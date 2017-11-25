₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by kirajustice: 3:01pm
Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose were seen discussing and laughing together in Ifaki-Ekiti for the funeral of Mama Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi, mother of Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.
Both men had a small 'feud' barely a week ago after Fayose criticized El-rufai's decision to sack over 21,000 teachers in Kaduna. From the photos below, it seems both men have buried the hatchet.
Fayose had earlier attacked El-rufai's method on twitter, pointing out that rather than letting go of the teachers, the Kaduna State Government should visit Ekiti State to learn what they did to improve 26% performance in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination in 2014 to 74.86 percent in 2017.
He tweeted that 'It is not the state government’s right to set a test for teachers but that of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN)'.
Elrufai replied via twitter also, saying; "Your Excellency Sir, We are not sacking teachers in Kaduna. Rather we are replacing unqualified people who are unfit to be called teachers to save the future of the next generation".
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by kirajustice: 3:02pm
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by Lucy001(f): 3:03pm
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 3:14pm
That's the political class for u, they turn the gullible supporters the way they like
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by Keneking: 3:17pm
Tinubu wont like this setup.
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by Ermacc: 3:19pm
Take any politician seriously at your own peril. At the end of the day, we are the buttt of all jokes
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by Itzchrist: 3:22pm
kirajustice:politics, no permanent friend no permanent enemy.
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 3:32pm
The intention of all politicians is the same, they only need different platforms to realise it.
Politicians, Prostitutes and footballers are the same, they're never loyal and money is name of the game.
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by Stalwert: 3:56pm
Where you expecting them to trade punches .... them no be abgero na for online their abgero they start.
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by Corrinthians(m): 6:18pm
Late Nnamdidiot Cownu and Fayose's slaves right now..
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by lustychima: 6:47pm
El rufi sounded mature and sane in his response to the ekiti agbero
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:49pm
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:49pm
That's why I like African politicians, no permanent friendship, just permanent interest, while hungry e-rats will be fighting there will be making merry at their expense. Una welldone joor
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by victorazyvictor(m): 6:49pm
One is just evil and wicked, the other is just open hearted and angelic.
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by favourmic(m): 6:50pm
what is the diffrent between apc and pdp?
only a fool fight for those thieves
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 6:50pm
See El-rufai inside church and some yeye Muslim go dey form to enter when person invite dem for ceremony,na to come reception to chop food dem sabi
|Re: Fayose And El-Rufai Laugh, Attend Burial Of Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi (Photos) by victorazyvictor(m): 6:51pm
favourmic:
