Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Didn't Buy Any Property In Maitama From EFCC - Femi Falana Slams AGF, Malami (3290 Views)

There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami / Magu: AGF Malami Should Be Sacked For Insubordination To Osinbajo - Sagay / AGF, Malami Appears Before Senate This Morning (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Recall that the Attorney-General of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami was reported to have said the property worth N1 billion was sold to “a Lagos lawyer”. The property said to have been recovered by the presidential task force on pension reform, was linked to Abdulrasheed Maina, who is currently wanted by the EFCC.



According to Falana (SAN)



In a statement on Saturday, Malami said he never bought any property from the EFCC. He added that the house in question was one of the assets used to collateralize a loan obtained from Bank PHB by A Group Properties “over 10 years ago”.



“Hence, I have decided to join issues with Malami over his false claim that the EFCC had sold the property in question to me.” “Contrary to Malami’s claim I never bought any property from the EFCC”.



“He (Malami) would also have found that the property is a subject matter of a suit which is currently pending before the federal high court sitting at Abuja. (See Suit No /2015 between Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria v A Group Properties Limited).



“The suit was instituted by AMCON due to the failure of the company to liquidate the loan. In granting the ex parte application filed by AMCON in the matter the court ordered an interim forfeiture of the assets of A Group Properties Limited including No 42, Gana Street, Maitama District, Abuja. The said order was granted on November 11, 2015.



“However, in a bid to pay the loan, A Group Properties Limited decided to sell some of the properties. The sale of the property in question to me was made subject to the setting aside of the order of interim forfeiture which had been obtained by AMCON.



“Up till now, the case has not been concluded as the parties have asked for time to resolve the dispute amicably and file terms of settlement. To that extent, the transaction on the property remains inchoate.”



“Having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case, Maina’s allegation that the management of the EFCC sold the property at No 42, Gana Street, Maitama District, Abuja or any property to me is a figment of his fecund imagination for mischief.”





More @



L Following the allegation leveled against him, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has denied ever buying any property in Maitama District, Abuja, from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Recall that the Attorney-General of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami was reported to have said the property worth N1 billion was sold to “a Lagos lawyer”. The property said to have been recovered by the presidential task force on pension reform, was linked to Abdulrasheed Maina, who is currently wanted by the EFCC.According to Falana (SAN)In a statement on Saturday, Malami said he never bought any property from the EFCC. He added that the house in question was one of the assets used to collateralize a loan obtained from Bank PHB by A Group Properties “over 10 years ago”.More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/i-didnt-buy-any-property-in-maitama.html 1 Like

Who do we believe? 1 Like

Right. You bought it in the name of a family member.

This Malami is grossly incompetent. PMB shall tread carefully, incompetent appointees ruined GEJ. 5 Likes

jerseyboy:

Right. You bought it in the name of a family member.

Read and understand before commenting. He bought the property legally from the owner, A group properties limited and not from EFCC as alleged by Malami and Maina. Read and understand before commenting. He bought the property legally from the owner, A group properties limited and not from EFCC as alleged by Malami and Maina. 7 Likes 1 Share

Ok

seunmsg:





Read and understand before commenting. He bought the property legally from the owner, A group properties limited and not from EFCC as alleged by Malami.

All na arrangee. All na stealing. Him too be thief. All na arrangee. All na stealing. Him too be thief. 3 Likes

Well Malami said it-the beneficiaries from the "Pension Scam Syndicate" cut across all strata of our national life;from the presidency,Legislators,VIPs,civil servants etc.So it won't be a surprise if Falana is one of them.So much moral burden for the APC government. 7 Likes 1 Share

jerseyboy:





All na arrangee. All na stealing. Him too be thief.

Where is your proof? I will rather believe Falana's detailed statement than the falsehood of Malami. A group properties limited is a corporate entity and AMCON is a federal institution. Both organisation can publicly deny the claims of Falana if he'd lying. The suit number he referenced can also be publicly confirmed. BTW, the sale is not yet completed and I don't even think possession has passed legally to Falana as against the allegation of Malami. Where is your proof? I will rather believe Falana's detailed statement than the falsehood of Malami. A group properties limited is a corporate entity and AMCON is a federal institution. Both organisation can publicly deny the claims of Falana if he'd lying. The suit number he referenced can also be publicly confirmed. BTW, the sale is not yet completed and I don't even think possession has passed legally to Falana as against the allegation of Malami. 2 Likes

seunmsg:





Where is your proof? I will rather believe Falana's detailed statement than the falsehood of Malami. A group properties limited is a corporate entity and AMCON is a federal institution. Both organisation can publicly deny the claims of Falana if he'd lying. The suit number he referenced can also be publicly confirmed. BTW, the sale is not yet completed and I don't even think possession has passed legally to Falana as against the allegation of Malami.

Is it not clear enough that Malami is a highly compromised idiot? why is Saint Buhari still keeping the criminal? Is it not clear enough that Malami is a highly compromised idiot? why is Saint Buhari still keeping the criminal? 6 Likes

Who gave Falana one billion naira.



May be, he is one of the thieves. 4 Likes

It is very possible that falana bought the properties, what his problem will be right now is how to explain to Nigerians where he got #1billion naira from which he used in buying the said properties.



We are used to all these lies and counter lies from shameless elites masquerading to be fighting for the common man while they collect "egunje" in cash and sometimes "kind" at the back. This denial and counter denial is a proof that there is truth in the accusations,very soon the matter will die down quietly. 3 Likes

"seunmsg" is asking for proof of falana is a thief but will not show us any proof when he calls Atiku thief.

All this Nairaland mod are too biased when it has to do with them them.. 9 Likes

Of= if

thhe agf that reinstated a fugitive, a thief?

yea right. 4 Likes

Falana messed himself up when he started gallivanting with this APC politicians. He should expect more of this. Gani was never tainted with this kind of rubbish. Falana has betrayed the cause he and Gani fought for. He is nothing more than just another member of the paddy paddy caucus in Nigeria now

Make una comot here. Little children

magoo10:

It is very possible that falana bought the properties, what his problem will be right now is how to explain to Nigerians where he got #1billion naira from which he used in buying the said properties.



We are used to all these lies and counter lies from shameless elites masquerading to be fighting for the common man while they collect "egunje" in cash and sometimes "kind" at the back. This denial and counter denial is a proof that there is truth in the accusations,very soon the matter will die down quietly.

The way some of you reason really baffles me. So, a very successful lawyer of Falana's standing cannot acquire a property of N1billion?



The N1billion figure was mentioned by the AGF and not Falana so, we really can't accept it as the true sales value of the property. The way some of you reason really baffles me. So, a very successful lawyer of Falana's standing cannot acquire a property of N1billion?The N1billion figure was mentioned by the AGF and not Falana so, we really can't accept it as the true sales value of the property.

Well well.



Abeg check my signature







Achuwa1:

"seunmsg" is asking for proof of falana is a thief but will not show us any proof when he calls Atiku thief.

All this Nairaland mod are too biased when it has to do with them them..

Falana has never occupied a public office before while Atiku was a career custom officer before retiring and then serving as vice president. Falana has never occupied a public office before while Atiku was a career custom officer before retiring and then serving as vice president. 1 Like

behind evey lie of a malami and maina...there is a truth behind falana's lie and confusion over corrupt allegations..

seunmsg:





Falana has never occupied a public office before while Atiku was a career custom officer before retiring and then serving as vice president. Only public servants are thieves? Only public servants are thieves?

seunmsg:





The way some of you reason really baffles me. So, a very successful lawyer of Falana's standing cannot acquire a property of N1billion?



The N1billion figure was mentioned by the AGF and not Falana so, we really can't accept it as the true sales value of the property. the way you defend someone who has been fingered in corruption without proof baffles me. I put it to you that falana bought that property knowingly or unknowingly and it was as a result of the usual corrupt practices within the Nigerian system. the way you defend someone who has been fingered in corruption without proof baffles me. I put it to you that falana bought that property knowingly or unknowingly and it was as a result of the usual corrupt practices within the Nigerian system.

Drama

Falana is lying

May be he boughted it for his sun falz

He should have waited for the case to be concluded before paying for the property.