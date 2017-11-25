₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding
|Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by GistMeMore(m): 1:22pm
@GISTMORE
Oritsefemi and friends portrait before his wife-to-be Nabila's parents at the venue
https://www.gistmore.com/oritsefemi-friends-portrait-nabilas-parent-photo
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by madridguy(m): 1:24pm
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by midehi2(f): 1:24pm
Na so
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by bigtt76(f): 1:47pm
Prostrate and not Portrait
GistMeMore:
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by teresafaith(f): 1:49pm
Portrait or prostrate
Yellowba say prostrate no be respect
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by GistMeMore(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by GistMeMore(m): 3:02pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by mogboyelade(f): 4:11pm
Papa and mama no yellow, Nabila brighter than her future.
18 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by BruncleZuma: 4:21pm
I don tire...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by forayfleo(m): 4:23pm
Good one for him
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by mykh01(m): 4:23pm
Abeg correct that grammatical blunder first
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by BarakOkenny(m): 4:23pm
Looks like Oritshe Femi's carnival is stealing the frontpage shine of Banky's white wedding oo.
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by Moloso(m): 4:24pm
nice one... is like the mum was not happy with it... look at the pics carefully
3 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by NoFavors: 4:24pm
God, please can you just let this weekend pass real quick?
Man don tire
5 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by qualityGod(m): 4:24pm
Because of woman chai Na God
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by Lothario(m): 4:26pm
Wait there's a disconnect here why are her parents dark in complexion and she's light in complexion
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by mcchancer(m): 4:26pm
Who she follow white? Parents all dark
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by Spanner4(m): 4:26pm
The parents look unhappy
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:27pm
Y are u showing us?
Should i have been the one prostrating?!
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by dominique(f): 4:29pm
The parents of the bride should be dressed in more presentable coordinated outfits than these. The mum's lace and gele looks cheap and local. I have a feeling they are not in support of their daughter's wedding to a serial baby daddy who fights in clubs but grudgingly attended. Even the looks on their faces speaks volumes
Wishing the couple HML sha
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by bastien: 4:30pm
Na so na
He wan stand before shake their hands?
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by Montez90: 4:30pm
Most useless news of the week
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by sampatdikachi(m): 4:31pm
mogboyelade:
mogboyelade:
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by Sexytemi(f): 4:31pm
Both husband and wife yaff bleach finish o, look at how her parent are dark and she's white...just can't imagine the color of their child.
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by ajibolabd: 4:32pm
na u sabi
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by pahen1991: 4:32pm
papa dark mama dark how come de girl come yellow
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by Thukzee01(m): 4:34pm
No bad feelings ooo ,buh did Banky W do this ?
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by simonlee(m): 4:35pm
how does this concern us now? ....bloggers be careful!
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by safarigirl(f): 4:35pm
That man is not Oritsefemi, why are bloggers like this and why ate NL mods so careless?
1) That man is dark
2) His hair is on lowcut, Oritsefemi is on dreads
3) That shirt he is wearing is not the same as the lace Oritsefemi had on..
Nairaland mods, this is the second wrong picture you have pushed to FP, first, it was Adesuwa and Banky, now this.
Seun call your mods to order, lest they make nonsense of your hard work
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by Abeyjide: 4:36pm
N.a. wedding galore today
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by lenghtinny(m): 4:36pm
Only God knows what the skin complexion of the product of this union will be as husband and wife don bleach their skin comot.
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding by Joephat(m): 4:43pm
God forbid
