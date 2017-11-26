Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Black Friday Madness In Shocking Photos (20642 Views)

Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone / Was Black Friday Worth All The Hype? / Lagosians Overcrowd Shoprite Mall In Ikeja [black Friday Palava] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







While most were peaceful in their pursuit of cut-priced goods, brawls and tugs-of-war erupted in different stores.





At the Mall of America in Minneapolis, thousands queued up before the mall opened at 5am on Friday to snag thousands of free gifts and snap up deals which were being offered





Eager shoppers were seen cramped against the store's doors as they waited patiently to get their hands on early Christmas gifts at Macy's in Herald Square on Thursday night.





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5110121/Retailers-look-woo-shoppers-rivals-Amazon-grows.html



https://www.google.com/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5113559/amp/Shoppers-world-join-Black-Friday-chaos.html It carried on throughout the day on Friday as millions flocked to malls, stores and retail websites to snag a bargain.While most were peaceful in their pursuit of cut-priced goods, brawls and tugs-of-war erupted in different stores.At the Mall of America in Minneapolis, thousands queued up before the mall opened at 5am on Friday to snag thousands of free gifts and snap up deals which were being offeredEager shoppers were seen cramped against the store's doors as they waited patiently to get their hands on early Christmas gifts at Macy's in Herald Square on Thursday night. 4 Likes

What about yellow Monday 3 Likes

In Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Jeffrey Clark and Jania Carreiro waited outside Walmart for its doors to open at 1am on Friday.





The store will be open for almost 24 hours until 11pm on Friday night.





People slept outside 4 Likes

Oyinbo swt oo 8 Likes 2 Shares

Shoppers picking up TVs and PlayStation. 2 Likes

Shoppers checking sunglasses and handbags.

More 2 Likes

A woman looks at a pair of boots in Macy's Herald Square, which is offering 40 per cent off of boots and shoes.





Newyork best buy. 7 Likes

Here everything is scam, mans for buy giant plasma and ps4 for the pain 30 Likes

Materialism. What happened to the ones they bought in previous 'black friday'? 15 Likes

Not like the scam we have here in Nigeria especially on the online platforms. 49 Likes 6 Shares

At Valley View Mall in Roanoke, Virginia, DJ Russell Prusak entertained shoppers in one of the mall's ploys to keep people coming in rather than shop online.





Apple sales man attending to shoppers in a mall 6 Likes 1 Share

More 1 Share

its all a scam 3 Likes 1 Share

This ones are the real Black Friday...Blackfridayi. Nigeria is a scam 31 Likes 3 Shares

.

I graduated from Princeton in 2009 and I felt like I have been duped. The experience they promised wasn't what I got. I had buyer's remorse. People Expectation from me is higher because of their perception of Princeton and Harvard.

Scarcity mentality is dangerous. Salesmen use it a lot.

They use limited time and offer to persuade you to buy.



I bought a shop in central London because the owner made me believe that so many other people were interested in it too. I resold the shop a week later when I knew the secret 10 Likes 1 Share

From Ukraine 2 Likes



Gadammit!!!! 55inch HDVTV & a PS4pro anytime any day.



where that Winsh Pidgin2 ?

come and see what your Hell of a country Online Retailers can't provide.





cc Pidgin2 17 Likes 2 Shares

All these people didn't have TVs in their houses before? 8 Likes 2 Shares

Back in 2010. I sold all my cars, tv, radio and gave old books to local book clubs.

I decluttered my wardrobe, gave out electronics to strangers. Gave my laptops to civil society.



I felt lighter. My living room became spacious. people were baffled at my transformation and I explained minimalism to them. They thought is was a religion but I explained further. Now they all became minimalist. 8 Likes 1 Share







Wow,wow,wow,wow,wow,wow,wow,wow. Wow,wow,wow,wow,wow,wow,wow,wow.

In pictures from a shop in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, huge crowds can be seen struggling to get hold of huge Samsung TVs.

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 2 Likes

Shoppers will spend nearly £8billion this weekend as stores slash prices for Black Friday.







Desperate customers rip into the huge stacks of TVs in Sau Paulo this morning as the Black Friday chaos begins











Shoppers wait outside the entrance to Game in Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford, east London after the video game retailer opened its doors at midnight for Black Friday. 3 Likes

In Athens, meanwhile, queues are already starting to build as shoppers in Greece strike out in search of deals

ALABAMA: At the Buckle store in Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, a mass brawl which began with two women shut down the whole shopping center 1 Share

UK 1 Like

more

Better than Nigeria purplefriday 5 Likes