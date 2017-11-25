₦airaland Forum

Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Evalistus: 5:54pm
When i stumbled upon these photos online, i ponder for a while and i could hear myself asking, What do women really want in a marriage or in a man.? After much thought and contemplativeness i came to a conclusion that 95% of women out there are thirsty for true love and happiness, guys not all women are after your money, some women need just love, your care and or advice. There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. The photos below are a pre-wedding photoshoot of the prospective couple, a small man and his beautiful bride to be..


Take a peek below and say something nice:


SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>>> http://www.malachysblog.com/2017/11/25/true-love-confirmed-lovely-pre-wedding-photoshoot-plus-size-lady-special-someone-photos/

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Xcelinteriors(f): 5:59pm
True love truly exist

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by okosodo: 6:04pm
This one is fine
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Praisles(f): 6:05pm
Ajibijibijibi what a combination. oh love your sting is so powerful

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by duduade(m): 6:06pm
Love is blind and unconscious!!!

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by music4me: 6:08pm
For every man there is a woman.

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Rokia2(f): 6:12pm
Happy marriage life to them.

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by talljennie: 6:23pm
Awwwn! HML. No matter your size, colour, shape e.t c. There's someone for you who will love you unconditionally. smiley

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by MhizzAJ(f): 6:34pm
HML to them
But must they do pre-wedding photo shoot...Can't they just get married in peace

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by awesomeUche: 7:08pm
IF TO SAY NAH JUST MEEEE
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Muzanga(f): 7:40pm
Hml to them. If his D is good then she is good to go.

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Ishilove: 7:47pm
Strange bed fellows...

Love is very beautiful and can happen between the most unlikely people.

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by uboma(m): 7:58pm
HML to them.

They look good together....
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Ishilove: 8:01pm
uboma:
HML to them.


They look good together....
This could be us tongue
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by uboma(m): 8:03pm
Ishilove:
This could be us tongue


lol.

I wish but I am still trying to meet up with your demands....
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by uboma(m): 8:03pm
Ishilove:
This could be us tongue


lol.

I wish but I am still trying to meet up with your demands....
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Ishilove: 8:05pm
uboma:




lol.


I wish but I am still trying to meet up with your demands....

Excuses excuses cheesy
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by uboma(m): 8:07pm
Ishilove:
Excuses excuses cheesy



Lol.

Not really.
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Ishilove: 8:08pm
uboma:





Lol.


Not really.


Really really
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by uboma(m): 8:12pm
Ishilove:
Really really


Don't push me to spill the beans here.

Come to za oza room so we can talk.

grin
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Ishilove: 8:16pm
uboma:




Don't push me to spill the beans here.


Come to za oza room so we can talk.


grin
Spill away!! cheesy tongue

Okay, I will wait for you in za oza room grin
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by uboma(m): 8:23pm
Ishilove:
Spill away!! cheesy tongue
Okay, I will wait for you in za oza room grin


lol.

When are you coming over?
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Ishilove: 8:24pm
uboma:




lol.


When are you coming over?
Next week grin
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by uboma(m): 8:29pm
Ishilove:
Next week grin


Your next week never ends...
Till I see you though.
lol
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Ishilove: 8:32pm
uboma:




Your next week never ends...

Till I see you though.

lol
I will shock you. Mark my words wink kiss
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by uboma(m): 8:34pm
Ishilove:
I will shock you. Mark my words wink kiss


I will be waiting...
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Ishilove: 8:38pm
uboma:




I will be waiting...
kiss kiss
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by sisisioge: 8:40pm
Oh dear Lord shocked shocked! It is well.


Ishilove biko mind yourself... Stop bringing me to funny threads!
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by dollytino4real(f): 8:52pm
her yansh rest on the tree or the tree rest for her yansh?

Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by theapeman: 9:18pm
Evalistus:
When i stumbled upon these photos online, i ponder for a while and i could hear myself asking, What do women really want in a marriage or in a man.? After much thought and contemplativeness i came to a conclusion that 95% of women out there are thirsty for true love and happiness, guys not all women are after your money, some women need just love, your care and or advice. There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. The photos below are a pre-wedding photoshoot of the prospective couple, a small man and his beautiful bride to be..


Take a peek below and say something nice:


SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>>> http://www.malachysblog.com/2017/11/25/true-love-confirmed-lovely-pre-wedding-photoshoot-plus-size-lady-special-someone-photos/
abomination
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by Ishilove: 9:18pm
sisisioge:
Oh dear Lord shocked shocked! It is well.


Ishilove biko mind yourself... Stop bringing me to funny threads!
grin grin
Re: Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Plus-Sized Lady And A Dwarf by sKeetz(m): 9:19pm
Get a room you two up there undecided

