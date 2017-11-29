₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by jetroolowole(m): 2:15pm On Nov 25
Steve Jobs. J.K. Rowling. Walt Disney. Oprah. What do all these famous people have in common? They’ve all been fired.
If you’re currently staring at your own pink slip – or anticipating one in the near future, what will you do?
Freak Out
Sign a severance agreement
Cut down finances
File for unemployment benefits
Beg for one last shot
Look for any job
Take a gig job
Start sending out resumes instantly
Start a business
Take a trip
Fall back to your 2nd income
Leave a message below
Non of the above
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by bodejohn(m): 3:00pm On Nov 25
Begin to prepare for the inevitable now...
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by jetroolowole(m): 4:30pm On Nov 25
bodejohn:Ha ha I deliberately leave that options out now. But it's sure the best way to go
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by tbliss22(m): 5:40pm On Nov 25
jetroolowole:
How I wish 99.9% off our gainfully employed youth can think towards such direction. No mater what my 3 to 4 passive income must be running even till I die.
No time!!
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by jetroolowole(m): 5:28am On Nov 26
tbliss22:Surely passive income should be the ultimate objective for any serious person
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by lavendae(m): 12:30pm On Nov 27
I got fired on friday , no benefit after one year working with the organization, i worked out the gate confused and almost crying, got home ,went to church on sunday 'living faith church 'got a new job on monday
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by jetroolowole(m): 6:10am
lavendae:Congrats to you. Sounds like a movie but not everyone has that opportunity
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by trustibk1(m): 7:04am
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by Daddykush: 7:04am
I'll fall back on my "side job". Very dangerous to reply on one source of income in Nigeria.
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by Christane(m): 7:04am
.first i will cum bak up ..analysis d situation 4 a week or two to get myself bak 2geda ..then go job hunting ....cus wen dz z lyf d z hope ..and God z preparing u 4 great things ahead ...
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by coolie1: 7:05am
what do you expect me to do go and sleep
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by deebrain(m): 7:05am
Its the era of private business. Sacking is more of a motivation to start your own thing.
Even those doing big full time oil sector jobs dey follow us drag bet9ja, bulk sms, recharge cards, chicken farms and the likes now...
Anyone relying on only his paid employment in this country as it is, deserves a statue in imo state.
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by Tattooboy: 7:05am
Well, i got a call from a friend that a customer complained about a horrible service I gave him. The implication of this can be really bad. Expecting my query today. I always try to be nice to all customers, but I know it hasn't been 100%.
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by BruncleZuma: 7:05am
If it was necessary I'd move my pet goldfish and non-company related Kaya and leave.
But if it was uncalled for and unfair.
I will move all my files into my hard-drive format the computer and leave.
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by ladeb: 7:06am
protest
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by GAZZUZZ(m): 7:07am
by who na?
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by yeyerolling: 7:07am
Na die be dat o. Dont wanna think about it
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:08am
Relocate from this country immediately I ain't got time to be unemployed here
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by Oyiboman69: 7:08am
Life is full of n irregularities
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by newoffer: 7:08am
Go straight to the market, stock my food bank. eat n sleep for a week to relieve stress. Don't kill yourself over a job. Relax n rebrand
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by obajoey(m): 7:09am
Home is where the heart is. Go home and relax. Start a new life.
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by Ugoeze2016: 7:09am
Travel and sleep more
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by MhizzAJ(f): 7:09am
How can someone have only one source of income in this zoo...
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by PointZerom: 7:10am
I fired myself since 2006 and set up my own business. It pays to be a boss.
Start a business
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by trustibk1(m): 7:13am
jetroolowole:
i can't get sacked or fired cause I am the boss of myself
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by Originality007: 7:14am
what is the diff btw sacked and fired?
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by vowel(m): 7:14am
Nothing is permanent so i believe having dat mindset i need to have an alternative,mayb going into buying n selling business or travel out to chill somewia to hv a rethink on way forward
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by Skullminers: 7:14am
I will start my period business that will be able to compete with my ex-employees in the trade market......
The best revenge is Optimum Success....
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by PointZerom: 7:15am
yeyerolling:
|Re: What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? by jaxxy(m): 7:16am
Tell my Ex boss to kiss my a$$
