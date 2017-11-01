₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Penalty82(m): 4:05am
When Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced to a delegation of the World Bank that more than 21, 000 teachers in the employ of Kaduna State government failed a competency test meant for primary four pupils, many Nigerians were justifiably outraged at the decadence in the educational sector.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/kaduna-teachers-didnt-know-governors-name/
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Penalty82(m): 4:08am
"According to the questions leaked to the media, the teachers were asked questions relating to their fields and basic current affairs questions. For instance, one of the questions asked was, “What is the name of the executive governor of Kaduna State?” to which one of the teachers answered, ‘Nasiru’; while another teacher, asked to name two qualities of teaching aids, simply answered, “Stick is a teaching aid; book is a teaching aid”.
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by KardinalZik(m): 5:14am
As far as I am concerned, this is the only reasonable thing any APC Governor has done.
Shehu Sani is totally wrong this time. EVERYTHING MUST NOT BE POLITICISED.
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by princeade86(m): 6:08am
Kaduna again?
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by egopersonified(f): 7:30am
next set of tests should be for commissioners, local government chairmen, special advisers, senior special advisers, state directors, personal assistants, ward leaders and others in like category. thanks
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Ayo4251(m): 10:36am
H
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by joystickextend1(m): 10:36am
ok
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by MrThisandthat: 10:37am
Y
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by deepwater(f): 10:37am
Lol
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by mrwonlasewonie: 10:38am
egopersonified:seconded
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Godjone(m): 10:39am
waht of bubu wey no get school cert na only innocent teachers una see whereas one daftus is the presido with a nepa bill reciept
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by MhizzAJ(f): 10:39am
Na wa
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Estherfabian(f): 10:40am
This man is speaking balderdash.
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by ceezarhh(m): 10:41am
not against the sack of the unqualified teachers...but I think the competency test should be administered to even political office holders...
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:43am
Penalty82:
[b]“The hiring of teachers in the past was politicised and we intend to change that by bringing in young and qualified primary schoolteachers to restore the dignity of education in the state”.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/kaduna-teachers-didnt-know-governors-name/Fact! good job! I strongly believe that they can be demoted to avoid the increase in terrorism or crimes! You can sack the irredeemables!
we have all heard the problem, we are all waiting to see how you will resolve the issue
Make a positive impact on people! They are not slaves! They are looking up to you to change their lives for good! make your corrections wisely!
but is Nasir not your name ABI na because she add "u"
I sincerely hope that you have equal zeal in promoting and prompt payment to those who is/have done a good job
#impactpositively#
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by wilcox(m): 10:43am
If there was an agreement with NUT, then the state government should abide to it. But its quite a shame how our educational system has gone down the drain. I am bewildered
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by zicoraads(m): 10:43am
Estherfabian:You are impersonating
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by RichDad1(m): 10:44am
Pathetic!!!
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by dominique(f): 10:44am
I totally applaud this move and I hope other governors follow suit. The standard of education in this country is declining at an alarming rate, poorly qualified teachers play a big role in this decline.
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Daniel058(m): 10:47am
El rufai na correct guy, everything must not be politicized.. He that is not qualified to be a teacher shouldn't be allowed to destroy our future leaders careers.
Government work is not meant for everybody.
ANY CONDITION THAT may CAUSE ME TO BE CIVIL SERVANT IN THIS COUNTRY, MAY THUNDER FIRE � AM.
#i_wanna_create_jobs_men ✌️
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by kullozone(m): 10:48am
I don't know whether to cry or laugh.
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Estherfabian(f): 10:48am
zicoraads:
HUH?
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by AceRoyal: 10:49am
The problem with our educational system can easily be solved, if only we can get rid of political tinkering, ethnic and religious differences and quota system.
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by triple996(m): 10:49am
Nawawoo
But d teachers r Not qualified
Hw will sm1 who is supposed to teach others fail a primary 4 exam, it means some Primary school students r more educated than their teachers
No wonder we have students that cannot speak English
When we have alodo teachers
Abeg employ qualified teachers joo
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by Nihao: 10:50am
I wish this is true and hopefully the governor will not back down because of pressure. Some teachers in Nigeria especially in primary schools need to go back to school honestly.
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by toblosky(m): 10:51am
Didn't have anything to comment maybe the next poster below me meanwhile an IPod youth is celebrating his birthday today. Wish me well.Thanks seun
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by princepp8: 10:54am
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by tobdee: 10:54am
What they know is sai baba
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by DIKEnaWAR: 10:55am
Can Buhari pass that exams? Let's put him to test.
|Re: Kaduna: When Teachers Didn't Know The Governor's Name by bkool7(m): 10:56am
Same test should be conducted on all current political office holders too to verify their level of competency to hold the offices they occupy.
What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander
