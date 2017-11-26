₦airaland Forum

Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by dre11(m): 9:35pm On Nov 25
No automatic ticket for him – PDP


By Hamza Idris


Born on November 25, 1946, Atiku Abubakar is exactly 71 years old today and yesterday’s ‘defection’ or resignation from the APC as he mildly put it might conveniently be seen as a birthday gift to his admirers.

Unarguably, Atiku would conveniently satisfy the requirements of the Guineas Book of Records as the most mobile prominent politician in Nigeria in recent times.

Atiku in the long statement he issued yesterday alluded that he had no reason to remain in the APC because the party had lost its bearing, there is impunity and youths, the leaders of tomorrow, had been sidelined by handlers of the party.

This was the exact excuse he gave when he was about dumping the then ruling PDP ahead of the 2015 general elections and joined five other governors and PDP chieftains who had earlier cleared the coarse.

But beyond this, Atiku this time around did not boldly say he was heading back to the PDP or any of the multitude of political parties available, insisting that he was studying the situation.

However, those following political permutations ahead of 2019 are fully aware that the Waziri Adamawa is definitely going back to the PDP.

Many of his men are already there in the PDP, and just the way he changed the shape of the APC followership and narrative in his home state of Adamawa and the neighboring Taraba when he defected ahead of 2015 as well as how he sealed the relationship with APC members in other states in the Northeast, Northcentral, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest, Atiku has just done same during the latest PDP congresses.

It was reliably gathered that Atiku will today (Saturday) seal his “revitalized marriage” with the PDP at his Jada Ward 1 in Adamawa, where already the ward chairman, the local government and state leaderships are all his “boys,” whom he facilitated their ascension to power after many of them dumped the APC in the last couple of months.

Cunningly, Atiku did not abandon his allies especially in the Southeast who refused to dump the PDP for the APC. Those close to Atiku said his biggest ambition in life is to become the president.

But clearly, actualizing this tall dream by Atiku will be very difficult in the APC, going by recent developments, including Buhari’s recent vigour and the body language of those around him.

Unless he refuses the Right of First Refusal that the APC would give him, Buhari’s second term is like a sealed deal for now.

Sources said that was why Atiku, who came third behind ex-governor Rabiu Kwankwaso during the party’s presidential primaries ahead of 2015, decided to move out of the APC at this critical moment.

The argument is that he would be 73 by 2019 and by 2023, he would be around 77, meaning his struggle of ever becoming a president would drain as a dream.

This is more evident because by 2023, it would no longer be possible for the North to produce the president, considering the zoning arrangement that is increasingly becoming popular.

But clearly, it will not be an easy ride for Atiku in the PDP either, as there are many predators already fighting to get the presidential ticket.

The likes of ex-governor Sule Lamido, ex- governor Ibrahim Shekarau and even the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi among others are all interested in the plump job.

But sources close to Atiku said he remains a formidable force, insisting that he had sealed a deal with the Southeast, especially because of his support for restructuring.

“And for the Southwest, the leaders there are bitterly aggrieved because of the way they are being treated and Atiku has reached out to them, they are negotiating,” a source said.

He said there is the likelihood that the Southwest would throw their weight behind Atiku and he would reciprocate in similar manner after he served out his tenure in the event he wins the presidency.

Another source said Atiku is also planning to fully involve the Southsouth and Southeast in the project.

Speaking on what many see as Atiku’s desperation, Mr A.A Lawan, the Director of Atiku Support Group, said the former vice president is not desperate.

“He only wants to liberate Nigerians from the shackles of underdevelopment. We all know that he is rich and has excelled in many businesses. His problem is not money, he wants to serve the people,” he said.

Atiku had vied for the presidency in 1993, placing third after MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) primaries.

In 1998, he was elected Governor of Adamawa State. While still governor-elect, he was selected by the PDP presidential candidate, Olusegun Obasanjo, as his running mate. The duo went on to win the presidential election in February 1999, and Abubakar was sworn-in as Nigeria’s second democratically elected vice president on May 29, 1999.

Over the years, Atiku had had a stint in many political parties, including the PDP, ACN, back to PDP, PDM, APC and now going back to PDP, all for the single dream of becoming the president.

Pundits believe that he would indeed have to fight a big battle this time around because it might likely be his last stint.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/atiku-s-next-big-fight-after-leaving-apc.html


Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by NCP: 9:48pm On Nov 25
Ajala Traveled all over naija political parties

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Isokowadoo: 10:32pm On Nov 25
Well Written , Am not Fallon FrvD Atikulate poo

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by TANTUMERGO007: 10:34pm On Nov 25
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Shaw007(m): 10:35pm On Nov 25
oshey mobile politician. otidi atm card

i can't just Imagine someone swinging from America's democratic party and GOP at will like jangilova undecided

shows how immature and selfish Nigerian politicians are, following the trend as if they are trading forex. undecided undecided

believe in a party and stick with them to the end Gaadanmmit!!!

even the two parties sef, No defined morals and philosophy, so what is there to believe in. are they progressive or conservatives, Nobody bleeping knows


what a slop of a democracy.

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by wildcatter23(m): 10:38pm On Nov 25
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by zakim(m): 10:39pm On Nov 25
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by ProudToBeAZombie: 10:39pm On Nov 25
NONSENSE!

PMB till 2027

Asé

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:40pm On Nov 25
Someone should advice Atiku to instead of wasting money, he should use it and live like an ex-president.
He could go around touching peoples lives... And being and elder stateman, like GEJ and Obj

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by hardywaltz(m): 10:41pm On Nov 25
who cares
If he couldn't win the Ineffectual Buffoon is it PMB that he will win...
We are not bothered...

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Paperwhite(m): 10:41pm On Nov 25
Political ashawo! angry angry No believe in any political ideology but selfish ego and interests.
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by zombieserum: 10:44pm On Nov 25
ProudToBeAZombie:
NONSENSE!


PMB till 2027


Asé
Are you normal at all?2027 will be 12 years,Nigeria constitution allows 8years. I see you are joking right

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by greatiyk4u(m): 10:44pm On Nov 25
my Igbo brothers packaging Atiku campaign are just there to have their last share his loot


in 2015, they told us bUHARI IS A MUSLIM FANATIC WHO HATES CHRISTIANS AND IS OUT TO ISLAMIZE nIGERIA


ATIKU IS ALSO A MUSLIM AND TILL TODAY BUHARI HAS NOT ISLAMIZED NIGERIA


WHAT THEN WILL BE THE CAMPAIGN SLOGAN

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by stonemasonn: 10:44pm On Nov 25
Wish him best of luck.....
or wetin man go talk for this mata.
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by akponomefavour: 10:44pm On Nov 25
nigerian politicians with their instability
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Bsmartt(m): 10:45pm On Nov 25
Let's just call him a serial defector. He can never be the president of Nigeria. He claimed to be an advocate of youths in governance but he will be 73 by the next presidential election come 2019. Hmmmmnnn. Politicians can lie!!!

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by mmb: 10:46pm On Nov 25
Lets vote now..

Click 'Like' if you think Atiku is a good presidential material

Click 'Share' if you think Atiku cannot make a good president.

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by dumo1(m): 10:46pm On Nov 25
PDP had better give themself brain and let Atiku run for presidency on their platforms cos i can't survive another 4 years of lies and purposeless purposelessness of Buhari's hardships.
Daura from the North ain't getting my vote come 2019.
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Bari22(m): 10:46pm On Nov 25
desperado

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by ProudToBeAZombie: 10:46pm On Nov 25
zombieserum:
Are you normal at all?2027 will be 12 years,Nigeria constitution allows 8years. I see you are joking right
Buhari is from God, can you touch the Lord's anointed?

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by EASY39(m): 10:47pm On Nov 25
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by anibirelawal(m): 10:48pm On Nov 25
FRYPAN 2 FIRE grin
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by zombieserum: 10:50pm On Nov 25
ProudToBeAZombie:
Buhari is from God, can you touch the Lord's anointed?
that is not what am saying,am saying that Nigeria constitution allows only two terms of 4years,God does not support disobedience to the law.
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by swagagolic01(m): 10:54pm On Nov 25
Atikulate 2019.....

No stopping us
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by bonechamberlain(m): 10:59pm On Nov 25
na wa o angry
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by ghostmist: 11:16pm On Nov 25
Bsmartt:
Let's just call him a serial defector. He can never be the president of Nigeria. He claimed to be an advocate of youths in governance but he will be 73 by the next presidential election come 2019. Hmmmmnnn. Politicians can lie!!!
The same was said of Buhari....we all can attest to what happened.

Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by veacea: 11:21pm On Nov 25
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by jeremy411(m): 11:27pm On Nov 25
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by PDPGuy: 11:52pm On Nov 25
Atiku/Soludo or Dankwambo/Soludo will give APC a tough time in 2019.
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by OyiboOyibo: 12:06am
Atiku/Soludo 2019
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by AnodaIT(m): 12:22am
I hope you have not forgotten the following in a hurry;
1. Buhari contested under APP in 2003
2. Buhari contested under Anpp in 2007
3. Buhari contested under CPC in 2011
4. Buhari contested under APC in 2015
If you are one of those calling Atiku a most mobile politician while you hail Buhari, come a kneel down here let me pray for you
Re: Atiku's Next Big Fight After Leaving APC by Justicealh3(m): 12:24am
Back to PDP..... grin grin grin

