Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by zoba88: 11:21am
ATIKU/PDP BRANDED CAMPAIGN VEHICLES
All is set waiting for INEC whistle to hit the ground running.Atiku really means business

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/atikupdp-branded-campaign-vehicles-2019.html?m=1

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:23am
Nice

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Sunofgod(m): 11:27am
How do I get my hands on one.....,

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by NwaChibuzor: 11:27am
Any weapon fashioned from the realm of abbokkis to govern this country again shall fail.

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by rozay12345: 11:29am
Th campaign has begun in earnest, i do not know whether it is only me feeling this but presidential system of governance is becoming too expensive for Nigeria.

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Corrinthians(m): 11:32am
Is he planning to run as an independent candidate?

Ipob and Late Nnamdiot Cownu's zombies can answer that. cheesy

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Toosure70: 11:51am
Rubbish
Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by clevvermind(m): 12:11pm
Atiku should kick out Buhari for me. i am tired of him.

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Atiku2019: 12:12pm
Let's Go There cool

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by sarrki(m): 12:18pm
Efforts in futility

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Activeman391(m): 12:18pm
It's happening already..

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by madridguy(m): 12:21pm
grin grin grin
Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by sarrki(m): 12:22pm
clevvermind:
Atiku should kick out Buhari for me. i am tired of him.

Quick analysis

Pmb will win the whole of the North west 7 states

Pmb will win the south west Osinbajo and Tinubu influence 6 States

Pmb will win Kogi, kwara , Niger , Nassarawa and plateau North central

Pmb will win Borno, Bauchi, Yobe and Adamawa

Atiku will win gombe ,Taraba and benue

Atiku will win south south and south East


Tats all

So don't deceive yourself

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by globemoney: 12:24pm
Atiku will be campaigning very aggressively this time as this is his last chance

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 12:27pm
Let me ask you a question: What do you think could happen if Atiku offers Tinubu the VP slot ?

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Mufasa27(m): 1:12pm
No automatic ticket for Buhari - Ashiwaju Ahmed tinubu cheesy

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by sarrki(m): 1:20pm
We are omoluabis

Atiku is not picking from the south west

Let's assume he's picking

Are we leaving certainty for uncertainty ?

Osinbajo is not doing bad

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by sarrki(m): 1:22pm
You need to read between the lines young man

Tinubu said that a week ago

Atiku left this week

Can you read between the lines ?

What Asiwaju is telling you is that no imposition of candidate

Sound and clear

Those are attributes of that evil party called PDP

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by arewafederation: 1:27pm
NwaChibuzor:
Any weapon fashioned from the realm of abbokkis to govern this country again shall fail.

What's your business with who governs Nigeria?

Go and grieve over your Late saviour and let Nigerians decide their fate. angry

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Mufasa27(m): 1:27pm
Hahahaha.... E go soon clear for you eye...just get prepared, it's about to rough for you guys

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Keneking: 1:33pm
Buhari is going

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Mexzy4sho(m): 1:42pm
Atiku will still lose if obj says no

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 1:44pm
Keneking:
Buhari is going
l am Buhari, I am not going, I will remain the president of Nigeria till 2090, after that, I will handover to Aisha my wife, Apc....... Change...., @topic, both PDP and Apc are both useless, they should be flogged out of office, nonsense tongue

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by juman(m): 1:55pm
Atiku is also old man.
Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by jordyspices: 2:02pm
chai see dem oh dey want to finish wat is left of our country chai in my next world is better to be a tree in america than a human in nigeria smh i dey vex oh
Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by amjoseph19: 2:05pm
The great seer, Almighty predictor. As you dey like this erh, You don view the next 2 decades. Baba, I beg help your boy with 10 sure odds.

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by chillychill(f): 2:27pm
Lol uall re full of shi jare.. They are old for nothing jor... undecided


Nigerians be recycling grandpas since 1900 undecided
Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by chillychill(f): 2:32pm
AngelicBeing:
l am Buhari, I am not going, I will remain the president of Nigeria till 2090, after that, I will handover to Aisha my wife, Apc....... Change...., @topic, both PDP and Apc are both useless, they should be flogged out of office, nonsense tongue



Walahi d both parties aren't supposed to b near presidency atall but Nigerians aren't tired of Dem jare

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by ChangetheChange: 2:48pm
grin grin grin


Atiku ti takeover

Buhari and APC don Ola penalty enter throwing

Atiku ti takeover

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by ChangetheChange: 2:53pm
grin grin grin


Atiku 2019

Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by efighter: 2:55pm
Muslim/Muslim ticket will not work AGAIN in Nigeria. Besides, Tinubu will not leave certainty for uncertainty, he has his boys in Buhari's government so he will not leave that for uncertainty.
Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by LasGidiOwner: 2:56pm
Atiku is winning already.

