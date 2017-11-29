Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What Will You Do If You Are Sacked Or Fired? (1657 Views)

Steve Jobs. J.K. Rowling. Walt Disney. Oprah. What do all these famous people have in common? They’ve all been fired.



If you’re currently staring at your own pink slip – or anticipating one in the near future, what will you do?



Freak Out

Sign a severance agreement

Cut down finances

File for unemployment benefits

Beg for one last shot

Look for any job

Take a gig job

Start sending out resumes instantly

Start a business

Take a trip

Fall back to your 2nd income

Non of the above

Begin to prepare for the inevitable now...

Ha ha I deliberately leave that options out now. But it's sure the best way to go

jetroolowole:

How I wish 99.9% off our gainfully employed youth can think towards such direction. No mater what my 3 to 4 passive income must be running even till I die.



How I wish 99.9% off our gainfully employed youth can think towards such direction. No mater what my 3 to 4 passive income must be running even till I die.

No time!!

How I wish 99.9% off our gainfully employed youth can think towards such direction. No mater what my 3 to 4 passive income must be running even till I die.



Surely passive income should be the ultimate objective for any serious person

I got fired on friday , no benefit after one year working with the organization, i worked out the gate confused and almost crying, got home ,went to church on sunday 'living faith church 'got a new job on monday

lavendae:

Congrats to you. Sounds like a movie but not everyone has that opportunity

I'll fall back on my "side job". Very dangerous to reply on one source of income in Nigeria.

.first i will cum bak up ..analysis d situation 4 a week or two to get myself bak 2geda ..then go job hunting ....cus wen dz z lyf d z hope ..and God z preparing u 4 great things ahead ...

what do you expect me to do go and sleep

Its the era of private business. Sacking is more of a motivation to start your own thing.



Even those doing big full time oil sector jobs dey follow us drag bet9ja, bulk sms, recharge cards, chicken farms and the likes now...



Anyone relying on only his paid employment in this country as it is, deserves a statue in imo state.

Well, i got a call from a friend that a customer complained about a horrible service I gave him. The implication of this can be really bad. Expecting my query today. I always try to be nice to all customers, but I know it hasn't been 100%.

If it was necessary I'd move my pet goldfish and non-company related Kaya and leave.



But if it was uncalled for and unfair.



I will move all my files into my hard-drive format the computer and leave.

protest

by who na?

Na die be dat o. Dont wanna think about it

Relocate from this country immediately
I ain't got time to be unemployed here

Life is full of n irregularities

Go straight to the market, stock my food bank. eat n sleep for a week to relieve stress. Don't kill yourself over a job. Relax n rebrand

Home is where the heart is. Go home and relax. Start a new life.

Travel and sleep more

How can someone have only one source of income in this zoo...

I fired myself since 2006 and set up my own business. It pays to be a boss.

Start a business

i can't get sacked or fired cause I am the boss of myself 1 Like

what is the diff btw sacked and fired?

Nothing is permanent so i believe having dat mindset i need to have an alternative,mayb going into buying n selling business or travel out to chill somewia to hv a rethink on way forward

I will start my period business that will be able to compete with my ex-employees in the trade market......











The best revenge is Optimum Success....

Na die be dat o. Dont wanna think about it