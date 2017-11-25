Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf (10300 Views)

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>>> When i stumbled upon these photos online, i ponder for a while and i could hear myself asking, What do women really want in a marriage or in a man.? After much thought and contemplativeness i came to a conclusion that 95% of women out there are thirsty for true love and happiness, guys not all women are after your money, some women need just love, your care and or advice. There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. The photos below are a pre-wedding photoshoot of the prospective couple, a small man and his beautiful bride to be..Take a peek below and say something nice:SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>>> http://www.malachysblog.com/2017/11/25/true-love-confirmed-lovely-pre-wedding-photoshoot-plus-size-lady-special-someone-photos/ 5 Likes 2 Shares

True love truly exist 2 Likes 1 Share

This one is fine

Ajibijibijibi what a combination. oh love your sting is so powerful 1 Like 2 Shares

Love is blind and unconscious!!! 5 Likes

For every man there is a woman. 4 Likes 1 Share

Happy marriage life to them. 1 Like

Awwwn! HML. No matter your size, colour, shape e.t c. There's someone for you who will love you unconditionally. 1 Like

HML to them

But must they do pre-wedding photo shoot...Can't they just get married in peace 1 Like

IF TO SAY NAH JUST MEEEE

Hml to them. If his D is good then she is good to go. 1 Like

Strange bed fellows...



Love is very beautiful and can happen between the most unlikely people. 1 Like

HML to them.



They look good together....

HML to them.





They look good together.... This could be us This could be us

This could be us



lol.



Excuses excuses Excuses excuses

Lol.



Not really. Lol.Not really.

Really really Really really

Really really



Don't push me to spill the beans here.



Come to za oza room so we can talk.



Don't push me to spill the beans here.Come to za oza room so we can talk.

Spill away!!



Okay, I will wait for you in za oza room Spill away!!Okay, I will wait for you in za oza room

Spill away!!

Okay, I will wait for you in za oza room



lol.



When are you coming over? lol.When are you coming over?

When are you coming over? Next week Next week

Next week



Your next week never ends...

Till I see you though.

lol I will shock you. Mark my words I will shock you. Mark my words

I will shock you. Mark my words



I will be waiting... I will be waiting...

I will be waiting...

! It is well.





Ishilove biko mind yourself... Stop bringing me to funny threads! Oh dear Lord! It is well.Ishilove biko mind yourself... Stop bringing me to funny threads!

her yansh rest on the tree or the tree rest for her yansh? 3 Likes

abomination abomination

Ishilove biko mind yourself... Stop bringing me to funny threads!