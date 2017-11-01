₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:37pm
Governor Ben Ayade welcomed Governor Seriake Dickson, Governor, Badaru Abubaka of Jigawa State , Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ikweremadu, Sen. Dino Melaye, Attorney General of the Federation and host of other senators to Calabar for the Southern Senators retreat in Cross Rivers State(Southern Senators' Forum Retreat).
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/sarakiekweremadudino-melayeothers-in.html?m=1
|Re: Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by madridguy(m): 1:37pm
Seen.
|Re: Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:37pm
|Re: Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by lordkush: 1:43pm
nice one.
congregation of pDp members
|Re: Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by princechurchill(m): 2:19pm
They don de go one by one...
|Re: Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by TANTUMERGO007: 2:22pm
PDP shall rise again
|Re: Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by zombieHUNTER: 2:23pm
The agenda would have been how to better the lives of the masses if they were not Nigerian politicians...
1 Like
|Re: Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by chukwuemekafran(m): 2:26pm
the alignments are real,zombies and their fake dullard propaganda President will be voted out 2019,there is no two ways about it.
|Re: Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by miqos03: 3:05pm
ok
|Re: Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by Benjom(m): 3:07pm
Good
|Re: Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye In Calabar For Southeastern Senators Retreat by gurunlocker: 3:07pm
Saraki and Dino are Northerners now, what is their business there?
