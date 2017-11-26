₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by dre11(m): 9:35pm On Nov 25
No automatic ticket for him – PDP
By Hamza Idris
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/atiku-s-next-big-fight-after-leaving-apc.html
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by NCP: 9:48pm On Nov 25
Ajala Traveled all over naija political parties
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Isokowadoo: 10:32pm On Nov 25
Well Written , Am not Fallon FrvD Atikulate poo
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by TANTUMERGO007: 10:34pm On Nov 25
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Shaw007(m): 10:35pm On Nov 25
oshey mobile politician. otidi atm card
i can't just Imagine someone swinging from America's democratic party and GOP at will like jangilova
shows how immature and selfish Nigerian politicians are, following the trend as if they are trading forex.
believe in a party and stick with them to the end Gaadanmmit!!!
even the two parties sef, No defined morals and philosophy, so what is there to believe in. are they progressive or conservatives, Nobody bleeping knows
what a slop of a democracy.
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by wildcatter23(m): 10:38pm On Nov 25
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by zakim(m): 10:39pm On Nov 25
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by ProudToBeAZombie: 10:39pm On Nov 25
NONSENSE!
PMB till 2027
Asé
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:40pm On Nov 25
Someone should advice Atiku to instead of wasting money, he should use it and live like an ex-president.
He could go around touching peoples lives... And being and elder stateman, like GEJ and Obj
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by hardywaltz(m): 10:41pm On Nov 25
who cares
If he couldn't win the Ineffectual Buffoon is it PMB that he will win...
We are not bothered...
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Paperwhite(m): 10:41pm On Nov 25
Political ashawo! No believe in any political ideology but selfish ego and interests.
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by zombieserum: 10:44pm On Nov 25
ProudToBeAZombie:Are you normal at all?2027 will be 12 years,Nigeria constitution allows 8years. I see you are joking right
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by greatiyk4u(m): 10:44pm On Nov 25
my Igbo brothers packaging Atiku campaign are just there to have their last share his loot
in 2015, they told us bUHARI IS A MUSLIM FANATIC WHO HATES CHRISTIANS AND IS OUT TO ISLAMIZE nIGERIA
ATIKU IS ALSO A MUSLIM AND TILL TODAY BUHARI HAS NOT ISLAMIZED NIGERIA
WHAT THEN WILL BE THE CAMPAIGN SLOGAN
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by stonemasonn: 10:44pm On Nov 25
Wish him best of luck.....
or wetin man go talk for this mata.
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by akponomefavour: 10:44pm On Nov 25
nigerian politicians with their instability
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Bsmartt(m): 10:45pm On Nov 25
Let's just call him a serial defector. He can never be the president of Nigeria. He claimed to be an advocate of youths in governance but he will be 73 by the next presidential election come 2019. Hmmmmnnn. Politicians can lie!!!
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by mmb: 10:46pm On Nov 25
Lets vote now..
Click 'Like' if you think Atiku is a good presidential material
Click 'Share' if you think Atiku cannot make a good president.
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by dumo1(m): 10:46pm On Nov 25
PDP had better give themself brain and let Atiku run for presidency on their platforms cos i can't survive another 4 years of lies and purposeless purposelessness of Buhari's hardships.
Daura from the North ain't getting my vote come 2019.
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Bari22(m): 10:46pm On Nov 25
desperado
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by ProudToBeAZombie: 10:46pm On Nov 25
zombieserum:Buhari is from God, can you touch the Lord's anointed?
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by EASY39(m): 10:47pm On Nov 25
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by anibirelawal(m): 10:48pm On Nov 25
FRYPAN 2 FIRE
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by zombieserum: 10:50pm On Nov 25
ProudToBeAZombie:that is not what am saying,am saying that Nigeria constitution allows only two terms of 4years,God does not support disobedience to the law.
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by swagagolic01(m): 10:54pm On Nov 25
Atikulate 2019.....
No stopping us
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by bonechamberlain(m): 10:59pm On Nov 25
na wa o
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by ghostmist: 11:16pm On Nov 25
Bsmartt:The same was said of Buhari....we all can attest to what happened.
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by veacea: 11:21pm On Nov 25
Sir?
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by jeremy411(m): 11:27pm On Nov 25
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by PDPGuy: 11:52pm On Nov 25
Atiku/Soludo or Dankwambo/Soludo will give APC a tough time in 2019.
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by OyiboOyibo: 12:06am
Atiku/Soludo 2019
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by AnodaIT(m): 12:22am
I hope you have not forgotten the following in a hurry;
1. Buhari contested under APP in 2003
2. Buhari contested under Anpp in 2007
3. Buhari contested under CPC in 2011
4. Buhari contested under APC in 2015
If you are one of those calling Atiku a most mobile politician while you hail Buhari, come a kneel down here let me pray for you
|Re: Atiku’s Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Justicealh3(m): 12:24am
Back to PDP.....
