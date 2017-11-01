Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding (16192 Views)

Newly wedded couple, BankyW and Adesua pose with Adesua's brother, her mum and his parents on the right.



Beautiful is d word





Abi them still wan do shrine marriage ? Sheyb all the BAD2017 don finish like this ? Front page go rest small.Abi them still wan do shrine marriage ? 52 Likes 2 Shares

I bow.....you people are indeed fast.



This was posted on Insta like now.

Sheyb all the BAD2017 don finish like this ? Front page go rest small.



Abi them still wan do shrine marriage ? owu just dey blow you anyhow...continue owu just dey blow you anyhow...continue 1 Like

owu just dey blow you anyhow...continue

How owu dey blow me naw ? How owu dey blow me naw ? 2 Likes

This could have been me and sexybbstar but she too like money

This could have been me and sexybbstar but she too like money After cheating on me, huh? After cheating on me, huh? 3 Likes

It has do na

I am getting aggravated on this Bank business.







Meanwhile......

Nice

the way I am see this I think nairaland was paid to do online update on bankys wedding

Happy married life o. Who that wish good. Good will reach him 1 Like

if her dad was there y did her broda walk Adesua down d aisle

Chaii,



E never do.



Hope una go show us lovely photos of when dem enter room lock door.

Sebi wizkid talk say he go come the white wedding, why we no see him?

Enough of Banky's wedding o.





We should have on shush on this wedding matter now biko. Nice.We should have on shush on this wedding matter now biko.

Where is her daddy??

Congratulations to them.

Thank God the day is finally over.

We can now see some other peope getting married.



Over to regular nairaland marriages...

Arg. Finally we can rest. Baad is coming to an end

Awww!

congrats bae

See my pastor way back... God bless the family. Only those who know Adesua will understand.

I am getting aggravated on this Bank business.







Meanwhile......

Atom Ant!!! Atom Ant!!! 1 Like

Congratulations to them.

Thank God the day is finally over.

We can now see some other peope getting married.



Over to regular nairaland marriages...

Yeah, now the pressure on myself and Don Jazzy will be x 10 Yeah, now the pressure on myself and Don Jazzy will be x 10

Where is her daddy?? Her elder brother walked her down the aisle, that should tell you something, use your brain.



#NoBitchAtittude Her elder brother walked her down the aisle, that should tell you something, use your brain.#NoBitchAtittude

after all this you will start hearing rumor of their separation untill finally it became real. I am not a prophet of doom but we are all living witness of the yeyebrity weddings