All is set waiting for INEC whistle to hit the ground running.Atiku really means business



Nice

How do I get my hands on one....., 4 Likes

Any weapon fashioned from the realm of abbokkis to govern this country again shall fail. 10 Likes

Th campaign has begun in earnest, i do not know whether it is only me feeling this but presidential system of governance is becoming too expensive for Nigeria.





Is he planning to run as an independent candidate?

Rubbish

Atiku should kick out Buhari for me. i am tired of him. 13 Likes 4 Shares

Let's Go There 1 Like

Efforts in futility 6 Likes 1 Share

It's happening already.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Atiku should kick out Buhari for me. i am tired of him.

Quick analysis



Pmb will win the whole of the North west 7 states



Pmb will win the south west Osinbajo and Tinubu influence 6 States



Pmb will win Kogi, kwara , Niger , Nassarawa and plateau North central



Pmb will win Borno, Bauchi, Yobe and Adamawa



Atiku will win gombe ,Taraba and benue



Atiku will win south south and south East





Tats all



Atiku will be campaigning very aggressively this time as this is his last chance 3 Likes

Let me ask you a question: What do you think could happen if Atiku offers Tinubu the VP slot ?

No automatic ticket for Buhari - Ashiwaju Ahmed tinubu

Let me ask you a question: What do you think could happen if Atiku offers Tinubu the VP slot ?

We are omoluabis



Atiku is not picking from the south west



Let's assume he's picking



Are we leaving certainty for uncertainty ?



We are omoluabis

Atiku is not picking from the south west

Let's assume he's picking

Are we leaving certainty for uncertainty ?

Osinbajo is not doing bad

No automatic ticket for Buhari - Ashiwaju Ahmed tinubu

You need to read between the lines young man



Tinubu said that a week ago



Atiku left this week



Can you read between the lines ?



What Asiwaju is telling you is that no imposition of candidate



Sound and clear



You need to read between the lines young man

Tinubu said that a week ago

Atiku left this week

Can you read between the lines ?

What Asiwaju is telling you is that no imposition of candidate

Sound and clear

Those are attributes of that evil party called PDP

Any weapon fashioned from the realm of abbokkis to govern this country again shall fail.

What's your business with who governs Nigeria?



What's your business with who governs Nigeria?

Go and grieve over your Late saviour and let Nigerians decide their fate.

You need to read between the lines young man



Tinubu said that a week ago



Atiku left this week



Can you read between the lines ?



What Asiwaju is telling you is that no imposition of candidate



Sound and clear



Hahahaha.... E go soon clear for you eye...just get prepared, it's about to rough for you guys

Buhari is going 1 Like

Atiku will still lose if obj says no 1 Like

l am Buhari, I am not going, I will remain the president of Nigeria till 2090, after that, I will handover to Aisha my wife, Apc....... Change...., @topic, both PDP and Apc are both useless, they should be flogged out of office, nonsense

Atiku is also old man.

chai see dem oh dey want to finish wat is left of our country chai in my next world is better to be a tree in america than a human in nigeria smh i dey vex oh

The great seer, Almighty predictor. As you dey like this erh, You don view the next 2 decades. Baba, I beg help your boy with 10 sure odds.







Nigerians be recycling grandpas since 1900

l am Buhari, I am not going, I will remain the president of Nigeria till 2090, after that, I will handover to Aisha my wife, Apc....... Change...., @topic, both PDP and Apc are both useless, they should be flogged out of office, nonsense





Walahi d both parties aren't supposed to b near presidency atall but Nigerians aren't tired of Dem jare







Atiku ti takeover



Buhari and APC don Ola penalty enter throwing



Atiku ti takeover 1 Like







Atiku 2019 1 Like

Let me ask you a question: What do you think could happen if Atiku offers Tinubu the VP slot ?

Muslim/Muslim ticket will not work AGAIN in Nigeria. Besides, Tinubu will not leave certainty for uncertainty, he has his boys in Buhari's government so he will not leave that for uncertainty. Muslim/Muslim ticket will not work AGAIN in Nigeria. Besides, Tinubu will not leave certainty for uncertainty, he has his boys in Buhari's government so he will not leave that for uncertainty.