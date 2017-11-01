₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,786 members, 3,934,750 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man (10236 Views)
2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) / Girl Offers Lagos Guy Sex On His Birthday, Sends Her Boob Pix (photos) / My Virgin Girlfriend Has Kidney Issue, I Love Her For Marriage, Should I Go On? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by HeWrites(m): 3:00am
A Nigerian guy and Twitter user @Femi_Malhvin, took to the micro-blogging platform to recount how his schoolmate tried forcing sex on him.
According to the guy, the girl was a virgin and wanted to lose his virginity to him which he never wanted.
She kept pushing the pressure to him, and then they finally agreed and then this happened;
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-guy-recounts-how-his.html
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by pussyeater: 3:08am
Lie
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by sinistermind(m): 3:08am
Self-control is the word. Don't allow your third leg to do the thinking.
9 Likes
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:09am
When twitter is being flocked by fictional story tellers...
#StoryForTheGods....
19 Likes
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by pyyxxaro: 3:57am
Ogbeni
Go play for shiiit
With ur webbed feet
1 Like
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by whitebeard(m): 4:14am
Twitter will not give him the rite response let him come and say it here on NL, let NL's dish out their well thought opinion about ur story..!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by Realkenny: 7:45am
The OP sef just confuse me with he and she
Anyway ....the guy na bastard...why e no leave the girl all messed up and let her sleep or even call one of her female friends instead he washed the girl pussy clean
Oloshi boy am sure he must have washed her tits , ass and pussy...bastard
7 Likes
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:11pm
Why una too de lie?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by ct2(m): 1:11pm
y
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by PAGAN9JA(m): 1:12pm
Nigeria is a sex obsessed nation.
1 Like
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by Papiikush: 1:12pm
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by NwaAmaikpe: 1:13pm
Thank God he refused.
Some girls are wicked, they'd want you to do the job of a Pathfinder and other people will become Landcruisers.
Only unfortunate men do the dirty job of perforating a girl's hymen.
Let someone else suffer and pierce it for her. If she must bring it to you, she should bring it like a pothole.
But I'm suspecting the guy's manhood has partial stroke. Who turns down such free meal?
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by ct2(m): 1:13pm
May God help our adolescents
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by free2ryhme: 1:13pm
HeWrites:
This is superstory
1 Like
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by mikejj(m): 1:13pm
NL home of final justice
1 Like
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by Northernonyenku(m): 1:13pm
Nonsense
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by free2ryhme: 1:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Your eye go comot one day
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by abiolag(m): 1:14pm
whitebeard:
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by PrettySleek(f): 1:14pm
I respect this guy abeg, am happy to know that not all guys think with their dicks. Don't lose ur respect because of few minutes enjoyment. As for those people finding it hard to believe, there is a time in a person's life when sex is no longer a priority.
8 Likes
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by mhisterdreezy(m): 1:14pm
lol this hediot be disturbing us wth lies,, be lieing anyhow the fools will believe you nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by ychris: 1:15pm
To me, Perforating a girl hymen is kinda mean cos I can't stand to see blood coming out of her veejay.
Meanwhile, Guy you really tried. or do I say you have primary impotency syndrome or so?
why be "In all together" when u not ready to do d do?
My hard on is always terrible seeing girl unclothedness ...
common!! This my shit_ is so sensitive to ***** stimulus
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by UbanmeUdie: 1:15pm
That was how one Lord's Chosen Choir member offered her virginity to me on a platter of gold, I asked her to give me a BJ first and it was as sweet as coconut candy.
Then i zipped up and quoted this scriprure for her;
1 Thessalonians 4:3 For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication.
Na so I waka leave her o!
1 Like
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by alignacademy(m): 1:16pm
HeWrites:
Well, now that's finally out of the way, let's hope he gets the precious traffic he seeks...
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by Hardeybohwarley(m): 1:16pm
I don't know what to type, just passing by.
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by BruncleZuma: 1:17pm
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by NoMoreTrolling: 1:17pm
According to National Geographic, a snake can stay without food for a very long time, so bro take heart.
Need an inverter? Selling a Sukam 1.4kva Puresine wave inverter for only 35k, Lagos. View add here:
http://www.nairaland.com/4196905/used-sukam-1.4kva-inverter-35k
1 Like
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by NigerDeltan(m): 1:17pm
The whole story is as fake as Niki minaj ass
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by Xisnin: 1:17pm
PrettySleek:
How certain are you that this story is genuine?
There are men like that but I think this guy is just seeking attention.
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by trustibk(m): 1:18pm
|Re: "My Virgin Schoolmate Tried Forcing Sex On Me" - Nigerian Man by IMASTEX: 1:18pm
We know you are. . .but continue.
Meanwhile, for those that are finding it difficult to please madam due to weak attention, quick cum, sperm issues. Use Sure Men Herbal Tea.
Counseling and order: +2348053363999 (WhatsApp).
It Is Wrong Not Have A Friend Who Is A Boy / The Way We Act / Sugar-d's And The Young Nigerian Woman
Viewing this topic: multibalotel, myfantasies(f), anoda, Curiouscity(m), adexchamp(m), tsylars(m), SupremeBeast, Russianruble, fof1, terrooooo(m), dani1luv, valirex, brown04221(m), successinlife, Scholarnwadimma(f), damlawrence101, iamnlia(m), adebriana(f), InfoMall123, BeReaSonAble, apholaryn, liberalsinnerx, joshuakdboy(m), Slippy, oshaosha2014(m), GoldHorse, scotweezy(m), Tobescol(m), hspda, fiercehillz(m), wilbase, Katakore(m), Warripikin08(m), thegraace, imahascott, MissWrite(f), peace2all(m), opabs1(m), gleaf, presh91(m), kenneth2057(m), AFULA(m), eclipsehemmy(m), Jiva, SlayQueenSlayer, Onyeka8, latolak(m), StevDesmond(m), jonili(m), kaleidoscope, buzorcharles(m), Armorall, chibyksveejay(m), Drienzia, oduneja, Chennah(f), omoayeni1(m), GGGB07(m), fasterwell(m), ponti93(m), alandiara, freshest9677, Wristler, ultrazone(m), johnlegend01, Opus85(m), PrettySleek(f), Citykings(m), Fanthade, Nessy1(f), CNNN, Ojugunrege(f), icn121, madecity(m), Hundredpercent(m), bencarson007(m), babatunx(m), iAlex(m), olaxx, crankey(m), Onikkalaw, taurusdude0(m), Comjul(m), greatboom(m), tonyadaya75, Marchman, KINGSP(m), aristocratic(m), bebiee(f), AlwaysPositive, musocious, daben1(m), ladoney(f), DwayneGy(m), JakeII(m), patfenda(m), learnedman(m), Ishilove, Kayus4real, twilliamx, miceroms, captcochrane(m), Bibidear(f), AdultMaleNegro(m), deekseen(m), Kathyl, MrHenri, bimpeecrown(f), dgudguy, mesoprogress(m), AgentKamar(m), gabe, JD26, bakerzone, burmese, ecdcyber, vanhayor(m), MartinsOnyx, Bumidavis(m), hasklin, Manzip, Randy100, our9ja, dotclean, Godfather898989, KingBelieve, adetony244(m), drealtruth(m), OgbeniSir(m), jayinfo2(m), Timolanki(m), Unbeliever(m), Eyewonda, MEGAdime(m), olasubomi007(m), GKACME1, quadri956(m), tosan245(m), debor7, dermmy, vicraven(m), bimbomueeb(m), wildcatter23(m), KingsCity, miracool946 and 194 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16