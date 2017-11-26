Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / The Best & Funniest Moments Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Video) (9573 Views)

This is the most complete compilation of all the best, funniest, and cutest moments from the occasion.



With all the vows, procession, praise and worship...this is the most complete highlight video of the day, and can I say, it looked like such an event.



I love her friends. The way they hype her up and the way they're all just laughing and happy is very nice to see. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!





Not must my dear,not must..abi u go subscribe anoda sub for me? 20 Likes



I just admire Adesua shaaaaa! She just has that aura

God will help you guys stay together oo after all this hype...

Who else noticed both the trad and white wedding most musicians didn't grace the occasion? I didn't see anyone sef most of them no go

E never do?

For 2 straight weeks now it has been about wedding wedding. Kilode?

The sad truth is,

With the amount of energy spent on hyping, publicizing and preparing for this wedding.



There'd be no energy left to run the actual marriage.





God bless the union









But I don't just like BANKY.





They look so happy and crazy in love.

Congrats to them.



One question, who paid for this wedding ? cos it looks really expensive.

Ebidozie ona ato DARLING !!DARLING!!

Honeymoon tape, loading...



It have do na..#BAAD2017

Leave banky & Adesuwa







nice....the most publicised wedding of 2017. check my signature for your leather shoes, sandals and slippers.

Haaa., not again naaaaa. I don tire.



I decree and declare that your marriage shall not be a topic of ridicule. Your marriage shall be as glamorous and beautiful as the day itself. And you shall not regret getting married to eachother. Amen 15 Likes 4 Shares

How many banky threads will make it to fp before we hear word? Sey nobody kíll snake today?

nice

cutest couple

Adesua's ex, Kunle Remi







na una go stl create thread if the marriage Una go run mad for this #baad2017 mata ooona una go stl create thread if the marriage

sha don't stab your husband, the way married men aren't safe these days is alarming

Nice





If I had known about this wedding venue earlier enough, I would have sent down a torrential rainfall make e pursue all of them comot there. If I had known about this wedding venue earlier enough, I would have sent down a torrential rainfall make e pursue all of them comot there.

chemistry157:

I decree and declare that your marriage shall not be a topic of ridicule. Your marriage shall be as glamorous and beautiful as the day itself. And you shall not regret getting married to eachother. Amen



I never knew Banky's pastor is a Nairalander.



una never tired ni



Wizkid songs played during reception couples dancing to it...



Fans learn to mine your Biz... 1 Like

Hmm....what can i say ?