@POLITICSNGR



Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose were seen discussing and laughing together in Ifaki-Ekiti for the funeral of Mama Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi, mother of Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.



Both men had a small 'feud' barely a week ago after Fayose criticized El-rufai's decision to sack over 21,000 teachers in Kaduna. From the photos below, it seems both men have buried the hatchet.



Fayose had earlier attacked El-rufai's method on twitter, pointing out that rather than letting go of the teachers, the Kaduna State Government should visit Ekiti State to learn what they did to improve 26% performance in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination in 2014 to 74.86 percent in 2017.



He tweeted that 'It is not the state government’s right to set a test for teachers but that of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN)'.



Elrufai replied via twitter also, saying; "Your Excellency Sir, We are not sacking teachers in Kaduna. Rather we are replacing unqualified people who are unfit to be called teachers to save the future of the next generation".



https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/25/teachers-sack-feud-fayose-el-rufai-laugh-attend-burial-together-pics/ Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose were seen discussing and laughing together in Ifaki-Ekiti for the funeral of Mama Comfort Modupe Adetunmbi, mother of Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.Both men had a small 'feud' barely a week ago after Fayose criticized El-rufai's decision to sack over 21,000 teachers in Kaduna. From the photos below, it seems both men have buried the hatchet.Fayose had earlier attacked El-rufai's method on twitter, pointing out that rather than letting go of the teachers, the Kaduna State Government should visit Ekiti State to learn what they did to improve 26% performance in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination in 2014 to 74.86 percent in 2017.He tweeted that 'It is not the state government’s right to set a test for teachers but that of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN)'.Elrufai replied via twitter also, saying; "Your Excellency Sir, We are not sacking teachers in Kaduna. Rather we are replacing unqualified people who are unfit to be called teachers to save the future of the next generation".