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, a mass brawl which began with two women shut down the whole shopping center
1 Share
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:45pm On Nov 25
UK
1 Like
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 1:45pm On Nov 25
more
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by mangala14(m): 1:55pm On Nov 25
Better than Nigeria purplefriday
5 Likes
|Re: Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos by error4040: 2:09pm On Nov 25
Evablizin:Madam why bring an ambulance in here ?
26 Likes 4 Shares
Beware Of False Yahoomail Termination Request / Who Says You Can't Make It Through The Internet. Do It On Fiverr Today! / CBN Injects $280M Into FX Market, Increases Sale To Bdcs
Viewing this topic: bongo2011, bobbyANSELEM, arthurous(m), ADEWUMIMichael(m), Akoniakin(m), cleish(m), Matanna, Adebiopon, BuddhaPalm(m), QuantAnalyst, KasperDemoo(m), aminubako1, Swaggzkid, azarenka(f), famous1000(m), madey1302, SPDAZZY(f), Elui2(m), bigdady9ja1(m), favelli(m), 2shure, fishbone11(m), uncletech(m), buzp(m), Amos87(m), Onyenna(m), Bowale007(m), point5, nwokechisom, ikuku5914, Itzurboi(m), MichaelRJ, soti(m), joe4christ(m), vicfajeze(m), matrix4(m), NigerDeltan(m), smurdyblak, slimmoney(m), wissy47, Pvibe007, infotainment(m), lamps4blues, Akposkibo(m), xclusiveguy4(m), Totoch, lakeside50(m), sirAliyu(m), Kingsasian(m), tonguengineer(m), boyejo, kasillars(m), Sheunma, kavey10(m), gunuvi(m), jd3trice(m), PabloAfricanus(m), Carinaflo(f), wonderful228, Pwettyella(f), ozowarac, ultimatebunmi1(f), badinfluence(m), dex711, justifeany, najighjighpaul, SLOVFO(m), hablink, Annruby(f), emmauc(m), beneezy(m), tnktosin(m), adenine02, daniska3yaro(m), everdeen(f), ryusufu(m), lukasa, Ermacc, bellong, fitinwell, obarome1, Rooty, Sucesspredicts, topsonjto(m), supaphlymee(m), ABDamola(m), Suntemi(m), Melvinsofty, idreesjigo, zenti99(m), Yarnvibes(f), tmax2net, rayralph(m), Odunharry(m), deanmartins(m), JIkaba(m), chinexxx(m), Treshmike(m), Muafrika2, FocusedDiva(f), adanny01(m), tigarlomotee(m), tundelomo(m), ogbevireo, rex750(m), sharpwriter, Mubarack44(m), Justnora(f), Therock5555(m), phizzle017(m), crazygod(m), Unekz(m), kayloyal87(m), preshlysoundz(m), boldx(m), olumbateey(m), sirssb(m), Niccoloimhotep, awoo47, oliha03, Ibime(m), onome442, oloriooko(m), Lazyreporta(m), NwaliE01(m), green030, whyx06(m), yungfritzzleDee(m), Sure247(m), Alexkene(m), Nehemiah18, netmillionaires(m), OYEDIPE(f), AdeniyiA(m), dimanche4real(m), ijaw1stson, Fadedjeans, lovingyouhun, ConcernMan, biafrasun, waass777, tonyeb2k, oluplus(m), lifestyle1(m), checkedout, cnsprince76, IyawoNwoke(f), abioz(m), Ghost01(m), deen11(m), dyoungforester(m), Generalkaycee(m), umulobi, kontrolbuoy, Romeo3(m), boja28(m), deebee13(f), Rheetaa(f), thesishelp, Lawlan, kimoyo, Ganjababe, Lilbvlgari733(m), funshybam(m), yomadepraze(m), Aythereal, WUMIFAN(m), osojohnay, jokepearl(f), mesh33(m), brooklyn2019, midonath, vanhelsing2099(m), Omoedeki(m), bodmas119(m), salewa01(f), jimotochukwuobi(m), jossy26, Ileriahur(m), deedat205(m), vboss(m), starpon1, LeopardX, Bablarry(m), vital94(m), martineverest(m), Teel012, ekamaobobaro891(f), Khd95(m), Allylic(f), lajjy(m), Fingerprinter(m), bonstyle, Femiii, wisecicero(m), arithcom(m), Ossaic66(m), oluseyex(m), MonsieurCoder, Vacora(m), kunlevski003(m), ERONX(m), Okinqz01(m), blingxx(m), GreatrAnalyst, Dailyfavour(m), seunseye(m), millomaniac, TIDDOLL(m), depezee(m), yemibayo(m), akinbode1(m), Toppie2(f), prettnma(f), wapu, jaygee1, domaindivine(m), Comkash, IamChiboi(m), jomoh, Kbabes, eponoloyin, EENGAGER, akinkudin, EVILFOREST, Hafsat24(f), youngdad, jumzzy448, Charles487, shingu(m), Kelvlopez, goke1234, Sugar97, Wisedove(m), google1(m), Greenvilla(m), Timex139(m), ULSHERLAN(m), iukpe, Qc1(m), rafa9(m), HolyHero, mato0012(m), hardewalex23(m), ironempress(f), emmancecute(m), Nneka297, Priest69(m), KELECHI02(m), Tonyreal49, Frankfit13(m), Jennifer89(f), solex2g4(m), bukas15(m), MISTAICEY02288(m), kellyjc(m), Salisville, Apex051(m), Simon21(m), holuwamurewa(m), Hilux101 and 323 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11