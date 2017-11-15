Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Okoli Sochima Goodness, Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 Slays In New Photos (8204 Views)

Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits / Flavour Kissing His Daughter, Gabrielle Munachim Okoli (Photo) / Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

CHECKOUT! Beauty Of Africa World, Okoli Sochima Goodness Slays In New Photos Ahead Project Launch!





A graduate of‎ Anambra state University (Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Oukwu University)‎

‎Queen Okoli Sochima Goodness who recently emerged Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 at a well attended event in Lagos has released her first official photos after the contest. The talented soft spoken ex- Miss Coal City Ambassador who impacted so much during her previous reign is set to launch her project haven emerged winner of the celebrated pageant contest.

‎

Queen Okoli ‎who currently resides in Lagos is a graduate of Pure and Industrial chemistry with a 2nd class upper division. ‎Known for her independent and hardworking nature, the Anambra state born Beauty queen doubles as an Entrepreneur and CEO of Soness Signatures N Concept.



The photo shoots introduces her into her new platform with a fresh challenge aimed at empowering youths across Africa. Also with her in the shoot is the director of the pageant Mr Chris Ikoku a veteran pageant producer and event manager in the south east Nigeria





http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/checkout-beauty-of-africa-world-okoli_25.html?m=0

‎ A graduate of‎ Anambra state University (Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Oukwu University)‎‎Queen Okoli Sochima Goodness who recently emerged Beauty Of the World Africa 2017 at a well attended event in Lagos has released her first official photos after the contest. The talented soft spoken ex- Miss Coal City Ambassador who impacted so much during her previous reign is set to launch her project haven emerged winner of the celebrated pageant contest.Queen Okoli ‎who currently resides in Lagos is a graduate of Pure and Industrial chemistry with a 2nd class upper division. ‎Known for her independent and hardworking nature, the Anambra state born Beauty queen doubles as an Entrepreneur and CEO of Soness Signatures N Concept.The photo shoots introduces her into her new platform with a fresh challenge aimed at empowering youths across Africa. Also with her in the shoot is the director of the pageant Mr Chris Ikoku a veteran pageant producer and event manager in the south east Nigeria 1 Like





"Igbo Amaka...even though I'm Yoruba, who no like beta tin.?? "Igbo Amaka...even though I'm Yoruba, who no like beta tin.?? 9 Likes 1 Share

@alexreports







Visit What a beautiful damsel...Visit www.entmirror.com for all your business ideas 1 Like

AlexReports and beauty queen be like 4 Likes

Oya give am this

Ok

She's beautiful..

Pretty!!!!

































Check my signature!

Beauty queen of the world, it is well... Every day different pageantry emerges.. 1 Like

See Face..See Hand..Wetin i know.. 1 Like

Nigeria, world's Capital of beauty pageants

Who us that dude with 4:30 eyes (anya 4:30)? 1 Like

JustHector:

She's beautiful.. Aribisala0 wants to marry her Aribisala0 wants to marry her

I

That last pic though lol



That nigga can't keep his eye off that chic



Homeboy keeping eyes on both the gal and the camera....multitasking at its best 10 Likes 1 Share

hahahahaha

Y re the eyes of the dude not facing the camera

Which world exactly?





Those eyes. Her eyes My God!!!Those eyes. Her eyes

imhotep:



Aribisala0 wants to marry her Are you homosexual Are you homosexual

aribisala0:



Are you homosexual You want to marry her.

Stop changing topic You want to marry her.Stop changing topic

imhotep:



You want to marry her.

Stop changing topic You are gay. I can tell but I am nnot interested in your market ,OK You are gay. I can tell but I am nnot interested in your market ,OK

Uhm...not interested in your slaying, if it canor raise a dead man!

aribisala0:

You are gay. I can tell but I am nnot interested in your market ,OK We know your type.

Eyeing Igbo girls all over the place We know your type.Eyeing Igbo girls all over the place 1 Like





With all this lens wey she put for face..



Obirin pelu wahala LobatanWith all this lens wey she put for face..Obirin pelu wahala

You said beauty. What is this? 1 Like

that man with half pass 4o'clock eyes is it her brother or her man friend

imhotep:



We know your type.

Eyeing Igbo girls all over the place We know your typebending over offering you yansh allover the place.



Guy I am not interested so fuc,kk off"" Dirty faggott We know your typebending over offering you yansh allover the place.Guy I am not interested so fuc,kk off"" Dirty faggott