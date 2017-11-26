₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by actiondrilling: 6:27am
First son of the late Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka Ojukwu Jnr, has explained that his decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not for selfish aggrandisement, but to ensure that similar ideals that informed his late father’s action are upheld.
Ojukwu Jnr. added that he was merely walking in his father’s steps by ensuring that his actions are informed by the best interest of Nd’Igbo, recalling how, shortly after his return from exile in 1982, his father joined the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) rather than the Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP).
He said: “I can afford to stay back (in APGA) and wallow in sentimental politics that nkea bu nkeanyi (this is our own), but in the long run, what becomes of our tomorrow and place in the great Nigeria project, for which our forefathers laboured, invested their time, talent and even their blood?
“Which is preferable: to be a big fish in a small pond or a big fish in the ocean? Real champions are never afraid of the big league. That could be why late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, asserted that if you cannot reason beyond petty sentiments, you are a liability to mankind. Nd’Igbo are not better off with emotional politics.”
Ojukwu spoke to The Guardian against the backdrop of recent statement by re-elected Governor Willie Obiano that he considers Ikemba’s son as of no consequence, but has extended an olive branch to stakeholders and co-contestants in the recent Anambra governorship poll.
He said the governor was still playing kindergarten politics, wondering why Obiano and other party chieftains should condemn him for identifying with APC while they struggle to impress President Buhari that they support him for a second term in office.
“So, while they seek to crucify me for joining APC, they express support and solidarity for the APC leader. Which is worse, to walk the talk or pander to politics of deceit and duplicity? What is the essence of being in a party that would rather support the presidential candidate of another party than choose its own?” he asked.
Ojukwu Jnr. stressed that having supported Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan in office, Nd’Igbo have decided to support President Buhari in the spirit of fairness and political goodwill, so that when a president of Igbo extraction emerges, other ethnic groups would reciprocate.
https://guardian.ng/news/im-walking-in-my-fathers-steps-says-ojukwu-jnr/
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by Ikechuob: 6:30am
Wasn't this fool disowed by his father?
Why is he so desperate to get attention?
Didn't anyone let this fool know that the ojukwu popularity and support is meant for his father ONLY. You didn't do poo for your people so why do think anyone should listen to you? Oh because you have the ojukwu name that's why? The heck? Hell you were an embarrassment to your own father when he was alive. Stop trying to use him for relevance jeez. Go back to arguing with Bianca, after all that's all you're known for. Mtschewww
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by darkenkach(m): 6:31am
Your political career is about to come to a premature end.
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by sarrki(m): 6:31am
darkenkach:
In as much he's not supported by Ipobs
He will shine
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by sarrki(m): 6:32am
We are with you Sir
Your enemies will perish
They will not know peace
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by sarrki(m): 6:34am
You are a good man that read and follow the way of thy Lord
Book of proverbs says
" He who stumble on the same stone twice deserves to break his neck.
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by darkenkach(m): 6:35am
sarrki:
Ipobs are his people, who will vote for him? Abi who will recommend him for any federal appointment? It's over for Ojukwu jnr.
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by Ikechuob: 6:38am
darkenkach:
He's hoping on rigging. Isn'tt that the only thing the niggerian politicians are good at.
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by ProudToBeAZombie: 6:39am
God bless him.
You are a patriot sir.
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by darkenkach(m): 6:40am
Ikechuob:
Who will rig the election for him? Nob person wea like you and support you go help you rig election?
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by sarrki(m): 7:27am
ProudToBeAZombie:
Amen .
God bless you too
Thanks for queuing behind a patriot
Mr Ojukwu junior is one of the best thing that happened to the east in recent time
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by sarrki(m): 11:20am
Hmmm I will wait for myndd44 and lalasticlala to come before I take my leave
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by Ricindob(m): 4:14pm
Ok
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by BruncleZuma: 4:14pm
His...****
...lives on.
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by amiibaby(f): 4:15pm
I don't think so
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by emeijeh(m): 4:16pm
Ojukwu is dead, but his
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by Daniel058(m): 4:17pm
The man is making sense.. To Me oo
REMEMBER, ONYE FEE EZE,.... GINI EMEE?
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by VampireeM(f): 4:17pm
Yeah. Like Father , Like Son. Following your father's footstep as the coward he is. Funny how a persona non grata who couldn't even win his polling unit thinks he has an opinion and am even wondering who made the Ojukwu jnr Igbo spokesman.
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by Keneking: 4:18pm
His papa worked as APGA member
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by einsteino(m): 4:19pm
actiondrilling:
he may not have any influence on the political sphere but he made some salient point with the above.. though i dont think supporting buhari means igbos would enjoy any support.
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by josephubah111(m): 4:20pm
[plz.. ejoor.. u sabi the man personally.? cus this tin pain u oo
quote author=Ikechuob post=62719759]Wasn't this fool disowed by his father?
Why is he so desperate to get attention?
Didn't anyone let this fool know that the ojukwu popularity and support is meant for his father ONLY. You didn't do poo for your people so why do think anyone should listen to you? Oh because you have the ojukwu name that's why? The heck? Hell you were an embarrassment to your own father when he was alive. Stop trying to use him for relevance jeez. Go back to arguing with Bianca, after all that's all you're known for. Mtschewww
[/quote]
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by lordkush: 4:21pm
this idiot boy
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by free2ryhme: 4:22pm
actiondrilling:
Ojukwu didnot have footsteps
He was always on the run
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by Xisnin: 4:22pm
darkenkach:
Ipob are not his people, they are minority paper and online tigers,.
Despite the "boycott", more than 400,000 people voted in the Anambra elections.
Genuine Igbo people will vote.
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by kalu61(m): 4:23pm
Sentiment aside,he has the right o choose anything he wants and mustn't live under the influence of his father.
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by Alexk2(m): 4:26pm
"Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, asserted that if you cannot reason beyond petty sentiments, you are a liability to mankind."
The bold above settles it all and you need not say more. I wish igbos as a whole will see what you're seeing. It's long overdue, you guys must stop been sentimental when thinking politics; nigeria is far more than any region!
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by marooh: 4:28pm
If u are really odumegwu jnr, then learn how to make customised noise like nnamdi kalu
Ayam not understanding .
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by potipher7: 4:28pm
sarrki:
you're a political toddler
you are an ignorant fat ewedu eater not to know that politics in Nigeria is local
if the likes of ngige ekwunife andy uba can die politically in anambra state immediately they entered apc
na this kpoti will survive.
fat boy I'll always advise you to hit the gym and loose weight even in your brain
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by emerazz(m): 4:29pm
..
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by Earthquake1: 4:30pm
Xisnin:
Anambra state has a population of 3 million do your maths and speak again
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by YaxxVille(m): 4:30pm
Which step is that? Step of ethnic betrayal?
|Re: "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr by Opiletool(m): 4:31pm
free2ryhme:
Lol
HHim legs no dey touch ground?
Abi Na edo Airways him dey use?
