|The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by VNaija: 4:22am
BAAD 2017 just wrapped up as some people are just now leaving the venues, cleaners are beginning to pack up, and others are putting in their last dance move and congratulations.
This is the most complete compilation of all the best, funniest, and cutest moments from the occasion.
With all the vows, procession, praise and worship...this is the most complete highlight video of the day, and can I say, it looked like such an event.
I love her friends. The way they hype her up and the way they're all just laughing and happy is very nice to see. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfGzi06EOUs
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by Simplep(f): 7:23am
Not must my dear,not must..abi u go subscribe anoda sub for me?
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by MaryBenn(f): 3:19pm
Hmmm this wedding....
I just admire Adesua shaaaaa! She just has that aura
God will help you guys stay together oo after all this hype...
Who else noticed both the trad and white wedding most musicians didn't grace the occasion? I didn't see anyone sef most of them no go
No money to travel go S.A
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by ettybaba(m): 3:20pm
E never do?
For 2 straight weeks now it has been about wedding wedding. Kilode?
I sincerely wish them beautiful couple happy married life but mods, e don do abeg.
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:20pm
The sad truth is,
With the amount of energy spent on hyping, publicizing and preparing for this wedding.
There'd be no energy left to run the actual marriage.
I see impending doom.
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by level10: 3:20pm
God bless the union
But I don't just like BANKY.
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by YelloweWest: 3:20pm
Mrs Adesua Etomi.... banky heart nearly stopped
They look so happy and crazy in love.
Congrats to them.
One question, who paid for this wedding ? cos it looks really expensive.
I'm not sure how much money either of them have That's why I'm asking.
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by 88natzy(m): 3:21pm
Ebidozie ona ato DARLING !!DARLING!!
Ebidozie ona da I LOVE, I MISS YOU!!
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by BruncleZuma: 3:21pm
Honeymoon tape, loading...
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by 2shure: 3:21pm
fuc u banky
boringg shiiiy.
bankys first love.
id remind u when dia love turns sour
fools
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by jumahes9(m): 3:23pm
It have do na..#BAAD2017
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by justi4jesu(f): 3:23pm
Leave banky & Adesuwa
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by jonadaft: 3:24pm
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by Krafty006: 3:24pm
nice....the most publicised wedding of 2017.
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by Alexk2(m): 3:26pm
Haaa., not again naaaaa. I don tire.
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by lakesidey(m): 3:26pm
Baad2017 till God knows when
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by chemistry157: 3:27pm
I decree and declare that your marriage shall not be a topic of ridicule. Your marriage shall be as glamorous and beautiful as the day itself. And you shall not regret getting married to eachother. Amen
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by Itztotea(m): 3:28pm
.
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by Ighohor: 3:31pm
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by seunlayi(m): 3:32pm
How many banky threads will make it to fp before we hear word? Sey nobody kíll snake today?
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by morereb10: 3:34pm
nice
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by rapheal5(m): 3:34pm
cutest couple
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by MAYOWAAK: 3:37pm
Adesua's ex, Kunle Remi
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by oshe11(m): 3:38pm
Una go run mad for this #baad2017 mata ooo
na una go stl create thread if the marriage
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by Nnachuka(m): 3:39pm
sha don't stab your husband, the way married men aren't safe these days is alarming
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by itsandi(m): 3:40pm
Nice
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by FortifiedCity: 3:41pm
If I had known about this wedding venue earlier enough, I would have sent down a torrential rainfall make e pursue all of them comot there.
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by emeijeh(m): 3:42pm
chemistry157:
I never knew Banky's pastor is a Nairalander.
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by optional1(f): 3:42pm
una never tired ni
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by Joemetry(m): 3:42pm
Wizkid songs played during reception couples dancing to it...
Fans learn to mine your Biz...
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by nikkypearl(f): 3:42pm
Hmm....what can i say ?
|Re: The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:45pm
Hope this marriage will last so
