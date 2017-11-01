₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,567 members, 3,934,007 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 01:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding (16192 Views)
Adesua Etomi With Her Fake Bride At Her Traditional Wedding To Banky W (Photo) / Tosin Etomi With Funmi Wellington: Adesua's Brother & Banky W Brother Pictured / Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Twins On Set Of "The Wedding Party 2" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:43pm On Nov 25
Newly wedded couple, BankyW and Adesua pose with Adesua's brother, her mum and his parents on the right.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/lovely-photo-of-bankyw-and-adesua-with.html?m=1
7 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:43pm On Nov 25
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Chigirl042(f): 6:45pm On Nov 25
Beautiful is d word
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by NairalandCS(m): 6:48pm On Nov 25
Sheyb all the BAD2017 don finish like this ? Front page go rest small.
Abi them still wan do shrine marriage ?
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Rokia2(f): 6:52pm On Nov 25
I bow.....you people are indeed fast.
This was posted on Insta like now.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by nikkypearl(f): 6:53pm On Nov 25
NairalandCS:owu just dey blow you anyhow...continue
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by NairalandCS(m): 7:03pm On Nov 25
nikkypearl:
How owu dey blow me naw ?
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by LesbianBoy(m): 7:36pm On Nov 25
This could have been me and sexybbstar but she too like money
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by sexybbstar(f): 8:07pm On Nov 25
LesbianBoy:After cheating on me, huh?
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:54pm On Nov 25
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by xynerise(m): 10:09pm On Nov 25
It has do na
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by wildcatter23(m): 10:09pm On Nov 25
I am getting aggravated on this Bank business.
Meanwhile......
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Munae(f): 10:09pm On Nov 25
Nice
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Primusinterpares(m): 10:10pm On Nov 25
the way I am see this I think nairaland was paid to do online update on bankys wedding
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Fakepastors: 10:10pm On Nov 25
Happy married life o. Who that wish good. Good will reach him
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by clefstone(m): 10:10pm On Nov 25
if her dad was there y did her broda walk Adesua down d aisle
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by dontbothermuch: 10:11pm On Nov 25
Chaii,
E never do.
Hope una go show us lovely photos of when dem enter room lock door.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by tolu24(m): 10:12pm On Nov 25
Sebi wizkid talk say he go come the white wedding, why we no see him?
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by 234GT(m): 10:13pm On Nov 25
Enough of Banky's wedding o.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by BreezyRita(f): 10:13pm On Nov 25
Nice.
We should have on shush on this wedding matter now biko.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by teresafaith(f): 10:13pm On Nov 25
Where is her daddy??
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Henrolla(m): 10:14pm On Nov 25
Congratulations to them.
Thank God the day is finally over.
We can now see some other peope getting married.
Over to regular nairaland marriages...
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by medolab90(m): 10:15pm On Nov 25
Arg. Finally we can rest. Baad is coming to an end
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by OCTAVO: 10:16pm On Nov 25
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Gluhbirne(f): 10:17pm On Nov 25
Awww!
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by jbaby265(f): 10:19pm On Nov 25
congrats bae
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by SimplyFabulous: 10:21pm On Nov 25
See my pastor way back... God bless the family. Only those who know Adesua will understand.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by calberian: 10:22pm On Nov 25
wildcatter23:
Atom Ant!!!
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by calberian: 10:25pm On Nov 25
Henrolla:
Yeah, now the pressure on myself and Don Jazzy will be x 10
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by TimeMod3: 10:27pm On Nov 25
teresafaith:Her elder brother walked her down the aisle, that should tell you something, use your brain.
#NoBitchAtittude
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by greggng: 10:28pm On Nov 25
after all this you will start hearing rumor of their separation untill finally it became real. I am not a prophet of doom but we are all living witness of the yeyebrity weddings
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by mightyhazel: 10:29pm On Nov 25
wildcatter23:hmmm
atom ant
1 Like
Star Actor Mike Ezuruonye Gets Married This Weekend / BankyW - Entertainment Is More Fame Than Fortune / Wizkid Wins “best Africa Act” At The 2016 MTV Emas
Viewing this topic: AniAnne(f), dives(m), olosk(m), Stuffyj(m), gsparks01(m), tsure2, lazinny(m), saajus and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 67