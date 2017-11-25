Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oritse Femi Prostrates Before Nabila Fash's Parents At Their Traditional Wedding (21466 Views)

@GISTMORE



Oritsefemi and friends portrait before his wife-to-be Nabila's parents at the venue



GistMeMore:

@GISTMORE



Oritsefemi and friends portrait before his wife-to-be Nabila's parents at the venue



Portrait or prostrate

Yellowba say prostrate no be respect 6 Likes 1 Share

Papa and mama no yellow, Nabila brighter than her future. 18 Likes

Abeg correct that grammatical blunder first

Looks like Oritshe Femi's carnival is stealing the frontpage shine of Banky's white wedding oo. 1 Like

nice one... is like the mum was not happy with it... look at the pics carefully 3 Likes

God, please can you just let this weekend pass real quick?



Man don tire 5 Likes

Wait there's a disconnect here why are her parents dark in complexion and she's light in complexion 7 Likes 1 Share

Who she follow white? Parents all dark





The parents look unhappy The parents look unhappy 1 Like



Should i have been the one prostrating?! Y are u showing us?Should i have been the one prostrating?!

The parents of the bride should be dressed in more presentable coordinated outfits than these. The mum's lace and gele looks cheap and local. I have a feeling they are not in support of their daughter's wedding to a serial baby daddy who fights in clubs but grudgingly attended. Even the looks on their faces speaks volumes



Wishing the couple HML sha 4 Likes 1 Share

He wan stand before shake their hands?

Most useless news of the week 2 Likes

mogboyelade:

Papa and mama no yellow, Nabila brighter than her future. mogboyelade:

Papa and mama no yellow, Nabila brighter than her future.

Both husband and wife yaff bleach finish o, look at how her parent are dark and she's white...just can't imagine the color of their child. 2 Likes

papa dark mama dark how come de girl come yellow

No bad feelings ooo ,buh did Banky W do this ?

how does this concern us now? ....bloggers be careful! how does this concern us now? ....bloggers be careful!

That man is not Oritsefemi, why are bloggers like this and why ate NL mods so careless?



1) That man is dark



2) His hair is on lowcut, Oritsefemi is on dreads



3) That shirt he is wearing is not the same as the lace Oritsefemi had on..





Nairaland mods, this is the second wrong picture you have pushed to FP, first, it was Adesuwa and Banky, now this.



Seun call your mods to order, lest they make nonsense of your hard work

Only God knows what the skin complexion of the product of this union will be as husband and wife don bleach their skin comot. 1 Like