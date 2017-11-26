Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Am Walking In My Father’s Steps" - Emeka Ojukwu Jnr (2407 Views)

Ojukwu Jnr. added that he was merely walking in his father’s steps by ensuring that his actions are informed by the best interest of Nd’Igbo, recalling how, shortly after his return from exile in 1982, his father joined the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) rather than the Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP).



He said: “I can afford to stay back (in APGA) and wallow in sentimental politics that nkea bu nkeanyi (this is our own), but in the long run, what becomes of our tomorrow and place in the great Nigeria project, for which our forefathers laboured, invested their time, talent and even their blood?





“Which is preferable: to be a big fish in a small pond or a big fish in the ocean? Real champions are never afraid of the big league. That could be why late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, asserted that if you cannot reason beyond petty sentiments, you are a liability to mankind. Nd’Igbo are not better off with emotional politics.”



Ojukwu spoke to The Guardian against the backdrop of recent statement by re-elected Governor Willie Obiano that he considers Ikemba’s son as of no consequence, but has extended an olive branch to stakeholders and co-contestants in the recent Anambra governorship poll.



He said the governor was still playing kindergarten politics, wondering why Obiano and other party chieftains should condemn him for identifying with APC while they struggle to impress President Buhari that they support him for a second term in office.



“So, while they seek to crucify me for joining APC, they express support and solidarity for the APC leader. Which is worse, to walk the talk or pander to politics of deceit and duplicity? What is the essence of being in a party that would rather support the presidential candidate of another party than choose its own?” he asked.



Ojukwu Jnr. stressed that having supported Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan in office, Nd’Igbo have decided to support President Buhari in the spirit of fairness and political goodwill, so that when a president of Igbo extraction emerges, other ethnic groups would reciprocate.



Wasn't this fool disowed by his father?



Why is he so desperate to get attention?



Didn't anyone let this fool know that the ojukwu popularity and support is meant for his father ONLY. You didn't do poo for your people so why do think anyone should listen to you? Oh because you have the ojukwu name that's why? The heck? Hell you were an embarrassment to your own father when he was alive. Stop trying to use him for relevance jeez. Go back to arguing with Bianca, after all that's all you're known for. Mtschewww 8 Likes

Your political career is about to come to a premature end. 5 Likes

In as much he's not supported by Ipobs



He will shine In as much he's not supported by IpobsHe will shine 4 Likes 1 Share

We are with you Sir



Your enemies will perish



They will not know peace 5 Likes 3 Shares

You are a good man that read and follow the way of thy Lord





Book of proverbs says



" He who stumble on the same stone twice deserves to break his neck. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Ipobs are his people, who will vote for him? Abi who will recommend him for any federal appointment? It's over for Ojukwu jnr. Ipobs are his people, who will vote for him? Abi who will recommend him for any federal appointment? It's over for Ojukwu jnr. 4 Likes

He's hoping on rigging. Isn'tt that the only thing the niggerian politicians are good at. He's hoping on rigging. Isn'tt that the only thing the niggerian politicians are good at. 2 Likes

God bless him.



You are a patriot sir. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Who will rig the election for him? Nob person wea like you and support you go help you rig election? Who will rig the election for him? Nob person wea like you and support you go help you rig election? 2 Likes

Amen .



God bless you too



Thanks for queuing behind a patriot



Mr Ojukwu junior is one of the best thing that happened to the east in recent time Amen .God bless you tooThanks for queuing behind a patriotMr Ojukwu junior is one of the best thing that happened to the east in recent time 1 Like 2 Shares

Hmmm I will wait for myndd44 and lalasticlala to come before I take my leave

Ok













...lives on. His...****...lives on.

I don't think so

Ojukwu is dead, but his son manhood lives on

The man is making sense.. To Me oo







REMEMBER, ONYE FEE EZE,.... GINI EMEE?

Yeah. Like Father , Like Son. Following your father's footstep as the coward he is. Funny how a persona non grata who couldn't even win his polling unit thinks he has an opinion and am even wondering who made the Ojukwu jnr Igbo spokesman.

His papa worked as APGA member

he may not have any influence on the political sphere but he made some salient point with the above.. though i dont think supporting buhari means igbos would enjoy any support. he may not have any influence on the political sphere but he made some salient point with the above.. though i dont think supporting buhari means igbos would enjoy any support.

this idiot boy

Ojukwu didnot have footsteps







He was always on the run



Ojukwu didnot have footstepsHe was always on the run

Ipob are not his people, they are minority paper and online tigers,.

Despite the "boycott", more than 400,000 people voted in the Anambra elections.

Genuine Igbo people will vote. Ipob are not his people, they are minority paper and online tigers,.Despite the "boycott", more than 400,000 people voted in the Anambra elections.Genuine Igbo people will vote. 1 Like

Sentiment aside,he has the right o choose anything he wants and mustn't live under the influence of his father.

"Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, asserted that if you cannot reason beyond petty sentiments, you are a liability to mankind."

The bold above settles it all and you need not say more. I wish igbos as a whole will see what you're seeing. It's long overdue, you guys must stop been sentimental when thinking politics; nigeria is far more than any region!

If u are really odumegwu jnr, then learn how to make customised noise like nnamdi kalu





Ayam not understanding .

you're a political toddler

you are an ignorant fat ewedu eater not to know that politics in Nigeria is local



if the likes of ngige ekwunife andy uba can die politically in anambra state immediately they entered apc

na this kpoti will survive.

fat boy I'll always advise you to hit the gym and loose weight even in your brain you're a political toddleryou are an ignorant fat ewedu eater not to know that politics in Nigeria is localif the likes of ngige ekwunife andy uba can die politically in anambra state immediately they entered apcna this kpoti will survive.fat boy I'll always advise you to hit the gym and loose weight even in your brain 1 Like

..

Anambra state has a population of 3 million do your maths and speak again Anambra state has a population of 3 million do your maths and speak again

Which step is that? Step of ethnic betrayal?