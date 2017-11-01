₦airaland Forum

Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name

Education

Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Penalty82(m): 4:05am
When Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced to a delegation of the World Bank that more than 21, 000 teachers in the employ of Kaduna State government failed a competency test meant for primary four pupils, many Nigerians were justifiably outraged at the decadence in the educational sector.

According to El-Rufai, when the state government, in collaboration with the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), decided to subject its teachers to the competency test in order to evaluate their skills, the exercise was designed to assess their virtuosity but nobody expected the result it produced.
“We tested our 33,000 primary schoolteachers; we gave them primary four examination and required that they must get at least 75 per cent but I am sad to announce that 66 per cent of them failed to make the requirements.
“The hiring of teachers in the past was politicised and we intend to change that by bringing in young and qualified primary schoolteachers to restore the dignity of education in the state”.


As outrageous as the competency test result was, reactions to it have been mixed with Senator Shehu Sani, who many believe to perceive El Rufai’s policies from the prism of their political differences, describing it as “the height of lunacy”.
Sani said, “The sacking of over 21 000 primary schoolteachers by Kaduna State governor stands condemned. It’s inhuman and the height of lunacy by a man who derives pleasure in inflicting suffering and hardship on others.
“How can the governor blow over N10 billion feeding school children only to realise that the teachers are incompetent? El-Rufai’s action has brought nothing but chaos and confusion into public schools in Kaduna.


“He promised the people of the state that he will enrol his children in public schools when he becomes governor. He has not only failed to do that, he is also destroying the educational future of those who chose to send their wards to public schools. Incompetence is not a reason but an excuse to sack thousands of teachers owed salaries for months”.
Meanwhile, the NUT, which was initially part of the competency test, withdrew support for the planned sack of the teachers.
According to the Chairman of the state Council of the NUT, Audu Amba, while the union premised its support for the competency test on 60% pass mark, the state government unilaterally increased the pass mark to 75%.


"We supported the competency test on the grounds that 60 per cent would be the pass mark and those that failed would be re-trained. Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, however, raised the pass mark to 75 per cent and released the names of the 21,780 teachers who failed for disengagement”, Amba said.
“We wrote a letter to the governor to reconsider his decision, but he went ahead to announce the list of teachers to be disengaged. We have even approached the National Industrial Court to determine whether the state government had the mandate to conduct competency test for teachers”.


He argued that the only approved body authorized to conduct competency tests for teachers in Nigeria was the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.

The questions!


What were the questions the primary school teachers answered that allegedly exposed their incompetence?
According to the questions leaked to the media, the teachers were asked questions relating to their fields and basic current affairs questions. For instance, one of the questions asked was, “What is the name of the executive governor of Kaduna State?” to which one of the teachers answered, ‘Nasiru’; while another teacher, asked to name two qualities of teaching aids, simply answered, “Stick is a teaching aid; book is a teaching aid”.


But while some observers of the unfolding drama feel that Kaduna State government should shift position on the failed teachers, the governor is adamant in his determination to sanitize the education sector. In a media interview, El-Rufai vowed to keep to the standard of education the state administration had set.
“Everybody knows that we will not be deterred in doing what is right for the future of our children. The NUT thinks this is about politics, making a public show of opposing what they know to be right. Shouldn’t everybody be embarrassed by the test results? Where is the sense of shame? I hear some people say the pass mark for a primary four exam should be 60%; the same people say the state government has no right to test the competence of its employees.


There is no bigger evidence of the crisis in our society than that a union whose members failed a primary four examination thinks it can create problems over the issue rather than be a part of the solution”, he said.
“We are not people that bow to threats. We will respond appropriately. What will be point of that strike? To force us to violate our oath of office and knowingly retain as teachers those who are not qualified? That will not happen”.
And to give impetus to the conviction of the state government to sanitize the education sector, President Muhammadu Buhari backed the planned sack of the teachers.
Presidential seal

In a speech at an education summit organized by the Federal Ministry of Education, Buhari described as “tragic” a situation where teachers could not pass a test their students should have been taught to pass.
The President said, “I listened to one of the Nigerians I respect. He said after his training here in Nigeria and the United States, he went to his alma mater, his primary school, to see what he could contribute.
“I won’t mention his name; but when he went, he couldn’t differentiate between the children and teachers.
“And what El-Rufai is trying to do now is exactly what that man told me about 10 years ago.
“It is a very, very serious situation when teachers cannot pass the examinations they are supposed to teach the children to pass.
“It is a very tragic situation we are in and, this gathering, to me, is one of the most important in this administration.”


https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/kaduna-teachers-didnt-know-governors-name/

Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Penalty82(m): 4:08am
"According to the questions leaked to the media, the teachers were asked questions relating to their fields and basic current affairs questions. For instance, one of the questions asked was, “What is the name of the executive governor of Kaduna State?” to which one of the teachers answered, ‘Nasiru’; while another teacher, asked to name two qualities of teaching aids, simply answered, “Stick is a teaching aid; book is a teaching aid”.
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by KardinalZik(m): 5:14am
As far as I am concerned, this is the only reasonable thing any APC Governor has done.

Shehu Sani is totally wrong this time. EVERYTHING MUST NOT BE POLITICISED.

Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by princeade86(m): 6:08am
Kaduna again?
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by egopersonified(f): 7:30am
next set of tests should be for commissioners, local government chairmen, special advisers, senior special advisers, state directors, personal assistants, ward leaders and others in like category. thanks

Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Ayo4251(m): 10:36am
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by joystickextend1(m): 10:36am
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by MrThisandthat: 10:37am
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by deepwater(f): 10:37am
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by mrwonlasewonie: 10:38am
egopersonified:
next set of tests should be for commissioners, local government chairmen, special advisers, senior special advisers, state directors, personal assistants, ward leaders and others in like category. thanks
seconded

Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Godjone(m): 10:39am
waht of bubu wey no get school cert na only innocent teachers una see whereas one daftus is the presido with a nepa bill reciept angry
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by MhizzAJ(f): 10:39am
Na wa cheesy
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Estherfabian(f): 10:40am
This man is speaking balderdash.
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by ceezarhh(m): 10:41am
not against the sack of the unqualified teachers...but I think the competency test should be administered to even political office holders...

Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:43am
Penalty82:


[b]“The hiring of teachers in the past was politicised and we intend to change that by bringing in young and qualified primary schoolteachers to restore the dignity of education in the state”.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/kaduna-teachers-didnt-know-governors-name/
Fact! good job! I strongly believe that they can be demoted to avoid the increase in terrorism or crimes! You can sack the irredeemables!

we have all heard the problem, we are all waiting to see how you will resolve the issue

Make a positive impact on people! They are not slaves! They are looking up to you to change their lives for good! make your corrections wisely!

but is Nasir not your name ABI na because she add "u" grin grin

I sincerely hope that you have equal zeal in promoting and prompt payment to those who is/have done a good job wink
#impactpositively#
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by wilcox(m): 10:43am
If there was an agreement with NUT, then the state government should abide to it. But its quite a shame how our educational system has gone down the drain. I am bewildered
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by zicoraads(m): 10:43am
Estherfabian:
This man is speaking balderdash.
You are impersonating wink
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by RichDad1(m): 10:44am
Pathetic!!!
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by dominique(f): 10:44am
I totally applaud this move and I hope other governors follow suit. The standard of education in this country is declining at an alarming rate, poorly qualified teachers play a big role in this decline.

Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Daniel058(m): 10:47am
El rufai na correct guy, everything must not be politicized.. He that is not qualified to be a teacher shouldn't be allowed to destroy our future leaders careers.

Government work is not meant for everybody.

ANY CONDITION THAT may CAUSE ME TO BE CIVIL SERVANT IN THIS COUNTRY, MAY THUNDER FIRE � AM.


#i_wanna_create_jobs_men ✌️

Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by kullozone(m): 10:48am
I don't know whether to cry or laugh.
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Estherfabian(f): 10:48am
zicoraads:

You are impersonating wink


HUH?
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by AceRoyal: 10:49am
The problem with our educational system can easily be solved, if only we can get rid of political tinkering, ethnic and religious differences and quota system.
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by triple996(m): 10:49am
But d teachers r Not qualified
Hw will sm1 who is supposed to teach others fail a primary 4 exam, it means some Primary school students r more educated than their teachers
No wonder we have students that cannot speak English
When we have alodo teachers
Abeg employ qualified teachers joo

Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Nihao: 10:50am
I wish this is true and hopefully the governor will not back down because of pressure. Some teachers in Nigeria especially in primary schools need to go back to school honestly.
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by toblosky(m): 10:51am
Didn't have anything to comment maybe the next poster below me meanwhile an IPod youth is celebrating his birthday today. Wish me well.Thanks seun
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by tobdee: 10:54am
What they know is sai baba
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by DIKEnaWAR: 10:55am
Can Buhari pass that exams? Let's put him to test.
Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by bkool7(m): 10:56am
Same test should be conducted on all current political office holders too to verify their level of competency to hold the offices they occupy.


What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander

