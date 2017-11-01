₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by zoba88: 11:21am
ATIKU/PDP BRANDED CAMPAIGN VEHICLES
All is set waiting for INEC whistle to hit the ground running.Atiku really means business
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:23am
Nice
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Sunofgod(m): 11:27am
How do I get my hands on one.....,
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by NwaChibuzor: 11:27am
Any weapon fashioned from the realm of abbokkis to govern this country again shall fail.
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by rozay12345: 11:29am
Th campaign has begun in earnest, i do not know whether it is only me feeling this but presidential system of governance is becoming too expensive for Nigeria.
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Corrinthians(m): 11:32am
Is he planning to run as an independent candidate?
Ipob and Late Nnamdiot Cownu's zombies can answer that.
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Toosure70: 11:51am
Rubbish
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by clevvermind(m): 12:11pm
Atiku should kick out Buhari for me. i am tired of him.
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Atiku2019: 12:12pm
Let's Go There
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by sarrki(m): 12:18pm
Efforts in futility
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Activeman391(m): 12:18pm
It's happening already..
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by madridguy(m): 12:21pm
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by sarrki(m): 12:22pm
clevvermind:
Quick analysis
Pmb will win the whole of the North west 7 states
Pmb will win the south west Osinbajo and Tinubu influence 6 States
Pmb will win Kogi, kwara , Niger , Nassarawa and plateau North central
Pmb will win Borno, Bauchi, Yobe and Adamawa
Atiku will win gombe ,Taraba and benue
Atiku will win south south and south East
Tats all
So don't deceive yourself
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by globemoney: 12:24pm
Atiku will be campaigning very aggressively this time as this is his last chance
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 12:27pm
sarrki:
Let me ask you a question: What do you think could happen if Atiku offers Tinubu the VP slot ?
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Mufasa27(m): 1:12pm
sarrki:No automatic ticket for Buhari - Ashiwaju Ahmed tinubu
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by sarrki(m): 1:20pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
We are omoluabis
Atiku is not picking from the south west
Let's assume he's picking
Are we leaving certainty for uncertainty ?
Osinbajo is not doing bad
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by sarrki(m): 1:22pm
Mufasa27:
You need to read between the lines young man
Tinubu said that a week ago
Atiku left this week
Can you read between the lines ?
What Asiwaju is telling you is that no imposition of candidate
Sound and clear
Those are attributes of that evil party called PDP
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by arewafederation: 1:27pm
NwaChibuzor:
What's your business with who governs Nigeria?
Go and grieve over your Late saviour and let Nigerians decide their fate.
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Mufasa27(m): 1:27pm
sarrki:Hahahaha.... E go soon clear for you eye...just get prepared, it's about to rough for you guys
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Keneking: 1:33pm
Buhari is going
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by Mexzy4sho(m): 1:42pm
Atiku will still lose if obj says no
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 1:44pm
Keneking:l am Buhari, I am not going, I will remain the president of Nigeria till 2090, after that, I will handover to Aisha my wife, Apc....... Change...., @topic, both PDP and Apc are both useless, they should be flogged out of office, nonsense
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by juman(m): 1:55pm
Atiku is also old man.
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by jordyspices: 2:02pm
chai see dem oh dey want to finish wat is left of our country chai in my next world is better to be a tree in america than a human in nigeria smh i dey vex oh
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by amjoseph19: 2:05pm
sarrki:The great seer, Almighty predictor. As you dey like this erh, You don view the next 2 decades. Baba, I beg help your boy with 10 sure odds.
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by chillychill(f): 2:27pm
Lol uall re full of shi jare.. They are old for nothing jor...
Nigerians be recycling grandpas since 1900
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by chillychill(f): 2:32pm
AngelicBeing:
Walahi d both parties aren't supposed to b near presidency atall but Nigerians aren't tired of Dem jare
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by ChangetheChange: 2:48pm
Atiku ti takeover
Buhari and APC don Ola penalty enter throwing
Atiku ti takeover
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by ChangetheChange: 2:53pm
Atiku 2019
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by efighter: 2:55pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
Muslim/Muslim ticket will not work AGAIN in Nigeria. Besides, Tinubu will not leave certainty for uncertainty, he has his boys in Buhari's government so he will not leave that for uncertainty.
|Re: Atiku/PDP Branded Campaign Vehicles For 2019 Presidential Election Flood Nigeria by LasGidiOwner: 2:56pm
Atiku is winning already.
