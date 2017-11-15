₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by AlexReports(m): 9:23pm On Nov 25
CHECKOUT! Beauty Of Africa World, Okoli Sochima Goodness Slays In New Photos Ahead Project Launch!
A graduate of Anambra state University (Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Oukwu University)
Queen Okoli Sochima Goodness who recently emerged Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 at a well attended event in Lagos has released her first official photos after the contest. The talented soft spoken ex- Miss Coal City Ambassador who impacted so much during her previous reign is set to launch her project haven emerged winner of the celebrated pageant contest.
Queen Okoli who currently resides in Lagos is a graduate of Pure and Industrial chemistry with a 2nd class upper division. Known for her independent and hardworking nature, the Anambra state born Beauty queen doubles as an Entrepreneur and CEO of Soness Signatures N Concept.
The photo shoots introduces her into her new platform with a fresh challenge aimed at empowering youths across Africa. Also with her in the shoot is the director of the pageant Mr Chris Ikoku a veteran pageant producer and event manager in the south east Nigeria
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/checkout-beauty-of-africa-world-okoli_25.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by renzo042(m): 9:27pm On Nov 25
"Igbo Amaka...even though I'm Yoruba, who no like beta tin.??
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by AlexReports(m): 9:28pm On Nov 25
@alexreports
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by Finstar: 10:37pm On Nov 25
What a beautiful damsel...
Visit www.entmirror.com for all your business ideas
1 Like
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by tribalistseun: 10:37pm On Nov 25
AlexReports and beauty queen be like
4 Likes
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by harffie(m): 10:38pm On Nov 25
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by sam4(m): 10:38pm On Nov 25
Oya give am this
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by ugosonics: 10:38pm On Nov 25
Ok
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by JustHector(m): 10:38pm On Nov 25
She's beautiful..
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by wildcatter23(m): 10:38pm On Nov 25
Pretty!!!!
Check my signature!
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by JamaicanLove(f): 10:38pm On Nov 25
Beauty queen of the world, it is well... Every day different pageantry emerges..
1 Like
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by happney65: 10:39pm On Nov 25
See Face..See Hand..Wetin i know..
1 Like
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by martineverest(m): 10:39pm On Nov 25
Nigeria, world's Capital of beauty pageants
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by nwabobo: 10:39pm On Nov 25
Who us that dude with 4:30 eyes (anya 4:30)?
1 Like
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by imhotep: 10:39pm On Nov 25
JustHector:Aribisala0 wants to marry her
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by ruggedmallaam(m): 10:39pm On Nov 25
I
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by raker300: 10:40pm On Nov 25
That last pic though lol
That nigga can't keep his eye off that chic
Homeboy keeping eyes on both the gal and the camera....multitasking at its best
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by Ionkidiz(m): 10:40pm On Nov 25
hahahahaha
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by martineverest(m): 10:40pm On Nov 25
Y re the eyes of the dude not facing the camera
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by Anonylander: 10:40pm On Nov 25
Which world exactly?
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by SirMichael1: 10:41pm On Nov 25
My God!!!
Those eyes. Her eyes
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by aribisala0(m): 10:42pm On Nov 25
imhotep:Are you homosexual
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by imhotep: 10:43pm On Nov 25
aribisala0:You want to marry her.
Stop changing topic
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by jumahes9(m): 10:43pm On Nov 25
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by aribisala0(m): 10:44pm On Nov 25
imhotep:You are gay. I can tell but I am nnot interested in your market ,OK
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by Tedassie(m): 10:45pm On Nov 25
Uhm...not interested in your slaying, if it canor raise a dead man!
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by imhotep: 10:45pm On Nov 25
aribisala0:We know your type.
Eyeing Igbo girls all over the place
1 Like
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by money121(m): 10:47pm On Nov 25
Lobatan
With all this lens wey she put for face..
Obirin pelu wahala
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by Idrismusty97(m): 10:50pm On Nov 25
You said beauty. What is this?
1 Like
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by AFONJACOW(m): 10:50pm On Nov 25
that man with half pass 4o'clock eyes is it her brother or her man friend
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by aribisala0(m): 10:52pm On Nov 25
imhotep:We know your typebending over offering you yansh allover the place.
Guy I am not interested so fuc,kk off"" Dirty faggott
|Re: Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos by castrokins(m): 10:52pm On Nov 25
The painter did a decent job.
1 Like
