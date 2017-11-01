₦airaland Forum

Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:43pm On Nov 25


Newly wedded couple, BankyW and Adesua pose with Adesua's brother, her mum and his parents on the right.

Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/lovely-photo-of-bankyw-and-adesua-with.html?m=1

7 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:43pm On Nov 25
kiss
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Chigirl042(f): 6:45pm On Nov 25
Beautiful is d word
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by NairalandCS(m): 6:48pm On Nov 25
Sheyb all the BAD2017 don finish like this ? Front page go rest small.

Abi them still wan do shrine marriage ? undecided

52 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Rokia2(f): 6:52pm On Nov 25
I bow.....you people are indeed fast.

This was posted on Insta like now.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by nikkypearl(f): 6:53pm On Nov 25
NairalandCS:
Sheyb all the BAD2017 don finish like this ? Front page go rest small.

Abi them still wan do shrine marriage ? undecided
owu just dey blow you anyhow...continue grin

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by NairalandCS(m): 7:03pm On Nov 25
nikkypearl:
owu just dey blow you anyhow...continue grin

How owu dey blow me naw ?

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by LesbianBoy(m): 7:36pm On Nov 25
This could have been me and sexybbstar but she too like money angry
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by sexybbstar(f): 8:07pm On Nov 25
LesbianBoy:
This could have been me and sexybbstar but she too like money angry
After cheating on me, huh? angry

3 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:54pm On Nov 25
Cc: Lalasticlala
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by xynerise(m): 10:09pm On Nov 25
It has do na undecided
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by wildcatter23(m): 10:09pm On Nov 25
I am getting aggravated on this Bank business.



Meanwhile......

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Munae(f): 10:09pm On Nov 25
Nice
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Primusinterpares(m): 10:10pm On Nov 25
the way I am see this I think nairaland was paid to do online update on bankys wedding

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Fakepastors: 10:10pm On Nov 25
Happy married life o. Who that wish good. Good will reach him

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by clefstone(m): 10:10pm On Nov 25
if her dad was there y did her broda walk Adesua down d aisle
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by dontbothermuch: 10:11pm On Nov 25
Chaii,

E never do.

Hope una go show us lovely photos of when dem enter room lock door.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by tolu24(m): 10:12pm On Nov 25
Sebi wizkid talk say he go come the white wedding, why we no see him?
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by 234GT(m): 10:13pm On Nov 25
Enough of Banky's wedding o.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by BreezyRita(f): 10:13pm On Nov 25
Nice.

We should have on shush on this wedding matter now biko. cry
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by teresafaith(f): 10:13pm On Nov 25
Where is her daddy??
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Henrolla(m): 10:14pm On Nov 25
Congratulations to them.
Thank God the day is finally over.
We can now see some other peope getting married.

Over to regular nairaland marriages...
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by medolab90(m): 10:15pm On Nov 25
Arg. Finally we can rest. Baad is coming to an end
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by OCTAVO: 10:16pm On Nov 25
cheesy
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by Gluhbirne(f): 10:17pm On Nov 25
Awww!
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by jbaby265(f): 10:19pm On Nov 25
congrats bae
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by SimplyFabulous: 10:21pm On Nov 25
See my pastor way back... God bless the family. Only those who know Adesua will understand.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by calberian: 10:22pm On Nov 25
wildcatter23:
I am getting aggravated on this Bank business.



Meanwhile......

Atom Ant!!!

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by calberian: 10:25pm On Nov 25
Henrolla:
Congratulations to them.
Thank God the day is finally over.
We can now see some other peope getting married.

Over to regular nairaland marriages...

Yeah, now the pressure on myself and Don Jazzy will be x 10 undecided
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by TimeMod3: 10:27pm On Nov 25
teresafaith:
Where is her daddy??
Her elder brother walked her down the aisle, that should tell you something, use your brain.

#NoBitchAtittude
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by greggng: 10:28pm On Nov 25
after all this you will start hearing rumor of their separation untill finally it became real. I am not a prophet of doom but we are all living witness of the yeyebrity weddings
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Parents At Their White Wedding by mightyhazel: 10:29pm On Nov 25
wildcatter23:
I am getting aggravated on this Bank business.



Meanwhile......
hmmm
atom ant

1 Like

